Late Wydad strike spoils Al-Ahly CAF Champions League party

Al-Ahly’s South African forward Percy Tau (C) reacts during the first-leg final football match of the CAF Champions League, between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Morocco's Wydad AC, at Cairo International Stadium on June 4, 2023. (AFP)
Al-Ahly's South African forward Percy Tau (C) reacts during the first-leg final football match of the CAF Champions League, between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Morocco's Wydad AC, at Cairo International Stadium on June 4, 2023. (AFP)
John Duerden

Al-Ahly’s South African forward Percy Tau (C) reacts during the first-leg final football match of the CAF Champions League.
  • Final is finely balanced ahead of the second leg, with Egyptian giants having a slender advantage
CAIRO: Al-Ahly took a small step toward an 11th continental title with a 2-1 win over Wydad AC in the first leg of the African Champions League final on Sunday but were left wondering what might have been. The Egyptians were looking good with a deserved two-goal lead before the Moroccans hit with a late goal, which means that next week’s second leg is very finely poised.

In this rematch from the 2022 final that went the way of Wydad, a first-half header from Percy Tau and a Kahraba strike on the hour put the Red Giants in control before Saifeddine Bouhra hit back to set things up for next Sunday when there will be a big crowd and a hostile atmosphere in Casablanca.

That was the case with 50,000 fans at Cairo Stadium making an unforgettable atmosphere, Al-Ahly made most of the early running. Perhaps attack was always going to be the best form of defense as despite the pre-match news that Mohamed El-Shenawy had recovered from a calf injury and was set to start, in fact third-choice goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir came in as the second choice stopper also injured. The stand-in stood out. 

Al-Ahly dominated possession and just before the half-hour, the game seemed to turn the way of the ten-time continental champions as the referee pointed to the spot, judging that that Hussein El Shahat’s free-kick had been handled by Zouheir El Moutaraji but VAR clearly demonstrated that the ball had hit the back of the head of the turning player.

After 38 minutes, there were more calls for a penalty as Al-Ahly claimed that the impressive El Shahat was brought down in the area by Jalal Daoudi but the appeals were waved away.

Until that point, the Moroccans had barely been visible as an attacking force but had shown in the semifinal elimination of Mamelodi Sundowns that they could not be counted out and before the break, Wydad finally started to ask a question or two.

Shortly after the third-choice goalkeeper had the home fans on their feet. Reda Jaadi picked up the ball in space on the right side of the area but Shobeir came out quickly, made himself big and blocked the shot. It was not the first or the last save that the 23-year-old made look easy.

On the stroke of half-time, Al-Ahly got the goal they deserved. El Shahat kept the ball in play on the byline and his cross from the left found Tau unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box and the South African made no mistake and his smart header guided the ball home. 

Wydad came out with a bit more urgency after the break as the game started to open up but found themselves two goals down on the hour. Youssef El Motie, himself the number two goalkeeper for the Moroccans, came far off his line to the right of the area in an attempt to clear a long ball from defense but Shahat got there first. He squared the ball to Kahraba who then had time to pick his spot — high in the Moroccan net — to put the Egyptians firmly in control.

After 68 minutes however, Shobeir was finally beaten by a first-time shot from Yahia Attiyat Allah on the left side of the area but the home fans were relieved to see the ball bounce back from the inside of the post. 

Ten minutes later, Shobier saved again, this time for Mohammed Ounajem as the Moroccans pushed for that away goal that would have changed the whole complexion of the tie. And that is what happened with four minutes remaining. Ayoub El Amloud got to the byline on the right to pull the ball back for Bouhra on the penalty spot and he steered the ball home. The delighted celebrations from the visiting team demonstrated with the goal meant. 

At the end, Al-Ahly left the field as if they had been defeated but it is all to play for in the second leg and it should be a cracker.

Topics: football soccer Al-Ahly Wydad CAF Champions League

Ibrahimovic announces retirement from football

Ibrahimovic announces retirement from football
Ibrahimovic announces retirement from football

