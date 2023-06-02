You are here

  • Home
  • Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein shows off surprise Dolce & Gabbana gown at wedding reception
Jordan's Royal Wedding
Jordan's Royal Wedding

Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein shows off surprise Dolce & Gabbana gown at wedding reception

Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein shows off surprise Dolce & Gabbana gown at wedding reception
The bride greeted international royals and dignitaries in a white cap-sleeve ballgown. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y59z4

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein shows off surprise Dolce & Gabbana gown at wedding reception

Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein shows off surprise Dolce & Gabbana gown at wedding reception
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s new Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein, who is from Saudi Arabia, stepped out in a surprise second look at the state reception after she wed Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday.

The bride greeted international royals and dignitaries in a white cap-sleeve ballgown with a sweetheart neckline and swirling embellishments by Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana — however, she retained the  delicate diamond tiara, designed by Yan Sicard from Fred Jewelry, and matching earrings from earlier in the day.




The Jordanian royal family greeted guests at the state reception. (Royal Hashemite Court) 

Meanwhile, Queen Rania, who opted for a chic Dior look at the wedding ceremony, stepped into a cream-and-gold gown by Lebanese couturier Elie Saab for the reception dinner.

Guests included dignitaries and royals from around the world, including the UK’s Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate Middleton; US First Lady Jill Biden; Qatar’s Sheikha Moza bint Nasser; the king and queen of Malaysia; the king and queen of The Netherlands; King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía of Spain; Prince Sébastien of Luxembourg; Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark; Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland; Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway and Hisako, Princess Takamado and her daughter, Princess Tsuguko of Takamado of Japan, among others.  




Princess of Wales Kate Middleton (far right) attended the state reception. (Royal Hashemite Court) 

The Princess of Wales showed off a gown by British designer Jenny Packham.

US First Lady Jill Biden wore a lilac dress, featuring heavy floral embroidery, accompanied by a light pink shawl.

UK's Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were also in attendance. While it marked the second time that Princess Beatrice, 34, wore a tiara in public, it also marked a first for her: the first time she sported the York tiara. The special headpiece was bought by Queen Elizabeth for her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and worn by Fergie at her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew. 




While it marked the second time that Princess Beatrice, 34, wore a tiara in public, it also marked a first for her: the first time she sported the York tiara. (Royal Hasemite Court)

Earlier in the day, Al-Hussein unveiled her wedding gown as she married Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II in Amman.

The bride, formerly Rajwa Al-Saif, wore a classic white gown by celebrity-loved Lebanese couturier Elie Saab for the nuptials and following public reception. The full-sleeved gown featured a dramatic veil that trailed for several meters behind her, while the neckline stood out for its chic draping. 

She accessorized the look with a glittering tiara and matching diamond earrings, along with white strappy shoes, as she held a bouquet with white flowers.

Topics: Jordan's Royal Wedding

Good leadership begins with happiness, says Egyptian author Mo Gawdat at Riyadh conference

Good leadership begins with happiness, says Egyptian author Mo Gawdat at Riyadh conference
Updated 01 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Good leadership begins with happiness, says Egyptian author Mo Gawdat at Riyadh conference

Good leadership begins with happiness, says Egyptian author Mo Gawdat at Riyadh conference
  • Mo Gawdat: You become a successful leader because you prioritize happiness
  • Deepak Chopra: It’s good to have a timed target; on the other hand, you have to be process-oriented in the present moment
Updated 01 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Authors Deepak Chopra and Mo Gawdat revealed their methods for successful leadership and embracing the future of AI at a conference in Riyadh. 

Chopra and Gawdat were among the many speakers at the Annual Leadership Conference, which explored how managers must adapt in a rapidly changing world to build a sustainable future.

In an interview with Arab News, Gawdat, a former Google employee, said he managed his flourishing company, One Billion Happy Foundation, with unconventional methods.

“You become a successful leader because you prioritize happiness,” he said. “We think that leaders are all about controlling everyone and everything. That’s not true at all. Leaders, by the meaning of the word, are in the front, chasing their vision and dream, where others want to be behind them.”

