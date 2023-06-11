You are here

  • Home
  • Greta Thunberg marks last ‘school’ strike as she graduates

Greta Thunberg marks last ‘school’ strike as she graduates

Greta Thunberg stands with a sign that reads,
Greta Thunberg stands with a sign that reads, "School Strike for climate", outside the Swedish Parliament on the day of her weekly protest in Stockholm, Sweden, June 9, 2023. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p8jbc

Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

Greta Thunberg marks last ‘school’ strike as she graduates

Greta Thunberg marks last ‘school’ strike as she graduates
  • Greta Thunberg was only 15 when she began her “School strike for climate” in front of Sweden parliament in Stockholm
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said Friday she was marking her last “school strike” as she was graduating high school, but said she would continue partaking in weekly protests.
“Today, I graduate from school, which means I’ll no longer be able to school strike for the climate. This is then the last school strike for me,” Thunberg said in a post on social media.
Thunberg, who spearheaded the global Fridays for Future movement, also said she didn’t plan on giving up the protests completely.
“I’ll continue to protest on Fridays, even though it’s not technically ‘school striking’. We simply have no other option than to do everything we possibly can,” said the 20-year-old, adding “the fight has only just begun.”
Greta Thunberg was only 15 when she began her “School strike for climate” in front of Sweden parliament in Stockholm.
“When I started striking in 2018 I could never have expected that it would lead to anything,” she said in a statement.
Together with a small group of youths she founded the Fridays for Future movement, which quickly became a global phenomenon.
“During 2019, millions of youth striked from school for the climate, flooding the streets in over 180 countries,” Thunberg said.
In addition to her climate strikes, the young activist regularly lambasts governments and politicians for not properly addressing climate issues.
At the end of March, she condemned what she called an “unprecedented betrayal” from leaders after the publication of the latest report by the IPCC, the UN’s climate advisory panel.

 

Topics: Greta Thunberg climate activist

Related

Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during pro-Sami protest
World
Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during pro-Sami protest
Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say
World
Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say

Boris Johnson’s shock exit reverberates through British ruling party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Boris Johnson’s shock exit reverberates through British ruling party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (REUTERS)
  • Conservative lawmakers loyal to Johnson, some of whom received political honors from him just hours before his resignation, praised his record in social media posts
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Old rifts resurfaced in Britain’s ruling Conservative Party on Saturday following former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s abrupt resignation from Parliament, while the opposition Labour Party sensed opportunity ahead of a general election next year.
Johnson quit late on Friday in protest against an investigation by lawmakers into his conduct as prime minister during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when lockdown-breaking parties were held in Downing Street.
In his resignation statement, Johnson railed against the inquiry that examined whether he misled the House of Commons about the gatherings, saying it had not found “a shred of evidence” against him. He also took aim at current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Conservative lawmakers loyal to Johnson, some of whom received political honors from him just hours before his resignation, praised his record in social media posts. The rest were silent.
“Well done Rishi for starting this nonsense!!” lawmaker Andrea Jenkyns wrote in a Conservative Party WhatsApp group, according to a screenshot shared by a Sky News reporter.

FASTFACT

Boris Johnson quit late on Friday in protest against an investigation by lawmakers into his conduct as prime minister during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when lockdown-breaking parties were held in Downing Street.

Jenkyns received the honorary title of Dame from Johnson on Friday, a power given to outgoing prime ministers.
His premiership was cut short last year in part by anger in his own party and across Britain over COVID rule-breaking lockdown parties in his Downing Street office and residence.
“Sunak supporters used resignations to drive Boris and his supporters from office,” veteran Conservative lawmaker John Redwood said on Saturday, referring to Sunak’s decision to quit Johnson’s administration last year.
“To avoid resignations from parliament the PM has to take the party in a direction more MPs want to go in and use more of its talent,” Redwood added.
Henry Hill, deputy editor of the Conservative Home website, said Johnson’s exit meant he was no longer a “prince-over-water” in parliament who threatened Sunak’s grip on the party.

“It will mean that any trouble made by his allies is much less potent,” Hill told BBC radio.

A YouGov poll published on Saturday showed 65 percent of Britons thought Johnson knowingly misled parliament, compared with 17 percent who did not.

Johnson’s departure from parliament, alongside his ally Nadine Dorries who also resigned on Friday, triggered by-elections for two Conservative-held constituencies that Sunak must now defend.

The opposition Labour Party, which has a roughly 16-point lead over Sunak’s Conservatives in opinion polls, said it relished the prospect.

“We will be fighting to win in those constituencies,” Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner told the BBC on Saturday.

