As conditions for Syrians worsen, aid organizations struggle to catch the world's attention again

As conditions for Syrians worsen, aid organizations struggle to catch the world’s attention again
Syrian children stand on a hill above a refugee camp in the town of Bar Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
As conditions for Syrians worsen, aid organizations struggle to catch the world’s attention again
Syrian women and their children stand in front of their tents at a refugee camp in the town of Bar Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

As conditions for Syrians worsen, aid organizations struggle to catch the world’s attention again

As conditions for Syrians worsen, aid organizations struggle to catch the world’s attention again
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

BAR ELIAS, Lebanon: Six months after she got the call informing her that her UN assistance would be cut, Najwa Al-Jassem is struggling to feed her four children and pay rent for their tent in a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley.
She once received food rations and cash that covered most of their modest monthly expenses. The family now only gets the equivalent of $20 a month, which just covers the rent for their cramped tent.
Her husband gets only sporadic day labor and “my kids are too young for me to send them to work the fields,” she told The Associated Press in the camp near the town of Bar Elias. “We’re eating one meal a day.”
Aid agencies will struggle to draw the world’s attention back to the plight of Syrians like Al-Jassem on Wednesday at an annual donor conference hosted by the European Union in Brussels for humanitarian aid to respond to the Syrian crisis.
Funding from the two-day conference will also go toward providing aid to Syrians within the war-torn country and to some 5.7 million Syrian refugees living in neighboring countries, particularly Turkiye, Lebanon and Jordan.
This year, organizers aim to raise some $11.2 billion, though humanitarian officials acknowledged that pledges will likely fall short.
On Tuesday, a day before the conference, the World Food Program announced that it was faced with an “unprecedented funding crisis” and would cut aid to 2.5 million out of the 5.5 million people in Syria who had been receiving food assistance.
The conference comes as Syria’s protracted uprising-turned-civil-conflict has entered its 13th year, and after a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked large swaths of Syria in February, further compounding its misery. The World Bank estimated over $5 billion in damages, as the quake destroyed homes and hospitals and further crippled Syria’s poor power and water infrastructure.
It also comes at a politically precarious time for refugees living in neighboring countries. Syrian President Bashar Assad recently received a major political lifeline with the return of Damascus to the Arab League, and Syria’s neighbors have, in return, called for a mass repatriation of refugees.
Anti-refugee rhetoric has surged in neighboring Lebanon and Turkiye, both dealing with economic and political crises.
In Lebanon, where officials have put the blame for the country’s economic crisis onto the country’s estimated 1.5 million refugees, authorities have imposed curfews on refugees and restricted their ability to rent homes. Rights groups have said the Lebanese military has deported hundreds of Syrian refugees in recent months.
In Turkiye, where Syrians were once welcomed with compassion, repatriation of the roughly 3.7 million refugees became a top theme in last month’s presidential and parliamentary elections, which ended in a new term for incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan’s government for years defended its open-door policy, but has in recent years been building housing developments in areas of northwestern Syria controlled by Ankara-backed Syrian opposition groups, with the stated aim of encouraging refugee returns. Ankara and Damascus have also been holding talks in Moscow to improve strained relations.
The government has also carried out sporadic forcible deportations, while Erdogan’s challengers took a harder line, vowing to deport refugees en masse.
While some Syrian refugees have voluntarily returned from Turkiye and Lebanon, most say the situation is too volatile.
At the camp in Lebanon, Fteim Al-Janoud struggled to hold back her tears as she talked about how she and her husband can only afford to send one of her six children to school. But the refugee from Syria’s northern Aleppo province said the situation there is even worse, both in terms of security and material concerns.
“If the conditions were good and if our homes were fixed so we could live peacefully and comfortably, we wouldn’t have a problem going back to Syria, even with Assad still there,” she said.
Despite the deteriorating situation for Syrians, aid has dwindled in recent years, as donors rushed to support over 5 million Ukrainian refugees and over 7 million internally displaced in the conflict-hit European country. The war in Ukraine, a global bread basket, also sparked a food inflation surge on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic that rocked the global economy for years.
“We see needs are increasing, and we also see that that donor funding is gradually going down,” said Ivo Freijsen, the UN refugee agency’s representative to Lebanon, where some 90 percent of refugees live in extreme poverty and are dependent on aid.
“From a humanitarian point of view, it means that more people will be suffering,” he said. “We need to be seeking to see funding levels stay at the same level and actually increase.”
At last year’s conference in Brussels, donors pledged $6.7 billion, falling billions short of the UN’s $10.5 billion appeal, split almost evenly to assist Syrians inside the war-torn country and refugees. The funding shortage forced hospitals in opposition-held northwestern Syria to cut back services, while the UN World Food Program cut the size of its monthly rations for the more than 1 million people it serves in that area.
“We know that Ukraine has taken a big toll,” said UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon Imran Riza. “We know that Sudan has now become also quite a priority. It’s a difficult time and it’s a time that’s also following COVID and everything else that happened that hit economies so hard across the globe.”
Given those difficulties, he said international donors need to “move toward much more sustainable interventions” rather than remaining in crisis mode.
At the camp in the Bekaa Valley, Al-Jassem says she’s struggling to cope with mounting debts she and her husband have to cover unpaid rent and medical expenses.
But she’s more worried about the well-being of her children, who have lived their entire lives in a refugee camp in worsening conditions.
“The kids sometimes go to school without having breakfast,” she explained. “Their teacher would sometimes call me and ask why they didn’t bring a sandwich with them, and I would say it’s because I have nothing in the pantry.”

