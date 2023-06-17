You are here

Construction sector and AI to dominate future jobs in Saudi Arabia, says PMI official

Construction sector and AI to dominate future jobs in Saudi Arabia, says PMI official
Earlier in May, a report released by the US-Saudi Business Council noted that the Kingdom’s construction sector saw the value of awarded contracts increasing to $51.3 billion in 2022 — a 35 percent rise compared to the previous year. (Reuters)
Updated 17 June 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Construction sector and AI to dominate future jobs in Saudi Arabia, says PMI official

Construction sector and AI to dominate future jobs in Saudi Arabia, says PMI official
  • Kingdom to provide more job opportunities to nationals and foreign talents alike in the coming years
Updated 17 June 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, a country which has been dependent on its rich oil reserves for several decades, is now on a path of economic diversification. With Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is proving that the Kingdom could perform well in non-oil private sectors too.  

As Saudi Arabia’s private sector expands rapidly, the Kingdom is expected to provide more job opportunities to nationals and foreign talents alike in the coming years. 

Giga-projects like NEOM are presenting enormous job opportunities in the construction sector, along with offering employment in various other areas including advanced technologies like artificial intelligence.

Spotlight on construction sector

According to Grace Najjar, Project Management Institute’s regional managing director for the Middle East and North Africa region, the construction industry is expected to play a crucial role in achieving the goals set forth by Vision 2030, providing immense job opportunities in the future. 

She further noted that Saudi Arabia’s construction sector will witness high demand for skilled professionals which include project managers, engineers and architects. 

“Over 5,200 projects across Saudi Arabia, with a combined worth of $819 billion, are currently underway, representing 35 percent of all active GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) project values. With such a vast number of projects, there will be a significant demand for skilled professionals in the construction industry, including project managers, engineers, architects and skilled labor,” said Najjar. 

She added: “This demand is expected to continue to rise in the coming years, especially as Saudi Arabia and the entire GCC are on a path of economic diversification.” 

Earlier in May, a report released by the US-Saudi Business Council noted that the Kingdom’s construction sector saw the value of awarded contracts increasing to $51.3 billion in 2022 — a 35 percent rise compared to the previous year. 

“The surge in contract awards continues unabated on the back of a growing economy that was fueled by significant oil revenues and the acceleration of giga-projects following the COVID-19 slowdown,” said Albara’a Alwazir, director of economic research at the USSBC.  

Najjar further pointed out that local talent in Saudi Arabia will get ample chance to explore employment opportunities in the construction sector. 

“In recent years, there has been a push to develop local talent in Saudi Arabia, including in the construction sector. The government has implemented several initiatives to develop skills and create employment opportunities for Saudis, including the National Transformation Program,” added Najjar.

Advanced technologies in focus

The growth of the construction sector in Saudi Arabia is expected to simultaneously increase job opportunities in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, especially considering the fact that building firms are making use of AI to elevate efficiency and safety. 

“AI-powered construction is taking the industry by storm, and it has the potential to improve productivity, safety and quality in construction projects. AI can be used to streamline project management, including scheduling, resource allocation and risk management,” said Najjar. 

According to the latest Future of Jobs report by the World Economic Forum, the fastest-growing roles in Saudi Arabia will be driven by technology and digitization in the Kingdom. The report noted that Saudi Arabia will witness a sharp rise in demand for AI and machine learning specialists, as almost all businesses are currently undergoing a digital transformation.

Over 5,200 projects across Saudi Arabia, with a combined worth of $819 billion, are currently underway, representing 35 percent of all active GCC project values.

Grace Najjar, Project Management Institute’s regional managing director for the Middle East and North Africa region

Ranim Al-Amin, head of government strategic partnerships in Saudi Arabia at LinkedIn, also shared similar views and noted that the employment-focused social media platform has witnessed a massive uptick in AI-related jobs in the region. 

“It is exciting to think of the transformation that new technologies like AI will bring to the region. We’ve already witnessed this change accelerate on LinkedIn since November, with AI starting to upend work everywhere for everyone all at once.  It’s only been a few months, but we’ve seen the number of jobs on LinkedIn mentioning GPT for example increase by 51 percent from 2021 to 2022,” said Al-Amin. 

