Probe into Lebanon's Zahle quake points to quarry blast

Probe into Lebanon’s Zahle quake points to quarry blast
According to the investigation, the quake at 2:15 p.m. was “caused by an explosion in quarries in the Tweiti area, owned by two people from the Abu Hamdan family.” (AFP/File)
Updated 52 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Probe into Lebanon’s Zahle quake points to quarry blast

Probe into Lebanon’s Zahle quake points to quarry blast
  • According to the investigation, the quake at 2:15 p.m. was “caused by an explosion in quarries in the Tweiti area, owned by two people from the Abu Hamdan family”
  • The quake measured magnitude 3 on the Richter scale, according to Marleine Brax, director of the National Center for Geophysics
Updated 52 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A quarry explosion caused an earthquake in Lebanon that was felt by the residents of Zahle in the Bekaa Valley on June 3, according to the internal security forces.
They had opened a probe to determine the cause of the tremor and found that its epicenter was the Qaa Al-Rim region, 4 km from the city of Zahle.
According to the investigation, the quake at 2:15 p.m. was “caused by an explosion in quarries in the Tweiti area, owned by two people from the Abu Hamdan family.”
The quake measured magnitude 3 on the Richter scale, according to Marleine Brax, director of the National Center for Geophysics, who added that the tremor “was preceded by the sound of an explosion.”
Nasser Yassin, minister of environment in the caretaker government, said: “We had issued a decision to close this quarry, in particular, some time ago, and there is a judicial order to seal it with red wax.”
According to the investigation carried out by a technical expert, “the explosion was caused by the use of large quantities of explosive materials that were introduced deep into the ground in the area of these quarries.”
Geological expert Dr. Nelson Rizk told Arab News: “Those who carry out the work of blasting quarries use a type of dynamite that gives medium but consecutive explosions, which affects the geological layers. It has nothing to do with ammonium nitrate. This type of dynamite is considered very strong and is prohibited globally, but in Lebanon, all prohibited materials can be found.”
Rizk added: “The use of these prohibited substances generates vibrations, has a bad effect on the environment and leaves toxic substances that threaten health.
“The quarries violate areas that may be close to the Yammouneh fault, which is an active and movable fault. Explosions may affect it and increase seismic movements. So far, the effect is very limited, and moving the fault requires vibrations of about magnitude 4 or 4.5 on the Richter scale.”
The Zahle tremors follow the destructive earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on Feb. 6.
Seismologist Dr. Tony El-Nemr said: “The tremor that occurred in the Zahle is suspiciously similar to the tremor that occurred in Keserwan (Mount Lebanon) on May 6 of last year in terms of timing (Saturday afternoon) and location (a quarry).”
The National Center for Geophysics, in collaboration with the National Institute of Earth Sciences in Grenoble, France, in a report on the movements of the earth’s crust in the eastern Mediterranean basin, drew the attention of geologists to “the concentration of earthquakes observed in Lebanon during the daytime and on official holidays.”
Minister Yassin said: “There are 1,235 sites where rock extraction is taking place on Lebanese territory, based on the survey conducted by the Lebanese army, dozens of which are in violation, and some are operating on critical seismic points. However, law enforcement on the ground is the responsibility of the security forces and local administrations.”
Yassin told Arab News that the quarries, crushers and sand quarries sector owed the state treasury at least $2.4 billion for materials extracted between 2007 and 2018, including about $1 billion in fees and taxes. “This does not include the cost of the suffering and encroachments that are left for the judiciary to determine, and what the affected individuals are supposed to claim in compensation,” he said.
He added that the Environment Ministry was working with the Justice Ministry “to study the most appropriate legal methods to pursue the case, as this is a fundamental step toward collecting treasury funds and stopping previous practices in this sector and thus reforming it.”
However, Ghayath Yazbek, head of the parliamentary environment committee, said that authorities were yet to decide 10 days after the quake “whether it was a natural earthquake or a human act.”
At a parliament meeting on Tuesday, the committee listened to representatives of the agencies in the Ministries of Environment, Public Works and Finance. It also heard accounts from the army and internal security forces.
Yazbek said: “The investigations are still underway, and we have not yet been able to know the nature of this explosion. Was it a seismic move or the product of human activity? What we heard is very disturbing, because the quarries in the Zahle area are supposed to be sealed with red wax.”
Quarry owners in the area were quick to deny that any work had taken place. But Yazbek said that an official in the internal security forces “confirmed intermittent activity.”
The National Authority for the Litani River was tasked by the government to prepare a report on sand quarries and mines within the Litani River Basin, revealing embezzled funds resulting from quarry operations.
The report provided a detailed account of all quarry, mine, and crusher sites in all Lebanese territories, revealing huge profits, damaged areas and widespread tax evasion.
According to the report, about 65,000,000 square meters across Lebanon has been damaged by activity from 1,356 quarries, crushers and sand mines. About 1.6 billion cubic meters of raw materials are estimated to have been extracted from the sites, resulting in profits of $24 billion.
 