“They’ve created a by-election because both of them (Johnson and Dorries) have thrown their toys out of the pram.”

Johnson’s decision to resign may be the end of his 22-year political career, where he rose from parliament to become mayor of London and then built a profile that tipped the balance of the 2016 European Union referendum in favour of Brexit, before becoming prime minister in 2019.

He did leave a possible door open to return, saying at the end of his resignation statement that it was “very sad to be leaving parliament - at least for now.”

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats opposition party, said Johnson jumped before he was pushed. “He was never fit to be an MP let alone Prime Minister of our great country,” Davey said.

 

Topics: Boris Johnson

Related

Update Former British prime minister Boris Johnson resigns as MP
World
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson resigns as MP
Boris Johnson referred to police over possible new COVID-19 rule breaches
World
Boris Johnson referred to police over possible new COVID-19 rule breaches

Trump addresses Republican supporters after explosive indictment

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Columbus, Georgia. (AP)
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Columbus, Georgia. (AP)
Updated 10 June 2023
AFP

Trump addresses Republican supporters after explosive indictment

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Columbus, Georgia. (AP)
  • Two Republican events come just days before Trump is due to appear in federal court in Miami
Updated 10 June 2023
AFP

COLUMBUS, US: Donald Trump addressed his supporters Saturday for the first time since his indictment on multiple federal charges shot the 2024 presidential election race into uncharted and potentially deeply destabilizing territory.
The 37 counts of the indictment — released on Friday and focused on his alleged mishandling of classified materials — set the former president up for a far more severe legal reckoning than the charges of personal, political and commercial misconduct he has largely ridden out in the past.
And it also sets the stage for a White House race like no other before it, with President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice pursuing the prosecution of the clear front-runner for the Republican nomination.
Trump, who has already denounced what he insists is a politically-motivated witch hunt, is talking at two state Republican conventions in Georgia and then North Carolina, and is widely expected to use both platforms to attack the FBI and accuse federal prosecutors of unfairly targeting him.
The two events come just days before Trump is due to appear in federal court in Miami to answer the explosive charges he put US national security “at risk” by willfully retaining classified defense information, conspiring to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents, and making false statements.
The charges, brought by Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith, carry up to 20 years in prison each.
Trump has already responded to the indictment with a string of posts on his Truth Social platform and a video statement, calling Smith “deranged” and a “Trump hater” and framing the prosecution as election interference orchestrated by Biden and his campaign.
“They come after me because now we’re leading in the polls again by a lot against Biden,” he said.
So far, the response of many Republicans — including some of Trump’s party nomination rivals — has been to rally behind the former president and amplify his sense of outrage.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, who has had a rollercoaster relationship with Trump, said the indictment marked a “dark day” for the United States.
“I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump,” McCarthy said.
And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, seen as Trump’s most viable challenger for the Republican ticket, echoed the claims of a “weaponized” Justice Department.

Topics: US Donald Trump REPUBLICAN

Related

Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
World
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says

On Lampedusa, Red Cross takes over grim migrant hub

On Lampedusa, Red Cross takes over grim migrant hub
Updated 10 June 2023
AFP

On Lampedusa, Red Cross takes over grim migrant hub

On Lampedusa, Red Cross takes over grim migrant hub
  • Tonnes of rubbish have been cleared, and new bathrooms installed, although a sour smell still lingers
  • There is a new medical team in place and rows of modern cots are ready to almost double the site's emergency capacity
Updated 10 June 2023
AFP

