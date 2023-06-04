Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad to sign Benzema on two-year deal

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad have reached an agreement with French striker Karim Benzema to sign him on a two-year deal, Saudi state-run Al-Ekhbariya television station reported on Sunday.
Benzema is set to join Al-Ittihad as a free agent after Real Madrid said earlier in the day that the 35-year-old would leave the LaLiga club after 14 trophy-laden years.
Al-Ekhbariya said Al-Ittihad’s chairman and vice chairman were in Madrid to hammer out a “record deal” with Benzema.
Oleksandr Usyk joins Prince Khalid’s SCEE, sparks undisputed heavyweight title hopes
The Ukrainian could be set to take on Britain’s Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia this December
Updated 04 June 2023
Cormac O’Donnell
Skill Challenge Entertainment Promotions, the boxing management company owned by Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, has signed Oleksandr Usyk, bringing the prospect of an undisputed heavyweight championship fight between the Ukrainian and Tyson Fury ever closer.
Usyk holds the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO titles — while Tyson Fury has the WBC and The Ring Lineal Champion status.
Rumors suggest that Saudi Arabia, known for its high-profile hosting capabilities with events such as “The Truth” and “Rage on The Red Sea,” has emerged as the leading contender to stage the showdown. The signing of Usyk to Skill Challenge Entertainment Promotions further increases the possibility of an undisputed clash for all the belts in The Kingdom.
As negotiations progress, the likelihood of witnessing a clash between Usyk and Fury for the undisputed heavyweight championship in Saudi Arabia this December has significantly increased.
This would make for a historic moment in boxing as the victor would be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennon Lewis held the status in 2003.
At a press conference in Riyadh, the boxer stated that ” Our goal is to become the undisputed heavyweight champion; this is the highest priority. ”
Alexander Krassyuk, co-promoter of Usyk, agreed that the opportunities afforded by KSA were “history in the making.”
Usyk further revealed his delight at signing with SCEE, and how they will help bring this eagerly anticipated fight with Fury together, saying: “For me it’s a great honor and a great opportunity to bring the biggest fight in the history of heavyweight boxing to the fans of the whole world. This is the fight that is so wanted through the planet. With the help of Prince Khalid, we will make it.”
Staying true to SCEE’s slogan of “For the fighters, For the fans”, Prince Khalid described his vision for the event and his desire to cut through the red tape of promoters and commissions to give the fans what they want.
“I can promise you something you have never seen in history of boxing," he said. "We’ll change the game, I can promise you, we will change the game for everybody who loves boxing, who’s eager to see the fights, the fights that they want to happen – without politics. I can promise you, it will change everything in boxing.”
A campaign like no other saw Cristiano Ronaldo move to Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal stall and Al-Ittihad end a 14-year drought
Updated 03 June 2023
Matt Monaghan
A Roshn Saudi League campaign like no other is in the books.
Jeddah giants Al-Ittihad ended their long wait for top-flight glory, while Al-Batin and Al-Adalah dropped into Yelo League.
A series of other substantial events occurred throughout a remarkable campaign which transformed preconceived notions about the Middle East’s premier club competition.
From Cristiano Ronaldo’s paradigm-shifting, mid-season Al-Nassr switch to Al-Hilal’s historic run at the FIFA Club World Cup and beyond, here are Arab News’ highlights from a memorable 2022-23.
Best player
A new benchmark was set for goalkeeping excellence by Ittihad’s Marcelo Grohe.
The Brazil custodian surged past the previous record of 14 clean sheets in a single Pro League campaign, ending with an official Opta tally of 18 (which would be 19 if he had not been afforded deserved adulation by a late substitution in the season finale vs. Al-Tai).
His 58 saves occurred in a title campaign which saw him beaten only 13 times. Remarkably, it took until match week six for him to concede.
Ittihad’s success was built from the back and Grohe laid firm foundations.