Topics: Lebanon Epicenter quarry explosion earthquake Bekaa Valley

UN food agency says will slash Syria aid by about half

Updated 9 sec ago

UN food agency says will slash Syria aid by about half

UN food agency says will slash Syria aid by about half
Updated 9 sec ago
ROME: The UN food agency said Tuesday it will slash aid to Syrians in need of basic food supplies by around half due to a lack of funding.
“An unprecedented funding crisis in Syria is forcing the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to cut assistance to 2.5 million of the 5.5 million people who rely on the agency for their basic food needs,” the organization said.

Sudan army chief won’t meet enemy general: govt official

Sudan army chief won’t meet enemy general: govt official
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

Sudan army chief won’t meet enemy general: govt official

Sudan army chief won’t meet enemy general: govt official
  • The quartet leaders would "arrange (a) face-to-face meeting between (Burhan and Daglo)... in one of the regional capitals"
  • The Sudanese government official, not authorized to speak to the media, told AFP that, "in the current circumstances Burhan will not sit at the same table as Hemeti"
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army chief is not ready to meet the enemy general he’s been at war with for eight weeks, a government official said Tuesday after a regional bloc proposed a face-to-face encounter between the two.
At a summit held in Djibouti on Monday, the East African Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) announced it would expand the number of countries tasked with resolving the crisis, with Kenya chairing a quartet including Ethiopia, Somalia and South Sudan.
Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemeti, have been at war since April 15 after they fell out in a power struggle following a 2021 coup that derailed Sudan’s transition to democracy.
A draft communique of the IGAD meeting released by the office of Kenyan President William Ruto said the quartet leaders would “arrange (a) face-to-face meeting between (Burhan and Daglo)... in one of the regional capitals.”
The Sudanese government official, not authorized to speak to the media, told AFP that, “in the current circumstances Burhan will not sit at the same table as Hemeti,” who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
The two generals early in the war described each other as criminals, and both sides have failed to respect multiple truces.
On June 1 the United States imposed sanctions on the two warring groups, but fighting has continued, including in Khartoum on Tuesday where witnesses reported artillery strikes in the north of the capital and its suburbs.
More than 1,800 people have been killed since battles began, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).
Fighting has forced nearly two million people from their homes, including 476,000 who have sought refuge in neighboring countries, the United Nations says.
A record 25 million people — more than half the population — are in need of aid and protection, according to the UN.
Prior to the announcement of the IGAD quartet, the president of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, had led the regional bloc’s committee on Sudan, which did not include Ethiopia.
Sudan’s foreign ministry said Tuesday that it had reservations about some points in the IGAD statement, and the Sudanese delegation demanded that Kiir stay on as head of the committee.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Mohamed Hamdan Daglo

London court orders UK-registered firm to pay nearly $1m to Beirut blast victims

London court orders UK-registered firm to pay nearly $1m to Beirut blast victims
Updated 13 June 2023
Reuters

