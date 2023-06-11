You are here

Great taste: Saudi Arabia's finest on show at London food festival

Backed by the Culinary Arts Commission, the Kingdom will be represented at the Taste of Saudi Culture stand. (@TasteofLondon)
Backed by the Culinary Arts Commission, the Kingdom will be represented at the Taste of Saudi Culture stand. (@TasteofLondon)
Great taste: Saudi Arabia’s finest on show at London food festival

Backed by the Culinary Arts Commission, the Kingdom will be represented at the Taste of Saudi Culture stand. (@TasteofLondon)
  • Chefs will serve up banquet in Regent’s Park
  • Event provides a platform for visitors to try different foods from around the world
RIYADH: The best of Saudi culinary and cultural heritage will be on display this week at the Taste of London food festival.

Held in Regent’s Park, the event provides a platform for visitors to try different foods from around the world.

Backed by the Culinary Arts Commission, the Kingdom will be represented at the Taste of Saudi Culture stand, where visitors will be able to sample a wide range of delicious dishes, like jareesh, mutabbaq and luqaimat, as well as lots of tasty beverages.

The chefs will even be on hand to tell visitors about the traditional ingredients they use to give Saudi cuisine its distinct flavor.

The stand will also include the Irth (heritage) cafe, where visitors can learn more about Saudi culinary heritage.

By taking part in Taste of London the commission aims to bring the Kingdom’s culinary heritage to the world and provide Saudi chefs with a valuable platform from which to showcase their talents.

The festival runs from Wednesday to Sunday.

Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use

The Alzheimer's drug LEQEMBI is seen in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters on January 20, 2023. (REUTERS)
The Alzheimer's drug LEQEMBI is seen in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters on January 20, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 June 2023
AP

Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use

The Alzheimer's drug LEQEMBI is seen in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters on January 20, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • The FDA panel reviewed more recent data from an 1,800-patient study in which people taking the drug showed a modestly slower rate of decline on measures of memory, judgment and other cognitive tests
Updated 11 June 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Health advisers on Friday unanimously backed the full approval of a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, a key step toward opening insurance coverage to U.S. seniors with early stages of the brain-robbing disease.
The drug, Leqembi, received conditional approval from the Food and Drug Administration in January based on early results suggesting it could slow Alzheimer's progression by several months. The FDA now is reviewing more definitive results to decide whether the drug should receive the agency’s full endorsement.
The decision carries extra significance because insurers have held off on paying for the infused treatment until it has full FDA approval.
The FDA panel of outside advisers voted 6-0 that a large company study confirmed the drug's benefits for patients with mild or early Alzheimer's. The nonbinding vote amounts to a recommendation for full approval, and the FDA is scheduled to issue a final decision on the matter by July 6.
The FDA’s initial OK for Leqembi came via the agency’s accelerated approval program, which allows early access to drugs based on laboratory or biological measures suggesting that they might help patients. The drug, marketed by Eisai and Biogen, helped clear a brain plaque that is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s.
The FDA panel reviewed more recent data from an 1,800-patient study in which people taking the drug showed a modestly slower rate of decline on measures of memory, judgment and other cognitive tests.
“For an illness like this where we don’t have very much, these are meaningful changes for patients with Alzheimer’s,” said Dr. Merit Cudkowicz of Harvard Medical School. “A couple more months in the highly functional state is really meaningful.”
Drugs approved via the accelerated pathway can technically be withdrawn by the FDA if their benefits aren't confirmed, though regulators rarely take that step. Gaining full approval allows medications to stay on the market indefinitely.
Normally the process of converting an accelerated approval attracts little attention, and FDA rarely convenes its advisers to weigh in on such decisions.
But concerns about the cost and effectiveness of new plaque-targeting drugs like Leqembi have attracted new scrutiny to the process from academics, members of Congress and health insurers.
Medicare, the federal health plan that covers 60 million seniors, has essentially blocked coverage of Leqembi and a similar drug, Aduhelm, pending full FDA approval. That policy, which has little precedent, was announced last year amid concerns that Aduhelm, priced at $28,000-a-year, would drive up costs for Medicare recipients.
The federal program provides health insurance for the vast majority of people with Alzheimer’s, and private insurers tend to follow its lead.
Leqembi is priced similarly at $26,500 per year and the handful of patients who have received it to date have mainly had to pay out of pocket.
Facing pressure from Alzheimer’s advocates and patients, Medicare’s administrator, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, has made clear the program will immediately begin covering the drug if it gets FDA’s full OK.
But last week she announced extra requirements even after Medicare coverage begins: All patients receiving the drug will need to be enrolled in a federal registry to track Leqembi's safety and effectiveness. That approach is occasionally used for complex new medical devices, but rarely for drugs.
The move was criticized by advocacy groups, including the Alzheimer’s Association, which has lobbied the federal government for months to begin paying a drug that they say could potentially help many thousands of Americans.
Leqembi is the first drug that’s been convincingly shown to slow Alzheimer’s by targeting the underlying biology of the disease. The delay in progression amounts to about five months, and some experts disagree on whether that difference is enough to meaningfully improve people's lives.
But most FDA panelists were impressed by Eisai's results, which they said showed significant differences in patients' cognitive abilities and functionality, as well as reduced burden for caregivers.
The study tracked patients for 18 months using a scale measuring key indicators of cognitive function. At the end of the trial, patients receiving Leqembi declined more slowly — a difference of less than half a point on the scale — than patients who received a dummy infusion.
The drug was also associated with potentially serious side effects, including swelling of the brain and small bleeds in brain vessels.
Three patients taking Leqembi died during the study, two after experiencing a stroke linked to brain bleeding. But FDA reviewers said it was unclear whether the drug played a role in the deaths due to other underlying factors affecting the patients, including the use of blood-thinning medications that can increase the risk of bleeding.
“There are adverse effects,” said Dr. Robert Alexander of the University of Arizona, who chaired the panel. “But they're monitorable and I think the benefit is clear.”

