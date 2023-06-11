You are here

GCC ministers condemn Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories
Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers held the 156th ministerial in Riyadh. (SPA)
Arab News

  • 156th meeting of foreign ministers held in Riyadh on Sunday
  • Council reaffirms support for sovereignty of Palestinian people
Arab News

RIYADH: A meeting of foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council on Sunday condemned Israel’s continued construction of settlement units in occupied Palestinian territories.

The 156th ministerial meeting was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the GCC in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ministers rejected Israeli attempts to annex settlements or impose sovereignty over them, which they said was in contravention of international resolutions, most notably UN Security Council Resolution 2334. They also urged the international community to put pressure on the Israeli government to reverse its settlement policies.

The council also condemned Israel’s incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and its attempts to Judaize Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, the council praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts, in cooperation with the Arab League and EU, to revive the Arab Peace Initiative and challenge Israeli breaches. It also praised the support of GCC countries for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The council also reaffirmed its support for the sovereignty of the Palestinian people in all Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting lauded the success of Saudi Arabia in hosting several key international and regional events, including the 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah, while emphasizing the significance of unifying Arab countries.

It also commended Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their achievements in space exploration, knowledge growth and scientific research.

The council also discussed enhancing joint Gulf action as well as developments concerning Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Sudan, Libya, Afghanistan and the crisis in Ukraine.
 

Search underway for 3 Brits in Egypt after Red Sea boat fire

The vessel, called the Hurricane, caught fire off the coast of Marsa Alam on Sunday morning. (Red Sea Governorate)
The vessel, called the Hurricane, caught fire off the coast of Marsa Alam on Sunday morning. (Red Sea Governorate)
Arab News

The vessel, called the Hurricane, caught fire off the coast of Marsa Alam on Sunday morning. (Red Sea Governorate)
  • Diving vessel engulfed in flames following electrical fault, authorities say
  • Twenty-four people, including 12 other UK nationals, rescued from the blaze
Arab News

LONDON: Egyptian authorities are searching for three British tourists who went missing after a fire broke out on a boat in the Red Sea.

The vessel, called the Hurricane, caught fire off the coast of Marsa Alam on Sunday morning.

Authorities for the Red Sea Governorate said the blaze started following what was reported to be an electrical fault. An investigation by public prosecutors is underway.

“The initial examination resulted in an electrical short circuit in the engine room, and the investigation authorities went to conduct an inspection and investigation,” the governorate said in a statement.

“The crew and passengers were rescued by the boat named ‘Blue’ and returned to central Marsa Alam, and a search is still underway for three British passengers by the concerned authorities and other boats … the Ambulance Authority and the Directorate of Health Affairs have been notified to raise the level of readiness and follow-up is underway.”

Twenty-four people were rescued, including 12 people from the UK, as well as crew and diving guides.

The Hurricane had been on a dive cruise and was due to return to Port Ghalib, from where it set off on June 6.

BBC News correspondent Sally Nabil said: “This is really bad news for the tourism industry. They depend on tourism, particularly British tourism.”

The UK Foreign Office said: “We are in contact with local authorities following an incident aboard a dive boat near Marsa Alam, and are supporting British nationals involved.”

Tunisia’s president urges aid to stem migration as European leaders visit

Tunisia’s president urges aid to stem migration as European leaders visit
AP

  • Support from Tunisia’s president is crucial to any European deal to curb migration
  • Stemming migration is a top priority for the far-right Meloni, who was making her second trip in a week to Tunisia
AP