Best coach
Ittihad’s missing ingredient to end a 14-year title wait proved to be Nuno Santo.
Last season’s agonizing near miss under Cosmin Contra left a sense of desolation and desire for change. The club’s turn to their bearded ex-Valencia, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur supremo proved astute.
Defensive rigidity was instilled as Egypt center-back Ahmed Hegazi became his conduit on the pitch, with Ittihad letting in five fewer goals than anyone else. But this did not come at a cost up top, with a second-best tally of 60 goals scored helped by 21-goal top marksman Abderrazak Hamdallah.
March’s astute 2-0 victory vs. Nassr and April’s roller coaster 2-1 win against Al-Shabab — more on that later — proved critical junctures.
Breakthrough moment
Saudi Arabian football changed forever on December 30, 2022.
This was when Ronaldo’s heralded arrival was announced and a proud footballing nation’s limitless sporting ambitions became real.
The ex-Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid forward could not deliver silverware for Nassr, despite notching an impressive 14 times in 16 top-flight outings. That must wait for next season.
But he did deliver vast global attention, booming interest in television rights — 48 channels/platforms now broadcast to 170 countries — and packed stands wherever he performed.
Ronaldo has helped set a course for Roshn Saudi League to enter the “top-five leagues in the world.” Enormous intrigue surrounds which stellar names will join him on this quest.
Breakthrough performer
Saudi Arabia’s lineage of elite strikers, from Majed Abdullah to Nasser Al-Shamrani, appears in safe hands with Firas Al-Buraikan.
The Al-Fateh star — who started World Cup 2022’s group-stage victory vs. eventual-champions Argentina — produced a career-best 17 top-flight goals, two more than he had netted in every other campaign combined since his bow in April 2018. This eye-catching tally was enough to make him the league’s fourth-highest scorer.
Best signing
Al-Khaleej required a source of inspiration — and they found one in Fabio Martins.
Pedro Emanuel’s promoted side were 15th on four points prior to the ex-Shabab loanee’s mid-season procurement on a free transfer after an unfulfilled spell at the UAE’s Al-Wahda.
A trio of rejuvenating victories followed in the Portuguese winger’s opening three matches. Martins ended the campaign on seven goals and three assists from 17 run-outs, with Khaleej finishing safe in 14th.
Signing who failed to spark
It seemed the perfect winter replacement for the irreplaceable David Ospina.
Nassr swiftly reacted to the Colombia goalkeeper’s serious elbow injury by loaning Agustin Rossi. The 27-year-old had amassed more than 100 league run-outs for Boca Juniors, been previously called up by Argentina and performed to such a high standard that a pre-contract had been agreed with 2022 Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo.
Reality, however, would prove distinctly underwhelming. February’s shaky debut in a 2-2 draw at Al-Fateh saw him swiftly displaced by Nawaf Al-Aqidi and he only started again two months later when the Saudi Arabia prospect suffered fitness issues of his own.
Best match
“Epic” barely does justice to April 27’s unforgettable 2-1 victory for Ittihad over Shabab.
This was a contest from which three penalties were scored, one critical spot-kick was missed and an 106th-minute winner cemented long-held title aspirations for the victor, while crushing those of the vanquished.
Hamdallah and Cristian Guanca exchanged efforts from 12 yards in an ultra-competitive top-three clash. Referee Srdjan Jovanovic would again point to the spot in the 89th minute, this time for Al-Shabab.
Conjecture followed when Gabon forward Aaron Boupendza took on penalty duties. His “Panenka” chip floated harmlessly into the arms of a grateful Grohe.
Fast forward a quarter of an hour at an electrified King Abdullah Sports City and Hamdallah lobbed home his own penalty. Cue pandemonium in this game for the ages.
Best goal
Ronaldo’s free-kick abilities remained sharp with a sensational 38-yard strike which sparked March’s rousing comeback victory against Abha.
Valuable points appeared to be draining away after Nassr loanee Abdulfattah Adam’s early opener for the visitors went without reply.
