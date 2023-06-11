You are here

Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use

Updated 17 sec ago
AP

  • The FDA panel reviewed more recent data from an 1,800-patient study in which people taking the drug showed a modestly slower rate of decline on measures of memory, judgment and other cognitive tests
WASHINGTON: Health advisers on Friday unanimously backed the full approval of a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, a key step toward opening insurance coverage to U.S. seniors with early stages of the brain-robbing disease.
The drug, Leqembi, received conditional approval from the Food and Drug Administration in January based on early results suggesting it could slow Alzheimer's progression by several months. The FDA now is reviewing more definitive results to decide whether the drug should receive the agency’s full endorsement.
The decision carries extra significance because insurers have held off on paying for the infused treatment until it has full FDA approval.
The FDA panel of outside advisers voted 6-0 that a large company study confirmed the drug's benefits for patients with mild or early Alzheimer's. The nonbinding vote amounts to a recommendation for full approval, and the FDA is scheduled to issue a final decision on the matter by July 6.
The FDA’s initial OK for Leqembi came via the agency’s accelerated approval program, which allows early access to drugs based on laboratory or biological measures suggesting that they might help patients. The drug, marketed by Eisai and Biogen, helped clear a brain plaque that is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s.
The FDA panel reviewed more recent data from an 1,800-patient study in which people taking the drug showed a modestly slower rate of decline on measures of memory, judgment and other cognitive tests.
“For an illness like this where we don’t have very much, these are meaningful changes for patients with Alzheimer’s,” said Dr. Merit Cudkowicz of Harvard Medical School. “A couple more months in the highly functional state is really meaningful.”
Drugs approved via the accelerated pathway can technically be withdrawn by the FDA if their benefits aren't confirmed, though regulators rarely take that step. Gaining full approval allows medications to stay on the market indefinitely.
Normally the process of converting an accelerated approval attracts little attention, and FDA rarely convenes its advisers to weigh in on such decisions.
But concerns about the cost and effectiveness of new plaque-targeting drugs like Leqembi have attracted new scrutiny to the process from academics, members of Congress and health insurers.
Medicare, the federal health plan that covers 60 million seniors, has essentially blocked coverage of Leqembi and a similar drug, Aduhelm, pending full FDA approval. That policy, which has little precedent, was announced last year amid concerns that Aduhelm, priced at $28,000-a-year, would drive up costs for Medicare recipients.
The federal program provides health insurance for the vast majority of people with Alzheimer’s, and private insurers tend to follow its lead.
Leqembi is priced similarly at $26,500 per year and the handful of patients who have received it to date have mainly had to pay out of pocket.
Facing pressure from Alzheimer’s advocates and patients, Medicare’s administrator, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, has made clear the program will immediately begin covering the drug if it gets FDA’s full OK.
But last week she announced extra requirements even after Medicare coverage begins: All patients receiving the drug will need to be enrolled in a federal registry to track Leqembi's safety and effectiveness. That approach is occasionally used for complex new medical devices, but rarely for drugs.
The move was criticized by advocacy groups, including the Alzheimer’s Association, which has lobbied the federal government for months to begin paying a drug that they say could potentially help many thousands of Americans.
Leqembi is the first drug that’s been convincingly shown to slow Alzheimer’s by targeting the underlying biology of the disease. The delay in progression amounts to about five months, and some experts disagree on whether that difference is enough to meaningfully improve people's lives.
But most FDA panelists were impressed by Eisai's results, which they said showed significant differences in patients' cognitive abilities and functionality, as well as reduced burden for caregivers.
The study tracked patients for 18 months using a scale measuring key indicators of cognitive function. At the end of the trial, patients receiving Leqembi declined more slowly — a difference of less than half a point on the scale — than patients who received a dummy infusion.
The drug was also associated with potentially serious side effects, including swelling of the brain and small bleeds in brain vessels.
Three patients taking Leqembi died during the study, two after experiencing a stroke linked to brain bleeding. But FDA reviewers said it was unclear whether the drug played a role in the deaths due to other underlying factors affecting the patients, including the use of blood-thinning medications that can increase the risk of bleeding.
“There are adverse effects,” said Dr. Robert Alexander of the University of Arizona, who chaired the panel. “But they're monitorable and I think the benefit is clear.”

