Controversial Italian ex-PM Berlusconi took pride in ties with Arab world

ROME: Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian former prime minister who died on Monday at the age of 86, took pride in his personal connections with the Arab world and its leaders, however controversial they might have proven to be in the West.
He never hid his friendship with Muammar Gaddafi, for example, visiting the late Libyan leader at his headquarters near Tripoli a number of times.
In 2008, he signed an important political agreement with Gaddafi to “compensate” Libya for Italian colonial occupation between 1911 and 1943.
Italy pledged to pay Libya $5 million and fund construction of a highway between the cities of Tripoli and Benghazi.
In exchange, the Libyan government agreed to invest in Italy and provide Rome with an important supply of gas and oil.
It was Berlusconi who invited Gaddafi to attend the G8 Summit in Italy in July 2009, during which a historic handshake between the Libyan leader and US President Barack Obama took place.
When Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in October 2011, Berlusconi did not express an official position.
However, one of his closest aides told Arab News: “In a private meeting a few days later, he said he was sorry and added that from that moment things would go differently in North Africa, with difficult consequences for Italy as well.”
Berlusconi also enjoyed a very close relationship with Egypt’s late President Hosni Mubarak, visiting him several times in Cairo while prime minister, and their countries signed a number of agreements on economic and military cooperation.
He also enjoyed a good friendship with Tunisia’s late President Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali. Berlusconi held personal financial interests in the country, especially in the film industry, and one of his oldest and most trusted business associates was Tunisian film producer and businessman Tarek Ben Ammar
Through a complex web of personal and business relationships, Berlusconi was also a personal friend of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, even serving as best man at the wedding of one of the Turkish president’s sons.
Berlusconi was one of the most vocal supporters of Turkiye’s entry to the EU, so much so that some Turkish newspapers described him as “Ankara’s lawyer.”
He said during an interview with Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera: “I am convinced that it is in the interests of the European people and of the West to have Turkey in the European Union to foster dialogue between the Western world and Muslim cultures in order to avoid conflicts in the future.”
Berlusconi also had personal links with Rafik Hariri, the billionaire and five-time prime minister of Lebanon who was killed, along with 21 other people, in February 2005 when his motorcade was targeted by a bomb hidden in a van.
During a meeting in Beirut with Hariri’s son Saad, who subsequently also served as prime minister of Lebanon, Berlusconi reportedly said he felt “honored” to call himself a friend of his father and praised his efforts to modernize his country.
Turkish shelling in north Syria kills Russian soldier
Violence between US-backed Kurdish fighters and Turkish troops in northern Syria left several dead on the Kurdish side
Updated 12 June 2023
AP
BEIRUT: Turkish shelling in northern Syria early Monday hit a vehicle killing one Russian soldier and wounding several others, Syrian Kurdish media and an opposition war monitor reported.
Monday’s shelling came after a day of violence between US-backed Kurdish fighters and Turkish troops in northern Syria left several dead on the Kurdish side. There was no immediate comment from the Russian military, the Syrian government or Turkish officials on the reported shelling.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that one Russian soldier was killed and four others were wounded when Turkish troops shelled a road linking the villages of Herbel with Um Hawsh in Aleppo province.
The news agency for the semiautonomous Kurdish areas in Syria, Hawar News, reported that a Russian vehicle was hit, adding that there were casualties, but did not give a breakdown. Another Kurdish news agency, North press agency, said one Russian soldier was killed and three wounded.
Turkiye’s Defense Ministry said Monday that at least 12 suspected members of the main Syrian Kurdish militia known as the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, were killed after Turkish forces retaliated to a mortar attack on Turkish targets.
The ministry said on Twitter that Kurdish militants struck the Jibreen base area in northern Syria as well as the Oncupinar region in southern Turkiye on Sunday. There was no damage to the base or Turkish soldiers.
Turkiye’s military killed at least seven suspected militants in retaliatory strikes on Sunday and five others on Monday, according to the ministry.
The Observatory reported that a Turkish drone attack late Saturday killed three YPG fighters and wounded two others leading to the shelling the next day.
Siamand Ali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, told The Associated Press that Turkish troops have intensified their attacks on Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria since this month’s presidential elections in Turkiye. He had no comment on Monday’s attack.
