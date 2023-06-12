You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon’s MPs to try again to elect Aoun’s successor

Lebanon’s MPs to try again to elect Aoun’s successor

Lebanon’s MPs to try again to elect Aoun’s successor
Jihad Azour is a former minister and the director of the International Monetary Fund’s Middle East and Central Asia department. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/meqbj

Updated 56 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s MPs to try again to elect Aoun’s successor

Lebanon’s MPs to try again to elect Aoun’s successor
  • Azour, Frangieh announce candidacy for presidency
  • Jean-Yves Le Drian, French envoy, arrives in Beirut next week for key talks
Updated 56 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s MPs will try on Wednesday for the 12th time to elect a successor to Michel Aoun whose presidential term ended in October.
Former ministers Suleiman Frangieh and Jihad Azour officially announced their candidacy for the presidency two days prior to the 12th scheduled parliamentary voting session.
The Maronite Patriarchate has declared that it remains “equidistant from all candidates.”
Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib announced on Monday that Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French envoy tasked with Lebanese affairs, will arrive in Beirut next week to initiate consultations regarding the presidential issue.
Sunni MPs — which number 27 out of 128 MPs — are not expected to play a decisive role as their votes are divided between candidates, with Azour’s camp, including the Christian blocs, opposing Hezbollah.
Azour said in a statement on Monday that he was “not a confrontational candidate or a product of partisan experimentation, with full respect for Lebanese parties.”
He added: “I am not a champion of one sect against another or against other sects.”
Azour views his candidacy as “an invitation to unity, breaking up alignments, and seeking common ground in order to overcome the crisis.”
He added: “It is true that Lebanon’s problems are not easily solved, but they are treatable.
“Don’t you see that we are preoccupied with divisive speeches and intimidating each other, while our country is completely isolated from all paths of reconciliation, rapprochement, and the ongoing developments in the region?”
Azour emphasized that he belongs to the “school of dialogue and convergence.”
He added: “I am extending a hand to include all components and political forces that are partners in the nation, based on the principle of convergence to achieve a national consensus that Lebanon needs more than ever before.”
He stressed the need for “complete independence from any external interference; protecting the land and full sovereignty; restoring the prestige of the state and its institutions; adhering to the constitution; and fortifying the Document of National Accord by implementing it in its entirety, as it is the superior common ground and the true basis for coexistence.”
He added: “I will work in cooperation with everyone to reconnect what has been severed with our Arab surroundings and with other countries in the world.”
It was announced last week that Azour had temporarily relinquished his duties as the director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund to avoid any perception of conflicting interests.
His rival Frangieh, who leads the Marada Movement — and is supported by Hezbollah, the Amal Movement and its allies — officially announced his candidacy on Sunday evening.
He said: “If I become president, I will be a president for all Lebanese.”
He has expressed concern over the “inability to elect a president under these circumstances.”
He added: “We are heading toward political divisions.”
Frangieh has criticized his opponents and former minister Ziad Baroud, the choice of some parliamentary blocs.
Frangieh has avoided discussing his stance on Hezbollah’s weapons, defensive strategy, the Syrian refugee issue, and his plans to address the economic situation.
MP Bilal Hashimi, a supporter of Azour’s candidacy, told Arab News: “Indecisive MPs must shoulder their responsibilities, especially since there is no longer enough time for maneuvering or choosing a third candidate or resorting to casting a blank ballot.”
Hashimi also warned that Hezbollah’s team will continue to “maneuver and exploit time until we surrender as an opposition, as has happened in the past.”
The head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, MP Mohammed Raad, accused Azour’s supporters of “intending to present a candidate who competes with the resistance faction, using him only to prevent the resistance’s candidate from reaching the presidency.”

Topics: Lebanon Jihad Azour Suleiman Frangieh presidential elections

Related

Christian opposition backs Jihad Azour’s nomination for Lebanon presidency 
Middle-East
Christian opposition backs Jihad Azour’s nomination for Lebanon presidency 
Lebanon presidential nominee temporarily steps away from IMF role
Middle-East
Lebanon presidential nominee temporarily steps away from IMF role

Dubai court finds 30 people, 7 firms guilty of $8.7m online fraud

Dubai court finds 30 people, 7 firms guilty of $8.7m online fraud
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Dubai court finds 30 people, 7 firms guilty of $8.7m online fraud

Dubai court finds 30 people, 7 firms guilty of $8.7m online fraud
  • Gang stole money by sending 118,000 phishing emails impersonating banks and financial institutions
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A Dubai court has found 30 people and seven companies guilty of laundering money and embezzling 32 million Emirati dirhams ($8.7 million) in an online fraud targeting individuals and businesses, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The 30 gang members were sentenced to a combined total of 96 years in prison and will be deported from the UAE after serving their time.

The court also ordered the defendants to jointly pay a fine of more than 32 million dirhams, while the seven firms were handed a combined total fine of 700,000 dirhams.

