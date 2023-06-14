You are here

Germany approves funds to buy Israeli air defense system

Germany approves funds to buy Israeli air defense system
German lawmakers on Wednesday approved an advance payment for the purchase of the sophisticated Arrow 3 air defence system from Israel for nearly four billion euros ($4.3 billion). (Twitter/@Israel_MOD)
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

Germany approves funds to buy Israeli air defense system

Germany approves funds to buy Israeli air defense system
  • The budget committee in the lower house of parliament gave the green light for an initial payment of 560 million euros
  • The long-range Arrow 3 system is powerful enough to offer protective cover for neighbouring European Union states
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: German lawmakers on Wednesday approved an advance payment for the purchase of the sophisticated Arrow 3 air defense system from Israel for nearly four billion euros ($4.3 billion).
The budget committee in the lower house of parliament gave the green light for an initial payment of 560 million euros, a committee source told AFP.
The long-range Arrow 3 system, designed to shoot down missiles above the Earth’s atmosphere, is powerful enough to offer protective cover for neighboring European Union states.
The committee also approved around 950 million euros for the purchase of six German-made Iris-T SLM air defense systems, the source said.
The Arrow 3 system is expected to cost up to 3.99 billion euros in total, according to finance ministry documents seen by AFP.
The money will come from a landmark 100-billion-euro fund unveiled by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to bolster the country’s defenses in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
If the deal goes ahead as planned, a contract will be signed by the end of 2023 and Berlin expects the Arrow 3 system to be delivered in the final quarter of 2025.
The 560 million euros are intended to set up manufacturing and production in Israel.
Committee member Karsten Klein, from the liberal FDP, told AFP the release of the funds would help ensure Germany is “equipped with modern air defense systems.”
The Iris-T system had “already proven its reliability in Ukraine,” he said.
According to Israeli manufacturer IAI, the Arrow 3 system is able to intercept ballistic missiles fired from a distance of up to 2,400 kilometers (1,490 miles).
The system was first deployed in an Israeli air force base in 2017 and has been used to protect Israel against attacks from Iran and Syria.
The German government has led a push to bolster NATO’s air defenses in Europe after seeing Russia’s relentless missile strikes on Ukraine, urging allies to buy deterrence systems together.
More than a dozen European countries have so far signed up to the so-called European Sky Shield initiative.

Italy ‘must not be left alone’ on migration: Germany’s Scholz
Italy ‘must not be left alone’ on migration: Germany’s Scholz
Germany orders closure of four out of five Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move
Germany orders closure of four out of five Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move

Russia calls Ukraine’s MH17 accusations at World Court ‘fiction’

Russia calls Ukraine’s MH17 accusations at World Court ‘fiction’
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

Russia calls Ukraine’s MH17 accusations at World Court ‘fiction’

Russia calls Ukraine’s MH17 accusations at World Court ‘fiction’
  • Ukraine accuses Russia before the UN's top court of violating a UN anti-terrorism treaty by equipping and funding pro-Russian forces
  • Ukraine repeated the Dutch court findings in its case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), but Russia's lawyer Michael Swainston dismissed it as "fiction"
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

THE HAGUE: A lawyer for Russia on Wednesday dismissed Ukraine’s account of the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 in World Court hearings earlier this week as “fiction.”
Ukraine accuses Russia before the UN’s top court of violating a UN anti-terrorism treaty by equipping and funding pro-Russian forces, including militias who shot down Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17, killing all 298 passengers and crew in July 2014.
Last November, a Dutch court found that Russia had “overall control” over the separatist forces and had supplied the BUK missile system which was used by militias to shoot down the plane.
Ukraine repeated the Dutch court findings in its case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), but Russia’s lawyer Michael Swainston dismissed it as “fiction.”
“This did not happen, no BUK Telar came from Russia,” he told the court on the final day of hearings.
In its case at the ICJ, also known as the World Court, Kyiv also claims Russia breached a UN anti-discrimination treaty by trying to erase the culture of ethnic Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
In its final submissions on Monday, Ukraine asked the ICJ to find Moscow guilty of breaching its treaty obligations and order it to pay reparations.
Russia denies systematic human rights abuses in Ukrainian territory that it occupies. It also says it has met its obligations under the UN treaty against financing terrorism.
It has asked the court to throw out Ukraine’s claim which stems from 2017 and was filed well before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The ICJ is expected to rule on the case before the end of this year.

