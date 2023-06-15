You are here

  Australian war hero found complicit in Afghan murders says devastated by ruling, but will not apologize

Australian war hero found complicit in Afghan murders says devastated by ruling, but will not apologize

Australian war hero found complicit in Afghan murders says devastated by ruling, but will not apologize
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith (2R) during a reception for living recipients of the Victoria and George Cross medals, in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London on May 16, 2018. (POOL / AFP)
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

Australian war hero found complicit in Afghan murders says devastated by ruling, but will not apologize

Australian war hero found complicit in Afghan murders says devastated by ruling, but will not apologize
  • Ben Roberts-Smith remained proud of his actions in Afghanistan, where he served in the SAS on six tours from 2006 to 2012
  • He was found by a civil court to have played a part in the murder of four Afghans, judgment that he disputed as “incorrect”
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia’s most decorated war veteran, found by a civil court to have played a part in the murder of four Afghans while serving in Afghanistan, said he was devastated by what he called an “incorrect” judgment and he would not apologize for his actions.

In his first public comments since the court ruling, Ben Roberts-Smith, holder of the Victoria Cross and other top military honors, said he remained proud of his actions in Afghanistan, where he served in the Special Air Service on six tours from 2006 to 2012.
An Australian federal court judge on June 1 dismissed Roberts-Smith’s defamation case against three newspapers for articles accusing him of violating the rules of engagement and killing unarmed Afghans. In his ruling the judge said the newspapers had proven substantial truth in their reporting.
“I’m devastated with the result, it’s a terrible outcome and it’s the incorrect outcome,” Roberts-Smith told television network Nine Entertainment at Perth Airport baggage claim late on Wednesday.
“We haven’t done anything wrong so we won’t be making any apologies,” he added.
Asked if he remained proud of his actions in Afghanistan, Roberts-Smith replied “of course I am.”
The civil court defamation finding required a lower threshold of proof than a criminal court would. Roberts-Smith, 44, whose portrait hangs in the Australian War Memorial, has not been charged with any crimes.
Still, the judgment was embraced by the defendants and representatives of the media and defense industries as a win for public interest journalism and transparency in relation to Australia’s military conduct abroad.
Roberts-Smith was not in court for the judgment, which followed 110 days of hearings spread over a year, and was photographed by media in Bali, Indonesia, at the time. He was more recently photographed in New Zealand, where he caught a flight to Australia.
“We will look at it (the judgment) and consider whether or not we need to file an appeal,” Roberts-Smith said in the brief airport interview. “We’ll just have to work through it and I’ll take the advice as it comes.”
 

Ex-Harvard morgue manager indicted for trafficking body parts — US prosecutors

Ex-Harvard morgue manager indicted for trafficking body parts — US prosecutors
Updated 15 June 2023
Reuters

Ex-Harvard morgue manager indicted for trafficking body parts — US prosecutors

Ex-Harvard morgue manager indicted for trafficking body parts — US prosecutors
  • A sixth person was previously charged in Arkansas in the same investigation on suspicion of stealing body parts from a mortuary she worked for, prosecutors said
Updated 15 June 2023
Reuters

The former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School was among five people indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday over allegations they stole and sold body parts from cadavers donated to the school, federal prosecutors said.
Cedric Lodge, 55, who was fired from his job on May 6, and the other defendants were accused of carrying out a black market body parts scheme from roughly 2018 to 2022, the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said in a statement. One of the defendants lives in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Prosecutors said Lodge, who was hired by Harvard in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1995, would at times let potential buyers into the school’s morgue to examine cadavers and select what parts to buy. The buyers mostly resold the body parts, prosecutors said.
A sixth person was previously charged in Arkansas in the same investigation on suspicion of stealing body parts from a mortuary she worked for, prosecutors said. Reuters has previously reported on abuses in the body trade business.
It was not immediately clear if Lodge, who was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday according to ABC News citing the FBI, or the others indicted, who included Lodge’s wife, had legal representation. The FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“Some crimes defy understanding,” US Attorney Gerard Karam said in a statement. “The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human.”
People whose body parts were sold had volunteered their remains to be used to educate medical professionals, Karam said.
The Harvard Medical School cooperated with the investigation, he said.
George Daley, the dean of the Harvard Faculty of Medicine, said in a statement to the school’s community on Wednesday that “we are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus.”
Daley said Harvard Medical School, which first learned of the allegations in March, was searching its records, particularly logs showing when donor remains were sent to be cremated and when Lodge was on campus, to try to determine which donors’ body parts may have been trafficked.
Harvard’s office of media relations said it could not provide more information, citing the criminal investigation.