TUNIS: Tunisia’s president hosted the leaders of Italy, the Netherlands and the European Union on Sunday for talks aimed at smoothing the way for an international bailout and restoring stability to a country that has become a major source of migration to Europe.
On the eve of the talks, Tunisian President Kais Saied made an unannounced visit to a migrant camp in the coastal city of Sfax, a central jumping-off point for boat journeys crossing the Mediterranean to Italy. Saied spoke with families living in the camp, and pleaded for international aid for Africans who converge on Tunisia as a transit point to reach Europe.
Support from Tunisia’s president is crucial to any European deal to curb migration. Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden met Sunday with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to images released by Meloni’s office.
Stemming migration is a top priority for the far-right Meloni, who was making her second trip in a week to Tunisia. Italy is the destination for most Europe-bound migrants leaving from the North African nation, whose economy is teetering toward collapse.
Saied has balked at conditions for $1.9 billion in stalled International Monetary Fund support, which include cuts to subsidies on flour and fuel, cuts to the large public administration sector, and the privatization of loss-making public companies.
The president warns such moves would unleash social unrest, and bristles at what he calls Western diktats. The population is already restive, and disillusioned with both Saied’s leadership and the country’s decade-long experiment with democracy.
That has pushed more and more Tunisians to risk dangerous boat journeys across the Mediterranean to seek a better life in Europe. Tunisia is also a major transit point for others seeking to migrate: sub-Saharan Africans make up the majority of those who leave from Tunisia’s shores.
“Tunisia is a priority, because destabilization in Tunisia would have serious repercussions on the stability of all Northern Africa, and those repercussions inevitably arrive here,” Meloni said Thursday.
The European leaders brought a packet of initiatives to improve security in Tunisia, easing the way for the International Monetary Fund’s help, Meloni said ahead of Sunday’s meetings. The European Commission said talks would center on making progress on an EU-Tunisia agreement focused on the economy, energy and migration.
Saied has said that addressing his country’s problems requires not only improved security but also “tools to eliminate misery, poverty and deprivation.″
The Fitch ratings agency further downgraded Tunisia’s default rating from CCC+ to CCC- on Friday, meaning the country is inching closer to potentially defaulting on its debt. The agency cited the government’s failure to pursue the reforms needed to free up the IMF funds.
Tunisia’s budget deficit was aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic and fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the IMF aid was stalled amid political tensions and Saied resistance to the required reforms. Saied disbanded parliament and had the constitution rewritten to give more power to the presidency, and has overseen a crackdown on opposition figures and independent media.
Saied said Tunisia is struggling to cope with migrants from other African countries who settle in Tunisia or transit through, and called for international aid to fight migrant smuggling networks that “consider these immigrants as merchandise thrown into the sea or the sands of the desert.”
During his visit to the Sfax camp Saturday, the president described African migrants as “victims of a global system that treats them not as human beings, but as mere numbers, and it is unacceptable for us to play the policeman for other countries. The solution must be collective ... (and) this situation that Tunisia is going through is abnormal, and we must put an end to this inhuman situation.”
He did not address the large numbers of Tunisians leaving his country for Europe.
For years, Tunisia has been one of the few countries with repatriation agreements with Italy, and so Tunisians who enter illegally and do not have grounds to seek asylum are sent back. A migrants’ advocacy group, the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, held a demonstration when Meloni visited the country on Tuesday and planned another for Sunday.
The group and some 30 other organizations issued a joint statement denouncing “the Italian government’s repressive policy toward illegal migrants and the forced repatriation of the latter to their countries of origin.”
The EU’s member countries on Thursday sealed agreement on a plan to share responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorization, the root of one of the bloc’s longest-running political crises. The plan is still in the early stages and may meet resistance at the European Parliament.

Child, 11, dies after Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Budapest

Child, 11, dies after Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Budapest
Reuters

  • The child could not be saved despite prompt medical attention
Reuters

BUDAPEST: An 11-year-old child died after losing consciousness on board a Turkish Airlines flight en route to New York from Istanbul, with medical services unable to resuscitate the child after the plane made an emergency landing in Budapest, news agency MTI reported.
MTI said the Airport Medical Service was scrambled to the scene after flight TK003 landed in Budapest on Sunday, but the child could not be saved despite prompt medical attention.

Daesh group kill three Iraq soldiers: military official

Daesh group kill three Iraq soldiers: military official
AFP

  • The attack occurred in an area disputed between Iraq’s federal government, which holds Kirkuk, and the country’s autonomous northern region of Kurdistan
AFP

KIRKUK: Three Iraqi soldiers were killed and four others wounded Sunday in a pre-dawn attack in the country’s north blamed on the Daesh group, a military official said.
The assailants used automatic weapons in the attack on their barracks in Wadi Al-Naft, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of the city of Kirkuk, the official said on condition of anonymity.
“Three soldiers, including two officers, were killed, and four other soldiers were wounded,” the official told AFP. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The attack occurred in an area disputed between Iraq’s federal government, which holds Kirkuk, and the country’s autonomous northern region of Kurdistan.
 Daesh extremists seized swathes of Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” which they ruled with brutality before their defeat in late 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition.
Despite the setbacks, the extremist group can still call on an underground network of fighters to carry out attacks on both sides of the porous border, the United Nations says.
In April, the international coalition set up to fight the Sunni Muslim extremists said there had been a reduction in Daesh attacks in both Iraq and Syria.
In March, a senior Iraqi military official said Daesh had between 400 and 500 active fighters in the Shiite-majority country.

Fighting resumes in Sudan’s capital after 24-hour truce expires

Fighting resumes in Sudan’s capital after 24-hour truce expires
Reuters

  • Witnesses said fighting had resumed soon after the cease-fire expired at 6 a.m
Reuters
KHARTOUM: Clashes and artillery fire were reported in parts of Sudan’s capital early on Sunday soon after the end of a 24-hour cease-fire that had brought a brief lull in eight weeks of fighting between rival military factions.
Witnesses said fighting had resumed soon after the cease-fire expired at 6 a.m in the north of Omdurman, one of three adjoining cities, along with Khartoum and Bahri, that make up the capital around the confluence of the River Nile.
Residents said there had been artillery fire in the Sharq el-Nil area on the eastern outskirts of the capital, while blasts and clashes were reported in Khartoum.
War between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on April 15 over tensions linked to an internationally backed plan for a transition toward civilian rule.

