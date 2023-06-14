Iranian president arrives in Nicaragua amid regional tour
Iranian president arrives in Nicaragua amid regional tour
Handout picture released by Nicaragua's Presidency showing Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi disembarking from the plane upon landing at Augusto C. Sandino International Airport in Managua on June 13, 2023. (AFP)
MANAGUA: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Nicaragua on Tuesday, according to state media, marking his second stop on a three-nation Latin American tour.
Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Denis Moncada received Raisi at the airport, state media said, adding the Iranian leader traveled with his wife and a delegation made up of ministers and officials.
Raisi had earlier visited Venezuela, where he pledged to increase bilateral trade to $20 billion, from $3 billion, within an unspecified time frame.
Both countries signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in petrochemicals with a view to carrying out joint projects, building on their cooperation in oil.
He is set to travel next to Cuba.
SALEM, Oregon: An immigrant from Iraq pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Portland, Oregon, to conspiring to provide material support to the Daesh group by producing and distributing propaganda and recruiting materials online.
Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, 33, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is scheduled to be sentenced on January 11 by US District Court Judge Marco A. Hernández. Mothafar was arrested in November 2020 following an FBI investigation.
The case underscores the Daesh group’s focus on maintaining an online presence, or “digital caliphate,” after the group — also known as Daesh — lost most of its self-declared caliphate in territory it seized in Iraq and Syria by late 2017.
“One of the primary mechanisms Daesh uses to threaten the West is its media outlets,” Christine Abizaid, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, said in January. “The most prolific Daesh threat to the United States or other Western countries is through inspired attackers who are vulnerable to influence by Daesh messaging.”
Mothafar immigrated to the US from Iraq in 2014. An indictment handed down in November 2020 by a federal grand jury alleged that Mothafar conspired with Daesh group members to create and edit publications and articles supporting the group, and also provided technical support to its members overseas on social media and email accounts. Authorities said he distributed articles about how to kill and maim with a knife and encouraged readers to carry out attacks.
The resident of the Portland suburb of Troutdale had originally pleaded not guilty to charges of providing material support to a designated terrorist organization and conspiring to provide that support. After several postponements, the trial was supposed to have started on June 6, but Mothafar’s attorney instead told the court that Mothafar intended to change his plea.
On Tuesday, Mothafar pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the US attorney’s office in Oregon said in a statement.
Mothafar was accused of providing assistance to Al Dura’a al Sunni, or Sunni Shield, a pro-Daesh Internet-based media organization that published Al-Anja! newspaper, including by moderating private chat rooms.
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Tuesday that it would not bring criminal charges against soldiers involved in the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American who was dragged from a car, bound and blindfolded after being stopped at an impromptu checkpoint last year.
The army said that the soldiers would not face prosecution because military investigators could not directly link their actions to the death of American citizen Omar Assad. It said that the soldiers would face only disciplinary measures.
Two commanders would be dismissed and barred from serving in senior military positions for two years, the military said. One of the commanders would be “reprimanded,” the army added, without elaborating.
Human rights groups long have argued that Israel rarely holds soldiers accountable for the deaths of Palestinians, with military investigations often reflecting a pattern of impunity. B’Tselem, a leading Israeli watchdog, grew so frustrated with the system that in 2016 it dismissed the probes as a whitewash and halted its decades-long practice of assisting investigations.
Even in the most shocking cases — and those captured on video — soldiers often get relatively light sentences. The deaths of American citizens have drawn outsized attention, such as the killing of prominent Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh last year in the Jenin refugee camp last year. Several independent investigations determined that Abu Akleh was likely killed by Israeli fire. Israeli officials eventually conceded that an Israeli soldier probably killed her but ruled out any criminal investigation into her death.
High-profile cases, like those of Abu Akleh and Assad, have sparked outrage over the dangers of life in the occupied West Bank. Palestinians say they suffer systematic mistreatment living under military occupation.
Israel announced its decision not to file charges in Assad’s case just before 11 p.m. local time. The news did not surprise Nawaf Assad, Omar’s brother living in Virginia.
“Israel somehow gets away with anything it wants,” he said. “It’s still clear to us that the soldiers acted criminally.”
Assad died in January 2022 after Israeli soldiers bound, temporarily gagged, blindfolded and left him on the cold ground. Assad had refused to show the Israeli soldiers identification when they stopped him at a checkpoint while he was driving home late one night, according to the Israeli military investigation.
Investigators said soldiers were forced to restrain Assad because of his “aggressive resistance.” Assad’s family has expressed skepticism that the behavior of an ailing 78-year-old could justify such harsh treatment.
