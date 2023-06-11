Digitization is the cornerstone of success in Saudi tourism strategy: top official

RIYADH: Highlighting the fast-growing digital landscape of Saudi Arabia, the chief of the Saudi Tourism Authority said the introduction of the latest technology will ensure a seamless and authentic cultural experience for visitors to Saudi Arabia.

Fahd Hamidaddin was speaking at a panel titled “Tourism and Entertainment for Diversification” on the first day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on Sunday.

The official said digitization is the cornerstone of the Kingdom’s tourism sector. Saudi Arabia’s e-visa was recognized as the best digital platform, the CEO said.

“We usually say digitize the expected and humanize the unexpected. So, while digitizing services that provide seamless experience and journey, we need to remain true to Arabia, uniquely Saudi, and authentically local in every destination,” Hamidaddin said.

“Today, we have 26 agreements in place with online travel agencies from China; so, throughout the value chain, we take digital-first,” the CEO added.

During the same panel, Amr Al-Madani, the CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla, talked about how investors need people to de-risk their investments.

He said that domestic tourism is forecast to account for around 75 percent of the Gulf country’s gross domestic product.

Investment opportunities, economic growth, and closer trade relations are on the agenda at the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, concluding in Riyadh on Monday.

The two-day event explores synergies in technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, agriculture, real estate, and strategic minerals.

Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Investment in partnership with the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade and a host of other regional associations, the conference will welcome more than 2,000 private sector leaders and government officials.