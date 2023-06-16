You are here

  • Home
  • Morocco crowned champions of 2023 Arab Futsal championship in Jeddah

Morocco crowned champions of 2023 Arab Futsal championship in Jeddah

Morocco were crowned champions of the seventh Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah on Friday after beating Kuwait in the final. (Supplied)
1 / 6
Morocco were crowned champions of the seventh Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah on Friday after beating Kuwait in the final. (Supplied)
Morocco were crowned champions of the seventh Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah on Friday after beating Kuwait in the final. (Supplied)
2 / 6
Morocco were crowned champions of the seventh Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah on Friday after beating Kuwait in the final. (Supplied)
Morocco were crowned champions of the seventh Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah on Friday after beating Kuwait in the final. (Supplied)
3 / 6
Morocco were crowned champions of the seventh Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah on Friday after beating Kuwait in the final. (Supplied)
Morocco were crowned champions of the seventh Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah on Friday after beating Kuwait in the final. (Supplied)
4 / 6
Morocco were crowned champions of the seventh Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah on Friday after beating Kuwait in the final. (Supplied)
Morocco were crowned champions of the seventh Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah on Friday after beating Kuwait in the final. (Supplied)
5 / 6
Morocco were crowned champions of the seventh Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah on Friday after beating Kuwait in the final. (Supplied)
Morocco were crowned champions of the seventh Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah on Friday after beating Kuwait in the final. (Supplied)
6 / 6
Morocco were crowned champions of the seventh Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah on Friday after beating Kuwait in the final. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2c23x

Updated 16 June 2023
Arab News

Morocco crowned champions of 2023 Arab Futsal championship in Jeddah

Morocco crowned champions of 2023 Arab Futsal championship in Jeddah
  • Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the governor of Jeddah, handed victorious team their trophy
Updated 16 June 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Morocco were crowned champions of the seventh Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah on Friday after beating Kuwait in the final.

Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the governor of Jeddah, Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al-Qadi and Vice-President of the Arab Football Association, Hani Abu Raida, were on hand to give the winning team their trophy. 

The final, held at the Ministry of Sports Hall in Jeddah, saw Morocco beat their Kuwaiti opponents 7-1 with a dominant display.

Morocco’s goals were scored by Ismail Amzal, Sufyan Shaarawy, Youssef Jawad, Khaled Bou Zaid, Sufyan Briet, Reda Al-Khayari and an own goal by Suleiman Al-Omran. Abdul Rahman Al-Taweel notched up the consolation for the Kuwaitis.

The victory gave Morocco their third consecutive Arab Futsal Cup title, having won the 2021 and 2022 tournaments. They have now surpassed the two titles won by Egypt, who won the first and second editions, and Libya, victorious in the third and fourth.

Topics: FUTSAL Saudi Arabia Morocco

Related

National teams from Morocco and Kuwait qualify for final showdown in Arab Futsal Championship
Football
National teams from Morocco and Kuwait qualify for final showdown in Arab Futsal Championship
Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals
Football
Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals

Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro

Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro
Updated 17 June 2023
AP

Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro

Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro
  • Scolari will take over at Atletico Mineiro from Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet
  • Last year, Scolari took Athletico Paranaense to the final of the Copa Libertadores, in which his team lost to Flamengo
Updated 17 June 2023
AP

SAO PAULO: Former Brazil and Portugal coach Luiz Felipe Scolari came out of retirement on Friday to take charge of Atletico Mineiro.

The 74-year-old Scolari announced the end of his coaching career in November but has contracted with the Brazilian club for 18 months.

Soon after Athletico Paranaense informed that Scolari was leaving his job there as technical director, Atletico announced the signing with the coach who won the 2002 World Cup.

Last year, Scolari took Athletico Paranaense to the final of the Copa Libertadores, in which his team lost to Flamengo. He worked at the club last year from May to November and said he achieved all of his goals in football.

Scolari will take over at Atletico Mineiro from Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet, who left the job this week after bad results and public disagreements with club executives.

Scolari told The Associated Press in October that he no longer thought of himself as a coach. He has yet to comment about the deal with Atletico Mineiro.

Atletico said in a statement they signed Scolari due to his “gregarious profile” and success. The team was fourth in the Brazilian championship after 10 matches, six points behind leader Botafogo.

Atletico were knocked out of the Brazilian Cup this month and was close to achieving a spot in the knockout stage of the Copa Libertadores.

As well as his World Cup title with Brazil and two Copa Libertadores trophies, Scolari took Portugal to the final of the 2004 European Championship. A career low point came when Germany humiliated tournament hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup.