The military investigation said that Israeli soldiers assumed that Assad was asleep when they cut off the cables binding his hands. They didn’t offer medical help when they saw that he was unresponsive and left the scene without checking to see if he was alive. An autopsy said Assad died of a heart attack.
Last year, the Israeli military said the soldiers at the scene were guilty of a “moral failure and poor-decision making” — a rare concession of error.
On Tuesday, the military again acknowledged the soldiers’ misconduct, saying their actions “did not correspond with what is required and expected” of the Israeli military.
But the army argued that it was “not possible to determine that Assad’s death was caused specifically by the soldiers’ conduct.” Troops could not have been aware of Assad’s medical condition, it added.
Nawaf Assad said his family needed time to determine their next steps. “I still want to see justice somehow,” he said.
‘Gulf countries offer reservoir of opportunities for French companies,’ Vision Golfe 2023 conference hears
Opening remarks at event in Paris by French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire underscore close relationship between France and Gulf states
Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef said “it is clear today that we have great stories to tell”
PARIS: As he opened the Vision Golfe event in Paris on Tuesday, Bruno Le Maire, the French minister of economy, finance and industrial and digital sovereignty, said the business conference represented “the most striking testimony of the relationship between France and the Gulf states.”
The inaugural two-day event aims to showcase opportunities for commercial partnerships between the European nation and its partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council area. More than 700 people attended on day one, including 350 from the Gulf.
By inviting key economic experts, government ministers, small business managers, representatives of startups, and senior executives, the event offered a platform for the promotion of cooperation in a wide range of sectors, from trade, sport and culture to energy and the environment.
Given the threats posed by climate change to health, well-being and economic stability, Le Maire told delegates, Gulf countries have a vital role to play in the green-energy transition, cutting greenhouse-gas emissions, and water conservation.
As he pointed out, in recognition of these challenges and the need to mobilize the necessary resources to tackle them, a Gulf state, the UAE, was chosen to host the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in November this year.
The relationship between France and the GCC has been marked by significant political, economic and cultural developments in the past several years.
During a panel discussion on geopolitics and new business dynamics in an era of uncertainty and global challenges, which was moderated by Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas, Laurent Saint-Martin, the director-general of Business France, highlighted the potential value of working with Gulf nations.
“In a world plagued by crises of all kinds, Gulf countries offer a considerable reservoir of opportunities for our companies in terms of exports, and for our regions in terms of potential investments,” Saint-Martin told the audience.
“For our exporters, there are extremely numerous business opportunities in all sectors of activity: food products; equipment and solutions for the agri-food industry; equipment and solutions for livestock or aquaculture, agrotech and foodtech; aerospace industry; environment and sustainable cities; transportation and mobility; security and defense; energy transition; hydrocarbons; artificial intelligence; fintech; retail tech; cultural and creative industries; video games and metaverse; healthcare; lifestyle; sports; decoration; fashion and apparel; tourism.
“In terms of attractiveness, the very significant capacities for both public and private investments, coupled with the ‘visions’ — the national plans for development, modernization and investment developed by most of these states — offer beautiful prospects for partnerships.”
INNUMBERS
• 0.7% France’s GDP growth forecast for 2023, followed by 1.4% in 2024. (European Commission)
• 2.5% The GCC’s expected growth in 2023, followed by 3.2% in 2024. (World Bank)
France is a favored investment destination for GCC countries and has been for decades — owing to its strategic geographical location and importance to the EU, in addition to its state-of-the-art infrastructure, quality public services, skilled workforce, and diversified economy — with active players ranging from large multinationals to high-tech startups.
In 2021, investment by GCC nations in France reached €16 billion ($17.3 billion) across a range of sectors, notably real estate, luxury goods and infrastructure. French exports to the GCC were valued at $16.5 billion in 2022, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE constituting the largest markets in a region experiencing considerable growth in trade.
Saint-Martin said he wants to implement an ambitious strategy that helps support a broadening of the French economy through support for the international development of exporters, and by attracting foreign investments that can create jobs in France.
“France has never been more attractive,” he said. “For the fourth-consecutive year, we are ranked first in EY’s (Ernst and Young) ranking of the most attractive countries in Europe. As you know, the last edition of the Choose France Summit, last May, broke all records, with €13 billion of announced investments and over 8,000 jobs created throughout France.
“The ambition carried by France 2030 has become a benchmark for investors worldwide,” Saint Martin added as he urged “friends from the Gulf” to seize this opportunity.
A recurring theme among the development policies of Gulf states is sustainable growth. Saudi Arabia’s investment in green hydrogen, for example, has set the pace in the region for the transition to clean energy.
