Palestinian youth killed during Israeli raid on refugee camp near Nablus

Palestinians carry the body of Faris Hashash, 19, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces at the Balata refugee camp on the outskirts of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, during his funeral on June 13, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 51 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

  • Meanwhile, Palestinians expressed concern about a draft law giving National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir the power to issue administrative detention orders
RAMALLAH: A Palestinian teenager was killed and eight people, including a child, were injured when Israeli armed forces raided the Balata refugee camp near Nablus on Tuesday, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Faris Hashash, 19, was not wanted or a target of the raid, local sources told Arab News. The Israeli forces fired at an ambulance to prevent it from reaching the injured, they added.

Fatah mourned Hashash’s death and said the continuing Israeli crimes against Palestinians reveal beyond any doubt the determination of the extremist Israeli government to escalate the hostilities. It called on the international community to intervene immediately to curb the aggression by occupation forces against Palestinians, and said the terrorist policies of the Israeli government are fully responsible for how the situation is developing.

Taysir Nasrallah, a member of Fatah’s Revolutionary Council in Nablus, told Arab News that every operation carried out by the Israeli army in the cities and camps of the West Bank results in deaths, and most of the victims are not the targets of the military forces but innocent civilians living in densely populated places such as refugee camps or neighborhoods in Nablus’s old city.

“The youth Hashash, who was killed by the Israeli army during the storming of the Balata camp on Tuesday, was not wanted by the Israeli army, and this matter increases the state of tension and violence as military incursions into densely populated camps are repeated daily,” Nasrallah said.

Rawhi Fattouh, speaker of the Palestinian National Council, said that “the bombing of the homes of civilians in Balata camp, and the martyrdom of the citizen Hashash, is terrorism and criminality,” adding that he holds the fascist government led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fully responsible for these daily crimes.

Meanwhile, Palestinian officials expressed deep concern about a draft law submitted by Tzvika Fogel, a member of the Knesset representing the far-right Jewish Power Party, that gives Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir the power to issue administrative detention orders against Palestinians in the West Bank and Israel. Administrative detention is the controversial power to hold suspects without trial or charge on the grounds that they might be planning a crime.

Qadri Abu Bakre, the Palestinian minister of detainees and ex-detainees affairs, told Arab News: “We are very concerned about granting Ben-Gvir these powers because it will double the administrative detentions due to his extremist ideological stances against the Palestinians.”

He said there are currently about 1,100 Palestinians held under administrative detention in Israeli prisons, a number that has doubled in the past year, and that Israeli prosecutors provide military judges with secret files containing alleged evidence that can keep Palestinian locked up for years.

Jessica Montell, the executive director of HaMoked, an Israeli organization that provides legal assistance to Palestinians and advocates for their rights, told Arab News that according to the latest data obtained from the Israel Prison Service, 1,083 Palestinians are being held under administrative detention without trial. The number has increased by 67 in a month, she added, and administrative detainees now constitute more than 20 percent of all Palestinians held by Israel.

“This is mass detention without trial, with no effective judicial review, as the detentions are based exclusively on secret evidence,” said Montell. “Israel must release all administrative detainees or give them a fair trial.”

Israel disciplines soldiers over blunders that led to fatal Egyptian border attack

Updated 13 sec ago

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Tuesday that it would discipline three officers over a rare attack on the Egyptian border that killed three Israeli soldiers and exposed a series of mishaps earlier this month.
An Egyptian security officer slipped into Israeli territory undetected on June 3 and killed the three Israeli soldiers in two separate shootings in the usually quiet border area.
The Israeli military’s investigation into the incident found that “a few hours” passed between the two shootings, raising questions about how the Egyptian policeman had not only infiltrated Israel but also managed to spend significant time in Israeli territory without arousing suspicion and mount a surprise attack on a second guard post.
The Egyptian policeman easily breached the security gate because it was left unlocked, the Israeli military revealed Tuesday. It said Israeli forces suffered from poor planning and staffing, adding that the military would immediately seal off the southern border, boost the number of soldiers at lookouts and reduce the length of their shifts. Currently, soldiers are expected to remain alert, even in the desert heat, for 12 hours at a time.
“This is a severe incident with difficult operational consequences that could be prevented,” said Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano, the head of Israel’s southern command.
The military said it would reprimand two senior officers and transfer a third officer to a different position.
Egypt had publicly offered a different version of events, saying that a member of its security forces had crossed the Israeli border while pursuing drug smugglers and had exchanged fire with Israeli troops.
Israel and Egypt have been at peace for over 40 years and have strong security cooperation, particularly since the rise of a Daesh affiliate in Egypt’s northern Sinai Peninsula. The incident marked the first deadly exchange of fire along the Israel-Egypt border in over a decade.

