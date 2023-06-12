You are here

China likely 'to benefit from $10tn Mideast sovereign funds boost'

Reem Walid
Nicolas Aguzin, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.
Reem Walid

China likely ‘to benefit from $10tn Mideast sovereign funds boost’

China likely ‘to benefit from $10tn Mideast sovereign funds boost’
Updated 59 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: China is likely to benefit from the Middle East’s sovereign funds, as their investment capital is forecast to reach $10 trillion by 2030, according to the CEO of the Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.

Speaking on the second day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, Nicolas Aguzin, predicted regional sovereign funds’ resources to swell by 150 percent, up from the current $4trillion.

“As investment capital goes to $10 trillion, we think that more than somewhere between 10 and 20 percent will be invested in China. That’s between $1 trillion and $2 trillion that will be reallocated in investments in that part of the world which is, like, massive,” the CEO said.

He also reflected current and future collaborations involving the HKEX and Saudi Arabia, such as the recent memorandum of understanding with the Kingdom’s stock exchange, also known as Tadawul.

“In Saudi Arabia, we signed an MoU with Tadawul whereby we’re looking at areas that range from fintech to cross listings to ESG, to see ways in which we could collaborate,” Aguzin said.

The CEO also highlighted the attractiveness of the Hong Kong market.

“The key attractiveness that I would say an international company has in terms of leveraging the opportunities that are provided by the Hong Kong market is that it’s the only market in the world where you can get the best investors from the global international markets and the best investment based on the domestic Chinese capital markets, including retail and institutional investors,” he clarified.

Investment opportunities, economic growth, and closer trade relations are on the agenda at the 10th Arab-China Business Conference.  

The two-day event seeks to explore synergies in technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, agriculture, real estate, and strategic minerals.  

The conference has been organized by the Saudi Ministry of Investment in partnership with the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade and a host of other regional associations.

The  event saw a series of plenaries, workshops, special meetings, and side events dedicated to topics such as environmental, social and governance, and supply chain resilience. It attracted more than 3,500 business leaders, innovators, and policymakers from 26 countries.

Topics: 10th Arab-China Business Conference

Aramco's Namaat drive to launch companies worth $25bn

Aramco’s Namaat drive to launch companies worth $25bn
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco’s Namaat drive to launch companies worth $25bn

Aramco’s Namaat drive to launch companies worth $25bn
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A cloud storage company, an iron sheet manufacturer, and a logistics management center are among the firms being established by Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s Industrial Investments Program, Namaat. 

The initiative, launched by the oil giant in 2021, is helping to launch 31 local and international companies with an estimated total value of SR92 billion ($24.53 billion), it has been announced. 

Of those firms, 13 have started their operations, while five other companies are still in the implementation and construction phase, according to Al-Arabiya. 

The latest developments come a year on from Namaat revealing it had reached 55 investments, and in 2021 it announced it had signed 22 memorandums of understanding to drive forward the initiative. 

Speaking in July 2022, Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, Aramco’s senior vice president of technical services, said: “Namaat enables Aramco to be a catalyst for change across the Kingdom’s economy while maintaining our reliability as a global energy supplier at a time of market uncertainty.” 

Namaat, meaning “collective growth” in Arabic, was formed to “tap into the vast opportunities in Saudi Arabia to create new value.” 

Companies that signed the deals with Aramco in September 2021 included DHL, Samsung, Hyundai, Honeywell and British technology firm AVEVA. 

According to Aramco’s website, Namaat is the “natural next step” to the company’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add Program, which is focused on enhancing supply-chain efficiencies and reliability. 

“It also complements other initiatives that aim to create a world-class energy and industrial ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, such as the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services, and King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), a sustainability-focused energy park being built by Aramco,” says the website. 

Other companies to previously sign deals with Namaat include Armorock and AlKifah Precast, which created a joint venture to localize the use of polymers in concrete production and a consortium involving Accenture, Al Gihaz Holding and Impulse Partners for establishing and operating the Spark Digital Center. 