 

Topics: Alzheimers Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Bella Hadid launches affirmations hotline through Kin Euphorics brand

Bella Hadid launches affirmations hotline through Kin Euphorics brand
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

Bella Hadid launches affirmations hotline through Kin Euphorics brand

Bella Hadid launches affirmations hotline through Kin Euphorics brand
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid has launched a hotline through the brand she co-founded, Kin Euphorics.  

A collaboration between Kin Euphorics and The Mayfair Group led to the launch of a hotline that provides callers who dial into +1(332)-222-4444 with daily positive affirmations dreamt up by Hadid herself.  

“Getting to connect @kineuphorics and @themayfairgroup for this special collaboration is a blessing for me — our angels on speed-dial crewneck is live now! The affirmations on our hotline came straight from us - I hope they inspire you to spread kindness and be someone's angel today. If you see this sweater on the street , please go do one thing to make someone’s day. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

Thank you @samabrahart @devonnemcfarland and the Mayfair team for your love, connection, patience and heart. I adore you. Thank you to my partner in heart crime and kin @jenofkin and our magical team. I feel lucky. I love you all,” Hadid posted on Instagram.  

Brooklyn-based Kin Euphorics, founded by Saudi Arabia-raised Jen Batchelor, boasts non-alcoholic tonics that were “made to transform the world’s oldest social ritual, drinking, into a conscious act of better being,” according to the beverage brand’s official website. 

The name Kin Euphorics is a nod to the Greek word “euphoros” – meaning a state of well being. 

The brand claims that many of its key ingredients, such phenylethylamine and rhodiola rosea root extract, improve cognitive function and increase energy levels. Kin drinks will also soon be infused with lavender grown on the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania. 

“Throughout my whole life, I have only wanted to promote products and business’ that I wholeheartedly stand by,” wrote Hadid on Instagram following the announcement of her new role as co-founder in 2021. “If it feels unauthentic to me, it’s hard for me to do what I do best. That’s why I am so passionate about sharing with you my newest endeavor, so we can help bring happiness back into the world, through brain health.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

Since starting her meteoric career at the age of 17, the Palestinian-Dutch model has suffered with social anxiety and depression, which she has been transparent about with her fans.  

“Since I was 14, I had tried everything to help myself feel better… so I searched and scoured for anything holistic that would help with my chronic exhaustion, depression and anxiety… This is THE drink to make you feel good. Before anything, I was a passionate consumer. It has benefited me for over a year now,” Hadid claimed on social media. 

Topics: Bella Hadid

Where We Are Going Today: Asmak Wadi El Nile - Egypt’s seafood spots in Riyadh

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 09 June 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Where We Are Going Today: Asmak Wadi El Nile - Egypt’s seafood spots in Riyadh

Photo/Supplied
  • The restaurant serves grouper and mullet varieties, as well as shrimp, lobster and crab — made according to your preference
Updated 09 June 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Riyadh’s position on a desert plateau in the center of the Kingdom means it is an unlikely location for a top seafood restaurant to set up shop.

However, one of Egypt’s most-well known seafood spots, Asmak Wadi El Nile, has launched its own fish farms and outlet in the Saudi capital, offering delighted customers fresh fare.

The restaurant serves grouper and mullet varieties, as well as shrimp, lobster and crab — made according to your preference.

Asmak Wadi El Nile’s Riyadh location is very spacious, with comfortable tables and appealing decor. The restaurant is designed to resemble a fishing boat, giving customers the impression that they are dining inside a ship.

The outlet also serves a wide variety of beverages to customers, including special mojitos.

