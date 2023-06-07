You are here

Russian drone attack kills two civilians in Ukraine's Sumy region

Russian drone attack kills two civilians in Ukraine’s Sumy region
Russia shelled the border region in the northeast several times at overnight and on Wednesday morning. (AFP)
Updated 07 June 2023
Reuters

Russian drone attack kills two civilians in Ukraine’s Sumy region

Russian drone attack kills two civilians in Ukraine’s Sumy region
Updated 07 June 2023
Reuters

KYIV: A Russian drone attack killed two civilians and wounded one in the Sumy region of northern Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, the head of the president’s office, said on Wednesday.

Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app that a Iranian-made “Shahed” drone had destroyed a private house and caused a fire. The president’s office said in a statement that Russia shelled the border region in the northeast several times at overnight and on Wednesday morning.

Topics: Russia Ukraine

Over 1,400 migrants are rescued from overcrowded boats off Italy by coast guard

Over 1,400 migrants are rescued from overcrowded boats off Italy by coast guard
Updated 12 sec ago

Over 1,400 migrants are rescued from overcrowded boats off Italy by coast guard

Over 1,400 migrants are rescued from overcrowded boats off Italy by coast guard
Updated 12 sec ago
ROME: More than 1,400 migrants have been rescued from overcrowded vessels, including a sailboat, in four separate operations in the Mediterranean Sea off southern Italy, the Italian coast guard said Wednesday.
There were 47 migrants, including two children in immediate need of medical care, aboard the sailboat in distress off the region of Calabria, in the “toe” of the Italian peninsula, a coast guard statement said. They were rescued by a coast guard motorboat early Tuesday.
The statement said the rescues began late Monday night and ended in the early hours of Wednesday in the Ionian Sea off Calabria’s east coast. One coast guard vessel took on around 590 migrants from aboard a fishing boat, and then later brought on around 650 migrants from another fishing boat, the statement said.
A coast guard motorboat and an Italian border police ship came to the assistance of a fourth vessel, with 130 migrants aboard.
Authorities didn’t immediately give details on the nationalities of the passengers or routes taken by the migrant vessels. But generally, many boats with migrants sighted off the Ionian Sea set out from Turkiye’s coast, where smugglers launch crowded and unseaworthy boats.
Earlier this year, a migrant boat navigating on that route slammed into a sandbank just off a Calabrian beach town and broke apart. At least 94 migrants perished and 80 others survived.
That shipwreck is under criminal investigation, including the role of several members of Italy’s border police corps, which operates vessels off the country’s long coastline. Four suspected smugglers have been arrested.
In addition, prosecutors want to know if rescue efforts could have been launched hours earlier. Italian border police boats reportedly turned back to port because of rough seas, and by the time a coast guard vessel, better equipped to navigate in poor sea conditions, reached the area, bodies were already in the water. In that case, the migrant boat had been spotted hours earlier by a surveillance aircraft operated by Frontex, the European Union’s border monitoring force.
Wednesday’s statement by the coast guard said that crew on a Frontex surveillance plane had spotted a fishing boat with the 590 migrants aboard. A Frontex patrol boat and a Frontex support vessel were among the assets involved in the rescue operations for the two fishing boats, according to the coast guard.
Alarm Phone, a nongovernmental organization that frequently receives satellite calls from migrant vessels in distress and relays the information to maritime authorities in Italy and Malta, was among the organizations signaling the need for rescue for the 130 people aboard the fourth boat.

Erdogan proposes destroyed dam probe in Zelensky call

Erdogan proposes destroyed dam probe in Zelensky call
Updated 10 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Erdogan proposes destroyed dam probe in Zelensky call

Erdogan proposes destroyed dam probe in Zelensky call
  • Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric dam
  • President Erdogan said that a commission could be established with the participation of experts from the warring parties, the United Nations and the international community
Updated 10 min 7 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday proposed, in a call with his Ukrainian counterpart, creating an international commission to probe the destruction of a major dam in southern Ukraine, his office reported.
Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, which was ripped open early Tuesday after a reported blast.
“President Erdogan said that a commission could be established with the participation of experts from the warring parties, the United Nations and the international community, including Turkiye, for a detailed investigation into the explosion at Kakhovka dam,” his office said after the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Kakhovka dam sits on the Dnipro River, which feeds a reservoir providing cooling water for the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Europe’s largest, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) upstream.
The destruction of the dam caused torrents of water to pour into the Dnipro, pushing thousands of civilians to flee the flooded areas while raising fears of an ecological disaster.
NATO member Turkiye, which has good ties with Moscow and Kyiv.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Kakhovka dam

Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting Filipino workers

Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting Filipino workers
Updated 07 June 2023
Ellie Aben

Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting Filipino workers

Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting Filipino workers
  • Philippines celebrates Migrant Workers’ Day every June 7
  • Overseas ‘heroes’ are key drivers of the Philippine economy
Updated 07 June 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Wednesday his administration would foster stronger ties with countries that host overseas Filipinos to ensure their safety and welfare.

Nearly 2 million migrant workers are key drivers of the Philippine economy and a main source of the country’s foreign reserves.

Often referred to as “modern-day heroes,” Marcos said overseas Filipinos “fuel the engine of progress” in the Philippines. They sent around $36 billion in personal remittances last year, making up about 8.9 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, according to central bank data.

“We understand the challenges that you faced being far from your loved ones, adjusting to new cultures and overcoming barrier(s),” Marcos said in a video message broadcast to mark Migrant Workers’ Day in the Philippines.

