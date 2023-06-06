US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia

You are here

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Blinken’s trip comes as the Kingdom and US seek to broker a durable cease-fire in Sudan
JEDDAH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Blinken’s trip comes as the Kingdom and US seek to broker a durable cease-fire between Sudan’s warring generals in ongoing talks in Jeddah.

Earlier this week, the State Department said Blinken would meet with Saudi officials to “discuss US-Saudi strategic cooperation on regional and global issues and a range of bilateral issues including economic and security cooperation.”

Blinken will participate in a US-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting to discuss growing cooperation with Gulf partners and how they can promote security, stability, de-escalation, regional integration, and economic opportunities across the Middle East, spokesman Matt Miller said.

Blinken and Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will co-host a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh “to address the continuing threat of (Daesh) and reaffirm our commitment to ensure its enduring defeat,” he added.

His trip also comes as the US State Department affirmed on Tuesday Washington’s commitment to strengthening its security partnership with Saudi Arabia, including defense sales, joint exercises and combating missile proliferation.

It added that cooperation with Saudi Arabia in order to ensure regional stability remained one of the “pillars of our bilateral relationship,” which was based on “common interest in the security of the Gulf region and preventing any foreign or regional power from threatening the region.”

  • In one case, 93,750 narcotic tablets were found hidden in a truck coming in through Duba Port
  • In another, 356,559 narcotic tablets were found hidden in a consignment of various goods arriving in through Jeddah Islamic Port Customs
RIYADH: Saudi authorities tackling drug traders and smugglers reported a number of arrests across the Kingdom in recent days.
On Tuesday, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has thwarted three attempts to smuggle 651,909 Captagon and other narcotic pills hidden in consignments that entered Saudi Arabia through different ports.
In one case, 93,750 narcotic tablets were found hidden in a truck coming in through Duba Port. In another, 356,559 narcotic tablets were found hidden in a consignment of various goods arriving in through Jeddah Islamic Port Customs. In a third attempt, 201,600 Captagon pills were found hidden in the floor of a truck coming in through Al-Haditha port.
The authority coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to have seven individuals who were supposed to receive the consignments arrested.
In a separate attempt, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control has arrested three residents, two Palestinians and a Sudanese, in Riyadh for attempting to sell 133,008 amphetamine pills and an amount of hashish. Some money and jewelry were also found in their possession.
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control has arrested two residents, a Pakistani and a Filipino, in Jeddah for attempting to sell 2.6 kg of methamphetamine.
They all were referred to the Public Prosecution.
Meanwhile, the Border Guard in Asir region foiled two attempts to smuggle a total of 500 kg of khat.
Police officers in Hafr Al-Batin province have arrested a Pakistani resident attempting to sell methamphetamine.
Preliminary legal procedures were completed, and the seized items were handed to the competent authorities.
In Taif, police officers have arrested three Ethiopian nationals and three Saudi citizens for attempting to sell amphetamine, hashish and narcotic pills and for being in possession of firearms, live ammunition and a sum of money. The six were referred to the Public Prosecution.
Police officers in Balqarn governorate in the Asir region have arrested a citizen for selling 10,805 amphetamine pills. He was also found to be in possession of an amount of money and referred to the pertinent authority.
Security patrols in Aldair governorate of Jazan region have arrested three Ethiopian nationals attempting to smuggle khat.
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control reaffirmed its commitment to prevent drug smuggling and tighten customs procedures on imports and exports.
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]
Tips received by the authority related to smuggling crimes and breaches of common customs law are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.

Riyadh summit discusses the future of AI in medical field

SyncVR Medical provides an all-in-one application platform that can be useful for patients. (AN photo)
SyncVR Medical provides an all-in-one application platform that can be useful for patients. (AN photo)
  • During the event, people were given an opportunity to delve into the future of the medical field by spotlighting AI, smart devices, precision medicine, and diagnostics
RIYADH: The HealthTech Innovation Summit and Expo in Riyadh, held June 5-6, brought together providers, experts and students, showcasing innovative technology that promises to improve the quality of healthcare.

