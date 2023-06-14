Pope Francis expected to leave hospital in next few days – Vatican

You are here

Above, Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis was hospitalized for surgery on his abdomen a week ago, in Rome, Italy. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • The Vatican has canceled all of his public and private audiences until June 18
Reuters

ROME: Pope Francis is expected to be discharged from hospital in the next few days and his recovery from surgery is progressing normally and without complications, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

Francis, 86, underwent a three-hour operation to repair an abdominal hernia last Wednesday.

A mesh prosthetic was inserted into his abdominal wall to help it heal and doctors want it to settle and attach properly.

The pope did not say his public noon prayer from a balcony of the Gemelli Hospital last Sunday to avoid the strain of standing for too long.

The Vatican has canceled all of his public and private audiences until June 18.

“The Holy Father rested well during the night. The medical team reports that the recovery is proceeding regularly, without complications, and therefore they are planning for him to be discharged in the next few days,” Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

Francis was working from his hospital room and also spending time in the small chapel of the 10th floor suite that is reserved for popes, Bruni said.

The pope traditionally takes all of July off, with the Sunday blessings being his only public appearance, so he will have the entire month to rest before he is due to make a trip to Portugal from Aug. 2 to Aug 6 for World Youth Day and to visit the Shrine of Fatima.

He also is still scheduled to visit Mongolia from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, one of the remotest places he will have visited.

Topics: Pope Francis Vatican

AP

  • Authorities said 104 people have been rescued so far following the nighttime incident
  • The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya
AP

ATHENS: At least 59 people have died and dozens are feared missing off the coast of southern Greece after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank, authorities said Wednesday.

A large search and rescue operation was launched in the area. Authorities said 104 people have been rescued so far following the nighttime incident some 75 kilometers (46 miles) southwest of Greece’s southern Peloponnese region.

Four of the survivors were hospitalized with symptoms of hypothermia. It was unclear how many passengers might remain missing at sea after the 59 bodies were recovered, the Greek coast guard said.

Six coast guard vessels, a navy frigate, a military transport plane, an air force helicopter, several private vessels and a drone from the European Union border protection agency, Frontex, were taking part in the ongoing search.

The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya. The Italian coast guard first alerted Greek authorities and Frontex about the approaching vessel on Tuesday.

At the southern port of Kalamata, dozens of rescued migrants were taken to sheltered areas set up by the ambulance services and the United Nations Refugee Agency to receive dry clothes and medical attention.

Libyan authorities have launched a major crackdown on migrants earlier this month across eastern Libya. Activists have said several thousand migrants, including Egyptians, Syrians, Sudanese and Pakistanis, have been detained. Libyan authorities deported many Egyptians to their home country through a land crossing point.

In western Libya, authorities have raided migrant hubs in the capital, Tripoli, and other towns over the past few weeks. At least 1,800 migrants were detained and taken to government-run detention centers, according to the UN refugee agency.

Mediterranean smugglers are increasingly taking larger boats into international waters off the Greek mainland to try to avoid local coast guard patrols.

On Sunday, 90 migrants on a US-flagged yacht were rescued in the area after they made a distress call.

Separately Wednesday, a yacht with 81 migrants on board was towed to a port on the south coast of Greece’s island of Crete after authorities received a distress call.

Topics: Greece

Arab News

  • Sudan conflict has pushed number of displaced people globally to over 110m: UNHCR
  • Number of people entering EU nearly quadrupled in first quarter of 2023 from year prior
Arab News

The UK could see an increase in illegal migration as a result of international upheaval and record numbers of displaced people, the UN has warned.

In an annual study into human displacement caused by war, persecution and human rights abuses, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said a record 108.4 million people were displaced globally by the end of 2022, up 19.1 million on the previous year, adding that the conflict in Sudan had since pushed that figure over 110 million.

The UNHCR said 20 percent of refugees had sought shelter in the world’s 46 least developed nations, but separate figures suggest the number of people entering the EU nearly quadrupled in the first three months of 2023 from 12 months prior, with 80,000 people reaching the bloc.

The UK has so far received 8,858 people who have crossed into the country illegally via small boats in the English Channel from France.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stemming the flow of illegal migration one of the five key pledges of his government.

More than 45,000 people made such journeys last year, but last week he said his plan to reduce crossings was “starting to work.”  

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) United Nations (UN) illegal migration

Reuters

  • Rafael Grossi had been expected to visit the facility on Wednesday following talks in Kyiv
  • UN nuclear agency needs access to a site near the Zaporizhzhia plant to check water levels
Reuters

KYIV: UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi has delayed a planned trip to Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant until it is safer to travel, a senior Ukrainian government official said on Wednesday.
Grossi had been expected to visit the facility on Wednesday following talks in Kyiv on Tuesday, but a diplomatic source said the visit would be delayed by “some hours.” Russian news agency Interfax quoted a Russian-installed local official as saying Grossi would visit the plant on Thursday.
“He’s waiting to be able to travel safely,” said the senior Ukrainian government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The official did not say when Grossi would arrive at the plant in southeastern Ukraine.
Moscow and Kyiv have reported heavy fighting in southern and eastern Ukraine since the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in Kyiv on Tuesday that he was “very concerned” that the nuclear plant could be caught in Ukraine’s counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territory.
The IAEA said on Sunday it needed access to a site near the Zaporizhzhia plant to check water levels after the nearby reservoir lost much of its water because of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam downstream.
Both sides have accused each other of sabotaging the dam, leading to catastrophic flooding. Western countries say they are still gathering evidence but believe Ukraine would have had no reason to inflict such a disaster on itself.
Russian forces captured the hydroelectric dam and the nuclear plant in southern Ukraine shortly after their February 2022 invasion.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant uses a cooling pond to keep its six reactors from potentially disastrous overheating.
Ukraine’s nuclear energy company said on Tuesday the level of the pond was stable and that the water was high enough.
Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, where he had talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Grossi said there was no immediate danger but that it was a “serious situation.” He said his visit to the nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, would provide a more accurate assessment of the risk.
The Kakhovka reservoir was normally used to refill the pond but cannot do so now because of its falling water level, Ukrainian nuclear authorities have said.
Instead, the pond, which is separated from the reservoir, can be replenished using deep underground wells, they said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine IAEA Zaporizhzhia Rafael Grossi