Topics: Luiz Felipe Scolari Atletico Mineiro Athletico Paranaense Copa Libertadores

Related

FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius
Football
FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius
Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1, advance to Nations League final
Football
Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1, advance to Nations League final

England declare after Root’s 30th Test ton on rousing Ashes first day

England declare after Root’s 30th Test ton on rousing Ashes first day
Updated 17 June 2023
AP

England declare after Root’s 30th Test ton on rousing Ashes first day

England declare after Root’s 30th Test ton on rousing Ashes first day
  • Root reached his fourth Ashes ton with a single against spinner Nathan Lyon to the delight of the raucous crowd
  • Former England player Kevin Pietersen suggested ‘Bazball’ affected Australia from the get-go
Updated 17 June 2023
AP

BIRMINGHAM, England: Sitting on the balcony outside England’s dressing room, even Ben Stokes looked surprised when Zak Crawley hammered the first ball of the Ashes series through the covers for four.

A few hours later, Joe Root had the audacity to reverse-ramp Australia pace bowler Scott Boland over the boundary. Then Moeen Ali flicked Pat Cummins for six off his hips. Root repeated his trick shot for another six against Cummins.

England stayed true to their ‘Bazball’ approach on Friday and underlined their confidence by daring to declare at 393-8 after Root’s 30th Test century on a rousing opening day at Edgbaston.

In the four overs England gave themselvves for a probing bowl, Australia went 14 without loss by stumps and opener David Warner survived his Test nemesis Stuart Broad, who opened the attack. Warner was 8 not out and Usman Khawaja on 4.

“We didn’t know anything about it (the declaration), it was a scramble to get the tape on, the pads on and all the rest,” England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow said. “But when it’s something that’s not expected, it can be the best form of attack.

“We’ll come back tomorrow with a ball that’s four overs old, a fresh bowling attack and team that is really looking forward to the challenge.”

Root reached his fourth Ashes ton with a single against spinner Nathan Lyon to the delight of the raucous crowd. Root was stopped on 118 not out, including two sixes against Lyon in the final over before the unorthodox declaration by England captain Stokes.

Root and tailender Ollie Robinson, 17 not out, looked comfortable enough to have taken England past 400, though Australia were set to receive the new ball after two more overs.

Bairstow scored a 78-ball 78 and Crawley hit 61 as England raced along at more than five runs an over in a successful start to their toughest Test in the year-old ‘Bazball’ era. It all added up to England’s highest Ashes total at home since 2015.

Lyon also enjoyed a good day, taking 4-149 from his 29 overs in hot and sunny conditions on a batting-friendly pitch to extend his overall Test tally to 491.

Three entertaining sessions saw Australia get on top before England rallied each time with key partnerships, including 70 runs for the second wicket between Crawley and Ollie Pope, and 121 runs between Root and Bairstow which lifted England from 176-5 to 297-6.

It still looks like an evenly balanced contest with Australia 379 runs behind but boasting the top three ranked Test batters in Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head.

England were 124-3 at lunch — with 54 singles and 12 fours — and 240-5 at tea. Former England player Kevin Pietersen suggested ‘Bazball’ affected Australia from the get-go.

“They’ve set a field for all the bluff, for all the chat,” the BBC pundit said. “It’s fantastic to see Australia so defensive.”

Australia set mostly defensive fields after losing the toss. Cummins said he would have also batted first.

The strangest dismissal of the day ended another useful partnership for England, this time 51 runs for the fourth wicket between Root and Harry Brook (32).

Brook won’t want to watch a replay of his dismissal, not that he was looking the first time. Lyon bowled Brook when the batter’s thigh pad sent the ball looping into the air and out of his sight before dropping right behind him and spinning back onto the stumps. Brook could only grin before walking off.

Australia earlier gained a psychological edge when Crawley was dismissed by seamer Boland off the last ball before lunch.

Australia chose Josh Hazlewood at the expense of pacer Mitchell Starc and the seamer repaid the vote of confidence by claiming the first wicket of the series with England on 22. Ben Duckett went for 12, caught low behind by Alex Carey.

Brook brought up England’s 150 in the 33rd over with two runs from a would-be boundary against Boland which was athletically stopped by Head right on the rope, drawing cheers from the crowd — not for the stop but Head’s tumbling afterward.

Brook hit another four two balls later as England threatened to go into full Bazball mode with two of its most naturally talented batters. But he had a narrow escape right after when Head dropped a catch at deep backward point after seemingly misjudging how far the ball would carry. That earned Head even more cheers from the crowd.

Bairstow brought up his 24th Test 50 in only his second Test since breaking his leg in a golf-related accident last year.

