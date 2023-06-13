Taiwan civil defense handbook includes tips on identifying Chinese soldiers

You are here

All-Out Defense Mobilization Agency Director Shen Wei-chih says it was 'actually quite hard to distinguish' between Taiwanese and Chinese soldiers.
  • Taiwan unveiled the handbook last year amid a rise in tensions with Beijing
  • Booklet assumes Chinese soldiers will wear People’s Liberation Army uniforms
TAIPEI: Taiwan’s military released an updated civil defense handbook on Tuesday that for the first time includes a section on how to tell the difference between Chinese and Taiwanese soldiers based on their uniforms, camouflage and insignia.
Taiwan unveiled the handbook last year amid a rise in tensions with Beijing and after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, detailing how to find bomb shelters, water and food supplies via smartphone apps, as well as tips for preparing emergency first aid kits.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said they received feedback that the book needed to better reflect war scenarios, given the conflict in Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special operation.”
One of the changes includes illustrations of Taiwanese service personnel and “enemy soldiers” wearing Chinese military uniforms.
The Taiwanese soldiers are shown smiling, whereas the Chinese ones have downturned mouths and a severe expression.
“It’s actually quite hard to distinguish them,” All-Out Defense Mobilization Agency Director Shen Wei-chih told reporters at the defense ministry.
The booklet assumes Chinese soldiers will wear People’s Liberation Army uniforms; experts say special forces troops may wear different gear as they try to infiltrate Taiwan during an invasion.
Taiwan’s emergency personnel, including police and first responders, are also shown in the new handbook, which will be available for download.
The agency is working on an English translation, Shen said.
Planning for the handbook predates Russia’s attack on its neighbor, which has prompted debate on its implications for Taiwan and ways to boost preparedness, such as reforms to the reservist training and extending military service.
China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory despite Taipei’s strong objections and has ramped up military and political pressure over the past three years to push those sovereignty claims.
Taiwan has also been inspecting bomb shelters to make sure they are suitable and updating signs to make them easier to find; markers may eventually include flashing lights, officials said at the same news conference.

BEIJING: China began military exercises in the East China sea to the north of Taiwan on Tuesday, including live-fire exercises from warships, as the US and its allies conduct their drills in the Western Pacific.
China routinely conducts exercises along its coast, though the ones near Chinese-claimed Taiwan often attract the most attention.
China’s Maritime Safety Administration issued a no sail zone warning from late morning to mid-afternoon on Tuesday for an area off Taizhou city in Zhejiang province for live fire exercises from warships.
Other drills around the same location will last until late Tuesday evening, it said.
The drills are near the Dachen islands, which Taiwan controlled until 1955 until being evacuated after other nearby islands were seized by Chinese forces in a bloody battle.
Taiwan still controls the Matsu and Kinmen islands, off the coast of China’s Fujian province, held since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taipei after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong’s communists.
China will hold separate exercises in another northern part of the East China Sea until late Wednesday afternoon, the maritime safety agency said.
China’s East China Sea exercises coincide with a quadrilateral naval exercise in the Philippine Sea that started on Friday involving the United States, Japan, Canada and France.
That includes two carrier strike groups led by US aircraft carriers USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan jointly operating for the first time since June 2020, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement.

KYIV: Russia launched a “massive missile” attack overnight on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killing and wounding people and damaging civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said early on Tuesday.
“There are dead and wounded,” Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region where Kryvyi Rih is located, said on the Telegram messaging app. “A massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.”
During the early hours of Tuesday, air raid sirens blared across the whole of Ukraine, with Kyiv’s military officials saying air defense forces destroyed all Russian missiles targeting the Ukrainian capital.
Ukraine’s top military command said that air forces destroyed 10 out of 14 cruise missiles Russia launched on Ukraine and one of the four Iranian-made drones.
It was not immediately clear how many missiles hit Kryvyi Rih and where the Russia-launched drones struck their targets.
In Kryvyi Rih, several civilian buildings were hit, including a five-story building, the mayor the city, Oleksandr Vilkul, said earlier.
“Likely, there are people under the rubble,” Vilkul said on Telegram.
Reuters could not independently verify the report. Vilkul did not provide any further detail.
Lisak posted a photograph of a five-story apartment building with all windows blown out and smoke coming out of some.
There was no immediate comment from Russia about the reported strikes. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war which Russia launched on its neighbor nearly 16 months ago.
The mayor of the city of Kharkiv in Ukraine’s east said on his Telegram channel that Russian drones hit civilian infrastructure there, striking a warehouse and a utility firm’s building. There was no immediate information about casualties.

