Where We Are Going Today: Leaf cafe in Dhahran

Photos by Jasmine Bager
Where We Are Going Today: Leaf cafe in Dhahran
Where We Are Going Today: Leaf cafe in Dhahran
Where We Are Going Today: Leaf cafe in Dhahran
Where We Are Going Today: Leaf cafe in Dhahran
Where We Are Going Today: Leaf cafe in Dhahran
Where We Are Going Today: Leaf cafe in Dhahran
Updated 16 June 2023
Jasmine Bager

Where We Are Going Today: Leaf cafe in Dhahran

  • The cafe serves all kinds of hot and cold caffeinated beverages as well as fruit Danishes and freshly baked pastries
Sandwiched between a cluster of eateries, across the path from IKEA and a block away from the ever-busy Dhahran Mall is an elegant new cafe offering a laid-back atmosphere, a selection of beverages and sweet and savory treats.

As the first branch in the Kingdom, Leaf opened up in early 2023 and was a much-needed addition to the neighborhood since many of the nearby cafes had closed during the pandemic.

We tried the Sebastian “Japanese-style” cheesecake, which had a nice solid bite to it without being too sweet. Our order came with a small pitcher of thick chocolate sauce, which you can drizzle over the slice as you please or dip a forkful of cake into. It not only looks aesthetically pleasing but allows the customer to control the sweetness of the bite and creates a fun, interactive element to the plate. The sweetened iced coffee had the right consistency and ratio of liquid to ice.

The cafe serves all kinds of hot and cold caffeinated beverages as well as fruit Danishes and freshly baked pastries.

The walls have plenty of outlets, so you can plug in your device to charge as you recharge your own energy with the cafe’s delicious morsels.

Leaf is decorated to resemble an elegant home, with white walls, a sliding glass door, plenty of potted plants, nostalgic trinkets at the back statement wall shelf and a spot on the other end for borrowing books or board games while you sit and sip away at your drink.

The tables are spread out enough so everyone can enjoy privacy. It feels cozy and inviting.

Visitors can also enjoy ample outdoor seating overlooking the parking lot, which will surely become a favorite spot during cooler weather. It is currently where smokers go as the cafe doesn’t allow indoor smoking.

Service is swift and the baristas are energetic and knowledgeable.

Leaf opens from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Fridays, it is open from 4 p.m. until midnight. The cafe’s Instagram is @leafbakery.sa.

 

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck on his Spago Riyadh experience 

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck on his Spago Riyadh experience 
Updated 16 June 2023
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Austrian-American celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck has more than 40 years of experience and numerous accolades to his name, including two Michelin stars for his restaurant Spago Beverly Hills and one for his steak restaurant CUT in Singapore. He recently opened Spago Riyadh, and sat down with Arab News to discuss why he decided to expand into Saudi Arabia.  

“I really think that Saudi Arabia is at the beginning of a culinary revolution. The country is so welcoming to us. We know many of our guests, from LA to London, come from Saudi and have been asking for a similar experience in their (country),” he explained. “Saudi consumers are well-traveled … They have a wide range of experiences with different cuisines and are extremely open-minded. They’re the perfect guests for us as we always like to do something new and exciting.”  

Wolfgang Puck (left) in the kitchen. (Supplied)

Spago Beverly Hills has been a huge success, and Puck explained that much of that is down to access to fresh, top-quality ingredients. 

“California is one of the best places for ingredients: the best veggies, fruits and berries,” he said. “We also have the ocean, prairies … (This) allows us to get the freshest produce in-house and use our techniques to try and get the best possible outcome on the plate. Plus, we are multicultural, so we get influences not only from Europe, but many Asian countries as well.” 

Cooking was a natural career choice for Puck, he explained. “My mother was a chef, so it’s in my DNA. In this case, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” he said.

Puck emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and setting clear goals. (Supplied)

In addition to the chef’s obvious talent in the kitchen, he has built a worldwide restaurant empire with more than 30 eateries and lounge concepts around the world. Puck advised those who wish to follow in his footsteps to complement their culinary studies with business know-how.  

“I always tell aspiring chefs to learn the numbers and the essence of building a financially successful restaurant. (That will) open doors that are closed to so many people,” he said. 

As a kitchen team leader, Puck emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and setting clear goals. 

“I’m always inspired by young chefs and their willingness to learn,” he said. “If I can help them along the way, I feel as though I am truly giving back to the industry.” 

Updated 16 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: If you are looking for an authentic Italian eating experience, with exciting flavor combinations and a cozy Mediterranean atmosphere then Wallpepper Pizzeria in Irqah, Riyadh is the place for you.