She added: “We also saw the usage of keywords such as ChatGPT, Prompt Engineering, Prompt Crafting, Generative AI, and Generative Artificial Intelligence on profiles globally increase 71 percent from February to March 2023 — a massive jump in just one month.”

Rise in hybrid mode of work

It was during the pandemic outbreak that several companies gave employees a provision to work from home. However, even as the pandemic waned, many companies and employees all over the world still prefer a hybrid mode of work and the Kingdom is no different. 

“Our recent data shows that ‘software engineer’ came in sixth place among the top jobs in the Kingdom in 2022, with 45.7 percent of those openings offering a hybrid option; the highest percentage among the top 10 jobs,” said Al-Amin.

It is exciting to think of the transformation that new technologies like AI will bring to the region. We’ve already witnessed this change accelerate on LinkedIn.

Ranim Al-Amin, Head of government strategic partnerships in Saudi Arabia at LinkedIn

She added: “It is also worth noting that 10.3 percent of all entry-level jobs allowed a remote or hybrid format, witnessing a 5.7 percent increase from last year whereas senior-level jobs remained unchanged from last year with only 8.9 percent offering remote work.” 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, in line with the targets outlined in Vision 2030, is making great strides in reducing the unemployment rate. 

According to the General Authority for Statistics’ labor force survey, the unemployment rate fell to 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, from 9.9 percent in the previous three months.

Hardly surprising then that the Kingdom has set itself a target unemployment rate of 7 percent by 2030.

Topics: Vision 2030 Saudi Arabia Construction sector Saudi giga-projects artificial intelligence

Latvia considers Saudi Arabia a high-priority market, says Baltic state’s minister for economics

Latvia considers Saudi Arabia a high-priority market, says Baltic state’s minister for economics
Updated 18 June 2023
Reina Takla

Latvia considers Saudi Arabia a high-priority market, says Baltic state's minister for economics

Latvia considers Saudi Arabia a high-priority market, says Baltic state’s minister for economics
  • Ilze Indriksone emphasizes need to boost economic cooperation, bilateral trade and investment
  • Comments follow conclusion of Saudi-Latvian Business Forum in Riyadh and creation of joint economic committee
Updated 18 June 2023
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Latvia is eager to strengthen trade ties with Saudi Arabia, allowing Latvian companies to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 social reform and economic diversification agenda, Ilze Indriksone, Latvia’s minister for economics, has told Arab News.

Speaking after the conclusion of the Saudi-Latvian Business Forum in Riyadh earlier this month, Indriksone emphasized the need to expand economic cooperation, boost bilateral trade, and increase investment in research, development and technology. 

“The establishment of the joint economic committee will not only be the execution of this specific bilateral agreement (signed in Riyadh) but will also develop different connections not only between the businesses but also between ministries,” she said. 

Latvia’s Economics Minister Ilze Indriksone. (Supplied)

On June 7, the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia signed an agreement establishing a joint economic committee designed to improve information sharing and foster cooperation between Saudi and Latvian companies.

The agreement focused on several sectors, such as trade, investment, finance, transport and logistics, tourism, agriculture and the food industry, as well as on high-value areas in cutting edge technologies.

The forum was attended by representatives of government entities, members of the local business community, and 20 Latvian companies.

Speaking about the recent forum, Indriksone said Latvian companies had shown great interest in a range of Saudi sectors, including biomedicine, pharmacy, construction, information and communication technologies, and the creative industries. 

Saudi Arabia and Latvia first established diplomatic relations on March 21, 2003, at the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UN in New York. The signatories were the ambassador and permanent representative to the UN at the time, Gints Jegermanis, and former Saudi ambassador Fawzi Bin Abdul Majeed Shobokshi.

Officials of the Federation of Saudi Chambers join a photo session with members of the Latvian economic delegation after their meeting in Riyadh on June 7. (Photo courtesy: Latvian Ministry of Economics)

Following the signing of the protocol, both ambassadors expressed hope that the establishment of formal relations would be followed by concrete steps to foster understanding and mutual trade between the two countries.