During the event, healthcare professionals, innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors were given an opportunity to delve into the future of the medical field by spotlighting artificial intelligence, smart devices, precision medicine, diagnostics, bioinformatics, biotechnology, virtual reality, medical imaging, innovation, and medical entrepreneurship.

SyncVR Medical, one of the many companies to showcase at the expo, provides an all-in-one application platform that can be useful for patients.

From hardware to software, its products propose treatments for pain anxiety, stress reduction, rehabilitation, and medical education through immersive simulations.

“VR can do more in society, in the world, than just entertain gamers,” Floris Van Der Breggen, CEO of SyncVR Medical, told Arab News.

Originally based in one hospital in the Netherlands, SyncVR Medical now supplies 200 hospitals across Europe with its health technology and aims to be the largest platform for extended reality healthcare on the continent.

The company’s presence at HealthTech came with the intent to expand into the Arab region.

“There’s so much more hunger for technological improvement (in Saudi) than you find in Europe, actually, a lot of curiosity and an intrinsic motivation to improve,” the CEO said.

Before the Kingdom adapts new tools to healthcare practices, however, the system itself needs some work, Dr. Bahjat Fakieh of the King Abdulaziz University suggested.

“Taking technology before we establish the proper system could lead to failure … If we’re looking to get to the top, it’s not that difficult. The difficulty is remaining at the top,” he said.

The will to excel is already in the works under Vision 2030.

A report recently published by the Digital Government Authority indicated that the field of healthcare demonstrates readiness for integration with emerging technology.

The Kingdom has already seen the incorporation of these technologies with apps like Sehhaty, the Seha Virtual Hospital, and the adoption of AR and VR in the Saudi Food and Drug Authority’s control procedures.

“AI is not here to replace humans, it’s here to assist humans,” Prince Sultan University’s Dr. Anis Koubaa said during the summit.

With tools that enhance training, provide distraction techniques to reduce pain during procedures, and offer treatment for issues like anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder through VR, technology promises to not only create a more immersive experience for patients and practitioners but also diagnose and examine more accurately.

However, there are few laws in place currently that regulate the usage of AI. Many challenges still lie in its cost and accessibility, system integration methods, ethical considerations, issues in security breaches, and research around the technology itself.

In the Kingdom, the Society for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare is making strides in publishing viable studies and creating a community of data scientists and AI experts to reach the full potential of these emerging platforms.

Ali Al-Anazi, co-founder of SAIH, told Arab News: “There’s a shortage in many specializations (in the medical field), and AI is here to serve that.

“I personally believe that Saudi could be the leading country in publishing top-tier AI research in healthcare across the globe for many reasons. We have huge databases that are much more accessible than in foreign countries.”

The summit hopes to accelerate the adoption of technology-driven solutions across the field.

Prof. Ibrahim Al-Saraa, chairperson of the HealthTech Scientific Committee, said: “The pandemic has highlighted the importance of digital health solutions in providing virtual healthcare for patients. Digital transformation has proven essential today, as leading experts expect that health technology plays a significant role in shaping the future of healthcare.”

Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia

Saudi and Iranian officials cut the ribbon at the reopening ceremony of Tehran's embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday. (AFP)
Saudi and Iranian officials cut the ribbon at the reopening ceremony of Tehran’s embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday. (AFP)
  • “The cooperation between the countries is entering a new era”: Iranian Deputy FM Alireza Bigdeli
  • Saudi and Iranian officials cut ribbon at reopening ceremony on Tuesday
RIYADH: Iran’s embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh has reopened, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

Both countries agreed to end a diplomatic rift under a China-mediated deal in March.

“We consider today an important day in the relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Alireza Bigdeli told a flag-raising ceremony.

People stand outside the Iranian embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File/Reuters)

“The cooperation between the countries is entering a new era,” he added.