“That’s why this administration will continue to foster stronger ties with countries that host our migrant workers, ensuring safety, welfare and well-being.”

Nearly a quarter of overseas Filipinos, or OFWs, work and live in Saudi Arabia, followed by the UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and Qatar.

“In every corner of the globe, you have left an indelible mark that uplifted both your host countries and our nation in the process,” Marcos said, adding that their sacrifices had “nurtured dreams, elevated livelihoods, and fueled the engine of progress” in the Philippines.

The Philippines celebrates Migrant Workers’ Day every June 7 in commemoration of enacting the 1995 Migrant Workers’ Act, which introduces standards for the protection and welfare of those working abroad, their families and overseas Filipinos in distress.

In 2021, former president Rodrigo Duterte signed a law establishing the Department of Migrant Workers, which is tasked with overseeing policies protecting OFWs.

The DMW’s Secretary Susan Ople announced on Wednesday training and mentorship programs for OFWs with the Department of Trade and Industry to help Filipino migrant workers start their own businesses once they return to home.

“Our OFWs contribute to our economy through their dollar remittances but at some point in their lives, they would also need to come home and create sustainable sources of income through entrepreneurship, sound investments or by landing a better job here at home,” Ople said.

“We want them to come back with excitement in their hearts on what the future holds for them and their families, through meaningful partnerships across the government bureaucracy and with NGOs and private companies serving as their mentors and cheerleaders.”

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. OFWs

Poll suggests most Asian, Black people in UK face regular discrimination

Protesters with banners and placards march from Toxteth into central Liverpool in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Protesters with banners and placards march from Toxteth into central Liverpool in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

Poll suggests most Asian, Black people in UK face regular discrimination

Protesters with banners and placards march from Toxteth into central Liverpool in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
  • Majority of respondents say Britain needs to make more progress on racial issues over next 25 years
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A new report has revealed that more than two-thirds of Black and Asian people in the UK face racial discrimination in their daily lives, the Metro reported.

The study by British Future, a think tank, explored British public attitudes on race, identity, and bias, using polling data covering almost 2,500 people, including 1,000 from an ethnic minority background.

The polling was conducted by Focaldata in March and April.

Though 80 percent of ethnic minority participants said that the UK was a better place to live for minorities than the US, Germany, and France, 67 percent said that they still faced discrimination in Britain on a daily basis.

When White British participants were asked if the UK was a better place to live for minorities compared to other major Western countries, 73 percent reckoned the statement was true while 27 percent did not.

But when asked if it was easier to “get on” in Britain if you were white, 48 percent of white British respondents and 60 percent of ethnic minority participants said that they believed it was.

And more than half of all respondents said that Britain’s political and media culture had become more divisive and polarized, including on racial issues, which two-thirds of people said should involve a less-heated debate.

On Britain’s progress on racial issues over the last 25 years, 68 percent of ethnic minority participants and 71 percent of white respondents said that the country had made “significant” changes.

However, a majority of all respondents — 64 percent of white Britons and 80 percent of minority groups — agreed with the statement that Britain “needs to make much more progress on race in the next 25 years.”

Topics: Black Asian UK discrimination

Attacks by suspected militants in Burkina Faso kill 21

Attacks by suspected militants in Burkina Faso kill 21
Updated 07 June 2023
AFP

Attacks by suspected militants in Burkina Faso kill 21

Attacks by suspected militants in Burkina Faso kill 21
  • Burkina Faso struggling with a militant insurgency that swept in from neighboring Mali in 2015
  • Nearly a third of the country lies outside the government’s control, according to official estimates
Updated 07 June 2023
AFP

OUAGADOUGOU: Twenty-one people, most of them members of the security forces, have been killed in Burkina Faso in attacks by suspected militants, security sources said on Wednesday.
Fourteen members of the VDP volunteer militia and four soldiers died on Monday in Sawenga in central-eastern Burkina, while five were wounded, a source said.
Another security source confirmed the toll, saying that the clash occurred during an operation to secure the area, and that “more than 50 terrorists were neutralized” in an airborne counter-attack.
Separately, a police source said a policeman and two civilians were killed on Monday night in an attack on a police border post at Yendere, on the southwestern frontier with Ivory Coast.
A trucker in the area confirmed the attack, adding that many local people had already fled into Ivory Coast because of militant incursions.
Ivory Coast hosts around 18,000 Burkinabe refugees, more than double the tally for 2022, according to the UN’s refugee agency.
One of the poorest and most troubled countries in the world, Burkina is struggling with a militant insurgency that swept in from neighboring Mali in 2015.
Nearly a third of the country lies outside the government’s control, according to official estimates.
More than 10,000 civilians, troops and police have died, according to an NGO count, while at least two million people have been displaced.
Anger within the military at failures to roll back the insurgency sparked two coups last year, culminating in the ascent of a young army captain, Ibrahim Traore.
The junta has ruled out any negotiations with the militants.
It is staking much of its anti-militant strategy on the VDP — the Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland militia.
The force comprises civilian volunteers who are given two weeks’ military training and then work alongside the army, typically carrying out surveillance, information-gathering or escort duties.
Since its inception in December 2019, the VDP has suffered hundreds of casualties, especially in ambushes or roadside bombings.
Despite the losses, the authorities launched a successful recruitment drive last year, encouraging 90,000 people to sign up, far exceeding the target of 50,000.

Topics: Burkina Faso