Since then, Saudi-Latvian ties have developed into a prosperous relationship, enhanced by cooperation and partnerships in various sectors.

Latvian exports to Saudi Arabia were estimated at $149.35 million in 2022, while the Kingdom’s exports to the country totaled $1.41 million in 2021, according to the UN Comtrade Database. 

Latvia’s exports to the Kingdom include cereals worth $131.6 million; mineral fuels, oils and distillation products worth $5.6 million; electrical and electronic equipment worth $2.8 million; and pharmaceutical products worth $1.2 million.

The recent forum agreement identified 10 priority sectors for cooperation, which included agriculture, logistics, education, and tourism — areas undergoing rapid expansion in Saudi Arabia thanks to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda to diversify revenues away from hydrocarbons. 

Saudi Arabia and Latvia are now exploring opportunities for cooperation in high-value sectors, such as information and communication technology, digital solutions, smart technologies, smart cities, pharmaceuticals and medical tourism.

Saudi and Latvian economy officials discuss areas of cooperation during a meeting in Riyadh on June 7. (Photo courtesy: Latvian Ministry of Economics)

This is not the first time that Latvian business delegations have visited the Kingdom. 

In 2021, Khaled Al-Yahya, then secretary-general of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, welcomed an official trade delegation from Latvia to discuss the development of mechanisms to exchange investment opportunities through private sector institutions, and increase the number of reciprocal trade delegations and joint exhibitions.

Officials also traveled from Riga to Riyadh in February this year to attend the second LEAP conference — an annual tech event that was founded in 2022 by the Saudi Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, and events organizer Tahaluf.

According to Indriksone, the delegation that attended the Saudi-Latvian Business Forum last week was much larger and more diverse than previous outings, with interests in a far wider range of industries.

“The business delegation was much bigger, and companies were from various sectors including biomedicine, pharmacy, medical equipment. There was also a big representation of construction companies, ICT, and the creative industries,” she said. 

INNUMBERS

$983,000 Saudi Arabian exports to Latvia.

$85.2 million Latvian exports to Saudi Arabia.

(Source: Observatory of Economic Complexity, 2021)

In 2022, the economy in Latvia, like many countries across Europe, was still emerging from the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic when it suffered the fresh blow of surging inflation off the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February that year.

However, 2023 saw strong growth in gross domestic product, largely driven by consumption. 

Latvia is also benefiting from a significant amount of support from the EU’s Cohesion Fund, worth $4.5 billion over the 2021-to-2027 period, representing around 1.4 percent of GDP annually on average. 

Thanks to rising business confidence, Latvian companies have shown a readiness to establish their presence in Saudi Arabia, considering it a high-priority market in the Gulf Cooperation Council area. 

Members of the Latvian economic delegation get a briefing on Saudi Arabia's giga projects. (Photo courtesy: Latvian Ministry of Economics)

They are also eager to cooperate with their Saudi counterparts to help them expand into Europe by leveraging Latvia’s strategic location, EU membership and strong logistics infrastructure. 

“When coming to the region, (companies) consider establishing not only their representative offices but even manufacturing and operative offices (in Latvia),” said Indriksone. 

Although Latvia is a small country, it has “a very strong reach” into EU markets, making it an ideal partner for outside investors, she said. “We are famous for our three ports and our international airport,” she added. 

Asked about specific strategies to bolster ties between Saudi Arabia and Latvia, Indriksone highlighted the role of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, which is actively working in the region. 

She said her government plans to organize trade missions, disseminate information about the special business and investment regulations, and promote some of the most developed sectors in her country, such as pharmaceuticals. 

Education and the exchange of information are considered vital to fostering cooperation between the two nations, she added.

Describing the latest agreement as a catalyst, Indriksone said she was optimistic about the prospects for further trade and investment. 

