Can you trust your ears? AI voice scams rattle US

Can you trust your ears? AI voice scams rattle US
This illustration image created on June 9, 2023, shows a smartphone recording in front of a voice cloning screen. In a new breed of scams, fraudsters are using strikingly convincing AI voice cloning tools to steal from people by impersonating family members. (AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

Can you trust your ears? AI voice scams rattle US

Can you trust your ears? AI voice scams rattle US
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The voice on the phone seemed frighteningly real — an American mother heard her daughter sobbing before a man took over and demanded a ransom. But the girl was an AI clone and the abduction was fake.
The biggest peril of Artificial Intelligence, experts say, is its ability to demolish the boundaries between reality and fiction, handing cybercriminals a cheap and effective technology to propagate disinformation.
In a new breed of scams that has rattled US authorities, fraudsters are using strikingly convincing AI voice cloning tools — widely available online — to steal from people by impersonating family members.
“Help me, mom, please help me,” Jennifer DeStefano, an Arizona-based mother, heard a voice saying on the other end of the line.
DeStefano was “100 percent” convinced it was her 15-year-old daughter in deep distress while away on a skiing trip.
“It was never a question of who is this? It was completely her voice... it was the way she would have cried,” DeStefano told a local television station in April.
“I never doubted for one second it was her.”
The scammer who took over the call, which came from a number unfamiliar to DeStefano, demanded up to $1 million.
The AI-powered ruse was over within minutes when DeStefano established contact with her daughter. But the terrifying case, now under police investigation, underscored the potential for cybercriminals to misuse AI clones.

“AI voice cloning, now almost indistinguishable from human speech, allows threat actors like scammers to extract information and funds from victims more effectively,” Wasim Khaled, chief executive of Blackbird.AI, told AFP.
A simple Internet search yields a wide array of apps, many available for free, to create AI voices with a small sample — sometimes only a few seconds — of a person’s real voice that can be easily stolen from content posted online.
“With a small audio sample, an AI voice clone can be used to leave voicemails and voice texts. It can even be used as a live voice changer on phone calls,” Khaled said.
“Scammers can employ different accents, genders, or even mimic the speech patterns of loved ones. [The technology] allows for the creation of convincing deep fakes.”
In a global survey of 7,000 people from nine countries, including the United States, one in four people said they had experienced an AI voice cloning scam or knew someone who had.
Seventy percent of the respondents said they were not confident they could “tell the difference between a cloned voice and the real thing,” said the survey, published last month by the US-based McAfee Labs.
American officials have warned of a rise in what is popularly known as the “grandparent scam” — where an imposter poses as a grandchild in urgent need of money in a distressful situation.
“You get a call. There’s a panicked voice on the line. It’s your grandson. He says he’s in deep trouble — he wrecked the car and landed in jail. But you can help by sending money,” the US Federal Trade Commission said in a warning in March.
“It sounds just like him. How could it be a scam? Voice cloning, that’s how.”
In the comments beneath the FTC’s warning were multiple testimonies of elderly people who had been duped that way.

That also mirrors the experience of Eddie, a 19-year-old in Chicago whose grandfather received a call from someone who sounded just like him, claiming he needed money after a car accident.
The ruse, reported by McAfee Labs, was so convincing that his grandfather urgently started scrounging together money and even considered re-mortgaging his house, before the lie was discovered.
“Because it is now easy to generate highly realistic voice clones... nearly anyone with any online presence is vulnerable to an attack,” Hany Farid, a professor at the UC Berkeley School of Information, told AFP.
“These scams are gaining traction and spreading.”
Earlier this year, AI startup ElevenLabs admitted that its voice cloning tool could be misused for “malicious purposes” after users posted a deepfake audio purporting to be actor Emma Watson reading Adolf Hitler’s biography “Mein Kampf.”
“We’re fast approaching the point where you can’t trust the things that you see on the Internet,” Gal Tal-Hochberg, group chief technology officer at the venture capital firm Team8, told AFP.
“We are going to need new technology to know if the person you think you’re talking to is actually the person you’re talking to,” he said.
 

RIYADH: SRMG, a global integrated media group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NEOM Media Industries, a developing regional center for media and creative industries in the heart of Saudi Arabia. The MoU, which outlines a range of focus areas, underlines a shared dedication to enhancing the media ecosystem in the region.