110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis

110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis
Updated 27 min 34 sec ago
AP

110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis

110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis
  • More than 11 million fled Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine
  • Majority of the displaced globally have sought refuge within their nation’s borders
Updated 27 min 34 sec ago
AP

KHARTOUM: Some 110 million people have had to flee their homes because of conflict, persecution, or human rights violations, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees says. The war in Sudan, which has displaced nearly 2 million people since April, is but the latest in a long list of crises that has led to the record-breaking figure.
“It’s quite an indictment on the state of our world,” Filippo Grandi, who leads the UN refugee agency, told reporters in Geneva ahead of the publication Wednesday of UNHCR’s Global Trends Report for 2022.
Last year alone, an additional 19 million people were forcibly displaced including more than 11 million who fled Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in what became the fastest and largest displacement of people since World War II.
“We are constantly confronted with emergencies,” Grandi said. Last year the agency recorded 35 emergencies, three to four times more than in previous years. “Very few make your headlines,” Grandi added, arguing that the war in Sudan fell off most front pages after Western citizens were evacuated.
Conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia and Myanmar were also responsible for displacing more than 1 million people within each country in 2022.
The majority of the displaced globally have sought refuge within their nation’s borders. One-third of them — 35 million — have fled to other countries, making them refugees, according to the UNHCR report. Most refugees are hosted by low to middle-income countries in Asia and Africa, not rich countries in Europe or North America, Grandi said.
Turkiye currently hosts the most refugees with 3.8 million people, mostly Syrians who fled the civil war, followed by Iran with 3.4 million refugees, mostly Afghans. But there are also 5.7 million Ukrainian refugees scattered across countries in Europe and beyond. The number of stateless people has also risen in 2022 to 4.4 million, according to UNHCR data, but this is believed to be an underestimate.
Regarding asylum claims, the US was the country to receive the most new applications in 2022 with 730,400 claims. It’s also the nation with the largest backlog in its asylum system, Grandi said.
“One of the things that needs to be done is reforming that asylum system so that it becomes more rapid, more efficient,” he said.
The United States, Spain and Canada recently announced plans to create asylum processing centers in Latin America with the goal of reducing the number of people who trek their way north to the Mexico-US border.
As the number of asylum-seekers grows, so have the challenges facing them. “We see pushbacks. We see tougher and tougher immigration or refugee admission rules. We see in many countries the criminalization of immigrants and refugees, blaming them for everything that has happened,” Grandi said.
Last week European leaders renewed financial promises to North African nations in the hopes of stemming migration across the Mediterranean while the British government insists on a so-far failed plan to ship asylum-seekers to Rwanda, something UNHCR is opposed to. But there were also some wins, Grandi said, pointing to what he described as a positive sign in the European Union’s negotiations for a new migration and asylum pact, despite criticism from human rights groups.
Grandi also celebrated the fact that the number of refugees resettled in 2022 doubled to 114,000 from the previous year. But he admitted this was “still a drop in the ocean.”