Russia calls Ukraine’s MH17 accusations at World Court ‘fiction’

Russia calls Ukraine’s MH17 accusations at World Court ‘fiction’
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

Russia calls Ukraine’s MH17 accusations at World Court ‘fiction’

Russia calls Ukraine’s MH17 accusations at World Court ‘fiction’
  • Ukraine accuses Russia before the UN's top court of violating a UN anti-terrorism treaty by equipping and funding pro-Russian forces
  • Ukraine repeated the Dutch court findings in its case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), but Russia's lawyer Michael Swainston dismissed it as "fiction"
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

THE HAGUE: A lawyer for Russia on Wednesday dismissed Ukraine’s account of the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 in World Court hearings earlier this week as “fiction.”
Ukraine accuses Russia before the UN’s top court of violating a UN anti-terrorism treaty by equipping and funding pro-Russian forces, including militias who shot down Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17, killing all 298 passengers and crew in July 2014.
Last November, a Dutch court found that Russia had “overall control” over the separatist forces and had supplied the BUK missile system which was used by militias to shoot down the plane.
Ukraine repeated the Dutch court findings in its case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), but Russia’s lawyer Michael Swainston dismissed it as “fiction.”
“This did not happen, no BUK Telar came from Russia,” he told the court on the final day of hearings.
In its case at the ICJ, also known as the World Court, Kyiv also claims Russia breached a UN anti-discrimination treaty by trying to erase the culture of ethnic Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
In its final submissions on Monday, Ukraine asked the ICJ to find Moscow guilty of breaching its treaty obligations and order it to pay reparations.
Russia denies systematic human rights abuses in Ukrainian territory that it occupies. It also says it has met its obligations under the UN treaty against financing terrorism.
It has asked the court to throw out Ukraine’s claim which stems from 2017 and was filed well before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The ICJ is expected to rule on the case before the end of this year.

Germany approves funds to buy Israeli air defense system

Germany approves funds to buy Israeli air defense system
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

Germany approves funds to buy Israeli air defense system

Germany approves funds to buy Israeli air defense system
  • The budget committee in the lower house of parliament gave the green light for an initial payment of 560 million euros
  • The long-range Arrow 3 system is powerful enough to offer protective cover for neighbouring European Union states
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: German lawmakers on Wednesday approved an advance payment for the purchase of the sophisticated Arrow 3 air defense system from Israel for nearly four billion euros ($4.3 billion).
The budget committee in the lower house of parliament gave the green light for an initial payment of 560 million euros, a committee source told AFP.
The long-range Arrow 3 system, designed to shoot down missiles above the Earth’s atmosphere, is powerful enough to offer protective cover for neighboring European Union states.
The committee also approved around 950 million euros for the purchase of six German-made Iris-T SLM air defense systems, the source said.
The Arrow 3 system is expected to cost up to 3.99 billion euros in total, according to finance ministry documents seen by AFP.
The money will come from a landmark 100-billion-euro fund unveiled by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to bolster the country’s defenses in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
If the deal goes ahead as planned, a contract will be signed by the end of 2023 and Berlin expects the Arrow 3 system to be delivered in the final quarter of 2025.
The 560 million euros are intended to set up manufacturing and production in Israel.
Committee member Karsten Klein, from the liberal FDP, told AFP the release of the funds would help ensure Germany is “equipped with modern air defense systems.”
The Iris-T system had “already proven its reliability in Ukraine,” he said.
According to Israeli manufacturer IAI, the Arrow 3 system is able to intercept ballistic missiles fired from a distance of up to 2,400 kilometers (1,490 miles).
The system was first deployed in an Israeli air force base in 2017 and has been used to protect Israel against attacks from Iran and Syria.
The German government has led a push to bolster NATO’s air defenses in Europe after seeing Russia’s relentless missile strikes on Ukraine, urging allies to buy deterrence systems together.
More than a dozen European countries have so far signed up to the so-called European Sky Shield initiative.