Topics: Namaat industrial investment Aramco

Fast-growing Saudi logistics sector driving regional transformation, industry expert says

Fast-growing Saudi logistics sector driving regional transformation, industry expert says
Updated 7 min 43 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Fast-growing Saudi logistics sector driving regional transformation, industry expert says

Fast-growing Saudi logistics sector driving regional transformation, industry expert says
Updated 7 min 43 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: The rapid expansion of the Kingdom’s logistics sector is driving a major transformation in the region, according to a top official of Kuwait-based Agility Logistics.

Speaking on the second day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, the chairperson of the company, Henadi Al-Saleh, praised the Kingdom’s progress in the field of logistics.

Powered by the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy, the industry is one of the key economic growth levers that have attracted substantial investments in infrastructure and technology.

“From our point of view, Saudi Arabia is leading and is at the center of a major transformation spearheading this region. It is literally pivoting and transforming the logistics landscape,” Al-Saleh said during a panel discussion.

“Agility issues an emerging market index every year and scans 50 emerging markets and Saudi Arabia hands down ranks at the top, it is in the top five in overall markets, top five in business fundamentals, and top 10 in digital readiness,” she added.

Al-Saleh highlighted that the sector’s growth puts it in the forefront of investment appeal, making it the “easiest market to do business in,” she said.

Touching on Al-Saleh‘s remarks, Loay Mashabi, Saudi deputy minister for logistics services, said the industry still holds vast areas of untapped potential.

Mashabi highlighted that the Kingdom‘s youthful demographic, forward-looking strategies, and robust investment potential, along with its strategic geographical positioning at the juncture of three continents, offers tremendous opportunities for growth.

He further explained that while the Kingdom’s diversification strategy primarily emphasizes the industrial, tourism, and investment sectors, it positions the logistics industry as a crucial catalyst to accelerate growth in other areas.

Saudi Arabia is setting its sights on becoming a global logistics hub, targeting a market size of $15.31 billion by 2030.

Topics: 10th Arab-China Business Conference logistics

Saudi chemical producers can withstand potential feedstock price hike: S&P Global

Saudi chemical producers can withstand potential feedstock price hike: S&P Global
Updated 14 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi chemical producers can withstand potential feedstock price hike: S&P Global

Saudi chemical producers can withstand potential feedstock price hike: S&P Global
Updated 14 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Chemical producers in Saudi Arabia are capable enough to withstand a potential feedstock price hike which could happen as early as the fourth quarter of 2023, according to S&P Global. 

In its report, the credit rating agency said that the strong credit metrics of Saudi chemical companies are one of the main reasons that give them a competitive advantage over their global peers to combat this price hike. 

“S&P Global Ratings believes that publicly listed rated and unrated Saudi chemical producers would be able to withstand a potential price hike, with their reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins remaining above 17 percent and adjusted debt to EBITDA below 1.5x on average,” said S&P Global in the report. 

The report added: “All else being equal, we estimate that these companies, including Saudi Basic Industries Corp., could withstand up to a 25 percent decrease in EBITDA due to higher feedstock costs, among other causes, in 2024.”

The report further pointed out that Saudi chemical companies are also benefiting from the Kingdom’s domestic feedstock prices, which are significantly lower than global benchmarks. 

S&P Global added that SABIC would maintain industry-leading profitability and modest leverage, as the company gets most of its feedstock from the Kingdom, giving it a crucial competitive price advantage. 

According to the credit rating agency, chemical companies in Saudi Arabia are more sensitive to rising interest rates than declining EBITDA margins.

“We keep a close eye on their refinancing risk and liquidity, in addition to their financial policy decisions and the actions they take to preserve their liquidity positions. The cash flow visibility that chemical players enjoy is also essential for mitigating price volatility and preserving credit metrics,” added S&P Global.

Earlier in May, SABIC reported a 127.59 percent increase in net profit in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the last quarter of 2022. 

The firm registered SR660 million ($176 million) in net profit in the three months to the end of March 2023 — up from SR290 million in the final quarter of 2022.

However, SABIC’s net profit dipped 89.8 percent year on year in the first quarter, as the company had clocked a profit of SR6.47 billion in the same quarter of 2022.

