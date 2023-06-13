6,000 Myanmar civilians killed in 20 months post coup: report

Indonesia lauds Saudi care for Hajj pilgrims

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities recognized and appreciated Saudi care and attention in handling pilgrims from the country, officials said as the Southeast Asian nation sent the world’s biggest contingent for this year’s Hajj.

Nearly 230,000 worshippers from the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation will make the pilgrimage, around one-third of them seniors or aged over 65.

“So far and generally speaking, the Hajj departures from Indonesia have been going well and the majority is going according to plan,” Indonesia’s consul general in Jeddah, Eko Hartono, told Arab News on Tuesday.

Due to the large number of flights, Hartono said there were initial logistical difficulties, but they had already been resolved. Hajj flights from Indonesia are scheduled to continue until June 22.

“Saudi Arabia has made maximum efforts in facilitating (the pilgrims). They even came to Indonesia for a check to resolve flight issues,” he added.

“They also provide fast-track service, or Makkah Route initiative, for pilgrims from the airport in Jakarta. Hopefully this initiative can expand to other airports in Indonesia.”

Launched in 2019 in Muslim-majority countries, Saudi Arabia’s flagship Makkah Route initiative allows Hajj pilgrims to fulfil all visa, customs, and health requirements in one place, at the airport of origin, and save long hours of waiting before and upon reaching the Kingdom.

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said flight quality and punctuality had been increasing for the second round of Hajj departures from Indonesia.

“Our communication with the Saudi government, including with the Saudi ambassador and all parties are so effective because there’s always improvement,” Qoumas added.

“These improved flight services show concern of the Saudi government to facilitate Indonesian pilgrims. I appreciate it.”