Counselor Ismail Madani, senior advocate general and head of public funds prosecution, said that the gang stole the money by sending 118,000 phishing emails to victims, falsely impersonating banks and financial institutions with which they had business relationships.

The emails asked those targeted to transfer payments to the defendants’ accounts, which they then either cashed out the money, transferred to other accounts, or bought used cars to hide the illegal source of the funds, Madani added.

He noted that UAE authorities were making every effort to combat such criminal activity and were committed to tackling money laundering, online crimes, and scams that had the potential to impact on the national economy.
 

Topics: Online Scam UAE

Related

Dubai Courts orders extradition of British citizen Shah to Denmark
Middle-East
Dubai Courts orders extradition of British citizen Shah to Denmark
Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP)
Middle-East
Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for financier

Netherlands, Canada take Syria to World Court over torture claims

Netherlands, Canada take Syria to World Court over torture claims
Updated 12 June 2023
Reuters

Netherlands, Canada take Syria to World Court over torture claims

Netherlands, Canada take Syria to World Court over torture claims
  • Canada and the Netherlands claim that “Syria has committed countless violations of International law, beginning at least in 2011“
  • They are seeking to hold the government of President Bashar Assad accountable for gross human rights violations and torture under the UN Convention against Torture
Updated 12 June 2023
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands and Canada are taking Syria to the World Court over torture claims, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said on Monday.
In their application, Canada and the Netherlands claim that “Syria has committed countless violations of International law, beginning at least in 2011,” and asked for emergency measures to be taken to protect those at risk of being tortured, the ICJ, also known as the World Court, said in a statement.
They are seeking to hold the government of President Bashar Assad accountable for gross human rights violations and torture under the UN Convention against Torture, which Damascus ratified in 2004.
“It is the Dutch government’s position that there is ample evidence demonstrating that Syria has committed serious human rights violations against Syrian citizens on a grand scale,” the Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
In their application, Canada and the Netherlands have asked the court to issue emergency orders for Syria to cease all acts of torture and cruel treatment and to end arbitrary detentions, among other things. Usually, the World Court will order emergency hearings to mull such requests within days of receiving a claim.
If it finds it has jurisdiction, the ICJ would be the first international court to be able to make a legal finding on the alleged state use of torture in Syria.
Canada and the Netherlands decided to act in 2020 after Russia blocked multiple efforts in the United Nations Security Council to refer a case on human rights violations in Syria to the International Criminal Court, which prosecutes individuals for war crimes and is also based in The Hague.
So far, there has been one conviction for the use of torture by a former Syrian state official in a landmark trial in Germany in January last year. The German case was filed under the country’s universal jurisdiction laws, allowing its courts to prosecute crimes against humanity committed anywhere.
Cases before the ICJ usually take years to reach a final verdict, but emergency orders can be issued within weeks.
Syria’s 12-year civil has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and drawn in regional and world powers. The devastation of the conflict has been compounded by the large-scale destruction caused by earthquakes that hit northwestern Syria in February.

Topics: syrian civil war Canada Netherlands International Court of Justice

Related

Special Prosecution of Syrian war crimes faces hurdles of process not evidence, experts say
Middle-East
Prosecution of Syrian war crimes faces hurdles of process not evidence, experts say
Syrian war criminals will face justice ‘sooner or later, at home or abroad’
Middle-East
Syrian war criminals will face justice ‘sooner or later, at home or abroad’

3 British nationals confirmed dead after Red Sea boat blaze

3 British nationals confirmed dead after Red Sea boat blaze
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

3 British nationals confirmed dead after Red Sea boat blaze

3 British nationals confirmed dead after Red Sea boat blaze
  • Trio went missing on Sunday after vessel caught fire near Egyptian resort of Marsa Alam
  • Authorities confirm 12 other guests, 14 crew rescued from fire
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

London : Three UK citizens who went missing after their boat caught fire off the Egyptian Red Sea coast have been confirmed dead.

The trio, whose identities have not been confirmed, were aboard the Hurricane, a scuba diving boat run by operator Scuba Travel.

The boat was engulfed by flames as people prepared to dive from it to the Elphinstone Reef near the resort of Marsa Alam at around 8:30 a.m. local time on Sunday.

Twelve other divers and 14 crew were rescued from the fire, with footage showing some leaping from the boat into the sea.

“It is with great regret that we, as tour operator, with heavy hearts, must accept that three of our much-valued dive guests, perished in the tragic incident,” a spokesperson for Scuba Travel told Sky News.

“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to their families and friends at this very sad time.”

The statement added: “At the time the fire broke out, 12 divers were participating in a briefing on board, while those missing had apparently decided not to dive that morning.”

The company said crew members had tried to reach the missing guests before being forced to abandon the Hurricane due to the ferocity of the fire.

The 12 guests rescued from the blaze received medical attention at nearby Marsa Shagra, where they also spoke to local police.

The Hurricane had been on a diving tour of the area, having set sail from Port Ghalib on Tuesday. It was due to return to Port Ghalib on Sunday.