 

Bella Hadid launches affirmations hotline through Kin Euphorics brand

Bella Hadid launches affirmations hotline through Kin Euphorics brand
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

Bella Hadid launches affirmations hotline through Kin Euphorics brand

Bella Hadid launches affirmations hotline through Kin Euphorics brand
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid has launched a hotline through the brand she co-founded, Kin Euphorics.  

A collaboration between Kin Euphorics and The Mayfair Group led to the launch of a hotline that provides callers who dial into +1(332)-222-4444 with daily positive affirmations dreamt up by Hadid herself.  

“Getting to connect @kineuphorics and @themayfairgroup for this special collaboration is a blessing for me — our angels on speed-dial crewneck is live now! The affirmations on our hotline came straight from us - I hope they inspire you to spread kindness and be someone's angel today. If you see this sweater on the street , please go do one thing to make someone’s day. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

Thank you @samabrahart @devonnemcfarland and the Mayfair team for your love, connection, patience and heart. I adore you. Thank you to my partner in heart crime and kin @jenofkin and our magical team. I feel lucky. I love you all,” Hadid posted on Instagram.  

Brooklyn-based Kin Euphorics, founded by Saudi Arabia-raised Jen Batchelor, boasts non-alcoholic tonics that were “made to transform the world’s oldest social ritual, drinking, into a conscious act of better being,” according to the beverage brand’s official website. 

The name Kin Euphorics is a nod to the Greek word “euphoros” – meaning a state of well being. 

The brand claims that many of its key ingredients, such phenylethylamine and rhodiola rosea root extract, improve cognitive function and increase energy levels. Kin drinks will also soon be infused with lavender grown on the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania. 

“Throughout my whole life, I have only wanted to promote products and business’ that I wholeheartedly stand by,” wrote Hadid on Instagram following the announcement of her new role as co-founder in 2021. “If it feels unauthentic to me, it’s hard for me to do what I do best. That’s why I am so passionate about sharing with you my newest endeavor, so we can help bring happiness back into the world, through brain health.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

Since starting her meteoric career at the age of 17, the Palestinian-Dutch model has suffered with social anxiety and depression, which she has been transparent about with her fans.  

“Since I was 14, I had tried everything to help myself feel better… so I searched and scoured for anything holistic that would help with my chronic exhaustion, depression and anxiety… This is THE drink to make you feel good. Before anything, I was a passionate consumer. It has benefited me for over a year now,” Hadid claimed on social media. 