Updated 38 min 4 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • According to the investigation, the quake at 2:15 p.m. was “caused by an explosion in quarries in the Tweiti area, owned by two people from the Abu Hamdan family”
  • The quake measured magnitude 3 on the Richter scale, according to Marleine Brax, director of the National Center for Geophysics
BEIRUT: A quarry explosion caused an earthquake in Lebanon that was felt by the residents of Zahle in the Bekaa Valley on June 3, according to the internal security forces.
They had opened a probe to determine the cause of the tremor and found that its epicenter was the Qaa Al-Rim region, 4 km from the city of Zahle.
According to the investigation, the quake at 2:15 p.m. was “caused by an explosion in quarries in the Tweiti area, owned by two people from the Abu Hamdan family.”
The quake measured magnitude 3 on the Richter scale, according to Marleine Brax, director of the National Center for Geophysics, who added that the tremor “was preceded by the sound of an explosion.”
Nasser Yassin, minister of environment in the caretaker government, said: “We had issued a decision to close this quarry, in particular, some time ago, and there is a judicial order to seal it with red wax.”
According to the investigation carried out by a technical expert, “the explosion was caused by the use of large quantities of explosive materials that were introduced deep into the ground in the area of these quarries.”
Geological expert Dr. Nelson Rizk told Arab News: “Those who carry out the work of blasting quarries use a type of dynamite that gives medium but consecutive explosions, which affects the geological layers. It has nothing to do with ammonium nitrate. This type of dynamite is considered very strong and is prohibited globally, but in Lebanon, all prohibited materials can be found.”
Rizk added: “The use of these prohibited substances generates vibrations, has a bad effect on the environment and leaves toxic substances that threaten health.
“The quarries violate areas that may be close to the Yammouneh fault, which is an active and movable fault. Explosions may affect it and increase seismic movements. So far, the effect is very limited, and moving the fault requires vibrations of about magnitude 4 or 4.5 on the Richter scale.”
The Zahle tremors follow the destructive earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on Feb. 6.
Seismologist Dr. Tony El-Nemr said: “The tremor that occurred in the Zahle is suspiciously similar to the tremor that occurred in Keserwan (Mount Lebanon) on May 6 of last year in terms of timing (Saturday afternoon) and location (a quarry).”
The National Center for Geophysics, in collaboration with the National Institute of Earth Sciences in Grenoble, France, in a report on the movements of the earth’s crust in the eastern Mediterranean basin, drew the attention of geologists to “the concentration of earthquakes observed in Lebanon during the daytime and on official holidays.”
Minister Yassin said: “There are 1,235 sites where rock extraction is taking place on Lebanese territory, based on the survey conducted by the Lebanese army, dozens of which are in violation, and some are operating on critical seismic points. However, law enforcement on the ground is the responsibility of the security forces and local administrations.”
Yassin told Arab News that the quarries, crushers and sand quarries sector owed the state treasury at least $2.4 billion for materials extracted between 2007 and 2018, including about $1 billion in fees and taxes. “This does not include the cost of the suffering and encroachments that are left for the judiciary to determine, and what the affected individuals are supposed to claim in compensation,” he said.
He added that the Environment Ministry was working with the Justice Ministry “to study the most appropriate legal methods to pursue the case, as this is a fundamental step toward collecting treasury funds and stopping previous practices in this sector and thus reforming it.”
However, Ghayath Yazbek, head of the parliamentary environment committee, said that authorities were yet to decide 10 days after the quake “whether it was a natural earthquake or a human act.”
At a parliament meeting on Tuesday, the committee listened to representatives of the agencies in the Ministries of Environment, Public Works and Finance. It also heard accounts from the army and internal security forces.
Yazbek said: “The investigations are still underway, and we have not yet been able to know the nature of this explosion. Was it a seismic move or the product of human activity? What we heard is very disturbing, because the quarries in the Zahle area are supposed to be sealed with red wax.”
Quarry owners in the area were quick to deny that any work had taken place. But Yazbek said that an official in the internal security forces “confirmed intermittent activity.”
The National Authority for the Litani River was tasked by the government to prepare a report on sand quarries and mines within the Litani River Basin, revealing embezzled funds resulting from quarry operations.
The report provided a detailed account of all quarry, mine, and crusher sites in all Lebanese territories, revealing huge profits, damaged areas and widespread tax evasion.
According to the report, about 65,000,000 square meters across Lebanon has been damaged by activity from 1,356 quarries, crushers and sand mines. About 1.6 billion cubic meters of raw materials are estimated to have been extracted from the sites, resulting in profits of $24 billion.
 