Topics: S&P Global Ratings chemical producers

GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform

GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform
Updated 31 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform

GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform
Updated 31 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to give further impetus to its digitization drive, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation signed a contract with the Public Investment Fund-owned Elm Co. to develop a comprehensive digital platform to serve the authority’s customers in various sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

One of the leading digital security firms in Saudi Arabia, Elm provides modern solutions and services to its strategic partners in the government and private sectors to improve their business and enhance customer experience. 

The contract was signed at the authority’s headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej and Elm CEO Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai. 

This contract is in keeping with the objectives of the civil aviation sector’s strategy to enhance the scope of cooperation in technology and digital transformation, which the GACA is keen to activate with specialized international institutions and companies in advanced technical fields. It is also in line with the directions of the Saudi Vision 2030. 

The contract will include automating electronic transactions, improving procedures and business performance of the authority, governance and control of processes and promptly providing decision-makers with relevant reports. 

It will also help in achieving operational excellence and ensuring that the expectations of beneficiaries are met, in addition to establishing confidence in the authority’s work. 

Furthermore, this contract will strengthen the authority’s roles in supervising the implementation of the aviation sector’s strategy, applying global best practices in technology and innovation, and driving digital transformation in the industry by developing the GACA’s platform and automating its services. 

All this will enable GACA to complete its path in digitizing the services provided to its customers completely from start to finish in various sectors, facilitating procedures and improving performance. 

Last November, Elm also signed a SR207 million ($55 million) contract with the Ministry of Interior to install vehicle security systems and field inspection gates.   

Topics: GACA Elm Company #digitization

KAEC signs Vivienda to build a luxury resort on Red Sea shoreline

KAEC signs Vivienda to build a luxury resort on Red Sea shoreline
Updated 43 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

KAEC signs Vivienda to build a luxury resort on Red Sea shoreline

KAEC signs Vivienda to build a luxury resort on Red Sea shoreline
Updated 43 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Economic City is set to feature a luxury resort on the shoreline of the Red Sea as the Kingdom’s upcoming manufacturing and logistics hub is ramping up its hospitality offerings to attract various business operations.

KAEC signed an agreement with Vivienda, a Saudi hospitality brand owned by the Forus Real Estate Investment and Development Co., to build the project, which will feature a mix of a 60-key boutique hotel, 20 luxury villas and 24 serviced apartments on a 29,000 sq. m of land spanning over 275 meters shoreline.

The investment destination with over 100 multinational and Saudi companies operating in the city is being developed by its master planner Emaar, The Economic City, a Tadawul-listed firm that is 25 percent owned by the Public Investment Fund.

Vivienda’s sixth prime destination in the Kingdom will boast “bespoke amenities and facilities,” further enhancing the tourism landscape in the region, the company said in a press release.

Mohammed Al-Malik, CEO of Forus Real Estate, said: “KAEC’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure and investor-friendly regulations make it an ideal platform for realizing our vision. We are confident that our luxury resort will provide an exceptional experience for our guests, incorporating the highest standards of privacy and comfort within the Kingdom’s captivating cultural ambiance.”

The luxury resort will feature a range of facilities, including restaurants, outdoor pools, recreational lounges and gyms. The company said the project is aimed at expanding the hospitality brand’s footprint and contributing to the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

“This partnership aligns with our strategic vision to enhance the tourism sector and augment our existing assets,” said Cyril Piaia, CEO of KAEC.

He said KAEC is a multi-faceted lifestyle residential community, tourist, entertainment, and leisure destination catering to visitors and residents of all ages.

“Our strategy involves working with esteemed third-party operators like Vivienda to create exceptional experiences and further position KAEC as a global tourism hub,” Piaia added.

With over 40 km of pristine coastline along the Red Sea, KAEC’s leisure and tourism district is being developed to attract domestic and international visitors.

Located a short distance north of the commercial capital Jeddah, KAEC is a 185 sq. km city anchored by King Abdullah Port and KAEC Industrial Valley, which is focused on developing the Kingdom’s logistics and light manufacturing capacities.

Topics: King Abdullah Economic City