London court orders UK-registered firm to pay nearly $1m to Beirut blast victims

London court orders UK-registered firm to pay nearly $1m to Beirut blast victims
  • On Jan. 31, the High Court in London found Savaro Ltd liable for death, personal injury and property damage in a case brought by the Beirut Bar Association on behalf of blast victims
  • On Monday, the court ordered Savaro to pay 100,000 pounds plus interest each to three relatives of deceased victims, and slightly over 500,000 pounds to a wounded woman
Updated 13 June 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: A London court has ordered a British-registered company to pay more than 800,000 pounds ($1 million) in damages to victims of the 2020 blast at Beirut’s port, a lawyers group in Lebanon said on Monday, in the first such verdict over the explosion.
More than 220 people were killed in the Aug. 4, 2020, blast when a huge shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that had been sold by British-registered firm Savaro Ltd. exploded.
On Jan. 31, the High Court in London found Savaro Ltd. liable for death, personal injury and property damage in a case brought by the Beirut Bar Association on behalf of blast victims.
On Monday, the court ordered Savaro to pay 100,000 pounds plus interest each to three relatives of deceased victims, and slightly over 500,000 pounds to a wounded woman, according to a statement by the Association.
Reuters was unable to find contact details for Savaro or for its listed director.
“It’s the first time that any court anywhere renders decisions as to liability and damages in the Beirut port explosion after approximately three years,” said Camille Abou Sleiman, a lawyer from legal firm Dechert who was overseeing the case for victims and their families for free.
“It’s the first ray of hope in the long march to justice and closure for the victims,” Abou Sleiman told Reuters.
But the question of who exactly will pay remains unclear. The woman listed as Savaro’s owner and sole director at Britain’s Companies House, Marina Psyllou, told Reuters in 2021 that she was acting on behalf of another beneficial owner whose identity she declined to disclose.
Psyllou submitted a request in 2021 to Companies House to wind up Savaro. The Beirut Bar Association asked British authorities to halt that voluntary liquidation.
Lebanon’s own probe into the blast has sputtered out. Earlier this year, investigating judge Tarek Bitar was charged with usurping powers after he filed his own charges against top security and political officials over the explosion.
“Everything that is moving forward is outside of the country,” said Paul Naggear, whose daughter Alexandra was killed by the blast and who was one of the claimants.
“It shows you how much they’ve obstructed things in Lebanon. It was really good to hear this news, because it’s progress.”

Topics: London Court Beirut blast victims

Amnesty condemns possible ‘war crimes’ in Gaza conflict

Amnesty condemns possible ‘war crimes’ in Gaza conflict
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

Amnesty condemns possible ‘war crimes’ in Gaza conflict

Amnesty condemns possible ‘war crimes’ in Gaza conflict
  • The London-based human rights group charged that Israeli strikes carried out "without military necessity" amount to "a form of collective punishment against the civilian population"
  • It also accused Palestinian militant groups of "indiscriminate" rocket fire aimed at Israel that "should also be investigated as war crimes"
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Amnesty International said Tuesday that Israeli strikes on Gaza last month could amount to a "war crime" and said Palestinian militant groups should be investigated on the same charge for their rocket fire.
Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, including Islamic Jihad, traded heavy fire in the May 9-13 flare-up that claimed 35 lives, including civilians and combatants.
The London-based human rights group charged that Israeli strikes carried out "without military necessity" amount to "a form of collective punishment against the civilian population".
It also accused Palestinian militant groups of "indiscriminate" rocket fire aimed at Israel that "should also be investigated as war crimes".
Amnesty said the Israeli military operations damaged 2,943 housing units, including 103 homes which were completely destroyed.
"Israel also conducted apparently disproportionate air strikes which killed and injured Palestinian civilians, including children," the statement added, noting that "intentionally launching disproportionate attacks ... is a war crime".
Israel and militant groups in Gaza have fought several wars since the Islamist movement Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.
According to the Israeli army, more than 1,230 rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel from May 10-13 before a ceasefire came into effect.
"Israel's impunity for the war crimes it repeatedly commits against Palestinians, and for its cruel ongoing 16-year illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip, emboldens further violations and makes injustice chronic," said Heba Morayef, Middle East and North Africa Regional Director at Amnesty International.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to requests from AFP for comment on Amnesty's claims.
A spokesperson for Palestinian Islamic Jihad -- considered a terrorist group by Israel, the United States and the European Union -- said the group "welcomes" the report.
"We are doing our part to defend ourselves against the crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people," it added in a statement.
Some 2.3 million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip which has been under a crippling Israeli-led blockade since Hamas rose to power.