Aerial view over the industrial port of Riga, Latvia. (Shutterstock)

Indriksone said her country has built a reputation as a friendly country for investors and startups. She said Latvia’s well-established business ecosystem and special economic zones, in particular, had attracted interest from around the globe. 

Another development is Latvia’s “Green Channel” initiative, which offers efficient tools for foreign companies operating within bureaucratic spaces, and provides the necessary education and support to help businesses grow.

The main purpose of the initiative, launched by the Ministry of Economics and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, is to relieve administrative burdens for high value-added investments.

Priority sectors include ICT, bioeconomics, smart materials, photonics, biomedicine and smart energy, as well as construction, transport and logistics linked to these smart industries.

“We have developed the Green Channel (initiative), which attracts a lot of investors from different countries, especially the US, Scandinavia, Europe, and they appreciate it” for its speed and efficiency, Indriksone said. 

Saudi firms are now well placed to benefit also, streamlining their access to European markets.

Indriksone said a Saudi delegation plans to visit Latvia in July to follow up on the developments at the Riyadh forum and to take steps to establish a business council to deepen cooperation.

 

Topics: Editor's Choice Latvia Saudi-Latvia trade Ilze Indriksone Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi-Latvian Business Forum Federation of Saudi Chambers Investment and Development Agency of Latvia

Egyptian health tech set to save Saudi lives after recent acquisition

Egyptian health tech set to save Saudi lives after recent acquisition
Updated 17 June 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Egyptian health tech set to save Saudi lives after recent acquisition

Egyptian health tech set to save Saudi lives after recent acquisition
  • Rology aims to bring latest innovations in teleradiology to health care providers KSA: CEO
Updated 17 June 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s health care sector has gained a new entrant from Egypt aimed at addressing the challenges posed by delayed medical reports and improving patient outcomes. 

Founded in 2017, Rology has secured its position in the Saudi market after sealing the acquisition of its counterpart Arkan United. 

In an interview with Arab News, Amr Abodriaa, CEO and co-founder of Rology, expressed the significance of this move in establishing a leading position in the Saudi market. 

“This acquisition allows Rology to accelerate our mission of bringing the latest innovations in teleradiology to health care providers and patients in the Kingdom and beyond,” he said. 

“Rology has saved over 600,000 lives from Egypt to Kenya, through its one-of-a-kind solution. Rology’s acquisition of Arkan and the other local partnerships it is forging is evidence of the commitment the company has to the Kingdom,” Abodriaa added. 

The CEO has set a straightforward strategy for its expansion to the Kingdom: save as many lives as possible. 

“Rology primarily addresses the significant shortage of radiologists and the subsequent delay in diagnosis across our regions. We aim to alleviate the stress, anxiety, and detrimental health consequences that delayed medical reports can cause for patients,” Abodriaa said. 

He explained that Rology offers an artificial intelligence powered teleradiology platform that targets the Middle East and Africa region. 

“We are a solution-oriented company, committed to overcoming the current challenges in the medical imaging industry, thereby ensuring rapid, accurate, and accessible diagnostics for all,” Abodriaa said. 

Arkan’s CEO Tarik Baeshen, left, with Rology CEO Amr Abodriaa. (Supplied)

The platform bridges the divide by linking health care providers with a wide network of certified sub-specialized radiologists who are accessible 24 hours a day. It provides timely radiology diagnoses and reports directly within the platform, eliminating setup costs and the need for additional systems. 

“Additionally, our advanced AI algorithms assist in flagging critical cases and prioritizing them, reducing time to diagnosis. We also ensure high-quality reporting through our rigorous, multi-tier quality assurance process,” Abodriaa elaborated. 

Rology aims to rapidly expand its presence in the Saudi market by leveraging its technology and utilizing strategic acquisitions to achieve its targets. 

“By combining Rology’s cutting-edge technology and network with Arkan’s established expertise, we’re poised to revolutionize the field of teleradiology and improve patient care in unprecedented ways. This strategic move allows Rology to address the needs in the Saudi health care market,” the CEO explained. 

Rology’s focus on digitalizing the health care sector in Saudi Arabia aligns with the government’s ongoing efforts to drive significant improvements in the wellness space. 