NEOM will leverage SRMG’s media expertise, extensive portfolio and established partnerships to increase content production in Saudi Arabia. This builds on the growing success of the sector in the Kingdom, as investment into infrastructure and upskilling of talent positions NEOM as a world-class production hub. SRMG’s existing and new partners will benefit from the collaboration between both brands, including access to world-class production facilities.

Beyond production, SRMG and NEOM Media Industries will work together to design joint talent development and industry training programs to continue to uplift the breadth and depth of the media talent pool within the region – including journalism, script writing and production. These programs will build on the successful collaboration between NEOM and SRMG Academy in November last year - the “Stories to Tell” journalism bootcamp – which trained and upskilled young Saudi journalism graduates and media professionals and resulted in 22 interns being hired by SRMG.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, Chief Executive Officer of NEOM, said: “NEOM aims to be an accelerator of human progress – innovating across multiple industries and sectors to redefine business. NEOM Media Industries is one such example. Our mission is to create a new world-class media hub at NEOM, one that focuses on providing for screen production, gaming and digital publishing.  This partnership with SRMG complements and accelerates NEOM’s commitment to creating a regional center to establish NEOM amongst the elite global media hubs.”

Commenting on the signing, Jomana R. Al-Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of SRMG, added: “This partnership represents an important moment for the media ecosystem in the MENA region. Working together, NEOM and SRMG will increase capability and capacity of localized production; accelerate media technology; and create new revenue streams for the industry. Through empowering local content creators, we will ensure that home-grown talent is nurtured and that regional stories are told on a world stage. There is extraordinary untapped creativity in the MENA region, and we are delighted to have created this opportunity to champion it”

Additional aspects of the MoU include media technology development, co-organizing events at NEOM, and SRMG exploring establishing an early presence at NEOM in the long run.

ALULA: The riveting Hollywood action thriller “Kandahar” had a special private screening at the picturesque desert resort Banyan Tree AlUla on Thursday, in collaboration with VOX Cinemas.

The film, which stars Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal, and Navid Negahban, is the first major US movie to be shot largely in Saudi Arabia. Much of the filming took place in AlUla, and the cast stayed at Banyan Tree.

Indian actor Ali Fazal with Saudi actor Hakeem Jomah attended the screening of ‘Kandahar’ in AlUla. (Supplied)

Indian actor Fazal — who regularly travelled to the Kingdom for holidays as a child — attended the screening, as did representatives from the Saudi Film Commission and The Royal Commission for AlUla.  

Speaking to Arab News, Fazal said: “AlUla is one of the best places to watch the film and I couldn’t ask for more. I came with my friend and producing partner and both of us are sitting enjoying this movie right in the middle of where we shot it. It’s surreal. I can’t believe it, as this almost feels like home now.”  

I grew up watching Gerard Butler and Ric Roman Waugh’s movies and the fact that I worked with them is surreal to me.

Hakeem Jomah, Saudi actor

“Kandahar” was co-produced by Eagle Films, G-BASE, Thunder Road, Capstone Studios, and MBC Studios. The shoot was a reunion for Butler and director Ric Roman Waugh, who have worked together several times before. The film follows Butler’s character, Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative trapped in hostile territory Afghanistan, on his dangerous journey — alongside his Afghan translator — to his extraction point in Kandahar.  

Under the stars and in the middle of the nature in Banyan Tree Alula, the audience enjoyed the screening of the movie Kandahar. (Supplied)

Saudi actor Hakeem Jomah, who also appears in the film, said after the screening: “I grew up watching Gerard Butler and Ric Roman Waugh’s movies and the fact that I worked with them is surreal to me. And (‘Kandahar’) is a big milestone for Saudi Arabian filmmaking.”

AlUla, the first UNESCO World Heritage site in Saudi Arabia, is expected to play a significant role in the Kingdom’s ambitious plans for its film industry.

 

ISELTWALD, Switzerland: “It’s a dream come true,” said Filipino tourist Isabel Palijon, staring in wonder at a wooden pier framed by the turquoise waters of a Swiss lake and the towering Alps behind.

And she is not alone. Ever since the hugely popular South Korean series “Crash Landing on You” aired a romantic scene shot on this very spot, the picturesque village of Iseltwald has been overrun by Asian tourists.
The Netflix hit tells the unlikely story of a South Korean billionaire heiress who accidentally paraglides into the peninsula’s demilitarised zone, crashing landing onto a chivalrous army officer serving North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Several flashbacks in the show take place in Switzerland, including a riveting romantic scene on Iseltwald’s wooden pier, where the male lead plays a beautiful piano melody that echoes across the water as the girl he will later fall in love with arrives by ferry from Interlaken.