The desserts offered by Asmak Wadi El Nile are unique and inventive, with the restaurant creating its own recipe for the Arabic ice cream or drink known as bouza.

A well-trained team of servers and kitchen staff provide customers with a relaxing experience at the Riyadh restaurant.

Asmak Wadi El Nile is the ideal location to spend time together with family in the capital, especially on weekends.

 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Dubai restaurant Ossiano makes it to World’s 51-100 Best Restaurants list

Dubai restaurant Ossiano makes it to World’s 51-100 Best Restaurants list
Updated 09 June 2023
Arab News

Dubai restaurant Ossiano makes it to World’s 51-100 Best Restaurants list

Dubai restaurant Ossiano makes it to World’s 51-100 Best Restaurants list
Updated 09 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: In anticipation of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 ceremony, to be held later this month in Valencia, the list unveiled its 51-100 ranking, including the award-winning Ossiano located at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai.

Helmed by chef Gregoire Berger, Ossiano entered the global list for the first time at No. 87, making it a brand new entry for Dubai.

Chef Berger said in a statement: “We are incredibly honored to be included in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 extended list. To be considered as one of the top 100 dining experiences in the world and to be amongst so many amazing professionals is such a fantastic achievement and showcases the team’s relentless hard work. At Ossiano, the entire staff, from the kitchen to the restaurant floor, always strive to serve an extraordinary experience and we look forward to continuing to raise the bar to drive Ossiano forward as a truly unique culinary destination.”

The announcement marks another milestone for Ossiano this year, which was ranked No. 4 and the highest new entry in the 2023 Middle East and Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

The renowned restaurant also retained its star at the Michelin awards ceremony held at Atlantis The Royal last month and was awarded Restaurant of the Year in the second edition of the world-leading restaurant guide Gault&Millau in April.
 

Topics: Ossiano World's 50 Best

What We Are Eating Today: Wister, the ultimate crispy chicken sandwich

What We Are Eating Today: Wister, the ultimate crispy chicken sandwich
Updated 09 June 2023
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Wister, the ultimate crispy chicken sandwich

What We Are Eating Today: Wister, the ultimate crispy chicken sandwich
Updated 09 June 2023
Nada Hameed

When it comes to finding the best fried chicken sandwich in Jeddah, nothing beats Wister.

It’s a big Saudi chain with a big Saudi taste. And the chicken is crispy. It’s tender. It’s juicy. It’s fast food done the right way.

Opt for a burger and choose original, spicy for more zing, or plump for the speciality and watch as your chicken arrives slathered in golden maple sriracha sauce. 

Add a slice of cheese, some crisp salad, a dollop of tangy coleslaw and … perfection.

What more could you want? Well, the spicy French fries with cheese sauce might tempt as a side, or maybe some spicy crinkle fries instead. Extra chicken strips? Jalapenos? Cheese sauce? Maybe not all at once. 

If that’s not enough, Wister has a selection of themed offerings including the crunchy Cheetos and Taki burgers. 

To cool off, grab a slushy with flavors including lemon, watermelon and blueberry, or head to the ice cream station for a swirl of the strawberry and mango. 

A “unicorn” flavor of red and blue berries is available seasonally, and comes recommended.

For the kids (and kidadults) every order comes with a fun sticker with slogans in Arabic and English that can be used to brighten up any surface.

The chain has also teamed up with WarnerBros to offer meals themed on superheroes and villains including Batman, the Joker and Iron Man.

Wister has 11 branches in Jeddah, Makkah and Riyadh. For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/wister_sa/?hl=en.