Gawdat said he created his firm seven years ago after the loss of his son, vowing to make one billion people happier. That task started with his own employees.

“We’re always happy. And the reason is because with that happiness, you create that connection, and with that connection, you achieve more success, and you become a better leader,” Gawdat said.

“You give your people reasons to find happiness in what they do, that you give your people purpose in your vision,” he added. 

Gawdat said coping with what life throws your way is all about making better choices on what we decide our stressors will be. 

“Eighty percent of the things that break us are not things that we necessarily need to have in our life. We can be very effective at weeding out the stuff that doesn’t really require our attention,” he said. 

“Everything from waking up in the morning to a very loud alarm instead of a kind alarm. Or maybe even sleeping a little early, so that you don’t need an alarm.”

The conference held a signing of Chopra’s book “The Soul of Leadership” and Gawdat’s second book, “Scary Smart: The Future of Artificial Intelligence and How You Can Save Our World.” 

Gawdat said his work looked at the need to commit to a “dynamic, fast-moving … world with AI.”

It explored how “accepting the fact that this is upon us … and then committing to becoming the best user of it,” would allow people to get the “best outcome of this situation.”

In a panel discussion, Chopra broke down the skills needed to be a successful leader: Look and listen, Emotional bonding, awareness, doing, empowerment, responsibility, and synchronicity.

Chopra, who has written 93 books, said effective leadership in a workplace required a shared vision, maximum job diversity, and a leveraging of the strengths of team members. 

“It’s good to have a timed target; on the other hand, you have to be process-oriented in the present moment,” Chopra said. “In cognitive science, we call it awareness. It’s not in time, it’s in between every thought, breath, movement, perception, sensation, is this presence.”

Chopra is also a clinical professor of family medicine and public health at the University of California and the founder of Chopra Foundation. 

The conference, themed “Creating a sustainable and resilient global economy: the convergence of finance, business, and technology,” was held in the King Abdullah Financial District. 

Topics: Annual Leadership Conference Deepak Chopra Mo Gawdat King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD)

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Total Meditation by Deepak Chopra
books
What We Are Reading Today: Total Meditation by Deepak Chopra
Paris Hilton and Deepak Chopra explain how social media aids their success
Media
Paris Hilton and Deepak Chopra explain how social media aids their success

Princess Rajwa stuns in Elie Saab as Queen Rania wears Dior at Jordan’s Royal wedding

Princess Rajwa stuns in Elie Saab as Queen Rania wears Dior at Jordan’s Royal wedding
Updated 01 June 2023
Arab News

Princess Rajwa stuns in Elie Saab as Queen Rania wears Dior at Jordan’s Royal wedding

Princess Rajwa stuns in Elie Saab as Queen Rania wears Dior at Jordan’s Royal wedding
Updated 01 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: After weeks of speculation, the new Crown Princess of Jordan Rajwa Al-Hussein unveiled her wedding gown as she married Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II in Amman on Thursday. 

The bride, formerly Rajwa Al-Saif, wore a classic white gown by celebrity-loved Lebanese couturier Elie Saab. The full-sleeved gown featured a dramatic veil that trailed for several meters behind her, while the neckline stood out for its chic draping. 

Rajwa Al-Saif wore a classic white gown from celebrity-loved Lebanese coutourier Elie Saab. (Reuters)

She accessorized the look with a glittering tiara and matching diamond earrings, along with white strappy shoes, as she held a bouquet with white flowers.

For his part, the crown prince donned a suit that drew inspiration from the design worn by King Abdullah II on his wedding day in 1993. The suit’s sleeves paid homage to the style favored by both King Abdullah II and King Abdullah I.

The reveal follows weeks, if not months, of speculation about what label the royal family would pick for the Saudi national to walk down the aisle in. Luxury labels Dior and Bruce Oldfield were floated by celebrity stylists and fashion magazines around the world, with some industry insiders throwing British designer Sarah Burton’s name into the ring.

Jordan’s ever fashionable Queen Rania wore a gown by French label Dior. (Reuters)

Jordan’s ever-fashionable Queen Rania wore a gown by French label Dior that hailed from the luxury label’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Princess of Wales was among the high-profile royal guests at the ceremony.