“Iran’s embassy in Riyadh, our Consulate General in Jeddah and our office to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will be officially reopened on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

Saudi health ministry trains volunteers to serve elderly pilgrims in Madinah

Pilgrims from Indonesia can be seen at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah. (@wmngovsa)
Pilgrims from Indonesia can be seen at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. (@wmngovsa)
  • Volunteers have been trained on how to deal with pilgrims from other cultures who speak different languages
  • They are also providing pilgrims with health awareness so they can safely and efficiently complete their rituals
RIYADH: The Ministry of Health’s Madinah branch has launched a program run by volunteers to provide health, education, and ambulance services to elderly pilgrims and residents of the holy city.

The ministry said that 121 volunteers had signed up to the program and are offering their services at centers near Islamic sites in Madinah frequented by pilgrims including the Prophet’s Mosque, Quba Mosque, Masjid Al-Qiblatain, the Miqat Mosque, and Sayed Al-Shuhada Mosque.

Volunteers have been trained on how to deal with pilgrims from other cultures who speak different languages.

They are also providing pilgrims with health awareness so they can safely and efficiently complete their rituals.

The program will run until the end of this year’s Hajj season.

Harf Arabic Language competition concludes with 12 winners in 4 fields 

Passionate and dedicated attendees gather at the closing ceremony of the Arabic Competition "Harf."
Passionate and dedicated attendees gather at the closing ceremony of the Arabic Competition "Harf."
  • The competition is aimed at non-Arabic learners to give them the opportunity to highlight their skills in various fields
RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language concluded the Harf Arabic Language competition on Monday ‎with 12 winners in four categories from various non-Arabic speaking states.

The competition, launched May 4, is aimed at non-Arabic learners to give them the opportunity to highlight their skills in various fields, to honor the distinguished among them, and to encourage learners to practice the language and promote its use.

The winners were honored after being selected according to the approved criteria during the closing ceremony, held in Riyadh, which saw the participation of more than 750 contestants, representing a number of Saudi universities and institutes, with 56 people reaching the final stage.

Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, acting secretary-general of the academy, said: ‎“Saudi Arabia’s wise leadership always encourage(s) the non-native Arabic learners‎ to practice and use it.‎‏

‎“The competition contributed to achieving the academy’s goals and implementing its strategy by creating the appropriate environment for the development and consolidation of the Arabic language,‎” he added.

‎“The competition aims to encourage the Arabic language scholars, researchers and specialists by developing the professional, linguistic and cultural competencies of Arabic language teachers for non-Arabic speakers, motivating them and creating solutions that support the empowerment of non-Arabic speakers in various challenges they face‎.”

The academy awarded prizes to the first three winners in each category, with a total value of SR100,000 ($26,666) and honored other finalists with financial prizes totaling SR22,000.

Musa Yaqoub from Cameroon, Umm Al-Qura University, ranked first in the Lexical Ability category; Abdul Rahman Ali Cham from Gambia, Majmaah University, ranked second, and third place was taken by Ibrahim Othman Kalo from the Ivory Coast, Umm Al-Qura University. ‏

The three winners in the Language and Technology category were Zakaria Sirin, from Indonesia, King Saud University, Reem Reforce, from the Philippines, Umm Al-Qura University, and Zehniaa Saleh from the Philippines, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University. 

The winners in the Narrator and Stories category were Khaled Safi from Afghanistan, Umm Al-Qura University, Qanitah Sheikh from India, Umm Al-Qura University, Mariam Mahdi Mirato from the Philippines, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

The winners in the Research Paper category were Mohammed Sako from Guinea, Qassim University, Medina Jalis Khannova from Russia, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, and Effaa Abdullah from India, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University. 

The participants represented more than 60 nationalities. India ranked first in terms of the number of participants with 73 contestants, then Indonesia and Afghanistan with 42 contestants each, then Ivory Coast with 38 contestants, Burkina Faso with 37 contestants, Nigeria with 34 contestants, Guinea, Gambia and Chad, with 32 contestants apiece, while Mali had 30 contestants.