Ali, who has come out of retirement to cover for injured spinner Jack Leach, showed his allround credentials on his home ground, hitting a rapid 18 with a six and two fours. He was out stumped — very easily so — after advancing down the wicket to try and smash Lyon.

Australia have not won an Ashes series in England since 2001 but they need to only draw the best-of-five contest to keep cricket’s famed urn. England has won 12 of its last 17 Tests with their bold approach under Stokes and coach Brendon (“Baz”) McCullum.

A moment’s silence before the game paid tribute to victims of a knife and van attack in Nottingham, including two cricket-loving students.

Topics: Ben Stokes Zak Crawley Cricket Joe Root Bazball approach

Related

Zakir, Najmul fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
Cricket
Zakir, Najmul fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
Pakistan to host four matches of ACC Asia Cup 2023
Cricket
Pakistan to host four matches of ACC Asia Cup 2023

Michael Jordan to sell majority stake in NBA’s Charlotte Hornets: team

Michael Jordan to sell majority stake in NBA’s Charlotte Hornets: team
Updated 16 June 2023
AFP

Michael Jordan to sell majority stake in NBA’s Charlotte Hornets: team

Michael Jordan to sell majority stake in NBA’s Charlotte Hornets: team
  • Jordan will retain a minority stake in the franchise, the team said
  • The transaction is subject to approval of the NBA
Updated 16 June 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Basketball legend Michael Jordan has agreed to sell his majority stake in the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets to an investment consortium, the team announced Friday.
The buyer group is led by Gabe Plotkin, chief investment officer at Tallwoods Capital LLC and Rick Schnall, co-president of private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
The group also includes musicians J. Cole and Eric Church, said a press release from Hornets Sports & Entertainment that did not disclose financial terms.
Jordan will retain a minority stake in the franchise, the team said. The transaction is subject to approval of the National Basketball Association.
Jordan acquired a controlling investment in the Hornets in 2010 for $275 million. The franchise has been the league’s sole team with Black-majority ownership.
The value of Jordan’s stake came to about $3 billion, according to a report on ESPN.com that cited league sources.
Often considered the greatest ever basketball player, Jordan led teams to six NBA titles, won the league’s most valuable player award five times and garnered two Olympic Gold Medals. He played his last game professionally in 2003.
However, Jordan’s tenure as the only Black owner of an NBA team has been less successful.
During his 13-year reign, Charlotte reached the playoffs just three times, losing in the first round on all three occasions.
Last season, Charlotte finished one place off the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 27 wins and 55 defeats.
The origin of Jordan’s lucrative partnership with Nike was chronicled earlier this year in the film “Air,” which was directed by Ben Affleck.

Topics: NBA basket Michael Jordan Charlotte Hornets

Related

Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $2.2m
Sport
Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $2.2m
Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for a record $10.1 million
Sport
Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for a record $10.1 million

AlUla partners with Italian equestrian training specialists Sistemaeventi

AlUla partners with Italian equestrian training specialists Sistemaeventi
Updated 16 June 2023
Arab News

AlUla partners with Italian equestrian training specialists Sistemaeventi

AlUla partners with Italian equestrian training specialists Sistemaeventi
  • Collaboration agreements will see support in training and development of endurance race
  • Riders competing against some of Europe’s best in Italian event
Updated 16 June 2023
Arab News

ALULA: The Royal Commission for AlUla and Italian equestrian training specialists Sistemaeventi have announced the signing of two strategic agreements.

The memorandums of collaboration were agreed as members of AlUla’s team took part in the Italian Endurance Championship close to the town of Castiglione del Lago.

The agreements will enable more local horse riders to join AlUla’s endurance race team and become active members of its community, a statement said.

Sistemaeventi will provide advisory, technical and professional assistance, as well as highly trained horses to support the AlUla team’s participation in competitions and events held under the umbrella of the International Equestrian Federation, including the Endurance World Championship.

Expert trainers will be on hand to boost both interest and participation among the community, raising their capabilities while promoting AlUla as a best-in-class destination for horse lovers, the statement added.

Ziad Alsuhaibani, head of the Sport Sector Executive Program at the RCU, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sistemaeventi to our growing stable of international partners.

“Their combined expertise will help in the ongoing development of the sector in AlUla, allowing us to tap into their unrivaled knowledge of the sporting landscape and success of AlUla’s growing equestrian sector.

“Seeing members of the AlUla team compete in the VIM Italian Endurance Championship was a proud moment for the sector and helped to showcase its growth on the global stage, further highlighting AlUla as a dynamic destination for the global equestrian community alongside its successful hosting of polo tournaments, exciting endurance events and more.