Kate, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, were among the high-profile royal guests at the ceremony. (RHCJO)

For the highly anticipated occasion, she wore an elegant Elie Saab gown from the brand’s fall/winter 2017 couture collection.

The pastel piece featured a high neck, full bell-shaped sleeves, as well as embroidery and lace detailing.

Princess Beatrice, who attended with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore a long-sleeved sequined dress by British brand Needle & Thread. (Courtesy of Royal Hashemite Court)

Also from the Britain, Princess Beatrice, who attended with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore a long-sleeved sequined dress by British brand Needle & Thread. She matched the black belt of the dress with a black bow adorning her flowing locks.

US first lady Jill Biden, accompanied by her daughter Ashley Biden, wore a light purple gown by Lebanese designer Reem Acra. (Courtesy of Royal Hashemite Court)

US First Lady Jill Biden, accompanied by her daughter Ashley Biden, wore a lilac gown by Lebanese designer Reem Acra. She was also spotted wearing the dress in April during a state dinner at the White House.

Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary, accompanied by Crown Prince Frederik, wore an Erdem cream gown with blue floral print. The luxury label was founded in London by Canadian Turkish fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu.

Denmark's Crown Princess Mary, accompanied by Crown Prince Frederik, wore an Erdem cream gown with blue floral print. The luxury label was founded in London by Canadian-Turkish fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu. (Courtesy of Royal Hashemite Court)

Earlier, the bride stayed true to her Saudi roots at her May 22 henna night by wearing a custom-made gown by Saudi designer Honayda Serafi. 

The designer took inspiration from the Al-Shaby thobe of the Najd region in Saudi Arabia, home to the bride’s family. 

“The brief was that she wanted to wear something very modest and something from Saudi Arabian culture, but with a modern twist. She wanted the piece to be very elegant, and she also wanted it to be white,” Serafi previously told Arab News. 

Apart from the references to Al-Saif’s Saudi heritage, the dress also featured nods to Jordanian culture.

Serafi included the seven-pointed white star that is present on the Jordanian national flag, which symbolized the seven verses of Surat Al-Fatiha in the Qur’an.

Other details in the dress included Saudi Arabia’s palm trees, which symbolize life and vitality, as well as a verse by famous Tunisian poet Aboul Qacem Echebbi — “When my eyes see you, life becomes right” — etched into the dress in Arabic lettering.

“My intention behind designing this dress was to document the eternal love and the history of the royal wedding. And, of course, I have used traditional threads and it is all hand embroidered,” said Serafi.

Topics: Jordan's Royal Wedding

European languages event in Riyadh is talk of town

European languages event in Riyadh is talk of town
Updated 01 June 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

European languages event in Riyadh is talk of town

European languages event in Riyadh is talk of town
  • Second edition of the European Night of Languages was held recently at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Riyadh
  • Among the participants testing out their language skills were ambassadors, members of the diplomatic community, and professional language teachers
Updated 01 June 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: An evening’s celebration of languages was the talk of the town at an event hosted by the EU delegation to Saudi Arabia.

The second edition of the European Night of Languages was held recently at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Riyadh in recognition of Europe’s linguistic and cultural heritage.

The event was organized in partnership with the Riyadh language exchange, a Saudi non-profit group, the Alliance Francaise, Goethe Institute, Education First, SEK International School, and the embassies of the EU member states in the Kingdom.

Among the participants testing out their language skills were ambassadors, members of the diplomatic community, and professional language teachers.

Patrick Simonnet, the EU envoy to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, said: “Languages are the most important thing when you want to reach other cultures, and showing interest in other languages is what the event is about.

“The event is not so much about learning other languages because learning another language in one evening is impossible, but it is more about interacting with cultures of different European countries. So, it is really about the exchange of cultures and bridging the gaps between our respective cultures.”

Visitors attending the event were invited to select the national flags of their spoken languages and those they wished to learn before mixing with other attendees.

Among the languages being spoken were French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Danish, Greek, Romanian, Finnish, and Dutch. Games and quizzes, an oud recital, a performance by Portuguese band Almanata, and a European culinary experience followed the event.