MH17 inquiry: ‘Strong indications’ Putin approved missile supply
MH17 inquiry: ‘Strong indications’ Putin approved missile supply
UN aviation council to debate whether to hear MH17 case against Russia
UN aviation council to debate whether to hear MH17 case against Russia

Serbian security forces detain three Kosovo police officers, Kosovo official says

Serbian security forces detain three Kosovo police officers, Kosovo official says
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

Serbian security forces detain three Kosovo police officers, Kosovo official says

Serbian security forces detain three Kosovo police officers, Kosovo official says
  • Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti demanded the release of the three officers
  • Petar Petkovic, the head of the Serbian government office for Kosovo, said the three were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

PRISTINA/BELGRADE: Three Kosovo police officers were detained by Serbian forces on Wednesday but officials from Kosovo and Serbia gave different locations for the arrest, accusing each other of crossing the border illegally.
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti demanded the release of the three officers. He said they had been arrested 300 meters inside Kosovan territory, near the border with Serbia.
“The entry of Serbian forces into the territory of Kosovo is aggression and aimed at escalation and destabilization,” Kurti wrote on his Facebook page.
But Petar Petkovic, the head of the Serbian government office for Kosovo, said the three were arrested “deep inside” Serbian territory.
He told a news conference in Belgrade that the arrest took place in the village named Gnjilica, a few kilometers from the border, and that Serbia was willing to accept an international investigation into the arrest.
The detentions may further fuel tensions in the predominantly Serb northern part in Kosovo which borders Serbia and which has seen violence in recent weeks.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after an uprising by the 90 percent ethnic Albanian majority against repressive Serbian rule.
In 1999, a NATO bombing campaign drove Serbian security forces out of Kosovo, but Belgrade continues to regard it as a southern province.
Violence flared last month when 30 peacekeepers and 52 Serbs were injured in clashes in four predominantly Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo just outside Serbia.
It erupted after Serbs rallied against ethnic Albanian mayors who moved into their offices following a local vote in which turnout was just 3.5 percent. Serbs in the area boycotted the election.

NATO urges Kosovo to de-escalate tension with Serbia
NATO urges Kosovo to de-escalate tension with Serbia
Media watchdogs demand Kosovo authorities investigate recent violence against ethnic Albanian journalists
UAE opens new consulate in India’s Hyderabad

UAE opens new consulate in India’s Hyderabad
Updated 14 June 2023

UAE opens new consulate in India’s Hyderabad

UAE opens new consulate in India’s Hyderabad
  • Mission inaugurated by Emirati and Indian ministers of state
  • Establishment emphasizes ties between nations
Updated 14 June 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The UAE on Wednesday opened a new consulate office in Hyderabad, its fourth mission in India.
The UAE already has its embassy in the capital Delhi and consulates in Mumbai — India’s financial center and the most populous city — and Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of the state of Kerala.
The new consulate in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state, is the second such office in southern India.
The mission was inaugurated by India’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V. Muraleedharan, and his Emirati counterpart Ali Al-Sayegh.
Muraleedharan took to Twitter following the ceremony to say he was “confident that the consulate will further deepen the India-UAE trade and investment relationship,” and that it would also strengthen people-to-people ties.
Relations between India and the UAE received a major boost when their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement came into force in May last year.
The opening of the consulate was a long-awaited development, and Sunjay Sudhir, Indian ambassador to the UAE, told Arab News it was a “significant development” that will help build better connections between the UAE and the local government.
He added: “The new consulate will increase people-to-people contact and be a good reference point for the Indian diaspora from the state.”
Hyderabad-based Emigrants Welfare Forum last year advocated the inauguration of the mission to help facilitate hundreds of thousands of Indians traveling to the UAE from the region.
Political analyst Mir Ayoob Khan told Arab News: “The UAE and Hyderabad are culturally connected and many people from the Gulf nation visit the city for various purposes.
“Hyderabad is an IT city and lots of business links are there between the city and Dubai and other places in the UAE. The opening of the new consulate will help in boosting the business links and help the locals to get visas easily.”

