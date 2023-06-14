Engie appoints Alhajjaj as CEO of Engie KSA; promotes Alshehri to group VP for Paris office

Engie, the global provider of low-carbon energy services and solutions for integrated utilities management, has appointed Saudi veteran executive Mohammed Alhajjaj as chief executive officer of Engie KSA. Alhajjaj succeeds Turki Alshehri, who has been the CEO of Engie KSA for more than four years and has now been promoted to a global role as the group vice president for the Key Client Office in Paris.

Alhajjaj has been the executive managing director for Regional Investment Development at the Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia, formerly the General Investment Authority, which he joined in 2018 after a rewarding career of more than a decade in multinational companies.

Alhajjaj will take on several critical responsibilities aimed at developing Engie KSA’s portfolio and more than 2,000 employees working on megaprojects in desalination and clean energy in the Kingdom. His mandates include driving growth, strategic development, and operational excellence as well as promoting low-carbon energy solutions. With his combination of global expertise and local knowledge with a focus on renewable and water initiatives, he will foster new partnerships and collaborations in the Saudi market.

Alhajjaj is taking the reins from Alshehri, who made a significant impact on promoting the company profile and portfolio within the Kingdom. With a strong commitment to excellence, Alshehri leveraged his expertise to not only shape the company’s success but also positively influence the industry.

Building on this remarkable track record, Alshehri is embarking on an exciting global role in France, a move that highlights Engie KSA’s rising profile on an international scale and its ambition for a global presence.

In his new role, Alshehri will lead the global account strategy across the group, with a special focus on enabling key customers to transition to a zero-carbon strategy. The Key Client Office, based in Paris, is responsible for working together with Engie’s key clients, partners, and stakeholders to accelerate the transition toward a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions.

By embracing this new challenge, Alshehri is not only poised to further elevate Engie KSA’s standing but also actively contribute to showcasing Saudi talents’ capabilities and ambitions.

With its 96,000 employees, a presence in over 30 countries, and expertise in renewables, renewable gases/storage, and clean energy supply and services, Engie supports its clients in receiving a world-class experience to achieve an affordable and reliable energy transition.