“I wish someday someone would do that for me,” said Jiah Hni Gwee, a 35-year-old from Malaysia, looking longingly at the spot on the pier where the piano stood.
“It would be amazing and romantic.”
She was among dozens of tourists milling around the lakeside on a sunny day last week, as a large steamboat bearing a giant Swiss flag pulled up to the nearby dock, teeming with visitors.
The breathtaking scenery and the romantic setting have made the pier a must-see for so-called “CLOY” fans who make it to Europe.
The 16-part series started airing just as Covid-19 began and it became a must-watch in much of Asia during pandemic lockdowns.
A South Korean culture ministry survey found that CLOY was the second-most popular K-drama show among foreign viewers in 2021 after “Squid Game.”

But its success has caused an unexpected headache for Iseltwald, especially since last year when travel restrictions were lifted across much of Asia.
“The numbers have exploded,” local tourism office manager Titia Weiland told AFP.
She said it was difficult to calculate how many CLOY tourists had come but estimated that “for every local person living here, it’s been 1,000 visitors.”
She stressed that “almost everybody in Iseltwald — population 400 — is happy to have many tourists,” but acknowledged “it has been quite overwhelming.”
Last summer, up to 20 coaches began arriving each day, clogging traffic and sometimes blocking access to the village.
And locals complain that CLOY fans typically rush to the pier for a picture before moving on, often leaving a mess but little money.
In a bid to deal with the influx, the municipality last month announced only pre-booked coaches that pay for reserved parking spots will be let in.
And it installed a turnstile at the pier, which tourists can pass for a “selfie fee” of five Swiss francs ($5.50).

Sonja Hornung, the manager of the Strand Hotel that overlooks the pier, said the measures had made a difference and her restaurant gives customers a turnstile token.
“Last year, it was terrible, (but) it has gotten much better,” she said, hailing the slot system that has dramatically reduced the number of coaches.
Some tourists, however, were a bit dismayed by the turnstile — and the price.
“Oh, five francs!” Florita Lichtensteiger, a 64-year-old Filipino living in Switzerland, exclaimed as she showed up with several visiting relatives.
She grudgingly paid for them to go through, but did not follow, saying she had been here at least 10 times before. “All my guests want to see this place.”
“It’s not worth it,” said Nayeon Park, a 21-year-old from South Korea.
Weiland insisted that the payment was needed for the upkeep of the pier, which had seen the number of people walking on it skyrocket.
“It has to be safe.”
Iseltwald “is like paradise on Earth,” she said. “We want to really try to keep it that way.”

DUBAI: Saudi studio Telfaz11 and the Kingdom’s media production hub NEOM signed a deal this month to cooperate on at least nine TV and film productions over the next three years.

“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with NEOM and to be part of their mission to create a new world-class media hub in Saudi Arabia,” Telfaz11’s CEO Alaa Fadan told Arab News recently.

The partnership “reemphasizes Telfaz11’s core vision and DNA of investing in the creative culture” and provides the company with “new opportunities for growth and innovation,” he added.

Two feature films and one TV series are already in development, and a few other projects have been identified as well, he said.

Telfaz11 has “a rich slate of projects mapped out for the next three years” and will work with NEOM to select which projects would be rolled out as part of the deal, Fadan said.

HIGHLIGHTS

Last year, the Saudi Film Commission announced the Daw funding program dedicated to supporting local productions and talent.

This year Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund launched a $234-million Film Sector Financing Program as well as a $100-million film sector fund to foster the growth of domestic media.

The Kingdom has made remarkable strides in recent years, driven by visionary initiatives focusing on developing the media and entertainment sectors, says the CEO.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia drew $238 million in box-office revenue compared to only $112 million in 2019, according to research firm Omdia.

Beyond production, the company would also be setting up an office in NEOM by the end of the year, which is “part of a strategic move that will facilitate our vision for expansion in the Kingdom,” he said.

Telfaz11’s physical presence in NEOM will allow it to “increase collaboration with other industry partners, enhance knowledge sharing, and access state-of-the-art facilities,” he added.

Telfaz11’s CEO Alaa Fadan

Lastly, the two entities will work on “multi-disciplinary talent development programs” as part of the partnership, “creating a vibrant talent pool across the value chain and strong career opportunities for graduates,” Fadan said.

