Royal Ascot hopeful Chaldean lines up for Balding, Juddmonte’s newest trainer

Chaldean on the gallops at Park House Stables, Kingsclere, his last fast piece of work before the St James's Palace Stakes, Royal Ascot 2023. (Supplied)
Updated 18 June 2023
  • Highly fancied colt looks to build on recent success ahead of St. James’s Palace Stakes on Tuesday
LONDON: Trainer Andrew Balding is hoping Chaldean can notch up another win for Saudi-owned Juddmonte this season at Royal Ascot and continue the work started four decades ago by late founder Prince Khalid bin Abdullah.

The Saudi businessman, whose son Prince Saud has taken up the Juddmonte reins, first tasted success at Ascot in 1979 when Abeer won the Queen Mary Stakes at the meeting.

More than 40 years later, the famous emerald, pink and white silks will be carried by Chaldean, a son of Frankel and one of the heavily fancied charges in Tuesday’s St. James’s Palace Stakes.

The three-year-old colt, who won the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, is trained in Britain by Balding, Juddmonte’s newest trainer.

“To be asked to train for Juddmonte is a huge compliment and a great honor, really,” Balding told Great British Racing International for Arab News.

“They are probably the most important owner-breeder operation in the world in terms of their level of success, so just thrilled to get a horse as good as Chaldean in our first venture together,” he added.

Balding said Chaldean has been training well, and that his job has been about trying to temper expectations after recent success.

“He’s been very well. Most of the horses that ran Guineas weekend had hard races, so we were never inclined to run him back any sooner than Ascot,” he said. “(Chaldean) had a quiet two weeks and seemed to freshen up well, and built up nicely back to full fitness; this week’s gallops should put him spot on.

“Obviously, expectations are high with a Dewhurst and Guineas winner. He’s only got the one blip, which is no fault of his own, since his debut. He’s jumped through every hoop since his debut and we are hopeful. 

“It’s Royal Ascot, a Group 1, and you can never take anything for granted. If he brings his A game, he’ll have a great chance,” Balding added.

Considering the increased “international appeal” of Royal Ascot, success at the meeting would be “hugely important,” he said.

“People will be attending from far and wide, and it really has become the focal point of our summer. It has huge relevance not just to racing people in Europe, but far beyond that.”

Balding has been relishing his new role with Newmarket-based Juddmonte, especially with the top-class facilities and world-leading expertise at the operation.

“Juddmonte have the most amazing families as breeders,” he said. “They put a lot of thought and work into the breeding operation; they are very well raised and half the job is done for you. No trainer can make a champion out of nothing, but if you give them a chance with the families, it makes it a lot easier.

“It’s wonderful for racing worldwide that Juddmonte have carried on with what Prince Khalid started with such enthusiasm and commitment to the sport; a huge relief from everyone in the industry.”

