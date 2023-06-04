KSrelief provide prosthetic limbs for 216 civilians in Yemen’s Marib

Riyadh: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) provided prosthetic limbs for 216 civilians mutilated during the war in Yemen during the month of April, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Prosthetic Limbs and Rehabilitation Center project in Marib Governorate provided various medical services to citizens who had lost their limbs. The prostheses were manufactured and mounted, and 60 patients underwent rehabilitation through physiotherapy; 156 patients were given specialized consultations.
Amputations performed on civilians have been a prominent feature of the vicious war in Yemen, with many requiring assistance from KSrelief after suffering life-changing injuries from bombs and landmines.
Elsewhere, the center managed on Saturday to distribute 75 food packages to more than 549 displaced families in Gezira state, in Sudan, as part of the Saudi relief air bridge that KSrelief is running to help the Sudanese people.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been re-elected to represent the Middle East and North Africa region on the governing board of the Global Research Council during its 11th annual meeting in The Hague, The Netherlands, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Dr. Munir Eldesouki, will continue to represent Saudi Arabia at the GRC and his re-election reaffirms the Kingdom’s prominent position in the scientific and research fields and its commitment to enhancing joint cooperation among research centers in the MENA region.
This achievement is also a testament to the unwavering support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is head of the Higher Committee of Research, Development and Innovation.
During the annual meeting, which took place from May 29 to June 2, Eldesouki chaired a meeting of the heads of research councils from the MENA region and participated in a panel discussion on the funding of climate change research, in which the participants endorsed a statement to strengthen international cooperation, research outputs, scientific communication, financing strategies, taking into account social and economic conditions, local cultures and knowledge, capacity building in science, innovation and entrepreneurship, and identifying best practices.
Eldesouki, who is also the general supervisor of the founding team of the Research, Development and Innovation Authority, met with a number of heads of international research councils from Singapore, Canada, the US, Turkiye, Britain and Germany to discuss areas of cooperation on the sidelines of the annual meeting.
The Kingdom presented a working paper on the challenges and opportunities faced by the research councils in the MENA region and the delegation participated in a number of other key meetings, including the council’s executive committee, the international consultative committee, and the working groups concerned with equality, diversity and inclusion, responsible evaluation of research, and international multilateral funding.
Saudi Arabia has played a pivotal role in the GRC’s work since its establishment in 2012, including strengthening cooperation between research funding institutions, exchanging best practices and expertise in supporting scientific research, and exploring ways to support the scientific community across the world.
The Kingdom currently occupies the position of vice-chair of the GRC’s board of governors and also represents the regional research councils of the MENA region on the board, as well as on the executive committee.
DHAHRAN: The Kingdom’s first Formula 1 in Schools event took place at the King Abdulaziz Center for Culture (Ithra) recently.
The three-day event featured F1 race car displays and discussion sessions led by F1 experts, as well as the announcement of the Saudi teams who will represent the Kingdom in the Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals in Singapore later this year: Shaheen from Dhahran, Oryx from Dhahran, and Abiyya from Riyadh.
The five regions represented were Dhahran, Al Ahsa, Riyadh, Madinah and Jeddah. Dhahran won big, collecting seven of the 13 national awards.
According to the official statement, “F1 in Schools is a global educational program that aims to raise awareness of STEM and Formula 1 among school students. Students are challenged and inspired through a STEM-based learning program covering topics such as physics, aerodynamics, design, manufacturing, branding, graphics, sponsorship, marketing, leadership/teamwork, media skills and financial strategy.
“The students will then apply what they learn in a practical, imaginative, exciting and competitive environment that echoes a scaled-down version of an F1 team.”
Andrew Denford, founder and chairman of F1 in Schools, told Arab News: “I’ve just attended the first ever Saudi Arabia national final, it’s been absolutely incredible.” He noted that 68% of the participating students were female.
“We’re over the moon,” he continued. “I can’t wait to see the three teams in Singapore in September in the World Finals.”
During the awards ceremony, Ithra director Abdullah Al-Rashid offered words of encouragement to the students. He said Saudi Arabia is known for its energy — but will also be now known for the energy of its youth.
He noted that the F1 in Schools program not only helped to create young leaders of the future, but built friendships that he hoped would last a lifetime. The students “didn’t just build a car,” he told the crowd.