This was until the 78th minute when Ronaldo unleashed a ferocious low effort from distance which swerved past the despairing grasp of Cameroon’s emergent 2022 World Cup No. 1, Devis Epassy.
Outstanding achievement
Stratospherically high standards at Hilal mean the 2022-23 season will always be tinged by disappointment.
But this does not provide full context. The Riyadh heavyweights competed with distinction on all fronts, despite a transfer ban and punishing schedule which would have derailed other clubs.
They became the first Asian outfit to reach a FIFA Club World Cup showpiece final, made the final of their AFC Champions League defense and secured a top-three Roshn Saudi League finish.
The dramatic penalty shootout victory — after Ali Al-Bulaihi’s 99th-minute leveler vs. Al-Wehda — in the King’s Cup decider will never be forgotten.
Saudi U-15, over-15 female fencers complete season
Updated 03 June 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Fencing Federation concluded its 2022/2023 season on Friday with the Kingdom’s Fencing Championship (Diamond Round) for U-15 and over-15 women.
Ahmed Al-Sabban, the president of the federation, and Lubna Al-Omair, member of the board of directors, crowned the winners of the championship in which 170 players from 17 clubs participated at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.
In the epee U-15 contest, Lamar Arslan (Al-Huda) won the gold medal while Dana Al-Saeed (Al-Shabab) came in second, and Watin Al-Toukhi (Al-Huda) came third. Fawzia Al-Khaibari (Al-Shabab) won the gold medal for the over-15s category, Shawq Al-Jazzar (Al-Ahly) came second, and Daei Al-Amiri (Al-Nahdha) won the bronze.
Antonia Carolina (Al-Nasr) won the gold medal in the foil category for over-15s, Aya Ammar (Al-Hilal) won silver and Lamed Al-Marri (Al-Nahdha) came in third. Over in the U-15s, Anahid Al-Khaibari (Al-Shabab) won the gold medal, Al-Jawhara Al-Marri (Al-Nahda) came in second place, and Jenan Al-Taher (Al-Nahdha) came third.
Taleen Al-Kidamani (Al-Shabab) was crowned with the gold medal in the U-15 sabre category, while Dhelaal Abdul Rahman (Al-Shabab) came second, and Lulu Al-Baqami (Okadh) came third. Al-Hasna Al-Hammad (Al-Hilal) won the gold medal in the sabre category for over-15s, Ruba Al-Masry (Al-Shabab) got silver, and Dana Al-Qahtani (Al-Shabab) got bronze.
Ronaldo and Al-Nassr to take on PSG during summer friendly in Japan
The clash between Al-Nassr, who finished second in the Roshn Saudi League, and PSG will be held in Osaka on July 25
Messi was not among the players PSG used to illustrate the tour announcement on their website
Updated 02 June 2023
Arab News
JAPAN: Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr will take on Paris Saint-Germain during their summer friendlies in Japan.
The clash between Al-Nassr, who finished second in the Roshn Saudi League, and PSG will be held in Osaka on July 25.
However, there will be no head-to-head between Ronaldo and old rival Lionel Messi, with the Argentine set to leave PSG.
Messi was not among the players PSG used to illustrate the tour announcement on their website.
Last summer PSG traveled to Japan to play three local clubs and were greeted by sell-out crowds, even for their training sessions.
They round off their Japan visit against Inter, who play Manchester City in the Champions League final, at Tokyo’s National Stadium on August 1.
PSG clinched a record 11th French title last week as Messi scored in a 1-1 away draw at Strasbourg.
PSG are scheduled to play J-League club Cerezo Osaka on July 28.
City, Bayern Munich and Celtic have also announced tours to Japan this summer.
(With inputs from AFP)
Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on first season with Al-Nassr, new life in Saudi Arabia
The interview, which was published on the Saudi Pro League’s social media channels, comes at the end of the SPL season
Updated 01 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts on playing and living in Saudi Arabia in his first full interview since joining Al-Nassr Football Club.