Russia joined the war in Syria in 2015, launching an aerial campaign against Syria’s armed opposition and has since helped Syrian government forces gain control of much of the country.
Syria’s 12-year conflict has left nearly half a million people dead and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.
Former Israeli PM Lapid testifies in Netanyahu graft trial
Lapid’s testimony forms part of a case in which Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust over his relationship with Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan
Updated 12 June 2023
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday testified at a Jerusalem court in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial.
Lapid’s testimony forms part of a case in which Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust over his relationship with Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and other wealthy personalities.
According to prosecutors, between 2007 and 2016 Netanyahu allegedly received gifts valued at 700,000 shekels ($195,000), including boxes of cigars, bottles of beverages and jewelry, in exchange for financial or personal favors.
Netanyahu denies any allegations of wrongdoing, saying gifts were only accepted from friends and without him having asked for them.
In October 2019, his lawyers said they had received an expert legal opinion that concluded he had a right to accept gifts from close friends.
Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier, is suspected of promoting a tax project in return that would have brought Milchan millions of dollars. The Finance Ministry has since vetoed this proposal.
Lapid was finance minister when the so-called “Milchan Law” was debated in 2013 and 2014.
The centrist politician preceded Netanyahu as premier before the latter allied with ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties to return to power in November 2022.
The case is one of a series of corruption trials against the veteran politician.
The trial began in May 2020, a first for a sitting Israeli prime minister.
Palestinians concerned about Israeli draft bill to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque
PM Mohammed Shtayyeh warns Israeli authorities against submitting Amit Halevi bill to Knesset
Netanyahu using Al-Aqsa issue to gain political victories, top Palestinian official warns
Updated 12 June 2023
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Palestinians are deeply concerned about a draft law being discussed in the Israeli Parliament to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque and aim to request the support of Turkiye, Malaysia, Indonesia and Egypt to prevent the law from being implemented.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh warned Israeli authorities against submitting the bill, proposed by Likud party member Amit Halevi, to the Israeli Knesset in the coming days.
His remarks came at the beginning of the Cabinet session in Ramallah.
Taking this step, he said, would result in “overwhelming anger,” the consequences of which “cannot be predicted because of the sanctity and religious value of Al-Aqsa Mosque for the Palestinian people, Arabs and Muslims.”
He called for Arab, Islamic and international action that goes beyond condemnation and instead imposes sanctions that would prevent any change to Al-Aqsa Mosque and stop any violation of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
The draft bill seeks to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque between Muslims and Jews.
Halevi has proposed allocating the area stretching from the courtyard of the Dome of the Rock to the end of the northern border of Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Jews.
Palestinians are concerned that the plan represents only the beginning of a large and dangerous project that will transform the Palestinian-Israeli political conflict into a religious war, leading to widespread violence in the Palestinian territories.
Palestine and Jordan, which has custodianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites, oppose any interference or change by the Israeli authorities inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Ahmed Al-Ruwaidi, the presidential adviser on Jerusalem affairs, decried the plan as another Israeli attempt to impose control on Jerusalem and annex East Jerusalem as a part of Israel.
Al-Ruwaidi told Arab News that the right-wing Israeli government is seeking to reduce the Palestinian role in Jerusalem by targeting Palestinian institutions and figures, as well as the Hashemite guardianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites.
Al-Aqsa Mosque is a sacred place for Muslims alone, and Israel must respect Jordanian guardianship over it, Al-Ruwaidi told Arab News.
He said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had given the green light to Israeli far-right activists such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich to storm Al-Aqsa and make racist statements.
Netanyahu is using the Al-Aqsa Mosque issue to gain political victories, Al-Ruwaidi said, warning that if a religious war erupts, everyone will suffer its impacts.
Palestinians say that the bill to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque would change its Islamic identity and confine it solely to the Al-Qibli prayer hall, similarly to the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, which also was divided, allotting 75 percent of the space for Jewish worshippers and the remaining 25 percent for Muslims.
In his plan, Halevi has proposed what Palestinians say is an upheaval of the status quo and will result in expanding Israeli control over the mosque.