Aramco announced its plan to sponsor F1 in Schools as a title partner back in 2019. Ithra, being an Aramco initiative, took the wheel in the Kingdom, in partnership with the King Fahd University for Petroleum and Minerals.
Through a rigorous selection process, 16 teams from across Saudi Arabia were chosen to participate. Each team had a local training hub, including specialist facilitators and a state-of-the-art research and development lab. The training included creating a brand identity and marketing plan, as well as learning about the engineering involved in F1 cars.
David Palfreeman, one of the judges, who flew in from Australia for the occasion, has been a judge in the program since 2018. He noted that the students in Saudi Arabia were already at the same level as some of the graduate students he has met.
“Super, super-impressed with the quality of the presentation and documentation, the standard is really high. Just very, very well presented. Really well thought-out, consistent,” he told Arab News. “The Saudi students are all so articulate, they’re so confident. It’s really exciting.”
Ithra also hosted a few interactive sessions to coincide with the announcement of the winners. The Great Hall had F1 simulator stations, exhibition booths, a Lego workshop, a pit-stop challenge and a “Formula 1 Through the Years” exhibition.
In the main plaza, a neon-green Aston Martin car with the Aramco logo could be seen and was likely the most photographed item during the three-day event. There was also a booth selling official Aramco and Aston Martin F1 merchandise, including gilets, caps, t-shirts and other items.
The big winners of the day, team Shaheen, were led by project manager Noor Alsadat, who jumped up and down with her whole team as the crowd rose to their feet to applaud them.
“We are very happy that we won first place. I’m very proud of my team. We came from different schools, we met in the Khobar Hub and we created our team,” Alsadat told Arab News. “We call ourselves Shaheen. It is the fastest supercomputer in the world (located in KAUST). And it’s also Arabic for ‘falcon,’ which represents the culture of our country, Saudi Arabia.”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef began an official visit to Egypt to discuss bilateral relations and explore opportunities to enhance cooperation in the industry and mining sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Alkhorayef, who is being accompanied by Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama Al-Zamil, is scheduled to meet with various government officials and investors in the industrial and mining sectors from both countries, and will conduct field visits to multiple companies and factories.
This visit is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to bolster the role of the industrial and mining sectors in the national economy and attract investors from around the world. His trip will also look to review investment opportunities and highlight the Kingdom’s initiatives to develop the two sectors.
Last year, the volume of Saudi non-oil exports to Egypt exceeded SR11 billion ($2.9 billion), while imports totalled SR10 billion. The Kingdom’s primary exports to Egypt included petrochemicals, building materials, and medicines, while key imports consisted of food products, heavy machinery, and electronics.
RIYADH: The General Entertainment Authority’s Kingdom Tour 2023 has added more regions to its itinerary, bringing the total number of cities and regions to 17.
After Baha was added about a week ago, Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the authority, announced the inclusion of Najran in the events that will tour Saudi Arabia until the end of September.
In a statement, Al-Sheikh said: “Kingdom Tour 2023, which is the largest entertainment tour around the Kingdom, is being carried out in strategic partnership with the Quality of Life Program. Local companies in all regions are responsible for organizing and managing the tour.”
The tour has opened up opportunities for Saudis across the Kingdom to participate in various stages of the events, including pre-production and performance, as well as the supporting services, and logistical and technical services accompanying the events.
Al-Sheikh added that the authority aims to “maximize the economic benefits and achieve the social impact of the entertainment activities that the cities and regions will experience.”
He said that the youth of the Kingdom will play a major role in organizing the events, which will give them experience and increase their contribution to the entertainment sector, one of the promising sectors in the Kingdom.
Al-Sheikh concluded his statement by expressing his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unlimited support for the entertainment sector and all sectors of the state.
Kingdom Tour 2023 is one of the General Entertainment Authority initiatives aimed at providing entertainment to residents and visitors.
Tour activities will feature Saudi and Arab stars, in addition to Saudi youth, participating in plays and concerts.
Events recently included a concert at King Abdulaziz Cultural Center in Baha featuring Asil Abu Bakr Salem and the young singer Rami Abdullah. In Abha, at King Khalid University Theater, Asala and Majid Almohandis also performed a concert.
Meanwhile, the Egyptian comedy play “Hatta La Yatir Al-Dukkan” was staged at the Literary and Cultural Club Theater in Hail.