The Kingdom aims to restructure the health sector by enhancing its capabilities as an effective, integrated, value-based ecosystem focused on the patient’s health. 

It is committed to investing heavily in the health technology sector to meet these ambitious goals. The 2023 budget allocated over SR180 billion ($50.3 billion) to health care and social development, reflecting the government’s commitment to this initiative.  

Much of this budget is directed toward digital health initiatives to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and transparency within the health care system. 

“Saudi Arabia is a key market and one of the most important in the region for health tech. The Saudi health care sector is still the largest in the Near East North Africa region and is quickly catching up and growing at a faster pace,” Abodriaa stated. 

He further said that the Kingdom is the largest medical device market in the region adding:“As part of our strategic choice to focus on Saudi Arabia as a key market, Rology is making inroads with this major acquisition.” 

SPEEDREAD

• The platform bridges the divide by linking health care providers with a wide network of certified sub-specialized radiologists who are accessible 24 hours a day.

• It provides timely radiology diagnoses and reports directly within the platform, eliminating setup costs and the need for additional systems.

• The platform aims to rapidly expand its presence in the Saudi market by leveraging its technology and utilizing strategic acquisitions to achieve its targets.

With the Kingdom reducing its dependency on hospital care and moving toward preventive health services, it aims to digitalize 70 percent of patient activities by 2030. 

“Saudi Arabia’s health care sector remains to be the largest in the region and Rology will play a critical role in delivering top quality reporting for the health care system in a highly efficient and cost-efficient manner,” Abodriaa said. 

The company’s strategy leverages a platformalization, democratization, and decentralization model to enhance the radiology industry. 

“By transforming radiology into an on-demand platform-based service, Rology democratizes access to quality diagnostic care, allowing professionals worldwide to contribute and collaborate,” Abodriaa said. 

“The decentralization of radiology services further disrupts the traditional system, making advanced diagnostics accessible and affordable for everyone, thereby transforming the landscape of global health care,” he added. 

Operating under a pay-per-report basis, Rology ensures a steady income stream while accommodating the variable demand of radiology services. 

“This transaction-based model encourages hospital adoption by minimizing upfront costs and resistance,” Abodriaa explained. 

Backed by investors and venture capitals from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Japan, and Egypt, Rology has secured three funding rounds since its inception with plans to raise a new investment round soon. 

Abodriaa did not disclose any funding amounts or revenue metrics but stated that the company has seen “significant annual growth.” 

Rology currently has operations across nine countries, with its headquarters in Egypt and regional offices in Saudi Arabia and Kenya.

Topics: Start-up of the Week Rology Egypt saudi market Arkan United

Saudi Arabia’s startup landscape set to be catapulted by PIF’s Jada

Saudi Arabia’s startup landscape set to be catapulted by PIF’s Jada
Updated 16 June 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi Arabia's startup landscape set to be catapulted by PIF's Jada

Saudi Arabia’s startup landscape set to be catapulted by PIF’s Jada
  • PIF’s Jada Fund of Funds Co. plans to invest in Investcorp’s $500m Saudi pre-initial public offering growth fund
Updated 16 June 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s startup landscape has received a significant push after a subsidiary of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund committed to investing in several venture capital vehicles.

PIF’s Jada Fund of Funds Co. plans to invest an undisclosed amount in Bahrain-based Investcorp’s $500 million Saudi pre-initial public offering growth fund.

The investment vehicle is exclusively focused on supporting a diverse range of companies based in Saudi Arabia during their pre-IPO stage.

Launched last year, the growth fund aims to invest in a diversified portfolio of fast-growing startups looking to go public.

“One of Jada’s primary goals is to support the growth of the local private equity ecosystem, and we look forward to see Investcorp’s Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund playing an impactful role in supporting companies across the Kingdom that have strong growth trajectories and the ability to invigorate the wider small and medium enterprise community,” said Bandr Al-Homaly, CEO of Jada Fund of Funds Co.

Last August, Investcorp led a $100 million pre-IPO funding round in TruKKer, a Saudi-based trucking marketplace with over 45,000 trucks on its platform.