Topics: food and restaurants Wister

Recipes for success: Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna offers advice and a guide to tasty paneer rosette

Recipes for success: Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna offers advice and a guide to tasty paneer rosette
Updated 07 June 2023
Hams Saleh

Recipes for success: Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna offers advice and a guide to tasty paneer rosette

Recipes for success: Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna offers advice and a guide to tasty paneer rosette
  • The chef currently heads Kinara by Vikas Khanna in Dubai
  • He has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants, been a James Beard Award nominee, and written written more than 25 cookbooks
Updated 07 June 2023
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: It’s hard enough to attain success ‘just’ as a chef, or author, or poet, or filmmaker. But Vikas Khanna has somehow managed to successfully be all of those things and still find time for philanthropy, effortlessly navigating the realms of creativity and compassion. 

The celebrity Indian chef has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants, been a James Beard Award nominee, written written more than 25 cookbooks, several of which have won awards, has hosted several seasons of “MasterChef India,” “Twist of Taste,” and National Geographic’s “Mega Kitchens.” He has also been a guest on “MasterChef Australia,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Beat Bobby Flay,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” and many other shows, and has been featured on the covers of Forbes Life, Good Housekeeping, Men’s Health, GQ and many more. 

He currently heads Kinara by Vikas Khanna in Dubai. Here, he discusses the beauty of bread, why cream is great, and following your heart in the kitchen, and shares a paneer rosette recipe. 

When you started out as a professional, what was the most-common mistake you made when preparing a dish? 

When I first started cooking professionally in South India, I realized that one of the most common mistakes people from my hometown — in the North — make is not roasting spices properly. I struggled with this technique, and also with coconut, which is not commonly used in northern cuisine. It took me years to understand why roasting coconut and spices to that level was necessary for dishes in southern India or Sri Lanka.  

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?  

It’s important to remember that cooking is a very free form of art — many of the greatest dishes we eat today were actually mistakes. All great chefs understand the power of making mistakes and owning up to them, and constantly working to improve. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. They can lead to new creations. Use recipes as a guideline, but also follow your heart. 

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?  

I know some people might be surprised, but I think adding cream can really elevate a dish. I appreciate French cuisine for the way it can transform a dish just by adding butter and cream. It brings a whole new dimension of flavor and richness to your palate, almost like a happiness factor.  

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?  

It’s difficult to say, because I believe that people in the business are generally doing their best and criticizing them too much can be unfair — and even unethical. When I go out to eat, I try not to focus too much on the food. Spending time with the people I’m with is more important. One common mistake I see in restaurants is that they wait for all the dishes to be ready before serving them. I think this is a mistake. I believe that it’s more important to prioritize the enjoyment of food and company over following strict rules. 

When you go out to eat, what’s your favorite cuisine? 

It changes constantly. However, since I primarily live in New York, there is one restaurant that I consider to be one of my biggest comfort places: Veselka, which serves Ukrainian cuisine. I have been going there for more than 23 years and I absolutely love the ambience, the staff, and everything that comes out of the kitchen. The food makes me feel like I’m eating a meal cooked by an elderly grandma, and to create that kind of experience in a restaurant is epic. When I was studying, it was the only place that was open at night when I couldn’t sit in a heated room and use free internet. But even after all these years, I’m still absolutely obsessed with their cooking style. 

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly? 

Whenever I need some comfort and have the desire to totally cut myself off from people, there’s a dish that I turn to. It’s multigrain khichdi, which is a form of Indian risotto. I find it so forgiving, like being in grandma’s house where you can break everything and still won’t be judged. There’s so much comfort in that. For most Indians, the kitchen is not just a place to cook dishes, it’s an emotion. And with this dish, you can add any grains and vegetables you have on hand, add a pinch of spices, take it to the extreme or keep it mild, it won’t judge you.  

What request/behavior by customers most annoys you? 

When people come to the restaurant right when we’re closing. If you really want to enjoy the restaurant, you should come a little earlier and give the staff some breathing space. This allows them to perform better. 

What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?  

