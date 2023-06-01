Exhibition at Hayy Jameel explores questions of work and leisure

JEDDAH: Hayy Jameel, Jeddah’s home for the arts, is playing host to the exhibition “Silent Hands,” which features unique creations and works of global artists in the attendance of the creative community, guests and representatives of various art schools in the city.

The exhibition, which opened on Tuesday, explores questions of work and leisure.

Boasting works by Pacita Abad, Hangama Amiri, Mohammed Kazem, Maha Malluh, Khairullah Rahim, Anhar Salem, and Aarti Sunder, the exhibition engages with spaces of work, both physical and virtual, and their intersections with gender, financial independence, social mobility, and migration.

Curated by Art Jameel’s Rotana Shaker, alongside guest curators Zain Al Saie and Jean Wong, the exhibition aims to support curatorial development and is a prelude to a new annual open call for curatorial projects.

Shaker told Arab News: “The exhibition showcases a wide range of artistic disciplines, from sculpture and painting to digital and sculptural installation.

“Each artist brings a unique vision and perspective to the concept of space and place, creating a rich and varied tapestry of interpretations that speak to the complexity of our world.

“It is about how we work and where we work. So, the artists who are coming from different kinds of backgrounds are looking for ideas which focus on the capacity of space when they are working out of their office.”

Ruba Al-Sweel, communications manager at Art Jameel, said the exhibition featured a diverse array of artists from Saudi Arabia, Singapore, India, the UAE, the Philippines, Yemen, and Canada.

The exhibition includes paintings, photographs, drawings, and videos, and the selection reflects the diverse ways that artists engage space and place to explore questions of identity, memory, history, technology, and desire.

“Silent Hands” is taking place in a special gallery at Hayy Jameel until Oct. 16.