Madinah medical center saves Indonesian woman after her heart stopped for 8 minutes

RIYADH: A medical team at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport Medical Center in Madinah saved the life of an Indonesian woman whose heart stopped for 8 minutes after landing at the airport, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
After her condition stabilized, the woman was transferred to hospital for a thorough medical examination.
The medical center has received 90,104 pilgrims since the beginning of the Hajj season this year through the main center and temporary health units inside the airport, with 87,857 pilgrims benefiting from its preventive services, 2,218 being treated as patients and 29 being referred to a hospital for a treatment plan.
The newly approved law is the third of four laws announced as part of legal reforms in 2021
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News
Riyadh: The Saudi Cabinet has approved the Civil Transactions Law, the third of four laws announced as part of legal reforms in 2021.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the approval of the law following its review by the Shoura Council.
The remaining law is the penal code for discretionary sanctions.
The crown prince said that the Civil Transactions Law represents a “remarkable transformation” within the system of specialized legislations.
“The law was prepared in a way taking advantage of the latest legal trends and the best international judicial practices, in light of the provisions of the Islamic Shariah and its purposes. It also comes in harmony with Saudi Arabia’s international obligations in light of the agreements that have been ratified by it so as to keep pace with the developments of contemporary life,” he said.
He added that the law was based on foundations represented by the protection of property, stability and validity of contracts, identification of sources of rights and obligations and their effects, and clarity of legal positions.
“The law will have a positive impact on the business environment and increase its attractiveness, and will also contribute to regulating economic movement and the stability of financial rights, in addition to facilitating decision-making with regard to investment. It will also enhance transparency and increase the ability to predict judgments in the field of civil transactions and reduce discrepancies in judicial reasoning to reach prompt justice, apart from contributing to bringing down disputes,” the crown prince said.
He highlighted the delay in the law’s approval, originally expected in the fourth quarter of 2022, saying that it was necessary to carry out further studies as well as scrutinize the provisions of its regulations.
The Civil Transactions Law includes provisions that define contracts, such as the elements of a contract; its validity; its effects among the contracting parties; the provisions related to its invalidity and termination; and the provisions of the harmful act and rules for compensation. The statutory texts of the law also deal with all forms of ownership and their provisions.
Dr. Khalid Al-Yousef, president of the Saudi Court of Grievances and head of the Administrative Judiciary Council, said that the Cabinet’s approval of the Civil Transactions Law will enhance the efficiency of dispute settlement and preserve the legal positions of people, due to the existence of clear objective rules governing disputes that occur between contracting parties and others.
This will achieve judicial safety for all parties, raise the confidence of customers and consolidate the principles of justice and integrity, he added.
Al-Yousef extended his thanks and gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, noting that the law represents a modern model for specialized legislation. It also reflects the Kingdom’s keenness to develop the legislative environment, and showcases the depth and strength of the regulatory authority, as well as its progress and development, he added.
The law contains provisions on the regulation of contracts and financial transactions in daily life, such as the organization of sales and lease contracts, participations, contracting and others, the provisions on the compensation for damage in the event of an act by a person who caused damage to others, such as property damage or self-damage, and the amount of compensation to which the injured person is entitled.
Other provisions deal with establishing rules and provisions that guarantee creditors rights and balance the interests of creditors with those of debtors.
Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi said on Twitter: “The Civil Transactions Law was prepared in an integrated manner, based on Islamic Shariah and the developments of contemporary life to protect property and stability of financial rights, and to achieve prompt justice in accordance with international best practices.”
Who’s Who: Muna AbuSulayman, a philanthropist and international development leader
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News
Muna AbuSulayman, a philanthropist and international development leader with diverse cross-sector work experience spanning over 25 years, is partner at Transform VC that focuses on untapped talent.
Since 2020, AbuSulayman has been a member of Gucci’s Global Equity Board where she is an adviser to the CEO.
A serial entrepreneur, AbuSulayman co-founded several tech companies including Healthkey Tech in 2020 in Luxembourg where its blockchain Health Passport app and medical verification network enables safe travel and facilitates events worldwide.
In 2018, she co-founded the Arabic Digital Research Institute based in New Zealand and Bahrain and was the lead investor until 2022 where she facilitated effective implementation and distribution of using artificial intelligence and machine learning in translation and publishing academic Arabic content.
AbuSulayman launched Niya in 2017, a phone application that aims to support CSR fundraising through an innovative embedded Arabic social media engagement interface.
Prior to that, AbuSulayman co-founded Meedan Labs, assisting a global team of technologists aimed at improving tools used to create and share meaning over the internet to bridge ideas between different language communities.
She was an adviser at Misk Foundation from 2017 to 2019, where she supported in restructuring, transforming, relaunching, and guiding a nonprofit foundation devoted to cultivating learning and leadership in youth. She has been advising global philanthropists and foundations since 2011.
In 2001, AbuSulayman founded and co-hosted the famous MBC TV female-led roundtable discussion show “Kalam Nawaem” until 2018.
She was the secretary-general at Alwaleed Philanthropies until 2011, overseeing grant-making processes and managing all public- and private-sector partnerships.
In this post, AbuSulayman worked on economic and community development, women’s empowerment, interfaith dialogue, and natural disaster aid, where she directed a charitable initiatives portfolio exceeding $1 billion for one of the largest global philanthropic grant-giving foundations.
She holds both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from George Mason University in Virginia, US and is a World Economic Forum young global leader and Yale University Fellow.
Only way is up as Saudi crop growers move from traditional to vertical farming
Updated 14 June 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The only way is up as enterprising Saudi crop growers increasingly take the technological leap from traditional to vertical farming methods.
