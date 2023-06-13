You are here

6,000 Myanmar civilians killed in 20 months post coup: report

6,000 Myanmar civilians killed in 20 months post coup: report
The Myanmar military annulled the legislative elections won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and overthrew her government on February 2021 and since then has carried out a large-scale repression of any opposition. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

6,000 Myanmar civilians killed in 20 months post coup: report

6,000 Myanmar civilians killed in 20 months post coup: report
  • Death toll is much higher than others that have circulated, including those from international organizations
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

OSLO: More than 6,000 civilians were killed in Myanmar in the first 20 months after the February 2021 military coup, a report published Tuesday by the Peace Research Institute of Oslo said.
“Our data shows that the human toll of the conflict is higher than previously reported, and while the junta is clearly the main killer, anti-junta forces also have large amounts of blood on their hands,” Stein Tonnesson, one of the two co-authors of the report, said in a statement.
The report said 6,337 civilians were killed “for political reasons” between February 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022, and 2,614 were injured.
That toll is much higher than others that have circulated, including those from international organizations.
According to the report, almost half of the deaths, 3,003, were attributed to the regime – the army, police and militias – while 2,152 were attributed to armed opposition groups.
Twelve were attributed to other civilians not affiliated with either the regime or opponents, and 1,170 to undetermined actors.
“This is a larger number than is normally cited in the media, and yet it is only an estimate, based on reported killings gathered from reliable media reports,” the report said.
“The actual total is surely higher since many killings have likely gone unreported.”
Alleging massive fraud, the Myanmar military annulled the legislative elections won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and overthrew her government.
Since then, the junta has carried out a large-scale repression of any opposition, arresting more than 23,000 people according to a local watchdog.

Topics: Myanmar

Indonesia lauds Saudi care for Hajj pilgrims

Indonesia lauds Saudi care for Hajj pilgrims
Updated 20 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia lauds Saudi care for Hajj pilgrims

Indonesia lauds Saudi care for Hajj pilgrims
  • World’s largest Muslim-majority nation to send 230,000 Hajj pilgrims this year
  • Saudi Arabia also operates flagship Makkah Route initiative in Indonesia
Updated 20 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities recognized and appreciated Saudi care and attention in handling pilgrims from the country, officials said as the Southeast Asian nation sent the world’s biggest contingent for this year’s Hajj.

Nearly 230,000 worshippers from the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation will make the pilgrimage, around one-third of them seniors or aged over 65.

“So far and generally speaking, the Hajj departures from Indonesia have been going well and the majority is going according to plan,” Indonesia’s consul general in Jeddah, Eko Hartono, told Arab News on Tuesday.

Due to the large number of flights, Hartono said there were initial logistical difficulties, but they had already been resolved. Hajj flights from Indonesia are scheduled to continue until June 22.

“Saudi Arabia has made maximum efforts in facilitating (the pilgrims). They even came to Indonesia for a check to resolve flight issues,” he added.

“They also provide fast-track service, or Makkah Route initiative, for pilgrims from the airport in Jakarta. Hopefully this initiative can expand to other airports in Indonesia.”

Launched in 2019 in Muslim-majority countries, Saudi Arabia’s flagship Makkah Route initiative allows Hajj pilgrims to fulfil all visa, customs, and health requirements in one place, at the airport of origin, and save long hours of waiting before and upon reaching the Kingdom.

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said flight quality and punctuality had been increasing for the second round of Hajj departures from Indonesia.

“Our communication with the Saudi government, including with the Saudi ambassador and all parties are so effective because there’s always improvement,” Qoumas added.

“These improved flight services show concern of the Saudi government to facilitate Indonesian pilgrims. I appreciate it.”

Topics: Hajj 2023 Indonesia Saudi Arabia

Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan

Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan
Updated 48 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan

Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan
  • The cyclone – named Biparjoy, meaning ‘disaster’ in Bengali – is making its way across the Arabian Sea
  • Fishing has been suspended along the Gujarat coast where there could be waves of up to three meters
Updated 48 min 54 sec ago
AFP

AHMEDABAD, India: More than 40,000 people have been evacuated across India and Pakistan as a cyclone approaches their coast, officials said Tuesday, with gales of up to 150 kilometers per hour predicted.
The cyclone – named Biparjoy, meaning “disaster” in Bengali – is making its way across the Arabian Sea and is forecast to make landfall as a “very severe cyclonic storm,” government weather monitors warned.
In Pakistan’s southeastern Sindh province, officials said at least 20,000 people had been evacuated from the storm’s path, while across the border in India’s Gujarat state, authorities said they had also helped a similar number to move.
India’s Meteorological Department said the storm would hit near the Indian port of Jakhau on Thursday evening with winds surging up to 150 kilometers per hour.
“Over 20,000 people have been evacuated,” said C.C. Patel, the official in charge of relief operations in Gujarat state, adding that more people would be moved throughout Tuesday.
Fishing has been suspended along the Gujarat coast where there could be waves of up to three meters (over nine feet), and the Indian Coast Guard on Monday evacuated 50 personnel from an oil drilling ship due to rough conditions.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired meetings to review the impending cyclone, calling for officials to “take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated.”
Authorities in Gujarat have warned as many as 1.6 million people are likely to be affected in their state, and heavy winds and rains ahead of its arrival have already killed three people.
Two children were killed when a wall collapsed, and a woman was hit by a falling tree while riding a motorbike.
In Pakistan, the deputy commissioner of Badin district said between 22,000 and 23,000 people had been moved from seafront villages.
Agha Shahnawaz said that up to 10,000 were now living in 13 camps set up in government schools and colleges across the district.
“Initially people were reluctant to leave their places, but we kept pursuing them,” Shahnawaz said.
Sindh’s provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon put the number of evacuees there at 22,400 around midday on Tuesday.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department said winds gusting up to 120 km/h were forecast along the coast, with storm surges of up to 3.5 meters predicted.
In 2021, the same coast was hit by Cyclone Tauktae, which killed more than 150 people and caused large-scale destruction.
Cyclones – the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the Northwest Pacific – are a regular and deadly menace on the coast of the northern Indian Ocean where tens of millions of people live.
Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