Serbian security forces detain three Kosovo police officers, Kosovo official says

Serbian security forces detain three Kosovo police officers, Kosovo official says
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

Serbian security forces detain three Kosovo police officers, Kosovo official says

Serbian security forces detain three Kosovo police officers, Kosovo official says
  • Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti demanded the release of the three officers
  • Petar Petkovic, the head of the Serbian government office for Kosovo, said the three were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

PRISTINA/BELGRADE: Three Kosovo police officers were detained by Serbian forces on Wednesday but officials from Kosovo and Serbia gave different locations for the arrest, accusing each other of crossing the border illegally.
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti demanded the release of the three officers. He said they had been arrested 300 meters inside Kosovan territory, near the border with Serbia.
“The entry of Serbian forces into the territory of Kosovo is aggression and aimed at escalation and destabilization,” Kurti wrote on his Facebook page.
But Petar Petkovic, the head of the Serbian government office for Kosovo, said the three were arrested “deep inside” Serbian territory.
He told a news conference in Belgrade that the arrest took place in the village named Gnjilica, a few kilometers from the border, and that Serbia was willing to accept an international investigation into the arrest.
The detentions may further fuel tensions in the predominantly Serb northern part in Kosovo which borders Serbia and which has seen violence in recent weeks.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after an uprising by the 90 percent ethnic Albanian majority against repressive Serbian rule.
In 1999, a NATO bombing campaign drove Serbian security forces out of Kosovo, but Belgrade continues to regard it as a southern province.
Violence flared last month when 30 peacekeepers and 52 Serbs were injured in clashes in four predominantly Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo just outside Serbia.
It erupted after Serbs rallied against ethnic Albanian mayors who moved into their offices following a local vote in which turnout was just 3.5 percent. Serbs in the area boycotted the election.

UAE opens new consulate in India’s Hyderabad

UAE opens new consulate in India’s Hyderabad
Updated 14 June 2023

UAE opens new consulate in India’s Hyderabad

UAE opens new consulate in India’s Hyderabad
  • Mission inaugurated by Emirati and Indian ministers of state
  • Establishment emphasizes ties between nations
Updated 14 June 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The UAE on Wednesday opened a new consulate office in Hyderabad, its fourth mission in India.
The UAE already has its embassy in the capital Delhi and consulates in Mumbai — India’s financial center and the most populous city — and Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of the state of Kerala.
The new consulate in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state, is the second such office in southern India.
The mission was inaugurated by India’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V. Muraleedharan, and his Emirati counterpart Ali Al-Sayegh.
Muraleedharan took to Twitter following the ceremony to say he was “confident that the consulate will further deepen the India-UAE trade and investment relationship,” and that it would also strengthen people-to-people ties.
Relations between India and the UAE received a major boost when their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement came into force in May last year.
The opening of the consulate was a long-awaited development, and Sunjay Sudhir, Indian ambassador to the UAE, told Arab News it was a “significant development” that will help build better connections between the UAE and the local government.
He added: “The new consulate will increase people-to-people contact and be a good reference point for the Indian diaspora from the state.”
Hyderabad-based Emigrants Welfare Forum last year advocated the inauguration of the mission to help facilitate hundreds of thousands of Indians traveling to the UAE from the region.
Political analyst Mir Ayoob Khan told Arab News: “The UAE and Hyderabad are culturally connected and many people from the Gulf nation visit the city for various purposes.
“Hyderabad is an IT city and lots of business links are there between the city and Dubai and other places in the UAE. The opening of the new consulate will help in boosting the business links and help the locals to get visas easily.”