UN chief Antonio Guterres addresses international envoys during talks on Afghanistan in Doha, on May 2, 2023.
UNITED NATIONS: Alarm over advancements in artificial intelligence must not obscure the “grave” harm already being done by digital platforms rife with misinformation, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Monday, as he proposed an international code of conduct.
Rapidly developing AI tools, including chatbots, image generators and voice cloning technology, have sparked global concern over their striking ability to disseminate falsehoods.
Guterres said he endorsed the idea for the creation of an AI watchdog body similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but noted that “only member states can create it, not the Secretariat of the United Nations.”
He added that while alarm bells over AI were “deafening,” they must not “distract us from the damage digital technology is already doing to our world.”
“The proliferation of hate and lies in the digital space is causing grave global harm now,” Guterres told a news conference while presenting a policy brief on the subject.
“It is fueling conflict, death and destruction now. It is threatening democracy and human rights now.”
Guterres said a “United Nations Code of Conduct for information integrity on digital platforms” was being developed ahead of the UN’s “Summit of the Future” slated for next year.
His policy brief, which will feed the code of conduct, includes a slew of proposals, including that advertisers implicated in monetizing harmful content take full responsibility for their spending.
“Disinformation and hate should not generate maximum exposure and massive profits,” Guterres said.
While unleashing social and cultural transformation globally, online platforms have also “exposed a darker side,” he warned.
“The ability to disseminate large-scale disinformation to undermine scientifically established facts poses an existential risk to humanity,” he insisted, referring to their risk to democratic institutions and human rights.
He said that the code of conduct should be based on a commitment to information integrity, human rights and support for independent media.
“We must learn from the mistakes of the past. Digital platforms were launched into the world without sufficient awareness or assessment of the potential damage to societies and individuals,” Guterres said.
“The era of Silicon Valley’s ‘move fast and break things’ philosophy must be brought to a close.”

 

ISLAMABAD: The evacuation of Pakistan nationals from war-torn Sudan would not have been possible without the help of Saudi Arabia, Islamabad’s envoy to Khartoum said on Monday as fighting continued between rival factions in the African and Arab country.
Thousands of foreign nationals have been evacuated from Sudan since clashes broke out in mid-April between the Sudanese army and paramilitary group Rapid Support Force. Since then, hundreds of people have been killed and thousands injured despite multiple cease-fires aimed at halting the fighting.
More than 1,000 Pakistan nationals were among those evacuated from Sudan, with Saudi Arabia having played a major role in the massive international rescue efforts.
“I don’t believe that the evacuation from Sudan would have been possible without the assistance of Saudi Arabia,” the Pakistani Ambassador to Sudan Meer Behrose Regi told Arab News on Monday.
“Without their help, it would have been impossible to transport people from Port Sudan to Jeddah.”
With the most intense fighting taking place in the capital Khartoum, many evacuees traveled to the relative safety of Port Sudan, from where many foreign nationals boarded Saudi ships to cross the Red Sea to Jeddah before flying back to their home countries.
“We extend our thanks to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who facilitated all Pakistanis and other missions from Port Sudan to Jeddah, providing them with free, five-star hotel accommodation,” Regi said.
As fighting continued in Sudan, Pakistan’s mission has been operating out of Port Sudan in a makeshift office with limited personnel, the envoy said, as around 300 Pakistanis were still in the country.
Regi, who returned to Pakistan in early May along with other staff due to safety concerns in Sudan, noted that he would be rejoining his mission later this week.
“We are currently assisting three to four people (Pakistanis) daily who are coming to Port Sudan,” he added.
“Our embassy in Port Sudan is not closed, it remains open in a camp office and the staff are already in Port Sudan, working and facilitating all Pakistanis.”

LONDON: King Charles III will become the first reigning British monarch in more than 30 years to take the salute from troops on horseback at the annual Trooping the Color, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.
Saturday’s parade — which marks the sovereign’s official birthday — is a minutely choreographed military tradition dating back more than two centuries.
Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the last monarch to ride at the event in 1986, when she was 60.
She decided after that to be driven in a carriage as Burmese, the horse she used for 18 years, was retired from duty.
The parade starts at Buckingham Palace in central London and moves down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, where Charles, 74, will receive a royal salute.
He will then inspect soldiers on parade before returning with other members of the royal family to watch a ceremonial fly-past of aircraft from the palace balcony.
Charles, his only sister Princess Anne and heir Prince William, all rode at last year’s Trooping the Color.
It formed part of four days of celebrations for the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70th year on the throne, and was one of her last public appearances before her death in September, aged 96.
Charles’s younger son Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan kept a low profile at the event but have reportedly not been invited this year.
The couple moved to the United States in 2020 and have repeatedly criticized royal life since.
William reviewed troops on horseback in another military ceremonial Saturday. Temperatures of up to 28 Celsius (82 Fahrenheit) saw several soldiers faint.
Charles’ actual birthday is on November 14.
The double birthday tradition was started by German-born King George II in 1748, who wanted to have a summer celebration as his own birthday was on October 30.