The draft law would allow Jews to enter the complex from all gates, rather than exclusively through the Moroccan Gate, which is the only gate that is under the full control of Israeli authorities and which no Palestinians can access.
In another development, the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs in the Israeli Knesset has approved a bill that aims to collect fines imposed by military courts in the West Bank on Palestinians and traffic fines collected by the Israeli police and transfer them to the treasury of the Israeli government.
The Knesset Plenum is likely to vote on the bill soon.
Aden authorities seize hidden drone components intended for Houthis
Yemeni observers believe that flow of weapons to Houthis suggests militia is preparing for operations
The seizure of drone-related material comes nearly a week after another security force in neighboring Lahj province seized a shipment of drone components
Updated 12 June 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Security forces in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, the interim capital of Yemen, have seized a new consignment of drone components intended for the Iran-backed Houthis.
Security Belt Forces in Aden said in a statement that their forces recovered a number of sealed boxes containing telecommunication equipment meant to guide drones hidden in a truck in Aden’s Al-Mansoura district traveling to Houthi-controlled regions.
The cartons were disguised as medical supplies, according to security commander Jalal Al-Rubai, and the detained men admitted to loading the boxes from a warehouse for a local medical company in Aden.
The seizure of drone-related material comes nearly a week after another security force in neighboring Lahj province seized a shipment of drone components — including motors, batteries and cameras — in a van that was hidden beneath toys and covered with motorcycles.
Yemeni observers believe that the continued flow of weapons, including drones, to the Houthis indicates that the militia is preparing for military operations across the country, even as international mediators press them and the Yemeni government to renew the UN-brokered truce and reach a peace agreement to end the war.
Meanwhile, Yemeni military officials said that the Houthis launched a number of explosive-equipped and reconnaissance drones at government-controlled regions in Marib, Taiz, Lahj, and Shabwa.
Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military officer in Taiz, told Arab News on Monday that an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthis shelled army positions on Han Mountain and also hit villages in Al-Dhabab, west of Taiz, on Sunday and that the Houthis have recently intensified drone and ground attacks on government troops as they repositioned new forces outside the besieged city of Taiz.
“Houthi actions demonstrate that they are not advancing toward peace but rather preparing for a more aggressive escalation,” Al-Baher said.
To counter the influx of weaponry to the Houthis through government territories, Al-Baher suggested that various military and security forces from provinces led by the government should be unified under a single command.
“Military and security formations should be merged to prevent the security lapses that permitted the Houthis to smuggle weapons into the country,” he said.
Will Red Sea shark attack bite into Egypt's tourism revival hopes?
On June 8, footage of a 23-year-old Russian swimmer being attacked and killed went viral on social media
Egypt’s tourism sector has proved resilient in recent years, weathering terrorism, COVID-19 and shark attacks
Updated 12 June 2023
REINA TALKA Mohammed Al-Shamaa
RIYADH/CAIRO: Egypt, a land of ancient treasures and stunning beaches, has long been a magnet for tourists from around the world. However, in recent years, the country’s tourism sector has faced numerous challenges, including the impact of COVID-19, sporadic incidents of terrorism, and shark attacks.
Unlike terrorism and the pandemic, however, shark attacks are relatively common. Last week’s fatal attack on a Russian tourist, captured in horrific detail in a viral video, has forced Egyptian authorities to address the constant threat posed by the sea’s 49 different known species of shark.
Indeed, the number of sharks occupying the Red Sea is thought to be rising, owing to migrations from the Indian Ocean driven by human activity and a changing climate, making contact with humans ever more likely.
The victim of the June 8 attack, near a beach in Hurghada on the Red Sea, has been named by the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Egypt as Vladimir Popov, a 23-year-old national.
According to Brig. Gen. Nader Allam, vice chairman of Sharm El-Sheikh City, measures have been taken to protect tourists in the wake of the attack.
“The city has decided to deploy rescue teams on all beaches and coordinate with all relevant authorities to ensure the security and safety of tourists, in addition to providing instructions for educating tourists while in the water, whether for diving or regular swimming,” he told Arab News.
“Diving centers have emphasized the necessity of educating tourists, following the instructions of the diving instructor, and respecting the marine environment.”