Israel strikes hit near Damascus: Syrian state media

An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP)
An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP)
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

Israel strikes hit near Damascus: Syrian state media

An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP)
  • The source did not provide details on the targets and said the strikes “severely wounded” a soldier and caused material damage
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

DAMASCUS: Israeli carried out air strikes near Damascus early Wednesday, wounding a Syrian soldier, state news agency SANA said.
During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital early Wednesday, an AFP correspondent reported.
“At around 01:05 am (2205 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several positions southwest of Damascus,” SANA cited a military source as saying.
The source did not provide details on the targets and said the strikes “severely wounded” a soldier and caused material damage.
Syria’s air defense intercepted some of the Israeli missiles, the source added.
While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch foe Iran to extend its footprint there.

 

Iran president rails against US sanctions during visit to Nicaragua

Iran president rails against US sanctions during visit to Nicaragua
Updated 31 min 52 sec ago
AP

Iran president rails against US sanctions during visit to Nicaragua

Iran president rails against US sanctions during visit to Nicaragua
  • President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to visit Cuba next
Updated 31 min 52 sec ago
AP

MEXICO CITY: In his first visit to Latin America, Iran’s hard-line president met Tuesday with his Nicaraguan counterpart and railed against a theme both leaders have in common: US sanctions.
President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Nicaragua is his second stop, after Venezuela. He is also scheduled to visit Cuba, Iran’s other ally in the region.
Raisi spoke at a joint appearance in Managua with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.
“The United States wanted to paralyze our people with threats and sanctions, but it hasn’t been able to do it,” Raisi said.
Many top figures in Ortega’s government also face US sanctions for crushing dissent and imprisoning or exiling opponents.
On Monday , Raisi visited President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, which is also under US economic sanctions.
His tour of allied nations in Latin America comes amid rising tensions with the administration of President Joe Biden.
The US has accused Iran of providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow, while the Kremlin seeks to ensure a steady supply of weapons for its invasion of Ukraine. US intelligence officials believe the plant in Russia could start operations early next year, but Iran has said it supplied drones to Russia before the start of the war.

Iraqi immigrant pleads guilty in federal court in Oregon to supporting Daesh

Iraqi immigrant pleads guilty in federal court in Oregon to supporting Daesh
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

Iraqi immigrant pleads guilty in federal court in Oregon to supporting Daesh

Iraqi immigrant pleads guilty in federal court in Oregon to supporting Daesh
  • An indictment handed down in November 2020 by a federal grand jury alleged that Mothafar conspired with Daesh group members to create and edit publications and articles supporting the group
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

SALEM, Oregon: An immigrant from Iraq pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Portland, Oregon, to conspiring to provide material support to the Daesh group by producing and distributing propaganda and recruiting materials online.
Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, 33, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is scheduled to be sentenced on January 11 by US District Court Judge Marco A. Hernández. Mothafar was arrested in November 2020 following an FBI investigation.
The case underscores the Daesh group’s focus on maintaining an online presence, or “digital caliphate,” after the group — also known as Daesh — lost most of its self-declared caliphate in territory it seized in Iraq and Syria by late 2017.
“One of the primary mechanisms Daesh uses to threaten the West is its media outlets,” Christine Abizaid, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, said in January. “The most prolific Daesh threat to the United States or other Western countries is through inspired attackers who are vulnerable to influence by Daesh messaging.”
Mothafar immigrated to the US from Iraq in 2014. An indictment handed down in November 2020 by a federal grand jury alleged that Mothafar conspired with Daesh group members to create and edit publications and articles supporting the group, and also provided technical support to its members overseas on social media and email accounts. Authorities said he distributed articles about how to kill and maim with a knife and encouraged readers to carry out attacks.
The resident of the Portland suburb of Troutdale had originally pleaded not guilty to charges of providing material support to a designated terrorist organization and conspiring to provide that support. After several postponements, the trial was supposed to have started on June 6, but Mothafar’s attorney instead told the court that Mothafar intended to change his plea.
On Tuesday, Mothafar pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the US attorney’s office in Oregon said in a statement.
Mothafar was accused of providing assistance to Al Dura’a al Sunni, or Sunni Shield, a pro-Daesh Internet-based media organization that published Al-Anja! newspaper, including by moderating private chat rooms.