In Punjab, bread is a staple food, and I take pride in my expertise in cooking Indian breads. It’s an art that requires a great deal of technical skill. Most of our breads are unleavened, made with just wholewheat flour and water. The challenge lies in making them moist, fluffy, and well-seasoned. I find it amazing how bread-making can be so intricate. I learned to make breads from my grandmother, who would pack them for me when I left home for college. Her breads would stay moist for days. I would ask her how she did it, and she would simply reply, “It’s just love.” 

What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?  

In Kinara, we have a dish of lamb chops that we minimally season to allow the meat flavor to shine. We serve it with papaya chutney, which has a sweet and sour taste, and sweet potato puree. The secret to this dish is in the cooking and resting of the meat, which can make or break the dish within a few fractions of seconds. Lamb chops are very delicate, which adds to the difficulty. 

As a head chef, what are you like?  

I don’t like to shout, especially not during service. However, I have a bad habit of not speaking up when I should. Sometimes, after the dinner service, I write a long email with feedback and suggestions. People have asked me to wait until the morning to send it, but I feel that it’s important to address issues as soon as possible. We can’t take our customers for granted. They’re spending their hard-earned money, and we need to give them the best experience possible. And as an ambassador of Indian culture, I feel a responsibility to represent it well.  

 

Chef Vikas’ paneer rosette  

INGREDIENTS: 

For paneer rosette 

150g cottage cheese; 10g ginger and garlic paste; 10g deghi mirch powder; 4g turmeric powder; 10 ml mustard oil; 4g salt 

For red cabbage poriyal sauce 

100g red cabbage; 40g fresh grated coconut; 4g mustard seeds; 20 ml cooking oil; 4 curry leaves; 5g ginger; 1 green chili; 10 ml lime juice; 2g lecithin; 6g salt 

For rhubarb pickle 

60g fresh rhubarb; 10 ml cooking oil; 5g fennel seeds; 4g onion seeds; 5g cumin seeds; 5g salt; 15g sugar; 15 ml white vinegar 

For garnish 

10 ml coriander oil; 5 red-vein sorel leaves ; 5g toasted white and black sesame seeds 

INSTRUCTIONS: 

1. Slice the cottage cheese using a 2mm-thick round cutter. Cut the slices again across the center to make a halfmoon shape. Use the ginger and garlic paste, deghi mirch, turmeric, mustard oil and salt to make a marinade. 

2. Overlap the cottage cheese slices like a trail. Cover in marinade and roll from one end to the other. It should look like a small rose. Keep it in the chiller so that it holds its shape. 

3. For red cabbage poriyal: Slice the cabbage and keep it aside. Fine chop the ginger and green chilies. Add oil to a pan, heat and add the mustard seeds and curry leaf. Once the mustard seeds start crackling, add the chopped ginger and green chilies. Then add the cabbage and sauté until it wilts. Add grated coconut and adjust the seasoning. Finally, add lime juice and mix. Place in a mixer and blend until smooth. Strain and keep to one side. 

4. For rhubarb pickle: Cut the rhubarb into lengths of one inch. Heat oil in a pan. Add fennel seeds, onion seeds and cumin seeds. Once they start crackling, add the rhubarb. When the rhubarb starts sweating add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a quick boil. Remove and place in a dry container. Store at room temperature. 

5. For the garnish: Add coriander oil to a pot and blanch red-vein sorrel leaves for 10 seconds then immediately transfer to ice-cold water. Squeeze all the water out and blend with neutral oil. Strain through a muslin cloth drop by drop and do not disturb the mix. 

6. Place the red-vein sorrel leaves in cold water.  

7. Put the paneer in a preheated oven for 12 mins at 180 Celsius. Coat the edges with black and white sesame seeds. Use a hand blender to blend the red cabbage poriyal sauce with lecithin to make it foamy. 

8. In the serving bowl, pour six tablespoons of sauce, and place the paneer rosette in the center. Place the rhubarb pickle to the side and drizzle it with coriander oil. Finally, use the red-vein sorrel leaves as garnish. 

 

Topics: Chef Vikas Khanna