The interview, which was published on the Saudi Pro League’s social media channels, comes at the end of a campaign in which Ronaldo’s Riyadh club claimed second place following a closely fought battle for the title with new champions Al-Ittihad.
The Portuguese superstar stressed the positives and building toward next season despite his disappointment at missing out on the title.
He said: “Well, my expectation (at the start) was a little bit different. To be honest I expected to win something this year, but it is not always the way we think or the way we want; sometimes we need passion, consistency, and persistence to achieve the best things.
“So, I still believe that next year we will improve a lot. Let us say in the last five or six months the team has improved a lot. In the league, all the teams improved.
“It takes time sometimes, but if you believe and you think it is your goal, I think everything is possible.
“I expected to win something this year, but we didn’t, but next year I am really positive and confident that things will change, and we will go in a better way. So, let us believe that and work on that.”
Ronaldo joined the club in January and has featured extensively in the SPL, making a significant contribution to the club’s performances with 14 goals in 16 matches.
He added: “The league is very good but I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. The league is competitive, we have very good teams, very good Arab players.
“But they need to improve the infrastructure a little bit more, even the referees. The VAR system should be a little quicker. I think other small things need to improve.
“But I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here. And in my opinion if they continue to do the work that they want to do here, for the next five years, I think the Saudi league can be a top five league in the world.”
Regarding the biggest change following his move, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star said: “One example is that in Europe we train more in the morning, but here we train in the afternoon or evening and in Ramadan we train at 10 at night. So, this is strange, but as I tell you these situations are part of an experience, memories.
“I like to live these moments because you learn with these things. It is difficult, but it is nothing I have not seen before. My experience so far is that Saudi fans really love football and like to live the life and it is good and I am so happy now.”
Saad Allazeez, Saudi Pro League’s vice chairman, recently said of the player: “The arrival of Cristiano always had the potential to be one of the most impactful and transformational in football history. And that has proved to be the case.
“He is a special footballer and a special person whose impact goes far beyond football. The ‘Cristiano Effect’ has definitely been felt. This season has been our biggest yet, with more spectators on match days, more followers and global viewing than ever before.
“The Saudi Pro League is now aired by 48 platforms and TV broadcasters in over 170 countries worldwide, and attendances at Al-Nassr matches have doubled year on year since Cristiano signed.
“Saudi Arabia is already a football-obsessed nation with over 80 percent of Saudi Arabia’s men and women either playing, attending or following football. Recent developments include the establishment of a professional women’s premier league and women’s national team and school girls league with 50,000 playing each week.
“And thanks to the new growth in the league’s popularity I’m sure other big names will look to follow in Cristiano’s footsteps and join the brilliant young homegrown talent who play in our league.”
Asked about players joining the league, Ronaldo said: “If they are coming, big players and big names, young players, old players, they are very welcome because if that happens, the league will improve a little bit.”
He added: “Living in Saudi is very good if you want to come here to have fun, to see the culture, to eat well.
“The Saudis live more at night which I think is quite fun and interesting. If you see the city during the night, it’s very beautiful. And if you like food, come to Riyadh — the city probably has some of the best quality restaurants I have come across.
“The most beautiful experiences I’ve had here were when I was in Boulevard World. It was something I really enjoyed. I took all my family there. So far it has been a very good experience.
“The family are happy, the schools are very good, and things that the country is building for the future.
“I like to see different things, try different things and this is why I am here as well. The next place that I want to see is AlUla. I want to go as I know it’s very beautiful. And as we travel around the country, you see many good places.”
He added: “Thank you very much for supporting me here every day, not only in the games or in the stadium, but outside in the streets and the places that I go.
“I will be part of your world, your culture. I will be here and I hope I make the people enjoy it through my games, my performance, and winning things.
“Again, thank you for welcoming me, and I will try to give my best during the time that I am here.”