The comforting smoky scent of freshly baked pizza greets customers as they arrive and is guaranteed to put anyone in the mood for a slice. The pizzas are baked in a traditional Neapolitan oven, which ensures the perfect blend of a crispy crust and soft center.

The menu is small yet mighty, featuring flavor combinations that may seem unconventional but work wonderfully.

The Dear Oiliva has a Mediterranean twist, topped with Greek Kalamata olives, zucchini, grilled eggplant and rich mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.

The Love Handels is made with slow-cooked premium Australian black angus beef, mozzarella cheese and black pepper sauce.

If you are in the mood to try something new, the Patate Pizza, features Italian ricotta sauce, American potatoes, chicken marinated with lemon and brown butter.

Those who like a bit more of a spice kick can add a dash of the house’s Chili Bomba, a flavorful chili oil.

Wallpepper Pizzeria also offers salads, like the Rocca Rocca, which is a delicious combination of rocket, sun-dried tomatoes, pickled cucumber, roasted almonds, mini mozzarella balls and a honey balsamic dressing. The pickles give the dish a tangy and refreshing taste.

To end the meal, there is a choice of classic Italian desserts, including tiramisu and cannoli.

For a taste of Italy in the Kingdom, Wallpepper Pizzeria is the perfect destination.

Visit @wallpepperpizzeria on Instagram for more information.

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Your Burger’ restaurant at AlManshiyah Plaza in AlUla

Where We Are Going Today: 'Your Burger' restaurant at AlManshiyah Plaza in AlUla

Photo/Supplied
  • Your Burger also offers a selection of creative appetizers
Updated 13 June 2023
Rahaf Jambi

When in AlUla, make sure to stop by Your Burger, a local joint that guarantees a satisfying experience. With its success and multiple locations in Madinah, Your Burger has become a must-try destination in AlUla. Recently opened at AlManshiyah Plaza, this eatery has taken the city by storm.

Indulge in their mouth watering brisket burgers, ranging from SR19 ($5) for a classic burger to SR44 for the wagyu burger. Each bite is a divine fusion of flavors, with tender brisket that melts in your mouth. The freshly cut French fries served alongside are perfect, and their special sauce complements the brisket deliciously.

To elevate the experience, the brisket is delicately drizzled with honey, creating a harmonious blend of sweetness and smoke. The exceptional quality of their burgers lies in the use of angus meat, expertly smoked for at least 12 hours and served in specially crafted burger buns.

Your Burger also offers a selection of creative appetizers. Try their crispy deep-fried brisket balls topped generously with a unique sauce. Alternatively, indulge in their honey BBQ delight, featuring crispy chicken dipped in honey and paired with delectable BBQ sauce, served alongside a refreshing ranch dressing. Other dishes also feature chicken, shrimp and all manner of other options.

For those seeking a memorable main course, the entrecote steak is a must-try, grilled to perfection in the restaurant’s signature tarragon basil sauce. Then there is the 12-hour smoked ribs, served with a coleslaw salad and a side of fries.

Sea food enthusiasts will find it hard to resist the temptations of the shrimp roll sandwich, expertly crafted and accompanied by Your Burger’s special sauce. Chicken lovers are well-catered to as Your Burger offers a variety of options, including tender grilled chicken, crispy chicken, crispy chicken filet, coleslaw crispy chicken, and crispy chicken with maple sriracha.

For those on the go, Your Burger even provides a DIY kit. Priced at SR102, the kit includes mixed beef and chicken patties, along with fresh ingredients like lettuce, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and a selection of mouthwatering sauces.

Due to overwhelming demand, Your Burger has announced the upcoming opening of its second branch in AlUla. For more details and updates, visit @your_burger on Instagram.

 

Great taste: Saudi Arabia’s finest on show at London food festival

Great taste: Saudi Arabia's finest on show at London food festival

Backed by the Culinary Arts Commission, the Kingdom will be represented at the Taste of Saudi Culture stand. (@TasteofLondon)
  • Chefs will serve up banquet in Regent’s Park
  • Event provides a platform for visitors to try different foods from around the world
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The best of Saudi culinary and cultural heritage will be on display this week at the Taste of London food festival.

Held in Regent’s Park, the event provides a platform for visitors to try different foods from around the world.

Backed by the Culinary Arts Commission, the Kingdom will be represented at the Taste of Saudi Culture stand, where visitors will be able to sample a wide range of delicious dishes, like jareesh, mutabbaq and luqaimat, as well as lots of tasty beverages.

The chefs will even be on hand to tell visitors about the traditional ingredients they use to give Saudi cuisine its distinct flavor.