India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030
India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030
International Indian School Jeddah hosts investiture ceremony
Malaysia grateful for Saudi help in major drug bust

Malaysia grateful for Saudi help in major drug bust
Updated 14 June 2023
Nor Arlene Tan

Malaysia grateful for Saudi help in major drug bust

Malaysia grateful for Saudi help in major drug bust
  • 302 kg of cocaine-stuffed soybean sacks seized in Malaysia’s Port Klang
  • Seizure made possible thanks to intelligence from Saudi authorities
Updated 14 June 2023
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities on Wednesday praised Saudi Arabia’s narcotics control unit for providing intelligence that led to the seizure of 302 kg of cocaine.
The drug haul, worth an estimated $13.1 million and stuffed in sacks declared as soybeans, was seized from a shipping container at Port Klang in Selangor state last week.
The shipment, originating in South America, was on the way to South Asia.
Royal Malaysian Customs Department Director General Zazuli Johan told reporters on Monday that the drug bust was made possible thanks intelligence from Saudi Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control and its monitoring of criminal networks trafficking narcotics.
Superintendent Muhammad Shafuan Md. Zan of the Malaysian customs department said it was thanks to the Saudi authority that the huge operation was successful, adding that it was not the first time that the Kingdom has helped Malaysia in a major drug bust.
“The customs department is appreciative of the tipoff shared by our Saudi counterpart regarding the recent drug bust because the scale (of the drug bust) is big and the value is worth millions (of dollars),” he told Arab News.
“We have a very close relationship with the Saudis, not just with the customs, but also the police. Malaysia and Saudi have been working together on similar cases.”
Malaysia is a major transit hub in the illicit drug trade by transnational criminal networks and a central transit country for cocaine, which is typically smuggled via shipping containers, according to data from the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.
In 2021, close cooperation with the Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control helped Malaysian authorities foil major drug trafficking attempts involving 94.8 million Captagon pills worth $1.3 billion and 3.9 million amphetamine pills worth $54 million.
 

Saudi Arabia’s Narcotics Control seize over 2M amphetamine pills hidden in floor mops 
Saudi Arabia’s Narcotics Control seize over 2M amphetamine pills hidden in floor mops 
Cairo airport customs foil narcotics, firearms smuggling
UK police seek motive for Nottingham murders

UK police seek motive for Nottingham murders
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

UK police seek motive for Nottingham murders

UK police seek motive for Nottingham murders
  • Nottinghamshire Police's Chief Constable Kate Meynell said they were keeping an open mind as to the motive
  • "This does not mean that it is currently being treated as a terrorist attack," Home Secretary Suella Braverman told parliament
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British police were questioning a man on suspicion of murder on Wednesday as they sought the motive for a stabbing and van attack in the central English city of Nottingham which left three people dead and another in critical condition.
Two 19-year-olds, a man and a woman who were university students, were found dead on a city center street with stab wounds after police were alerted at about 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday.
Another man, a school caretaker aged in his 50s or 60s, was then also found dead with knife wounds on a road about two miles away. A van, stolen from the caretaker, was then driven at three people, leaving one man critically injured in hospital. After the vehicle was stopped, police used a stun gun to arrest a 31-year-old man, and say they are not looking for any other suspects.
Counter-terrorism officers are helping with the investigation, but Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable Kate Meynell said they were keeping an open mind as to the motive.
“This does not mean that it is currently being treated as a terrorist attack,” Home Secretary Suella Braverman told parliament.
The BBC reported that the suspect was believed to be a migrant of West African origin with a history of mental health issues.
The incident has shocked the city, particularly the student community, with Nottingham home to two universities with more than 50,000 students.
The University of Nottingham students were attacked as they returned home from a post-exam party, the Times reported.
One of the teenage victims, Grace Kumar, had played hockey for England’s Under 18 team, and the other, Barnaby Webber, was said to be a keen cricket player.
Webber’s parents said their son was “a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.”
“Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son,” they said in a statement released to the media.
The final victim was named as Ian Coates, a school site manager.
“Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed,” said Ross Middleton, the Executive Headteacher of Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy.