Although the Kingdom’s diverse weather conditions make it ideal for growing a variety of produce, traditional farming is highly seasonal.
As a result, the country’s agricultural sector has steadily been moving toward more sustainable, cost-effective production systems, such as vertical farming, to offer year-round yields.
When Dana Enany noticed a gap in the market for local produce, she decided to explore vertical farming on her Jeddah-based holding, Jana.
She told Arab News: “I was always intrigued by the farm-to-table concept, and I wanted to create this experience at hand in Saudi Arabia.”
Jana Farm by Mowreq, a specialized agriculture company, aims to provide locals with clean, pesticide-free, healthy, and nutritious produce.
Enany said she chose the vertical farming method, “because it utilizes a controlled environment where there is steady produce without seasonality.”
More than 120 different crops were test-grown before a final product range was settled upon. To demonstrate that crops could be grown under the toughest conditions, the project started in Jeddah, where the arid climate poses major challenges for agriculture.
Jana Farm operates an indoor hydroponic irrigation system that uses up to 10 times less water than traditional growing methods and recycles at least 90 percent of the water, in line with the Kingdom’s sustainability goals.
The technique utilizes water-based mineral nutrient solutions rather than soil.
“By growing crops locally in Saudi Arabia, and supplying them exclusively to the Saudi market, our produce incurs far fewer food miles than imported produce. Hence, our carbon footprint is much smaller,” Enany added.
With the population increasing and available arable land declining, vertical farming offers major environmental and production advantages over traditional ways.
Enany said: “Like most vertical farmers, we do not like to be called organic because we believe that the produce we grow is of a higher quality than organic.”
In addition to salad items, the farm also grows wild rocket, edible flowers, microgreens, and herbs including basil, thyme, oregano, rosemary, dill, and chives.
The farm’s fresh produce can be purchased throughout the year at supermarkets in Jeddah and via online platforms.
Although never having studied agriculture, Enany was always drawn to the sector.
She said: “I have always been passionate about agriculture and lured toward the idea of sustainability in this industry.”
Gaining a master’s degree in business administration from London Business School was “an eye-opener” for her as an entrepreneur in the agricultural sector.
“I believe that the demand for quality local produce in Saudi is high, especially since we import more than 80 percent of our food,” she added.
In 2021, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture allocated SR100 million ($27 million) to develop and localize vertical-farming technologies as a way of not only keeping pace with demand but reducing desertification.
In December, Mowreq signed a joint venture with YesHealth Group, a company with multiple vertical farm operations in Asia and Europe.
Along with Enany, the Vertical Farms Co. is owned by four Saudi partners with a shared vision; Obeid Bin Zagr, who has experience in farming and the fast-moving consumer goods industry; Khder Al-Ghamdi who has a background in computer science; and Modar Nazer who has worked in healthcare, consulting, and banking.
“We are all passionate about positively contributing to our country,” Enany said.
The joint venture will establish a network of vertical farms throughout Saudi Arabia, starting with one on the outskirts of Riyadh. It will cover 4,500 square meters of floor space, and will be 16 meters high, resulting in an area of 20,000 square meters to grow crops.
“It will be the tallest vertical farm in the Middle East, and one of the largest in terms of productivity,” she added.
The new vertical farms will become operational in the fourth quarter of this year.
Enany said: “The market in Saudi Arabia is massive and we need many farms to fulfil the demand. We are happy to see that the private sector is also investing in controlled-environment agriculture.
“Mowreq, being the first mover in Saudi Arabia’s vertical farming industry, has given us much experience and confidence, making this the propitious time for us to expand our presence across Saudi Arabia.
“We have proved how this method can work successfully in our country. Although each vertical farm and company has its own standards, we adapted foreign technologies to what actually works in the Kingdom, and we developed knowledge that is specific to this area,” she added.
The farm will also depend on utilizing smart agriculture technology, which creates controlled climate, lighting, and nutrition necessary for the most efficient and sustainable environment for plant growth.
“The latest technologies, such as LED lighting, Gelponics, software for crunching all the controlled-environment data, automation, and robotics are all utilized on our farms.
“We will be applying water-based gel substrate to grow our crops sustainably, minimizing waste,” Enany said.
The Riyadh farm will have a maximum production capacity of two tons per day or 900 tons per year. The calculation has been based on the weight of lettuces, but the farm will also grow lighter crops such as herbs, which will affect the true production capacity.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has signed a joint venture agreement with US-based AeroFarms to establish a company in Riyadh to build and operate indoor vertical farms in the Kingdom and the wider Middle East and North Africa region.
The deal will allow the joint venture to use AeroFarms’ proprietary smart agriculture technology platform, AgTech, to produce high-quality crops throughout the year.
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 400,000 amphetamine pills
Seizure led to the arrest of eight drug traders
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 400,000 amphetamine pills in the Jeddah Governorate, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
Maj. Marwan Al-Hazmi, spokesman for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, said that during a security follow-up operation on drug smuggling and distribution networks targeting the Kingdom, officials seized 410,000 amphetamine pills that had been concealed inside a truck carrying goods.
The seizure led to the arrest of eight drug traders, including five Yemeni nationals who had entered the Kingdom illegally.
Money found in the possession of those arrested was seized and their cases were referred to the Public Prosecution.
Saudi minister receives Russian ambassador in Riyadh
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News
Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, Saudi deputy minister for international multilateral affairs, received the Russian ambassador to the Kingdom, Sergey Kozlov, in Riyadh.
During their meeting they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the latest regional and international developments in issues of mutual concern, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.