Ibrahimovic announces retirement from football
  • Veteran striker Ibrahimovic revealed his decision to quit the game during an on-pitch ceremony following AC Milan’s 3-1 win over Verona
MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovic brought the curtain down on a long, trophy-packed career on Sunday when he unexpectedly announced his retirement from football.
Veteran striker Ibrahimovic revealed his decision to quit the game during an on-pitch ceremony following AC Milan’s 3-1 win over Verona.
“It’s the moment to say goodbye to football, not just to you,” said Ibrahimovic on the San Siro pitch.
“There are too many emotions for me right now. Forza Milan and goodbye.”
The 41-year-old had been expected to simply bid farewell to Milan fans after his departure from the seven-time European champions was announced on Saturday.
He returned to Milan in late 2019 for a second spell after a previous two-year period in which he won the Serie A title in 2011.
Ibrahimovic was a key figure in Milan’s resurgence to the top of Italian football after his return to the club, helping to bring them back from the doldrums and eventually win the Scudetto last season.
“The first time I came here you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love,” said Ibrahimovic.
“You welcomed me with open arms, you made me feel at home, I will be a Milanista for the rest of my life.”
Over the course of his career Ibrahimovic won league titles in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, although his only major European trophy was the 2017 Europa League with Manchester United.
He has hardly featured for Stefano Pioli’s side this term after being plagued with injuries, returning in February following surgery on his left knee in May.
In July he signed a deal which netted him around one million euros ($1.02 million) in fixed salary, with large bonuses linked to appearances and achievements.
But the 41-year-old only started one match and netted once for Milan this season, a 3-1 win at Udinese in March in which he became the oldest goal scorer in Serie A history.
He then picked up a calf injury in a pre-match warm up in April and ended his career sidelined before scotching rumors that he was set to move to Monza and targeting Euro 2024 with Sweden.

Topics: Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan

Djokovic eases into record 17th French Open quarterfinal

Djokovic eases into record 17th French Open quarterfinal
Djokovic eases into record 17th French Open quarterfinal

Djokovic eases into record 17th French Open quarterfinal
PARIS: Novak Djokovic reached his 55th Grand Slam quarterfinal and record 17th at the French Open on Sunday with a straight-sets win over Juan Pablo Varillas.

Djokovic, chasing a third Roland Garros championship and record-setting 23rd men’s Grand Slam title, eased past his 94th-ranked Peruvian opponent, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

The 36-year-old Serb, champion in Paris in 2016 and 2021, will face 11th seed Karen Khachanov for a place in the semifinals.

Djokovic holds a commanding 8-1 career lead over the Russian including their only previous meeting at the French Open in 2020.

“I had never played my opponent before. I knew he was a clay court specialist and that I had to earn the victory. It was the best I played this week,” said Djokovic after ensuring a 14th successive last-eight spot at the tournament.

On his record 17th quarterfinal in Paris, he added: “I am very proud of this record. I have put a lot of effort into my game and I am very motivated to continue.”

On Sunday, Djokovic fought off a break point in the opening game of the first set before stretching out to a convincing 4-0 lead.

Two more breaks then helped him to a comfortable 5-1 advantage in the second set. It took Djokovic just 79 minutes to open a two-set lead.

That was in stark contrast to his gruelling third round win over Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The first two sets then needed two hours and 53 minutes to negotiate and his eventual straight-sets win proved to be the longest three-setter he had ever played, clocked at three hours and 36 minutes.

Varillas, who had never won a Grand Slam match before this year’s French Open, continued to wilt, slipping 2-1 down and then 4-1 down in the third before Djokovic put him out of his misery after a shade under two hours on court.

Topics: Novak Djokovic French Open tennis

Saudi Arabia’s U-23s complete training ahead of Toulon tournament opener

Saudi Arabia’s U-23s complete training ahead of Toulon tournament opener
Saudi Arabia’s U-23s complete training ahead of Toulon tournament opener

Saudi Arabia’s U-23s complete training ahead of Toulon tournament opener
  • The Toulon tournament, as it is also known, forms part of their preparation program for qualifiers for the 2024 AFC U-23 Cup
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s U-23 football team on Saturday and Sunday held the final sessions of their training camp ahead of their opening match in the Maurice Revello Tournament, which runs from June 5 to 18. 

The Toulon tournament, as it is also known, forms part of their preparation program for qualifiers for the 2024 AFC U-23 Cup later this year.

The Green Falcons conducted their training session under the supervision of head coach Saad Al-Shehri and technical staff, during which they went through physical drills, followed by work on the tactical aspects of play.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia continued their training in preparation for the opening match of the tournament against France on Monday.

