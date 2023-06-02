Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein shows off surprise Dolce & Gabbana gown at wedding reception

DUBAI: Jordan’s new Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein, who is from Saudi Arabia, stepped out in a surprise second look at the state reception after she wed Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday.
The bride greeted international royals and dignitaries in a white cap-sleeve ballgown with a sweetheart neckline and swirling embellishments by Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana — however, she retained the delicate diamond tiara, designed by Yan Sicard from Fred Jewelry, and matching earrings from earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, Queen Rania, who opted for a chic Dior look at the wedding ceremony, stepped into a cream-and-gold gown by Lebanese couturier Elie Saab for the reception dinner.
Guests included dignitaries and royals from around the world, including the UK’s Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate Middleton; US First Lady Jill Biden; Qatar’s Sheikha Moza bint Nasser; the king and queen of Malaysia; the king and queen of The Netherlands; King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía of Spain; Prince Sébastien of Luxembourg; Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark; Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland; Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway and Hisako, Princess Takamado and her daughter, Princess Tsuguko of Takamado of Japan, among others.
The Princess of Wales showed off a gown by British designer Jenny Packham.
US First Lady Jill Biden wore a lilac dress, featuring heavy floral embroidery, accompanied by a light pink shawl.
UK's Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were also in attendance. While it marked the second time that Princess Beatrice, 34, wore a tiara in public, it also marked a first for her: the first time she sported the York tiara. The special headpiece was bought by Queen Elizabeth for her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and worn by Fergie at her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew.
Earlier in the day, Al-Hussein unveiled her wedding gown as she married Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II in Amman.
The bride, formerly Rajwa Al-Saif, wore a classic white gown by celebrity-loved Lebanese couturier Elie Saab for the nuptials and following public reception. The full-sleeved gown featured a dramatic veil that trailed for several meters behind her, while the neckline stood out for its chic draping.
She accessorized the look with a glittering tiara and matching diamond earrings, along with white strappy shoes, as she held a bouquet with white flowers.