“Jada’s commitment to Investcorp Saudi Pre-IPO Fund marks the start of a long-term strategic partnership, as Investcorp continues to grow its assets under management across multiple asset classes in Saudi Arabia,” said Yasser Bajsair, head of Investcorp Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s startup investment landscape has experienced remarkable growth and transformation in recent years, mainly driven by government initiatives.

PIF has allocated significant funds to invest in promising startups, fueling their growth and expansion.

Jada has also participated in a joint fund between Saudi Arabia and South Korea to invest in startups from both countries.

The joint fund falls under an agreement for investment cooperation and startup support between South Korea and Saudi Arabia, which was signed during a visit by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to the country in November last year.

It was initially established with an injection of $10 million in an existing fund worth $150 million, in which Saudi Arabia is a key investor. An additional $160 million was raised on Wednesday, with participation from Saudi Venture Investment and Jada, Wamda reported.

Launched in late 2019, Jada is a $1.07 billion fund targeting investments in startups, venture capital funds and private equity funds.

Saudi VC Nama Ventures leads another cross-border funding round

Saudi Arabia’s venture capital firm Nama Ventures led a pre-seed funding round for Nigeria-based logistics startup Messenger, Wamda reported.

The firm also participated in a $3.6 million funding round for Termii, a Nigerian customer engagement solutions provider.

Founded in 2018 by Amanda Etuk and Essein Etuk, Messenger looks to digitize the retail supply chain in Nigeria through its end-to-end logistics platform.

The company claims to have processed 700,000 deliveries for its clients which include Jumia Food, Omnibiz, DHL, Glovo, and Shopex TV. Messenger plans to acquire 100,000 new customers in the next 12 months.

Meanwhile, Termii offers a communication platform that supports 9,000 fintech companies to communicate with their clients.

Founded in 2017, Termii is backed by startup accelerator Y-Combinator, along with investors including Fintech Collective, Launch Africa Ventures Aidi Ventures, and Ralicap Ventures, as well as Now Venture Partners, Vastly Valuable Ventures, and Nama Ventures.

Egypt’s marketplace for trucks raises $3.5m

Egypt’s Uber for trucks Trella has closed a $3.5 million funding round from newly launched private equity fund Avanz Capital Egypt.

Founded in 2018, Trella connects shippers with trucks in real-time and has operations in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Egypt.

The Avanz Capital fund, launched in 2022, is a subsidiary of Squared Capital International, and manages a couple of funds — one focuses on investing in startups and SMEs, and the other is aimed at supporting low-carbon projects

MENA startup funding bounces back in May after a major slowdown in April The Middle East and North Africa region witnessed a massive slowdown in startup funding in April with just $7 million raised throughout the month, but managed to bounce back in May with $445 million invested across 39 deals.

According to Wamda’s monthly startup funding report, the UAE led May’s funding growth with $422 million largely taken by buy now, pay later giant Tabby’s $350 million debt funding round.

Qatar secured the second position for the first time, raising $12 million through superapp Snoonu. Saudi Arabia followed with $6 million raised across 15 deals.

Excluding Tabby’s debt round, the total funding in the region decreased to $95 million, with the UAE contributing $71.6 million.

Saudi Arabia took the lead in terms of deal count, driven by the graduation of seven local startups from the renowned Flat6labs Riyadh accelerator program.

Topics: Saudi Arabia startups

Putin: Russia fully complies with climate commitments, unlike others

Putin: Russia fully complies with climate commitments, unlike others
Updated 16 June 2023
Salam Al-Obaidy

Putin: Russia fully complies with climate commitments, unlike others

Putin: Russia fully complies with climate commitments, unlike others
Updated 16 June 2023
Salam Al-Obaidy

ST. PETERSBURG: Russia, unlike other countries, fully complies with its climate commitments and is even ahead of schedule, Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

“Unlike many other countries, we fully fulfill all our obligations in this area. Even with a certain advance,” Putin said during an inspection of a stand at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum dedicated to the upcoming UN climate summit in the UAE.