They will work with national and international experts to devise programs across different areas of film production including scriptwriting, on-set production training and more.

As the streaming environment becomes more cluttered, audiences are looking for local, quality content making it ever more important for the Middle East, and Saudi Arabia in particular, to foster local talent, he said.

“We are at the epicenter of a massive investment in streaming, driving MENA’s explosive entertainment growth and we see this driving an increase in investment in local content,” said Fadan.

“As the demand for quality content rises, it reinforces the importance of our work and motivates us to continually raise the bar in terms of creativity and production value,” he added.

Telfaz11 has witnessed the streaming boom firsthand. It was among the first local companies to sign a deal with Netflix. In 2020, the streaming giant inked a pact to produce eight films by Telfaz11 after a successful partnership on the studio’s short-film collection “Six Windows in the Desert.”

For Fadan, the partnership with Netflix “presents a significant milestone in promoting local storytelling and elevating the visibility of Saudi and Middle Eastern content worldwide.”

It is, however, not restricting itself to only Netflix and taking a “versatile approach to content creation and distribution” that includes partnering with various platforms, to cater to a wider set of audiences with a diverse content mix, he explained.

YouTube and other social media platforms are important to the company, which has nearly 3.5 million subscribers on the video-sharing channel as well as a partnership with MBC’s streaming platform Shahid for digital content.

“Our collaborations with these platforms exemplify our commitment to reaching audiences through various channels,” Fadan said.

Since its inception in 2011, he added, Telfaz11 has been on “a mission to cultivate the voice of Saudi and empower local creative talent in the region.”

The studio has been working to “unlock the potential of Saudi Arabia’s creative economy, and generate new opportunities for actors, filmmakers, screenwriters, and content creators,” he added.

The Kingdom’s creative economy is poised for success with major investments in the media, film and entertainment industries.

“This development has sparked a surge in the demand for quality content, creating opportunities for production companies like ours, Telfaz11, to contribute to the burgeoning film industry in the Kingdom,” Fadan said.

More than 30 productions have been shot in NEOM alone over the past 18 months, including “Desert Warrior,” “Dunki” and “Rise of the Witches.”

Last year, the Saudi Film Commission announced the Daw funding program dedicated to supporting local productions and talent. And this year Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund launched a $234-million Film Sector Financing Program as well as a $100-million film sector fund to foster the growth of domestic media.

These are just a few of the initiatives announced by the Kingdom, and as a result, “Saudi Arabia is poised to play a significant role in the global media landscape, both in content creation and production,” Fadan said.

“The country has made remarkable strides in recent years, driven by visionary initiatives focusing on developing the media and entertainment sectors,” he added.

In 2021, Saudi drew $238 million in box-office revenue compared to only $112 million in 2019, according to research firm Omdia.

Moreover, box-office revenues in the Kingdom are forecast to surpass $1 billion by 2020 making it one of the world’s top-20 cinema markets, according to another report.

“The combination of diverse storytelling, technological advancements, and increased international collaborations positions Saudi Arabia as an emerging force within the global media landscape,” said Fadan.

DUBAI: The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications office has partnered with Google to host AI Majlis.

Held every quarter, AI Majlis will gather officials from the government, academia, and the public and private sectors to discuss AI-related public policy.

The first AI Majlis session, which focused on responsible innovation, featured a panel discussion between Omar Sultan Al-Olama, minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications, and Karan Bhatia, global head of public policy and government relations at Google. It was moderated by Becky Anderson, anchor and managing editor of CNN Abu Dhabi.

Al-Olama asserted the UAE’s emergence as a success story in the field of digital transformation.

Karan Bhatia, Global VP of Public Policy and Government Relations at Google. (Supplied)

The UAE has created a model of excellence and competitiveness across various fields, reflecting its proactive approach in embracing a comprehensive vision for the promising sector of digital transformation, he said.

Commenting on the launch of AI Majlis, he said: “These gatherings facilitate the sharing of challenges and opportunities, enabling stronger partnerships in the development of ideas for advancing promising sectors such as AI, digital economy, and future technologies.”

Bhatia said: “We have an opportunity to make AI more helpful for people, for businesses, for communities, for everyone.

“Building this transformational technology responsibly must be a collective effort that involves researchers, social scientists, industry experts, governments, and people. There is so much we can accomplish and so much we must get right — together.”

Future AI Majlis sessions will include topics such as the future of work, sustainability and education. The next session will take place in November 2023.