Where We Are Going Today: Asmak Wadi El Nile - Egypt’s seafood spots in Riyadh

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 09 June 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Where We Are Going Today: Asmak Wadi El Nile - Egypt’s seafood spots in Riyadh

Photo/Supplied
  • The restaurant serves grouper and mullet varieties, as well as shrimp, lobster and crab — made according to your preference
Updated 09 June 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Riyadh’s position on a desert plateau in the center of the Kingdom means it is an unlikely location for a top seafood restaurant to set up shop.

However, one of Egypt’s most-well known seafood spots, Asmak Wadi El Nile, has launched its own fish farms and outlet in the Saudi capital, offering delighted customers fresh fare.

The restaurant serves grouper and mullet varieties, as well as shrimp, lobster and crab — made according to your preference.

Asmak Wadi El Nile’s Riyadh location is very spacious, with comfortable tables and appealing decor. The restaurant is designed to resemble a fishing boat, giving customers the impression that they are dining inside a ship.

The outlet also serves a wide variety of beverages to customers, including special mojitos.

The desserts offered by Asmak Wadi El Nile are unique and inventive, with the restaurant creating its own recipe for the Arabic ice cream or drink known as bouza.

A well-trained team of servers and kitchen staff provide customers with a relaxing experience at the Riyadh restaurant.

Asmak Wadi El Nile is the ideal location to spend time together with family in the capital, especially on weekends.

 

Dubai restaurant Ossiano makes it to World’s 51-100 Best Restaurants list

Dubai restaurant Ossiano makes it to World’s 51-100 Best Restaurants list
Updated 09 June 2023
Arab News

Dubai restaurant Ossiano makes it to World’s 51-100 Best Restaurants list

Dubai restaurant Ossiano makes it to World’s 51-100 Best Restaurants list
Updated 09 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: In anticipation of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 ceremony, to be held later this month in Valencia, the list unveiled its 51-100 ranking, including the award-winning Ossiano located at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai.

Helmed by chef Gregoire Berger, Ossiano entered the global list for the first time at No. 87, making it a brand new entry for Dubai.

Chef Berger said in a statement: “We are incredibly honored to be included in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 extended list. To be considered as one of the top 100 dining experiences in the world and to be amongst so many amazing professionals is such a fantastic achievement and showcases the team’s relentless hard work. At Ossiano, the entire staff, from the kitchen to the restaurant floor, always strive to serve an extraordinary experience and we look forward to continuing to raise the bar to drive Ossiano forward as a truly unique culinary destination.”

The announcement marks another milestone for Ossiano this year, which was ranked No. 4 and the highest new entry in the 2023 Middle East and Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

The renowned restaurant also retained its star at the Michelin awards ceremony held at Atlantis The Royal last month and was awarded Restaurant of the Year in the second edition of the world-leading restaurant guide Gault&Millau in April.
 

What We Are Eating Today: Wister, the ultimate crispy chicken sandwich

What We Are Eating Today: Wister, the ultimate crispy chicken sandwich
Updated 09 June 2023
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Wister, the ultimate crispy chicken sandwich

What We Are Eating Today: Wister, the ultimate crispy chicken sandwich
Updated 09 June 2023
Nada Hameed

When it comes to finding the best fried chicken sandwich in Jeddah, nothing beats Wister.

It’s a big Saudi chain with a big Saudi taste. And the chicken is crispy. It’s tender. It’s juicy. It’s fast food done the right way.

Opt for a burger and choose original, spicy for more zing, or plump for the speciality and watch as your chicken arrives slathered in golden maple sriracha sauce. 

Add a slice of cheese, some crisp salad, a dollop of tangy coleslaw and … perfection.

What more could you want? Well, the spicy French fries with cheese sauce might tempt as a side, or maybe some spicy crinkle fries instead. Extra chicken strips? Jalapenos? Cheese sauce? Maybe not all at once. 

If that’s not enough, Wister has a selection of themed offerings including the crunchy Cheetos and Taki burgers. 

To cool off, grab a slushy with flavors including lemon, watermelon and blueberry, or head to the ice cream station for a swirl of the strawberry and mango. 

A “unicorn” flavor of red and blue berries is available seasonally, and comes recommended.

For the kids (and kidadults) every order comes with a fun sticker with slogans in Arabic and English that can be used to brighten up any surface.

The chain has also teamed up with WarnerBros to offer meals themed on superheroes and villains including Batman, the Joker and Iron Man.

Wister has 11 branches in Jeddah, Makkah and Riyadh. For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/wister_sa/?hl=en.