“AlUla combines Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage and passion for horsemanship with unique and authentic experiences. As it continues to mature, the sector plays an evermore important role in the sustainable development of AlUla, supporting our ambitions within a framework of cultural preservation, economic advancement, and sporting excellence.”

Topics: equestrian Saudi Arabia AlUla Endurance racing

Related

AlUla’s stunning landscape hosts Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2023
Sport
AlUla’s stunning landscape hosts Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2023
Dubai crown prince Sheikh Hamdan wins AlUla endurance race with Saudi-Emirati display of unity
Sport
Dubai crown prince Sheikh Hamdan wins AlUla endurance race with Saudi-Emirati display of unity

Young Green Falcons get AFC U-17 Asian Cup campaign off to winning start

Saudi Arabia kicked off their U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a crucial 2-0 victory over Australia in Thailand on Friday.
Saudi Arabia kicked off their U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a crucial 2-0 victory over Australia in Thailand on Friday.
Updated 16 June 2023
John Duerden

Young Green Falcons get AFC U-17 Asian Cup campaign off to winning start

Saudi Arabia kicked off their U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a crucial 2-0 victory over Australia in Thailand on Friday.
  • Attacking edge ensures victory over Australia as Saudi Arabia eye quarterfinal berth
Updated 16 June 2023
John Duerden

CHONBURI: Saudi Arabia kicked off their U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a crucial 2-0 victory over Australia in Thailand on Friday, a perfect start that provides a solid platform for progress to the quarterfinals. 

After both teams had had their chances, the breakthrough came from Nawaf Al-Bishri, who found the target just before the hour.

With four minutes remaining, Nawaf Al-Jadaani added a second to seal the win and the points, though it was far from an easy game for the victors, who were a little more clinical in attack than their opponents.

However, the match provided an excellent preparation for the tests to come in this 16-nation tournament. 

Australia started brightly and were soon asking questions of the West Asians, who have not had success in this tournament since 1988 — when it also took place in Thailand — though Al-Jadaani’s low shot from outside the box zipped just past the post.

Both goalkeepers had their moments. Just after the half-hour Al-Bishri shot straight at the ’keeper from the left side of the area. Almost immediately, Nestory Irankunda was in a similar position for Australia, but his shot was also blocked.

At the break, it was the Australians who had enjoyed the better chances, but the important statistic showed that neither defense had been breached.

The breakthrough came courtesy of a mistake. Australian defender Andriano Lebib loitered too long on the ball in his own half and his attempted pass was blocked by Al-Bishri, who then rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home. It was an opportunistic strike from the lively forward.

The young Socceroos pushed forward in an attempt to get back on level terms, but were met with a defense that was well-marshalled by coach Abdel Wahab Al-Harbi. Whatever Australia threw at them, Saudi Arabia were able to rise to the occasion and maintain their lead. 

As the minutes ticked by and the sky darkened in Chonburi, the opposition became increasingly desperate to get something out of the game, but found themselves caught on a devastating counter. Talal Hajji hooked the ball over the defense, freeing Mohammed Al-Muhaysh down the right. The full-back’s pass across the box was perfect, leaving Al-Jaadani with little to do but side foot the ball into an empty net.

The reactions to the goal showed that all knew where the points were going. The Australians had hands on heads and hips, while Saudi Arabia’s players, coaching staff and substitutes celebrated. Despite more than eight minutes of injury time, on a hot and humid evening in Southeast Asia, there was never going to be any comeback. 

The young Green Falcons take on Tajikistan on Monday and then complete the group stage with a clash against China three days later. The four semifinalists will all represent Asia at the U-17 World Cup later this year.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia AFC U-17 AFC Asian Cup

Related

Saudi Arabia qualify for 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup
Sport
Saudi Arabia qualify for 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup
High-flying Saudis face Kuwait, test 2023 Asian U-17 Championship
Sport
High-flying Saudis face Kuwait, test 2023 Asian U-17 Championship

follow us

Latest updates

African leaders, on a visit to Ukraine, urge de-escalation after Russian missile attack on Kyiv
African leaders, on a visit to Ukraine, urge de-escalation after Russian missile attack on Kyiv
Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro
Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro
England declare after Root’s 30th Test ton on rousing Ashes first day
England declare after Root’s 30th Test ton on rousing Ashes first day
Libya’s Haftar calls for unified government to oversee polls
Libya’s Haftar calls for unified government to oversee polls
‘Choosing Riyadh to host Expo 2030 would be smart and visionary,’ former French Culture Minister Jack Lang tells Arab News en Francais
‘Choosing Riyadh to host Expo 2030 would be smart and visionary,’ former French Culture Minister Jack Lang tells Arab News en Francais

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.