The young Green Falcons will also face Venezuela on Thursday and Costa Rica next Sunday in Group A of the tournament.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia U-23s Toulon Tournament

Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Spain to continue Red Bull sweep

Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Spain to continue Red Bull sweep
Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Spain to continue Red Bull sweep

Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Spain to continue Red Bull sweep
LONDON: Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to stretch his Formula One championship lead to 53 points and continue Red Bull’s sweep of the season with the team’s seventh success in as many races.
Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was second for Mercedes, but a distant 24.090 seconds behind, with team mate George Russell completing the podium on a cloudy but dry afternoon at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s closest rival in a season that looks sure to crown the dominant Dutch 25-year-old for a third time, finished fourth after fighting back from 11th at the start.
The win was Verstappen’s fifth of the season, third in a row, third in Spain and the double world champion’s 40th in Formula One.
The man who took the first grand prix win of his career at the Spanish circuit in 2016 and also triumphed last year, secured the bonus point for fastest lap to cap a day of domination.
“It’s a big pleasure to drive with a car like this. I think it showed again today,” said Verstappen, who fended off Ferrari’s home hero Carlos Sainz at the start in the only challenge of an otherwise straightforward afternoon.
“I had the harder compound so I knew the start would be a bit tricky. Going around the outside at Turn One is always quite difficult but luckily nothing happened.”
Verstappen was also shown a black and white flag for exceeding track limits late in the race but the risk of a five second penalty was hardly going to trouble someone so far up the road from the rest.
“Well done Max, that was mega. Very well controlled, even though you went over the white lines a few times,” said team boss Christian Horner.
McLaren’s Lando Norris, who started third on the grid, suffered a broken front wing on the first lap after contact with Hamilton and had to pit, plunging down the order and finishing 17th.
The form of the Mercedes drivers, with a re-designed car after a disappointing start to the season, provided a main talking point.
Mercedes moved up to second in the championship on 152 points to runaway Red Bull’s 287 and with Aston Martin dropping to third on 134.
“Mega job guys, mega job,” said Hamilton over the radio. “Thank you so much to everyone back at the factory, continuing to push. This is a real showing for all your hard work. Let’s keep pushing.”
Russell went off into the gravel on his way to the grid, where he lined up 12th, but his car was undamaged and his pace strong.
“It definitely feels better,” he said of the car. “You are just putting in those lap times and comparing it to the guys around you — the Ferraris and Astons — and you are going quicker and quicker.”
Sainz was fifth with the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso sixth and seventh.
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was eighth, Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou ninth and Pierre Gasly, who qualified fourth before a six-place grid penalty, took the final point for Renault-owned Alpine.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who started from the pitlane after a nightmare in qualifying left him on the back row, finished 11th.

Topics: Max Verstappen Spanish Grand Prix Formula One Red Bull

60 Saudi, European football scouts watch Kingdom’s schools league titles

A total of 32 school teams are competing in the Kingdom’s Elite Championship for the Schools Football League for Boys. Supplied
A total of 32 school teams are competing in the Kingdom’s Elite Championship for the Schools Football League for Boys. Supplied
60 Saudi, European football scouts watch Kingdom’s schools league titles

A total of 32 school teams are competing in the Kingdom’s Elite Championship for the Schools Football League for Boys. Supplied
  • Championships highlight young players' skills as 32 teams compete at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah
RIYADH: Talent scouts from Saudi and European football federations and clubs are among those watching the Kingdom’s Elite Championship for the Schools Football League for Boys as its fourth edition is held in the King Abdullah Sports City stadiums in Jeddah.

A total of 32 school teams are competing in the championships as part the national sports project implemented by the Ministry of Sports in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, to develop school sports and strengthen competition among students.

Talent scouts include a technical team from the Saudi Football Federation headed by Assistant Technical Director for Talent Scouting Affairs Saleh Al-Daoud, Badon Nicholas, Gilles Raphael and Stephen Silent, and a group of scouts affiliated with Saudi clubs.

French club Olympique Lyon; the Portuguese club Benfica; Spanish clubs Osasuna, Zamora, Leganes, Cadiz; the PSA Academy; the Macedonian club Raboten; and the Mexican club Atletico de San Luis have also sent scouts to the championships.

Al-Daoud said that the schools league project is beneficial to Saudi football and its future.

“This huge national cooperative project between the ministries of sports and education is the real beginning for the football player, and it is the real start for every player,” he said.

“The Saudi Football Federation is keen to follow the players through scouts, whether Saudis or foreigners, in the upcoming training gatherings, and this is a great opportunity for the player to prove himself and present all his capabilities."

Al-Daoud thanked Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sports, for his interest and support for the schools league project and added: “The importance of its continuation for the next 10 years to be the main base for supporting clubs and national teams with talents.”

The schools league project management held a workshop in partnership between the ministries of sports and education for coaches of the school teams participating in the championship.

A training course was also held in cooperation with the Saudi Football Association for coaches of school league teams.

Topics: Saudi Arabia European Kingdom’s Elite Championship for the Schools Football League for Boys Jeddah

