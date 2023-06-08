Jordanian PM meets UNWTO secretary-general, Arab tourism ministers

AMMAN: Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh on Thursday welcomed UN World Tourism Organization Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili and Arab tourism ministers in Amman, Jordan News Agency reported.
The Arab ministers and Pololikashvili are taking part in the 49th meeting of the UNWTO Regional Commission for the Middle East, which began on Wednesday near the Dead Sea.
During the meeting, which Jordanian Tourism Minister Makram Qeisi attended, Al-Khasawneh highlighted the significance of discussing strategies to strengthen collaboration and unity among Arab countries in tourism, and to chart a course for the industry in the Middle East.
“We have common denominators, destinies, issues and interests that we can utilize to benefit our economies,” the prime minister said.
He also highlighted the need to continue networking, crystallizing partnerships and drawing from successful Arab experiences in tourism.
Al-Khasawneh noted the significant tourism and cultural legacy of Arab countries, which could be used to boost regional economies.
The UNWTO meeting aims to outline regional and global tourism sector difficulties and capitalize on opportunities to develop the industry.
Pololikashvili said: “Jordan has great tourism capabilities that can be invested in and developed to serve the Jordanian economy.”
He stressed the importance of investing in the tourism sector, networking with the private sector and cooperating regionally in the field.
The secretary-general and Arab tourism ministers thanked Jordan for hosting the meeting, highlighting positive outcomes that could fulfill the tourism-related goals of regional UNWTO member states.