Topics: Gaza strip Israelis Amnesty international

Brits killed in Egypt boat blaze were below deck: tour company

Plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11. (Reuters)
Plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11. (Reuters)
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Brits killed in Egypt boat blaze were below deck: tour company

Plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11. (Reuters)
  • 12 other guests, 14 crew escaped fire that engulfed Hurricane in Red Sea on Sunday
  • Previous guests say dive boat had been in ‘shocking’ condition as long as a year before tragedy
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Three holidaymakers from the UK killed during a fire onboard an Egyptian diving boat in the Red Sea on Sunday morning died below deck, the tour operator in charge of the vessel has said.

The three British divers, who were on a week-long tour of the area, are thought to have been in their cabins on board the Hurricane when the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. local time, as they had chosen not to go diving that morning.

The Hurricane caught fire off the resort of Marsa Alam, and was in a “shocking” condition months beforehand, according to former guests.

The vessel had set out from Port Ghalib on Tuesday, and was making its final stop, near Elphinstone Reef, before returning to the resort.

The fire on the boat, which had 11 cabins, was caused by an electrical fault in the engine room, local authorities said.

The boat’s 12 other guests, who were all on deck at the time, as well as its 14 crew, escaped, with a video clip showing people leaping into the water from the vessel amid flames and smoke.

Over the footage, the person taking the video can be heard shouting: “Look, these oxygen tanks are exploding. The boat has gone.”

The relatives of the deceased have been informed by the UK government, though their bodies have not yet been recovered due to the boat’s condition. 

Statements were taken from guests and crew after they reached the shore following the evacuation.

Mohamed Bendary, secretary-general of the Red Sea governorate, said a “team from the public prosecution and the criminal laboratory is waiting to examine the boat and determine the cause of the fire.”

The Hurricane’s captain confirmed he was under investigation but declined to comment further.

The 12 British survivors, who lost all their belongings in the blaze, will now travel to Hurghada, where they will receive support and emergency travel documents.

In a statement, Scuba Travel, the company that ran the tour, confirmed that the three British tourists missing after the blaze broke out had died below deck, after crew attempted to reach them before being forced to abandon ship.

“It is with great regret that we, as tour operator, with heavy hearts, must accept that three of our much-valued dive guests perished in the tragic incident,” a spokesman said.

“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to their families and friends at this very sad time.”

Former guests said they had previously complained about the conditions onboard the Hurricane, but were ignored.

Steve Evans told The Times: “We were on the Hurricane last May and wrote emails to complain about the state of the boat. We warned them.

“No one, absolutely no one should have died. Justice should be served to honor the victims and families if it can be proven of lax safety.”

A British tourist from Oxford wrote to Scuba Travel in May 2022 saying: “I was absolutely shocked at the state of the boat. We were told this boat was refurbished but it was quite the contrary.”

The guest added that bathroom facilities were “disgusting” and that there were multiple leaks in the bedrooms.

“We warned you about the state of the refurbishments last year ... It was inevitable that a tragedy would one day happen. You were told. Shame on you for not listening. It’s a disgrace,” the former guest wrote to the company following news of the fire.

Scuba Travel said the Hurricane — operated by another company, Tornado Marine Fleet — had an “excellent safety record with us” at the time of previous complaints.

Topics: Egypt UK Brits Boat