Speaking about the indicators in the tourism sector, Putin revealed there was a threefold-increase in the number of Russian tourists traveling to the UAE last year.

“Last year, I don't remember exactly by how many, but there was a very large increase in tourists (to the UAE). A million, 900,000 in my opinion,” Putin said. 

Before that, there were 300,000, he recalled, adding: “This year there are already 500,000 of our tourists (who have gone to the UAE).”

Putin met with Al-Nahyan at the event on Friday and they toured the UAE pavilion together.

The UAE president expressed hope that the number of tourists will exceed one million.

“And it's not bad for our people,” Putin replied, and added: “Relations between Russia and the Emirates are developing very successfully.

“I won’t talk about specific figures now — they are impressive. But the main thing is that they benefit both Russia and the United Arab Emirates – largely, of course, thanks to your support.”

Al-Nahyan also noted the strength of bilateral relations, saying: “We are building strong relations – I am grateful to you for this, Mr. President, and for the world to benefit from our relations too. I thank you, Mr. President, for your attitude towards the United Arab Emirates and you personally for this opportunity.”

The UAE is the guest country at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this year.

Topics: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Russian-UAE economic cooperation praised at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Russian-UAE economic cooperation praised at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Updated 17 June 2023
Salam Al-Obaidy

Russian-UAE economic cooperation praised at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Russian-UAE economic cooperation praised at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Updated 17 June 2023
Salam Al-Obaidy

ST. PETERSBURG: Russian firms are keen to develop further ties with the UAE, the country’s deputy prime minister has insisted in a speech lauding economic links between the two nations.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Denis Manturov — also Russia’s industry and trade minister — noted the special nature of Russian-Emirati relations, which includes strong ties of friendship and a rich history of cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect and trust.

His comments came after the ruler of the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, Sheikh Saud Al-Qasimi, took part in the opening of the UAE’s pavilion at the forum, marking the country’s role as a guest at the event.

Trade turnover between the two countries has doubled over the past year and now amounts to $10 billion, and Manturov said: “We are constantly expanding the range of areas in which we build joint work. 

“We are implementing a number of industrial cooperation projects, initiatives in the field of transport and services, energy and food security. 

“We have started an active negotiation process on a free trade agreement between the UAE and the states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

“This will give an additional impetus to the comprehensive development of our multilateral trade and economic ties.”

The pavilion’s motto – “Impossible is Possible” – is seen as perfectly corresponding to the spirit of Russian-Emirati relations (AN)

After the opening ceremony for the pavilion, Manturov and the Minister of Economy of the UAE Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri joined the Russia-UAE business dialogue, during which priority areas for the development of further cooperation were considered.

“I would like to note that our companies from both sides are interested in continuing work on different vectors of cooperation,” Manturov said, adding: “Russian business is showing great interest in locating production and logistics facilities in the UAE.”

He went on: “We also expect continued investment cooperation with the UAE. In recent years, Emirati companies have invested in various sectors of the Russian economy, and these investments have paid off — this is reflected in the figures of foreign trade turnover. 

“I would like to emphasize that industrial cooperation is the basis for increasing investment and trade turnover. 

“Today, opportunities for cooperation, projects in the aviation and automotive industries, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, and pharmaceuticals are being successfully implemented and worked out with our colleagues from the UAE.”

In a speech, the UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri marked the strong participation of his country in the forum, which includes 18 companies in various sectors of the economy. 

Speaking about the trade turnover between Abu Dhabi and Moscow, Al-Marri noted its growth has doubled over the past year.

The minister said: “On the aspect of engagement, we really built a strong and significant approach in areas that we are looking forward to engage with, more specifically on the aspects of science, AI (artificial intelligence), green energy, and technology. 

“The UAE and Russia have a very strategic partnership and we are engaged in this partnership in a very robust way and our trade has grown since then.”

The participation of the UAE as a guest country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is an important step in strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The pavilion’s motto – “Impossible is Possible” – is seen as perfectly corresponding to the spirit of Russian-Emirati relations.

Topics: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Russia-UAE