Israeli soldiers will not face criminal charges in death of elderly Palestinian-American

Israeli soldiers will not face criminal charges in death of elderly Palestinian-American
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

Israeli soldiers will not face criminal charges in death of elderly Palestinian-American

Israeli soldiers will not face criminal charges in death of elderly Palestinian-American
  • Israel announced its decision not to file charges in Assad’s case just before 11 p.m. local time. The news did not surprise Nawaf Assad, Omar’s brother living in Virginia
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Tuesday that it would not bring criminal charges against soldiers involved in the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American who was dragged from a car, bound and blindfolded after being stopped at an impromptu checkpoint last year.
The army said that the soldiers would not face prosecution because military investigators could not directly link their actions to the death of American citizen Omar Assad. It said that the soldiers would face only disciplinary measures.
Two commanders would be dismissed and barred from serving in senior military positions for two years, the military said. One of the commanders would be “reprimanded,” the army added, without elaborating.
Human rights groups long have argued that Israel rarely holds soldiers accountable for the deaths of Palestinians, with military investigations often reflecting a pattern of impunity. B’Tselem, a leading Israeli watchdog, grew so frustrated with the system that in 2016 it dismissed the probes as a whitewash and halted its decades-long practice of assisting investigations.
Even in the most shocking cases — and those captured on video — soldiers often get relatively light sentences. The deaths of American citizens have drawn outsized attention, such as the killing of prominent Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh last year in the Jenin refugee camp last year. Several independent investigations determined that Abu Akleh was likely killed by Israeli fire. Israeli officials eventually conceded that an Israeli soldier probably killed her but ruled out any criminal investigation into her death.
High-profile cases, like those of Abu Akleh and Assad, have sparked outrage over the dangers of life in the occupied West Bank. Palestinians say they suffer systematic mistreatment living under military occupation.
Israel announced its decision not to file charges in Assad’s case just before 11 p.m. local time. The news did not surprise Nawaf Assad, Omar’s brother living in Virginia.
“Israel somehow gets away with anything it wants,” he said. “It’s still clear to us that the soldiers acted criminally.”
Assad died in January 2022 after Israeli soldiers bound, temporarily gagged, blindfolded and left him on the cold ground. Assad had refused to show the Israeli soldiers identification when they stopped him at a checkpoint while he was driving home late one night, according to the Israeli military investigation.
Investigators said soldiers were forced to restrain Assad because of his “aggressive resistance.” Assad’s family has expressed skepticism that the behavior of an ailing 78-year-old could justify such harsh treatment.
The military investigation said that Israeli soldiers assumed that Assad was asleep when they cut off the cables binding his hands. They didn’t offer medical help when they saw that he was unresponsive and left the scene without checking to see if he was alive. An autopsy said Assad died of a heart attack.
Last year, the Israeli military said the soldiers at the scene were guilty of a “moral failure and poor-decision making” — a rare concession of error.
On Tuesday, the military again acknowledged the soldiers’ misconduct, saying their actions “did not correspond with what is required and expected” of the Israeli military.
But the army argued that it was “not possible to determine that Assad’s death was caused specifically by the soldiers’ conduct.” Troops could not have been aware of Assad’s medical condition, it added.
Nawaf Assad said his family needed time to determine their next steps. “I still want to see justice somehow,” he said.