LAMPEDUSA, Italy: The reception center on the Italian island of Lampedusa is for many migrants their first taste of Europe after crossing the Mediterranean Sea, and for those arriving, it is a grim, desperate place.
Flooded bathrooms, a lack of food and water and chronic overcrowding that left men, women and children sleeping on filthy mattresses in the open air — the stories told by humanitarian workers are bleak.
Three migrants have died in the center in recent months, according to the UN’s migration agency, amid accusations of a dangerous lack of doctors.
On June 1, the government brought in the Italian Red Cross, which has vowed to provide a more dignified welcome to the tens of thousands who arrive each year from North Africa, hoping for a new life in Europe.
Tonnes of rubbish have been cleared, and new bathrooms installed, although a sour smell still lingers. There is a new medical team in place and rows of modern cots are ready to almost double the site’s emergency capacity.
Efforts are also being made to speed up transfers off the island to ease pressure on a facility built for 389 people but which often houses more than 3,000.
“Here we are at the door of Europe. And obviously our mission... will be to restore that dignity which was often lacking to those who arrive in Italy,” said Ignazio Schintu, Red Cross director for emergencies, during a media tour this week.
Famed for its white sand beaches, Lampedusa was for decades best known as a tourist destination and still draws huge crowds each summer.
But located just 90 miles (around 145 kilometers) off the coast of Tunisia, it has also become one of the first points of call for the wave of migrants crossing the Mediterranean.
More than 46,000 migrants landed last year on Lampedusa, out of 105,000 total arrivals in Italy, according to the UN refugee agency.
In the picturesque old harbor, a small fleet of coast guard and police boats is moored alongside the fishermen and tourist day-trippers.
When the weather is fine and the sea calm, they are called out almost every day to meet the migrant boats approaching the coast.
At the reception hotspot, the arrivals are given food, water, clothes and a medical check-up, as well as access to a phone, a charging point and the Internet.
“Wi-Fi and connection... is one of the first requests that they make of us,” to enable them to let loved ones back home that they are safe, said Francesca Basile, Red Cross’ head of migration.
Sadly, her team also helps with “clarifying the fate of dead bodies or missing persons” for families “looking for somebody that is not present anymore,” she told AFP.
More than 1,000 migrants have died this year so far in the central Mediterranean, according to the UN migration agency.
Migrants once came and went as they pleased but these days the center is surrounded by a high fence and patrolled by soldiers outside.
On trestle tables under a gazebo between the prefabricated buildings, a group of young Tunisian men sat chatting.
Asked their opinion of the center, one laughed and said: “50-50.”
Many held here are teenagers or children, with or without their families, and they and the women are held separately from adult men.
A number of playground toys are installed under the shadow of the few trees, while one wall bears the letters of the alphabet and a few Italian words.
Psychologists are also on hand to help the most vulnerable, although a requirement for migrant centers to provide such services was recently removed by the new right-wing government in Rome.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s coalition took office in October in large part on a promise to stop mass migration into Italy.
But more than 53,000 people have already arrived this year, up from 21,000 in the same period of 2022, from countries including Ivory Coast, Egypt, Guinea, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
The government passed a law seeking to speed up the processing of arrivals, sparking warnings that they must protect migrants’ rights.
It has also vowed to improve and expand reception facilities, and Meloni’s emergency migration commissioner was on Lampedusa this week to show support for the Red Cross, which took over the management from a cooperative group.
Police have their own building in the center and the goal is to transport arrivals off Lampedusa within a day or two, to centers on the mainland where they can be properly processed.
Where they go next is hard to say.
The day after the media tour, AFP saw dozens of young men transported to the port and onto a ferry for Sicily.
Mohammed, 26, told AFP he had come from Bangladesh via Libya. He did not know where he was going, but when asked how he felt to be in Italy, he replied with a wide smile: “Good.”

Topics: Italy migrants Italian Red Cross

Related

Over 1,400 migrants are rescued from overcrowded boats off Italy by coast guard
World
Over 1,400 migrants are rescued from overcrowded boats off Italy by coast guard
Rescue groups say Malta coordinated the return of 500 migrants to Libya instead of saving them
Middle-East
Rescue groups say Malta coordinated the return of 500 migrants to Libya instead of saving them

Zelensky says counteroffensive ‘taking place’ as Trudeau visits Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau give a press conference
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau give a press conference
Updated 10 June 2023
AFP