Topics: India Pakistan cyclone

Russia releases video of captured German tanks, US fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Russia releases video of captured German tanks, US fighting vehicles in Ukraine
Updated 13 June 2023
Reuters

Russia releases video of captured German tanks, US fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Russia releases video of captured German tanks, US fighting vehicles in Ukraine
  • Russia’s defense ministry calls captured military hardware ‘our trophies’
Updated 13 June 2023
Reuters

Russia’s defense ministry released video footage on Tuesday of what it said were German-made Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles captured by Russian forces in a battle with Ukrainian troops.
Reuters could not immediately verify the location and timing of the footage, which the defense ministry said was filmed on the Zaporizhzhia front in southern Ukraine, one of the areas where Ukrainian forces have been trying to counter-attack.
What appeared to be two German-made Leopard tanks were shown in the footage, which was released on the ministry’s official channel on the Telegram messaging application, along with two damaged US-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

Above, a German-made Leopard tank captured by Russian forces in a battle with Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry/Reuters)


In a short statement accompanying the footage, the ministry called the captured military hardware “our trophies” and said the video showed soldiers from its Vostok (East) military grouping inspecting the equipment.
It noted that the engines of some of the vehicles were still running, evidence it said of how quickly their Ukrainian crews had fled.
Reuters cannot verify such battlefield accounts.
Ukraine said on Monday its troops had recaptured a string of villages from Russian forces along an approximately 100km-front in the southeast since starting its long-anticipated counteroffensive last week.
Unconfirmed reports from Russian military bloggers suggest Russian forces may have recaptured some territory which they ceded in recent days.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia

UK police say three dead in incident in Nottingham

UK police say three dead in incident in Nottingham
Updated 57 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

UK police say three dead in incident in Nottingham

UK police say three dead in incident in Nottingham
  • A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody
Updated 57 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Police said three people had been found dead in the central English city of Nottingham and a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after a van had also tried to run over another three people.
Police said two people had been found dead on one road in the center of the city just after 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) before officers were alerted to another incident not far away where a van had tried to run over three people.
They are being treated in hospital.
Another man was found dead in another road just outside the city center.

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people,” Chief Constable Kate Meynell said.
“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody. This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.”
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody.
Multiple roads have been closed and the local tram network suspended across Nottingham while police deal with the incident.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman refused to tell Arab News if the attack was being treated as a terror related incident and would not provide any further details on the man arrested.

(With Reuters)

Topics: UK

Rescued Colombian kids in 'high spirits,' draw missing search dog

Rescued Colombian kids in ‘high spirits,’ draw missing search dog
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

Rescued Colombian kids in ‘high spirits,’ draw missing search dog

Rescued Colombian kids in ‘high spirits,’ draw missing search dog
  • Siblings Lesly, Soleiny, Tien Noriel and Cristin receiving treatment at a military hospital in Bogota after they were found hungry and dehydrated last Friday
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

BOGOTA: The four Indigenous children rescued after wandering the Colombian Amazon for 40 days are recovering and in “high spirits,” welfare officials said Monday, even drawing a picture thought to depict a missing army search dog.
Siblings Lesly, Soleiny, Tien Noriel and Cristin – aged 13, nine, five and one, respectively – were receiving treatment at a military hospital in Bogota after they were found hungry and dehydrated last Friday, having survived a plane crash more than five weeks earlier.
Their mother had died in the aftermath of the crash, which killed the two other adults they were traveling with.
By Monday, the rescued children were “in high spirits,” Adriana Velasquez of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute said in a video sent to media.
“They have been coloring, drawing. They love to talk,” she added.
The army released a drawing attributed to the children that depicts Wilson, a rescue dog that went missing during the search.
“The dog was with them, he would leave and come back again... but then he disappeared,” said Narciso Mucutuy, the children’s grandfather, in a video released by the Ministry of Defense.
The army said on Saturday it would keep looking for Wilson, a six-year-old Belgian shepherd who was key to finding some of the items left behind by the children in the jungle.
“No one is left behind,” the army said in a tweet including a video of the dog.
While alone, the children survived in part by eating a three-pound package of cassava flour found in the plane wreckage, as well as fruit from the jungle.
The older siblings had been fighting fevers, a colleague of Velasquez, Astrid Caceres, told W Radio, while Tien Noriel was being monitored for a possible reaction to something he ate.
Tien Noriel was too weak to walk by the time rescuers found the four after covering more than 2,600 kilometers of jungle, only to discover them about five kilometers from the wreck of the small plane.
The youngest of the siblings remains in intensive care, “not due to any serious condition but for closer monitoring due to her age,” said Caceres, adding that all four had been catching up on lost sleep.
The children are expected to remain in hospital for another two to three weeks.
The family welfare agency will keep the siblings under its guardianship until a custody dispute between their relatives is resolved.
Family members of Magdalena Mucutuy, the deceased mother, have said the father of the two younger siblings, Manuel Miller Ranoque, mistreated the children, which he denies.
Ranoque, speaking to the press on Sunday outside the hospital, said his wife had been severely injured in the May 1 crash, but did not die until four days later, her children beside her.
During the search, rescuers broadcast a message recorded by the children’s grandmother, urging them not to move.
Their maternal grandmother, Fatima Valencia, said that she hoped to gain custody of the four children.

Topics: Colombia