AFP

  • Dragon dances and a brass band greet 165-meter Qi Jiguang in Manila to mark its final stop on a Southeast Asian tour
  • The Qi Jiguang is in Manila until Saturday and will be open to the public for two hours each day
AFP

MANILA: A Chinese navy training vessel berthed in the Philippines on Wednesday for a rare port visit as the two countries contest reefs and waters in the South China Sea.
Dragon dances and a brass band greeted the 165-meter Qi Jiguang in Manila to mark its final stop on a Southeast Asian tour through Vietnam, Thailand and Brunei.
“It’s a goodwill visit,” Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian told reporters, without offering details.
Commissioned in 2017, the ship “conveys the concept of mutual trust concerning China’s peaceful development,” read a leaflet distributed by its crew to visitors.
Beijing claims most of the strategic South China Sea including waters close to Philippine shores, ignoring a 2016 international tribunal ruling that voided its claims.
Chinese coast guard or navy vessels routinely block or shadow Philippine ships carrying out supply missions to islands in the disputed sea that host Philippine garrisons, Manila says.
In February, Manila accused a Chinese ship of shining a military-grade laser at a Philippine coast guard boat escorting a supply vessel to the Spratly Islands.
The Qi Jiguang, which is larger than any Philippine warship or coast guard vessel, is the first Chinese navy ship to visit the Philippines since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. won the presidency last year.
Marcos has vowed that Manila “will not lose an inch” of territory as unease grows in the region over Chinese maritime activities.
He said last week that ties between the Philippines and China were “evolving” but denied he was shifting away from Beijing.
“As to the differences between China and the Philippines, certainly they exist, but it is not something that will define our relationship,” Marcos added.
His more assertive approach contrasts with that of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who attempted to woo the Asian power to secure infrastructure deals and other investments.
The Duterte government welcomed several Chinese navy warships to the Philippines during his term as president from 2016 to 2022.
He personally set foot on board three Chinese vessels including a destroyer and a frigate that docked in his hometown of Davao City in 2017.
In 2019 three more Chinese navy vessels, including two missile frigates, were welcomed to Manila by the Philippines’ then defense secretary.
The Qi Jiguang is in Manila until Saturday and will be open to the public for two hours each day, the Chinese embassy said.

Topics: China Philippines

AFP

  • Boat was ferrying people in Kwara State from a wedding in neighboring Niger State when it went down
  • It was the latest boat tragedy in Nigeria where river capsizes are common
AFP

KANO, Nigeria: More than 100 people have drowned in north central Nigeria after a boat carrying families returning from a wedding sank in a river, police and local authorities said.
Details about the accident in Kwara State were still emerging, but it was the latest boat tragedy in Nigeria where river capsizes are common due to overloading, lax safety procedures and heavy flooding in the rainy season.
The boat was ferrying people in Kwara State from a wedding in neighboring Niger State when it went down, local police and the Kwara governor’s office said Tuesday, without giving the cause.
“So far we have 103 people dead and over 100 rescued from the boat accident,” Kwara State police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi told AFP by telephone.
“Search and rescue is still ongoing which means the toll is likely to rise.”
The Kwara State governor’s office said the victims had been returning from a wedding ceremony to Kwara’s Patigi district.
“The governor is sad to receive reports of the boat accident involving several people, particularly residents of Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi, all in Patigi,” the statement said.
“The governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of these communities.”
The governor was monitoring the rescue efforts which had been underway since Monday night in search of possible survivors, it said.
“He commends the alertness of (traditional ruler) the Etsu Patigi His Royal Highness AlHajji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II and other local government authorities for the efforts to save as many people as possible who may have survived the mishap.”
Such river accidents are unfortunately common in Nigeria.
Last month, 15 children drowned and 25 others went missing after their overloaded boat capsized in northwest Sokoto State as they were on their way to collect firewood.
Almost exactly a year earlier, another 29 children from a nearby village also drowned in the same river as they were on a trip to collect firewood for their families.
During massive flooding in the rainy season last December, at least 76 people drowned when their boat went down in a swollen river in southeastern Anambra State.
With poor road infrastructure a frequent problem and kidnapping for ransom a major issue along some highways, river boat travel for transport and trade is common in Nigeria.
The Niger River is West Africa’s main waterway running in a crescent through Guinea to Nigeria’s Niger Delta and is a key trade route for some countries.
Nigeria’s National Inland Waterways Authority has tried to ban night-time sailing on rivers to stop accidents and says overloading ships is a criminal offense, but skippers and crews often ignore the regulations.

Topics: Nigeria

