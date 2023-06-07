Qatar In-Focus: National real estate funding strategy proposed to boost the sector 

RIYADH: A national real estate funding strategy for Qatar is needed to boost the sector, according to proposals put forward at a dedicated event held in the country.

The Ministry of Municipality announced the recommendations following the Qatar Real Estate Forum, which saw the participation of 1,500 leaders, decision-makers, and executives from across the world.

In order to develop the sector, the country’s real estate strategy should provide investors with incentives, as well as develop creative housing financing options and open ownership for foreigners, according to a release from Qatar’s state news agency.

It was also noted that the real estate sector across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries shows great promise due to the region’s favorable conditions, such as geographic diversity, easy access, availability of security, and tourist attractions.

The forum — the first-of-its-kind in the country — saw 35 keynote speakers take part in a wide range of real estate topics, as well as 12 panel discussions and workshops across the two-day event.

Qatar and Kyrgyzstan trade boost

Bilateral trade between Qatar and Kyrgyzstan is set to grow after an agreement was reached to enhance economic cooperation, according to the Gulf country’s Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Mohammed Al-Thani highlighted the importance of fostering cooperation relations with the Kyrgyz Republic while visiting its capital city, Bishkek.

This visit marks a new phase of developing trade relations for both countries’ mutual benefit, according to the minister.

Additionally, two-sided investment opportunities are to arise from this partnership, according to a statement he made to the Qatar News Agency.

Over the past few years, Qatar has been focusing on economic openness, global market engagement, and building partnerships in non-oil sectors for development, added Al-Thani.

The achievement of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the diversification of sources of income away from oil and gas are the cornerstones of strategic orientation.

Therefore, along with food security, agriculture, green economy, and energy, renewable and clean energies are among the attractive areas of cooperation with Qatar’s international partners, including the Kyrgyz Republic.