Allam said diving centers are equipped with staff trained in marine first aid and maritime safety. They have navigational devices, life collars, life jackets, an air-conditioned cabin for transporting people, an intensive care room with essential medical equipment, and a concentrated oxygen system for emergencies.
Separately, Alaa Aqel, chairman of the Steering Committee of the Hotel Establishments Chamber of the Egyptian Federation of Tourist Chambers, told Arab News: “There (was) a periodic circular issued late last year and circulated to all hotel establishments in the Red Sea Governorate. It stipulates adherence to safety and security procedures and controls that are generally accepted and issued by the competent authorities regarding diving and snorkeling activities.”
Aqel highlighted instructions to ensure the safety of tourists, which includes not swimming in areas where sharks are found. In addition, the authorities should put up warning signs for tourists not to throw waste or leftover food into the water, and ensure there is first aid equipment on hotel beaches.
According to the Russian tour operator Tez Tour, which specializes in travel to Egypt, shark nets are available in some, though not all, hotels in Hurghada. Among them are the Albatros chain, Alf Leila Wa Leila by Neverland, Water Valley by Neverland, Dana Beach Resort, Desert Rose Resort Hurghada, and Rixos Premium Magawish.
A representative of Tez Tour said tourists who are currently on vacation in Hurghada have the option to change their hotel if they feel unsafe. To do this, they need to contact their hotel guide. “Each application will be considered individually. However, we must understand that all beaches and coasts, as well as exits to the sea, are identical, so changing the hotel will not provide tourists with qualitatively new conditions.”
Tez Tour also reported that it has not noticed a decline in sales for Egyptian destinations following the incident. “Cancellations are received in a single volume, which fully corresponds to daily norms. At the moment, the only request for resettlement has been received from tourists,” the representative told Arab News.
Last week’s attack, while tragic, is not an isolated incident for the popular resort towns of the Red Sea.
In 2010, a series of shark attacks occurred in five days, unusually close to the shore of tourist hotspot Sharm El-Sheikh, that resulted in the death of one German and injury to four other foreign tourists. These have led to a significant drop in tourist numbers.
In 2015, another German tourist was killed by a shark off a Red Sea beach, while in 2018, a Czech tourist was fatally attacked in similar fashion. In 2022 there were two fatal attacks, on an Austrian and a Romanian, in Hurghada within days of each other.
Egyptian nationals themselves, of course, particularly fishermen, are not immune from attacks by sharks, judging by local media reports.
And it is not just sharks the industry has to contend with. Just days after the Russian tourist was killed, three British tourists died in a fire aboard an Egyptian scuba diving tour boat off the coast of the Red Sea resort town of Marsa Alam on Sunday morning.
The recurrence of such incidents raises questions about the safety of Egypt’s waters and vulnerability of its already fragile tourism sector.
For several years, Egypt’s tourism sector had experienced steady growth, reporting its best performance in 2019, when the country welcomed a record-breaking 13.1 million visitors, generating revenues of around $13 billion.
The upward trajectory came to a halt quite abruptly, however, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. International travel restrictions, lockdown measures, and fears of contracting the virus led to a significant decline in tourist arrivals. In 2020, tourist receipts plummeted to $4 billion, representing a 70 percent drop compared to the previous year.
“The Egyptian tourism sector is one of the most important sources of foreign currency, along with exports, revenues from the Suez Canal, remittances from Egyptians abroad, and net foreign direct investment flows,” Ihab El-Gamal, an Egyptian economics researcher, told Arab News.
“Therefore, the decline in the tourism sector due to the pandemic was followed by a decrease in foreign currency reserves, accompanied by a slowdown in Egypt’s gross domestic product growth rates during the pandemic year.”
According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the sector’s contribution to Egypt’s gross domestic product plummeted 55 percent from $32 billion in 2019 to $14.4 billion in 2020.
In 2021, revenues recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with tourists bringing in more than $13 billion, according to the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ghada Shalaby.
During the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022-2023, tourism revenues rose by 43.5 percent, to reach $4.1 billion from $2.8 billion a year earlier, according to the latest data by the Central Bank of Egypt.