Egyptian authorities determined that “an electrical short circuit in the boat’s engine room sparked the blaze,” following an initial investigation.

A more thorough investigation will be carried out when the Hurricane is towed to a secure location and has sufficiently cooled.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has contacted the families of the three deceased tourists.

In a statement, the FCDO said: “We are in contact with local authorities following an incident aboard a dive boat near Marsa Alam, and are supporting British nationals involved.”

Topics: Egypt UK fire diving

Related

Plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11, 2023 in this screengrab. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Tourists, crew members rescued after boat catches fire in Egypt’s southern Red Sea
Update Tugboats tow stricken tanker in Suez Canal
Middle-East
Tugboats tow stricken tanker in Suez Canal

Gaza graffiti artists bedeck houses destroyed by Israel in war

Gaza graffiti artists bedeck houses destroyed by Israel in war
Updated 12 June 2023
Reuters

Gaza graffiti artists bedeck houses destroyed by Israel in war

Gaza graffiti artists bedeck houses destroyed by Israel in war
  • Parts of exploded Israeli missiles were placed on tables for display.
Updated 12 June 2023
Reuters

GAZA: Graffiti artists in Gaza have painted murals on the remains of houses destroyed in an Israeli missile strike during cross-border fighting in May.
On one wall the artists depicted a woman holding her son. On another a boy is painted with tears in his eyes. A third shows a girl, seen through a mirror, combing her hair.

A painting drawn by artists is seen at a house destroyed by Israel, in recent Israeli-Gaza fighting in central Gaza Strip. (Reuters)


Piles of rubble still encircle the houses in the town of Deir Al-Balah. Parts of exploded Israeli missiles were placed on tables for display.
“Out of suffering, pain, and siege, we derive hope, art, and victory,” said artist Hussein Abu Sadeq. “We drew on the rubble so we can get the message through using a brush and color.”
Gaza, home to 2.3 million people and ruled by the Islamist group Hamas, is blockaded by Israel and Egypt.
In May, Israel launched a campaign against commanders of the Islamic Jihad militant group who it said had planned attacks in Israel. In response, the Iranian-backed group fired more than 1,000 rockets, sending Israelis fleeing into bomb shelters.
Israel killed six senior Islamic Jihad commanders and said it destroyed a number of military installations. Fifteen Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were also killed, according to Palestinian health officials.
In Israel, two people — an Israeli woman and a Palestinian laborer — were killed by Palestinian rocket fire in Israel.
“We collected those remains (of missiles) after the bombardment,” said Mohammad Thuraya, an organizer of an exhibition of the art work on Sunday. “One missile destroyed a neighborhood and destroyed the lives of ten families who used to live here.”

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict

Related

GCC ministers condemn Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories
Middle-East
GCC ministers condemn Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories
Saudi King Salman offers to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Saudi King Salman offers to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims

Japan foreign minister thanks UAE counterpart for Sudan evacuation assistance

Japan foreign minister thanks UAE counterpart for Sudan evacuation assistance
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News Japan 

Japan foreign minister thanks UAE counterpart for Sudan evacuation assistance

Japan foreign minister thanks UAE counterpart for Sudan evacuation assistance
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News Japan 

TOKYO: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan met his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo on Monday. Hayashi thanked the UAE for its help in evacuating Japanese nationals from Sudan.

It was Al-Nahyan’s first visit in five years and he expressed his strong commitment to further strengthening the bilateral relationship with Japan. 

Among the topics discussed in the 70-minute meeting was the reform of the UN Security Council. Japan has long campaigned for changes to be made at the UN, particularly on the makeup and voting rights of the Security Council.

Hayashi emphasized the importance of the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter, and said that the leaders of the G7 confirmed the point at the recent Hiroshima Summit. Al-Nahyan said that the UAE would like to work together with Japan, including cooperation on the UN Security Council. 

The two ministers agreed to continue working together under the Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership Initiative, and exchanged views on cooperation in defense and Ukraine, as well as the situation in the Middle East, East Asia and North Korea.

Hayashi said that cooperation between Japan and the UAE was no longer limited to the boundaries of the two countries and was taking place in various locations, including other parts of the Middle East and in third countries.

Topics: UAE Japan

Related

Saudi Arabia, US condemn return to violence in Sudan
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, US condemn return to violence in Sudan
UAE Foreign Minister meets Japan Prime Minister, seeks stronger ties
World
UAE Foreign Minister meets Japan Prime Minister, seeks stronger ties

Latest updates

Lebanon’s MPs to try again to elect Aoun’s successor
Lebanon’s MPs to try again to elect Aoun’s successor
2 new crescents installed on Grand Mosque minarets
2 new crescents installed on Grand Mosque minarets
Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders
Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders
Dubai leads world in number of cultural, creative projects funded by foreign direct investment, report finds
Dubai leads world in number of cultural, creative projects funded by foreign direct investment, report finds
Hungerstation celebrates three years of ‘Quick Market’ success
Hungerstation celebrates three years of ‘Quick Market’ success

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.