“Between my first visit to Davos as a minister in 2020, and my last visit to Davos in 2023, the discussion changed,” Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, the Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources, told delegates.
“In 2020, people were accusing Saudi Arabia of talking too much and not delivering. It is clear today that we have great stories to tell.”
Indeed, the GCC is no longer a mere supplier of natural resources but is also participating in the global effort to address climate challenge and offering solutions through more and better partnerships, he added.
Like Gulf countries, France, both as a nation and as a member of the EU, is committed to building partnerships that are “strategic and comprehensive,” Anne Gueguen, the Middle East and North Africa director at the French Foreign Ministry, told the audience.
Faced with global and systemic challenges, France and GCC nations are pursuing similar policies focusing on sustainability, in addition to economic, political and geopolitical issues. Given that many threats and crises are interconnected and global in scope, addressing them in isolation cannot provide solutions, she added.
“We have an urgent need to reinject the spirit of cooperation and partnership at the center of our strategies, and this is what we want to do with the GCC,” said Gueguen. “We have comprehensive relations with each GCC member state, in the way of elaborating plans of action.”
French companies and institutions are heavily involved in business and development in the Gulf, from the agriculture and food-production industries to energy, and from the preservation of cultural heritage sites and tourism to the mining industry.
According to Alkhorayef, the Kingdom’s industrial strategy is designed to promote resilience in food security, pharmaceuticals and the military.
It also aims to create more value in the development of mining operations and the processing of raw materials, while also branching out into the industries of the future, positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of advanced manufacturing and automation. France is already proving to be a strong partner in the development of these sectors, he added.
“In pharmaceuticals today … there’s great collaboration with French companies,” said Alkhorayef. “Automation and advanced manufacturing, the future of our industry, will be very much betting on technology, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and additive manufacturing.
“There’s genuine interest from different partners to have a positive view of the country and how the country can be not only a strong market, but also a window to other markets. Saudi Arabia is becoming an industrial powerhouse. But also, we see it becoming a strong logistical hub for different players.
“We are looking at companies to bring technology, and research and development, and innovation to Saudi Arabia.”
Such collaborations with French partners will not only benefit Saudi Arabia and other GCC states, delegates heard, other nations in the wider Middle East, such as Iraq, also stand to benefit from partnerships in trade and security.
“The Jeddah summit had serious indicators of positivity in the region,” said Albudaiwi, highlighting as an example a recent agreement to connect Iraq’s electrical grid with that of the GCC.
“The integration with the GCC’s electricity grid is a major sign of cooperation, and there’s also cooperation on a bilateral basis on electricity with other countries,” he added.
French firms are already benefiting from strategies launched by the Saudi government in renewable energy, tourism, waste management, and other fields of development implemented under Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s social reforms and economic diversification agenda.
Magali Cesana, the head of bilateral affairs at the French Treasury, said the growth of such partnerships is a reflection of the positive perception of France among Gulf investors.
Sudan’s warring factions not taking advantage of talks to achieve agreed truce: US
Updated 13 June 2023
Reuters
WASHINGTON/CAIRO: Sudan’s warring factions are not taking advantage of talks initiated by the US and Saudi Arabia meant to yield a permanent ceasefire as they originally agreed, a senior US State Department official said on Tuesday.
The US is consulting Saudi Arabia and others in the Arab world and Africa about a path forward and hoped to announce a recommended approach in the next few days, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters in Washington.
“We think we’ve given them every shot. We’ve given them this venue to try and come together and try and find a way forward that doesn’t involve achieving an outcome that’s based on violence or military dominance,” the official said.
“They are clearly not taking advantage of the format that we’ve given them. It’s not succeeding in the way they had originally agreed in terms of this step by step process to reach a permanent cessation of hostilities.”
The war between Sudan’s regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began in mid April and has forced almost 2 million people to flee and wrecked the economy.
The talks in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah have failed to permanently end fighting and clashes intensified as soon as a ceasefire ended on Sunday. The army refused to extend that 24-hour ceasefire, the US official said.
Airstrikes, artillery fire and gunfire erupted in the capital Khartoum and adjoining cities Bahri and Omdurman, killing civilians.
The violence continued in some areas of Khartoum on Monday, while some residents reported relative calm. The fighting has trapped civilians in a worsening humanitarian crisis in which people are frequently without electricity and water.
At least 866 people have been killed and over 6,000 injured in the fighting, the UN said on Thursday, citing government statistics.
A second senior State Department official told reporters there was a “dawning realization” among the warring parties that there was no acceptable military solution. This had not yet translated, however, into willingness to take tangible steps to lock in a longer ceasefire and a broader permanent cessation of hostilities, the official said.