The stand will also include the Irth (heritage) cafe, where visitors can learn more about Saudi culinary heritage.

By taking part in Taste of London the commission aims to bring the Kingdom’s culinary heritage to the world and provide Saudi chefs with a valuable platform from which to showcase their talents.

The festival runs from Wednesday to Sunday.

Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use

Alzheimer's drug gets FDA panel's backing, setting the stage for broader use

The Alzheimer's drug LEQEMBI is seen in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters on January 20, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • The FDA panel reviewed more recent data from an 1,800-patient study in which people taking the drug showed a modestly slower rate of decline on measures of memory, judgment and other cognitive tests
Updated 11 June 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Health advisers on Friday unanimously backed the full approval of a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, a key step toward opening insurance coverage to U.S. seniors with early stages of the brain-robbing disease.
The drug, Leqembi, received conditional approval from the Food and Drug Administration in January based on early results suggesting it could slow Alzheimer's progression by several months. The FDA now is reviewing more definitive results to decide whether the drug should receive the agency’s full endorsement.
The decision carries extra significance because insurers have held off on paying for the infused treatment until it has full FDA approval.
The FDA panel of outside advisers voted 6-0 that a large company study confirmed the drug's benefits for patients with mild or early Alzheimer's. The nonbinding vote amounts to a recommendation for full approval, and the FDA is scheduled to issue a final decision on the matter by July 6.
The FDA’s initial OK for Leqembi came via the agency’s accelerated approval program, which allows early access to drugs based on laboratory or biological measures suggesting that they might help patients. The drug, marketed by Eisai and Biogen, helped clear a brain plaque that is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s.
The FDA panel reviewed more recent data from an 1,800-patient study in which people taking the drug showed a modestly slower rate of decline on measures of memory, judgment and other cognitive tests.
“For an illness like this where we don’t have very much, these are meaningful changes for patients with Alzheimer’s,” said Dr. Merit Cudkowicz of Harvard Medical School. “A couple more months in the highly functional state is really meaningful.”
Drugs approved via the accelerated pathway can technically be withdrawn by the FDA if their benefits aren't confirmed, though regulators rarely take that step. Gaining full approval allows medications to stay on the market indefinitely.
Normally the process of converting an accelerated approval attracts little attention, and FDA rarely convenes its advisers to weigh in on such decisions.
But concerns about the cost and effectiveness of new plaque-targeting drugs like Leqembi have attracted new scrutiny to the process from academics, members of Congress and health insurers.
Medicare, the federal health plan that covers 60 million seniors, has essentially blocked coverage of Leqembi and a similar drug, Aduhelm, pending full FDA approval. That policy, which has little precedent, was announced last year amid concerns that Aduhelm, priced at $28,000-a-year, would drive up costs for Medicare recipients.
The federal program provides health insurance for the vast majority of people with Alzheimer’s, and private insurers tend to follow its lead.
Leqembi is priced similarly at $26,500 per year and the handful of patients who have received it to date have mainly had to pay out of pocket.
Facing pressure from Alzheimer’s advocates and patients, Medicare’s administrator, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, has made clear the program will immediately begin covering the drug if it gets FDA’s full OK.
But last week she announced extra requirements even after Medicare coverage begins: All patients receiving the drug will need to be enrolled in a federal registry to track Leqembi's safety and effectiveness. That approach is occasionally used for complex new medical devices, but rarely for drugs.
The move was criticized by advocacy groups, including the Alzheimer’s Association, which has lobbied the federal government for months to begin paying a drug that they say could potentially help many thousands of Americans.
Leqembi is the first drug that’s been convincingly shown to slow Alzheimer’s by targeting the underlying biology of the disease. The delay in progression amounts to about five months, and some experts disagree on whether that difference is enough to meaningfully improve people's lives.
But most FDA panelists were impressed by Eisai's results, which they said showed significant differences in patients' cognitive abilities and functionality, as well as reduced burden for caregivers.
The study tracked patients for 18 months using a scale measuring key indicators of cognitive function. At the end of the trial, patients receiving Leqembi declined more slowly — a difference of less than half a point on the scale — than patients who received a dummy infusion.
The drug was also associated with potentially serious side effects, including swelling of the brain and small bleeds in brain vessels.
Three patients taking Leqembi died during the study, two after experiencing a stroke linked to brain bleeding. But FDA reviewers said it was unclear whether the drug played a role in the deaths due to other underlying factors affecting the patients, including the use of blood-thinning medications that can increase the risk of bleeding.
“There are adverse effects,” said Dr. Robert Alexander of the University of Arizona, who chaired the panel. “But they're monitorable and I think the benefit is clear.”

 