Zelensky says counteroffensive ‘taking place’ as Trudeau visits Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau give a press conference
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Kyiv’s long-expected counteroffensive was already failing
  • Russia has reported thwarting Ukrainian attacks in the east and south
Updated 10 June 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that a counteroffensive was underway as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Kyiv and criticized Russia over flooding from the breached Kakhovka dam.
“Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine: at which stage I will not talk in detail,” Zelensky said at a joint press conference in Kyiv with Trudeau.
Zelensky commented after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Kyiv’s long-expected counteroffensive was already failing.
Russia has reported thwarting Ukrainian attacks in the east and south.
“It’s interesting what Putin said about our counteroffensive. It is important that Russia always feels this: that they do not have long left, in my opinion,” Zelensky said.
He added that he was in daily touch with military commanders, including armed forces chief Valery Zaluzhny, and “everyone is positive now — tell that to Putin!“
Trudeau, 51, and Zelensky, 45, hugged each other and used each other’s first names as the Canadian leader made his second unannounced visit to Kyiv since full-scale war broke out in February last year.
Canada, which hosts a large Ukrainian diaspora, has been one of Kyiv’s key allies since the Russian invasion.
It has provided Ukraine with significant military aid, trained more than 36,000 soldiers and adopted sanctions against Moscow.
Trudeau denounced Russia’s role in the destruction of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on Tuesday.
The flooding from the breached dam has forced thousands to flee their homes and sparked fears of humanitarian and environmental disasters.
Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the dam, while Moscow says Kyiv fired on it.
In his daily address, Zelenksy condemned the “shameful indifference” from the international community to the fallout of the dam’s destruction, including the failure to “form and send a rescue mission to the occupied territory” or “come out with clear and strong statements condemning this latest Russian war crime.”
He urged international organizations to come to the aid of those in Russian-occupied territories.
Pledging 10 million Canadian dollars (US $7.5 million) in new funding for flood relief, Trudeau said the dam’s destruction was the “direct consequence” of Russia’s invasion.
“There is absolutely no doubt in our minds that the destruction of the dam was a direct consequence of Russia’s decision to invade a peaceful neighbor,” Trudeau said, adding Russia “will be held to account” for its actions in Ukraine.
The Canadian leader said he would provide 500 million Canadian dollars in new funding for military assistance to Ukraine.
He also pledged Canada would be part of the multinational efforts to train Ukraine’s fighter pilots.
Earlier in the day Trudeau placed flowers by a wall of remembrance displaying the faces of soldiers killed in combat while a military orchestra played.
He also visited an open-air exhibition featuring destroyed Russian military vehicles.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Polishchuk handed Trudeau a box that he said held shrapnel from a rocket that fell on the Black Sea port city of Odesa.
He said the gift was intended to remind Trudeau of Ukraine’s suffering from Russian strikes.
Three people were killed early Saturday in a fire sparked by debris from shot-down Russian drones in the Odesa region.
French President Emmanuel Macron urged his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to “immediately end” Tehran’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which involves supplying Moscow with attack drones, the Elysee said.
Macron in a telephone call underlined the serious “security and humanitarian consequences” of Iran’s drone deliveries “and urged Tehran to immediately end the support it thus gives to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” said a statement.
The call came a day after White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Russia was receiving materials from Iran to build a drone factory on its territory that “could be fully operational early next year.”
The United States has said that Russia has received hundreds of Iranian attack drones to attack Kyiv and “terrorize” Ukrainians, a charge denied by Tehran.
According to US data, the drones are built in Iran, shipped across the Caspian Sea “and then used operationally by Russian forces against Ukraine,” Kirby said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Canada

Related

France’s Macron urges Iran to stop backing Russia in Ukraine
Middle-East
France’s Macron urges Iran to stop backing Russia in Ukraine

Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan leave 20 dead, 80 injured

Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan leave 20 dead, 80 injured
Updated 10 June 2023
AP

Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan leave 20 dead, 80 injured

Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan leave 20 dead, 80 injured
  • Rains and hail hit the Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province uprooting trees and knocking down electrical transmission towers
  • Officials were working to provide emergency relief to the injured
Updated 10 June 2023
AP

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Heavy rains swept through Pakistan’s northwest on Saturday, causing several houses to collapse and leaving at least 20 people dead and 80 injured, authorities said.
Rains and hail hit the Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, senior rescue officer Khateer Ahmed said, uprooting trees and knocking down electrical transmission towers.
Officials were working to provide emergency relief to the injured, Ahmed said.
Last year, monsoon rains and flooding devastated Pakistan, killing more than 1,700 people and affecting around 33 million people, displacing nearly 8 million.
To mitigate the effects of natural disasters, the government in it national budget draft presented Friday allocated $1.3 billion for climate resilience.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of life loss from the storm and directed authorities to pick up the pace of the relief operation.
Meanwhile, Sharif ordered officials to put in place emergency measures in advance of the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabia Sea. The “severe and intense” cyclone with wind speeds of 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour) was on a course toward the country’s south, Pakistan’s disaster management agency said.

Topics: Pakistan Karachi Heavy Rains

Related

Latest updates

Greta Thunberg marks last ‘school’ strike as she graduates
Greta Thunberg marks last ‘school’ strike as she graduates
Wizz Air aspires to become part of Saudi aviation’s success story
Wizz Air aspires to become part of Saudi aviation’s success story
Saudi commerce minister concludes visit to UK to enhance economic partnership
Saudi commerce minister concludes visit to UK to enhance economic partnership
Manchester City win maiden Champions League title with win over Inter Milan
Manchester City win maiden Champions League title with win over Inter Milan
Boris Johnson’s shock exit reverberates through British ruling party
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (REUTERS)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.