Mohammed Matham, co-founder of the Riyadh language exchange group, said: “We are excited to contribute to strengthening people-to-people relationships between Saudi Arabia and the European Union through the power of language learning.”

Marguerite Bickel, director general of the Alliance Francaise, said: “My goal in teaching French here is to promote the French language to support Vision 2030, especially in tourism, as there are a lot of French tourists that are very eager to discover Saudi Arabia.”

Jason Caranicas, deputy head of mission and head of the consular section at the Greek Embassy, said: “There is certainly an increase in the number of Saudis applying for a Greek visa now, and this year for the first time, there are so many direct flights from the Kingdom to several major cities in Greece, including Mykonos and Athens.”

The event was staged as part of European Diversity Month to promote the importance of languages as a bridge-builder between cultures.

Topics: European Union (EU) Patrick Simonnet Jason Caranicas Mohammed Matham Marguerite Bickel

Related

Special European languages are the talk of Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
European languages are the talk of Riyadh
Saudi transport authority issues guidelines for truck drivers in three languages 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi transport authority issues guidelines for truck drivers in three languages 

Childhood photos of Rajwa Al-Saif revealed ahead of her wedding to the Jordanian Crown Prince

Childhood photos of Rajwa Al-Saif revealed ahead of her wedding to the Jordanian Crown Prince
Updated 01 June 2023
Arab News

Childhood photos of Rajwa Al-Saif revealed ahead of her wedding to the Jordanian Crown Prince

Childhood photos of Rajwa Al-Saif revealed ahead of her wedding to the Jordanian Crown Prince
Updated 01 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: As Saudi citizen Rajwa Al-Saif gets ready to tie the knot with Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, new photos from the bride’s childhood were revealed as part of the official live stream of the much-anticipated event taking place in Amman today.

While one photo shows a young and beaming Al-Saif on horseback, another features her father Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif.

Rajwa Al-Saif with her father Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif. (Supplied)

Among the photos is also one of Al-Saif at her graduation ceremony at the Syracuse University in New York.

After the wedding, Al-Saif will be known as Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess of Jordan and, when the crown prince takes the throne, she will be Queen Rajwa. 

Among the photos is also one of Al-Saif at her graduation ceremony at the Syracuse University in New York. (Instagram)

The religious ceremony will be held at Zahran Palace, where the crown prince’s parents — King Abdullah II and Queen Rania — wed in 1993. The ceremony will be attended by around 140 guests, including members of the Royal Hashemite family, invited royals and heads of state.

Guests include the Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate Middleton, senior royals from Europe and Asia, as well as US First Lady Jill Biden.

Topics: Jordan's Royal Wedding Rajwa Al-Saif

Jordan’s royal wedding day gets underway with surprise arrival of Britain’s William and Kate

Jordan’s royal wedding day gets underway with surprise arrival of Britain’s William and Kate
Updated 01 June 2023
AP

Jordan’s royal wedding day gets underway with surprise arrival of Britain’s William and Kate

Jordan’s royal wedding day gets underway with surprise arrival of Britain’s William and Kate
Updated 01 June 2023
AP

AMMAN, Jordan: Jordan’s highly anticipated royal wedding day got underway on Thursday with the surprise announcement that Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate had arrived to witness the nuptials of Crown Prince Hussein and his Saudi Arabian bride.

The attendance of the British royals had been kept under wraps, and was only confirmed by Jordanian state media a few hours before the start of the palace ceremony.

The wedding of Jordan’s 28-year-old heir to the throne and Rajwa Al-Saif, a 29-year-old architect linked to her own country’s monarch, emphasizes continuity in an Arab state prized for its longstanding stability. The festivities, which are to start Thursday afternoon, also introduce Hussein to a wider global audience.

On Thursday morning, Saudi wedding guests and tourists — the men wearing white dishdasha robes and the women in brightly colored abayas — filtered through the sleek marbled lobby of the Four Seasons Hotel in Amman. Noura Al Sudairi, an aunt of the bride, was wearing sweatpants and sneakers on her way to breakfast.

