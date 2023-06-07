Saudi and Thai foreign ministers discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia makes final preparations for 10th Arab-China Business Conference

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will open the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on Sunday, June 11.

The theme for the two -day event, held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is “Collaborating For Prosperity,” and its aim is to support and promote strategic collaboration in the fields of economics, commerce and investment that benefits Arab nations and China.

The event is being organized by the Saudi Ministry of Investment in partnership with the Arab League secretary-general, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the Union of Arab Chambers.

It will look at investment opportunities in a variety of industries, organizers said. Key areas for potential cooperation include technology, renewable energy, agriculture, real estate, minerals, supply chains and innovation.

The agenda includes dialogue sessions and bilateral meetings to discuss ways in which Arab nations and China can work together to achieve prosperity and sustainable development.

Khalid Al-Falih, the Saudi minister of investment, said the crown prince’s patronage of the event reflects the commitment of the Saudi leadership to efforts to foster strategic partnerships with global economic powers.

He said that this year’s conference will be the biggest yet, with more than 3,000 decision-makers, government officials, investors, business owners and experts from 23 countries set to attend.

It will include eight panel discussions, 18 workshops, and a showcase of high-quality projects and cutting-edge technology. In particular, it aims to strengthen the Arab-Chinese partnerships as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing’s infrastructure-development strategy, in the areas of investment, the economy and trade, organizers said.