UN food agency says will slash Syria aid by about half

AFP

  • It said it took the decision “after exhausting all other options“
  • The WFP said that if it kept providing aid to 5.5 million people, it would “run out of food completely by October“
ROME: The UN food agency said Tuesday it will slash aid to Syrians in need of basic food supplies by around half due to a lack of funding.
“An unprecedented funding crisis in Syria is forcing the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to cut assistance to 2.5 million of the 5.5 million people who rely on the agency for their basic food needs,” the organization said.
It said it took the decision “after exhausting all other options” and planned to stretch its “extremely limited” resources by prioritising “three million Syrians who are unable to make it from one week to the next without food assistance.”
The WFP said that if it kept providing aid to 5.5 million people, it would “run out of food completely by October.”
“Instead of scaling up or even keeping pace with increasing needs, we’re facing the bleak scenario of taking assistance away from people, right when they need it the most,” WFP representative in Syria Kenn Crossley said in the statement.
It comes as the EU prepares to host the seventh Brussels Conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region” on Wednesday.

Sudan army chief won’t meet enemy general: govt official

AFP

  • The quartet leaders would "arrange (a) face-to-face meeting between (Burhan and Daglo)... in one of the regional capitals"
  • The Sudanese government official, not authorized to speak to the media, told AFP that, "in the current circumstances Burhan will not sit at the same table as Hemeti"
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army chief is not ready to meet the enemy general he’s been at war with for eight weeks, a government official said Tuesday after a regional bloc proposed a face-to-face encounter between the two.
At a summit held in Djibouti on Monday, the East African Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) announced it would expand the number of countries tasked with resolving the crisis, with Kenya chairing a quartet including Ethiopia, Somalia and South Sudan.
Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemeti, have been at war since April 15 after they fell out in a power struggle following a 2021 coup that derailed Sudan’s transition to democracy.
A draft communique of the IGAD meeting released by the office of Kenyan President William Ruto said the quartet leaders would “arrange (a) face-to-face meeting between (Burhan and Daglo)... in one of the regional capitals.”
The Sudanese government official, not authorized to speak to the media, told AFP that, “in the current circumstances Burhan will not sit at the same table as Hemeti,” who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
The two generals early in the war described each other as criminals, and both sides have failed to respect multiple truces.
On June 1 the United States imposed sanctions on the two warring groups, but fighting has continued, including in Khartoum on Tuesday where witnesses reported artillery strikes in the north of the capital and its suburbs.
More than 1,800 people have been killed since battles began, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).
Fighting has forced nearly two million people from their homes, including 476,000 who have sought refuge in neighboring countries, the United Nations says.
A record 25 million people — more than half the population — are in need of aid and protection, according to the UN.
Prior to the announcement of the IGAD quartet, the president of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, had led the regional bloc’s committee on Sudan, which did not include Ethiopia.
Sudan’s foreign ministry said Tuesday that it had reservations about some points in the IGAD statement, and the Sudanese delegation demanded that Kiir stay on as head of the committee.

London court orders UK-registered firm to pay nearly $1m to Beirut blast victims

Reuters

  • On Jan. 31, the High Court in London found Savaro Ltd liable for death, personal injury and property damage in a case brought by the Beirut Bar Association on behalf of blast victims
  • On Monday, the court ordered Savaro to pay 100,000 pounds plus interest each to three relatives of deceased victims, and slightly over 500,000 pounds to a wounded woman
BEIRUT: A London court has ordered a British-registered company to pay more than 800,000 pounds ($1 million) in damages to victims of the 2020 blast at Beirut’s port, a lawyers group in Lebanon said on Monday, in the first such verdict over the explosion.
More than 220 people were killed in the Aug. 4, 2020, blast when a huge shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that had been sold by British-registered firm Savaro Ltd. exploded.
On Jan. 31, the High Court in London found Savaro Ltd. liable for death, personal injury and property damage in a case brought by the Beirut Bar Association on behalf of blast victims.
On Monday, the court ordered Savaro to pay 100,000 pounds plus interest each to three relatives of deceased victims, and slightly over 500,000 pounds to a wounded woman, according to a statement by the Association.
Reuters was unable to find contact details for Savaro or for its listed director.
“It’s the first time that any court anywhere renders decisions as to liability and damages in the Beirut port explosion after approximately three years,” said Camille Abou Sleiman, a lawyer from legal firm Dechert who was overseeing the case for victims and their families for free.
“It’s the first ray of hope in the long march to justice and closure for the victims,” Abou Sleiman told Reuters.
But the question of who exactly will pay remains unclear. The woman listed as Savaro’s owner and sole director at Britain’s Companies House, Marina Psyllou, told Reuters in 2021 that she was acting on behalf of another beneficial owner whose identity she declined to disclose.
Psyllou submitted a request in 2021 to Companies House to wind up Savaro. The Beirut Bar Association asked British authorities to halt that voluntary liquidation.
Lebanon’s own probe into the blast has sputtered out. Earlier this year, investigating judge Tarek Bitar was charged with usurping powers after he filed his own charges against top security and political officials over the explosion.
“Everything that is moving forward is outside of the country,” said Paul Naggear, whose daughter Alexandra was killed by the blast and who was one of the claimants.
“It shows you how much they’ve obstructed things in Lebanon. It was really good to hear this news, because it’s progress.”