The number of tourists coming to the country increased by 85.4 percent in the first half of 2022 to 4.9 million tourists, compared to 2.6 million during the first half of 2021.
From the beginning of 2023 until the month of April, Egypt’s tourist numbers increased 33 percent on a year-on-year basis, mainly buoyed by a weaker Egyptian pound and favorable market dynamics.
The country is targeting 15 million tourists in 2023 and 30 million in 2028, according to the Tourism Minister Ahmed Issa.
Amr El-Kady, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Authority, pointed out that the biggest target market is Europe, led by Germany, adding that he also expects more Arabs to flock into the country with the launch of the five-year multiple-entry tourist visa.
Russia and Ukraine are also among the largest markets for Egypt, but tourist numbers have been severely curtailed by the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
Fitch Solutions expects Egypt’s tourism revenues to grow by 17.7 percent to hit $13.6 billion in 2023 and $17.9 billion by the end of 2026.
El-Gamal is confident the recent shark attack will not upset tourism’s upward trajectory and the industry’s recovery.
“As for the impact of the shark attack incident on the tourism sector, it is not expected to significantly affect tourism in Egypt, especially since such incidents can happen anywhere in the world,” he added.
Kirill Kuzishchin, professor of the department of ichthyology at Moscow State University, told Arab News that judging by its size, the predatory creature that killed Popov could have been a tiger shark that had migrated from the Indian Ocean.
Calling it a “targeted, cold-blooded attack on a human being,” he said there may be several more of these predators in the coastal zone of Hurghada. This is probably due to their seasonal migration from the Indian Ocean, and in their new habitat they become more aggressive once they do not find their usual food, he said.
According to Kuzishchin, there are no effective ways to protect swimmers from shark attacks. The market sells a lot of repellent bracelets, but when faced with a hungry and aggressive predator, these items are unlikely to be of any use, he said.
“Therefore, the surest way to protect yourself is to swim on safe beaches equipped with safety nets, do not swim behind buoys, stay away from fishing boats and do not ignore the warnings of rescuers when they ask (you) to get out of the water immediately.”
Shark attacks on people most often occur in the coastal waters of the US, New Zealand, Australia and African countries, according to Kuzishchin.
Despite the challenges faced by Egypt’s tourism industry, there are some optimistic signs pointing to a potential recovery.
To support the recovery and future growth of the tourism sector, Egypt is investing in infrastructure and adopting new visa rules. In January 2023, the Egyptian government allowed 180 nationalities to obtain tourist visas on arrival. This is only allowed if they have valid and used visas in their passports from either the UK, US, New Zealand, Japan, or the Schengen countries.
The Ministry of Transport also launched last September its first-ever online platform to regulate the entry of yachts into the country, as part of a newly developed strategy to leverage Egypt’s strategic geographical location and long coastlines.
Another notable effort is the focus on infrastructure development, including the expansion and modernization of airports to accommodate increased tourist arrivals.
Additionally, the Egyptian government has invested in upgrading road networks, improving connectivity between popular tourist destinations, and enhancing transportation services to facilitate travel for visitors.
Hosting COP27 has also played an important role in enhancing Egypt’s position as a leader in the Middle East and Africa in matters of climate change and sustainable development issues. Egypt used that opportunity to showcase its efforts and achievements in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting renewable energy, and addressing environmental challenges, which can all have indirect positive impact on the country’s tourism.
Some analysts, however, suggest that Egypt should focus on diversifying its tourism offerings beyond the traditional historical sites and beach resorts. Investments in cultural tourism, eco-tourism, and adventure tourism can attract a broader range of visitors and mitigate the impact of external shocks.
The general consensus is that the June 8 shark attack, while a setback for Egypt’s tourism industry, does not spell the end of its revival hopes. The sector has shown resilience in the face of past adversity.
Given the ongoing efforts to diversify tourism offerings, and infrastructure development plans, Egypt clearly remains committed to rebuilding its tourism sector.
While caution and increased safety are imperative, the allure of Egypt’s rich history, compelling landscapes, and hospitality will continue to draw tourists. With the right strategies and a concerted effort from stakeholders, Egypt has the potential to bounce back and reclaim its position as a top global destination.