Dubai government invests in AI to improve efficiency and service delivery

LONDON: Dubai launched on Thursday an artificial intelligence center to help government entities embrace cutting-edge technologies across key sectors and boost efficiency and service delivery across public services.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai and chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, unveiled the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence at the Emirates Towers.
“Dubai’s government will be the best in the world in deploying artificial intelligence within its various entities,” said Sheikh Hamdan.
“This new center is the first step in achieving this goal and developing future services to keep pace with rapid technological advancements.”
We have launched the ‘Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence’ to accelerate our efforts to deploy AI to create exceptional government services. I have directed the formation of task forces at all Dubai government entities to develop AI-driven applications that will enable us to… pic.twitter.com/0NuogWeZtt
Located in Area 2071, the new specialist center will train 1,000 government employees from more than 30 government bodies on the uses of generative AI.
It will also help launch dozens of pilot projects and improve government services, as well as increase the productivity of employees and support over 20 local and global advanced technology startups.
During the launch, Sheikh Hamdan encouraged Dubai’s government employees from all departments to embrace generative AI tools, enhancing productivity and optimizing government services.
“We aim to see practical applications of generative AI technologies in our government sector,” he said.
“Technological development is moving very rapidly, and in Dubai, we are determined to be just as fast in testing and harnessing it for the benefit of society. We want new AI-powered government tools to have a clear impact and tangible results.”
Organizations like the Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Media Council, and Dubai Digital Authority will supervise the introduction of the center’s AI objectives and outcomes.
The DCAI plans to utilize AI technology to conduct simulations, study the changes and effects of new policies and legislation, predict the results of various scenarios, evaluate the effectiveness of programs, and support intricate decision-making.
Moreover, the center will employ data analysis tools to uncover trends and insights, empowering government offices to make well-informed decisions.
The launch of the DCAI comes at a time when the generative AI sector in the Gulf is expected to expand its contribution to the region’s economy from $10 billion in 2022 to $150 billion in the coming years.