“We are all so excited, so happy about this union,” she said. “Of course it’s a beautiful thing for our families, and for the relationship between Jordan and Saudi Arabia.”

Excitement over the nuptials — Jordan’s biggest royal event in years — has been building in the capital of Amman, where congratulatory banners of Hussein and his beaming bride adorn buses and hang over winding hillside streets. Shops had competing displays of royal regalia. Royal watchers speculated about which dress designer Al-Saif would select— still an official secret,

Nancy Tirana, a 28-year-old law intern, said she spent the last week scrutinizing Al-Saif's every move and stitch of clothing.

“She’s just so beautiful, so elegant, and it’s clear from her body language how much she loves the queen,” she said, referring to Hussein’s glamorous mother, Rania. “I feel like all of Jordan is getting married,” Tirana gushed as she ate mansaf, Jordan’s national dish of milky mutton and rice, before heading to a wedding-themed concert.

Jordan’s 11 million citizens have watched the young crown prince rise in prominence in recent years, as he increasingly joined his father, King Abdullah II, in public appearances. Hussein has graduated from Georgetown University, joined the military and gained some global recognition speaking at the UN General Assembly. His wedding, experts say, marks his next crucial rite of passage.

“It’s not just a marriage, it’s the presentation of the future king of Jordan,” said political analyst Amer Sabaileh. “The issue of the crown prince has been closed.”

Palace officials have turned the event — a week after Jordan’s 77th birthday — into something of a PR campaign. Combining tradition and modernity, the royal family introduced a wedding hashtag (#Celebrating Al Hussein) and omnipresent logo that fuses the couple’s initials into the Arabic words “We rejoice”

Photos and reels from Al-Saif's henna party — a traditional pre-wedding celebration featuring the bride and her female friends and relatives — and the couple’s engagement ceremony in Saudi Arabia last summer have splashed across state-linked media.

The kingdom declared Thursday a public holiday so crowds of people could gather after the wedding service to wave at the couple’s motorcade of red Land Rover jeeps — a nod to the traditional procession of horse riders clad in red coats during the reign of the country’s founder, King Abdullah I. Tens of thousands of well-wishers are expected to flock to free concerts and cultural events. Huge screens have been set up nationwide for crowds to watch the occasion unfold.

The signing of the marriage contract will take place at Zahran Palace in Amman, which hasn’t seen such pomp and circumstance since 1993, when, on a similarly sunny June day, Abdullah married Rania, who was born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents. Decades earlier, Abdullah’s father, the late King Hussein, sealed his vows in the same garden with his second wife, the British citizen Antoinette Gardiner.

In addition to the Prince and Princess of Wales, the guest list includes an array of foreign aristocrats and dignitaries, including senior royals from Europe and Asia, as well as First Lady Jill Biden and US climate envoy John Kerry. Other likely attendees include Saudi aristocrats, as Alseif’s mother traces her roots to the influential wife of Saudi Arabia’s founder, King Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, Her billionaire father owns a major construction firm in the kingdom.

After the ceremony, the wedding party will move to Al Husseiniya Palace, a 30-minute drive away, for a reception, entertainment and a state banquet. The royals are expected to greet more than 1,700 guests at the reception.

Topics: Jordan's Royal Wedding

Related

Jordan, UK ministers discuss boosting bilateral relations
Middle-East
Jordan, UK ministers discuss boosting bilateral relations
Jordanian university grants 10 scholarships to mark royal wedding
Middle-East
Jordanian university grants 10 scholarships to mark royal wedding

Latest updates

Two villages in Russia’s Bryansk region shelled from Ukraine
Two villages in Russia’s Bryansk region shelled from Ukraine
UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments
UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments
Palestinian toddler critically wounded in West Bank, Israeli military says shooting unintentional
Palestinian toddler critically wounded in West Bank, Israeli military says shooting unintentional
US Congress averts historic default, approves debt-limit suspension
US Congress averts historic default, approves debt-limit suspension
Nuggets dominate Heat 104-93 in NBA Finals Game 1
Nuggets dominate Heat 104-93 in NBA Finals Game 1

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.