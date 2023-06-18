Saudi minister of sports attends opening ceremony of Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

You are here

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi minister of sports, attended the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

  Leadership has played pivotal role in country becoming more active, says Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal
Kingdom represented by 85 athletes across 15 disciplines
  • Kingdom represented by 85 athletes across 15 disciplines
RIYADH: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Saudi minister of sports and president of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, attended the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin on Saturday — on behalf of KIng Salman — at the city’s Olympic Stadium.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier officially inaugurated the event, which began with a procession of the participating countries, including Saudi Arabia, followed by a speech delivered by Dr. Timothy Shriver, chairman of the Special Olympics International Board of Directors.

The ceremony was also attended by Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, president of the Saudi Arabian Sports for All Federation; Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee; Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, Saudi ambassador to Germany; Adwa Al-Arifi, board member of the Olympic Committee; Abdulaziz Baeshen, CEO and secretary-general of the committee; and Maha Al-Juffali, president of the Special Olympics Federation.

Saudi Arabia is represented at the event by 85 athletes participating in 15 sports, including handball, basketball, judo, bowling, football, equestrian, badminton, volleyball, beach volleyball, bocce, athletics, cycling, weightlifting, table tennis, and swimming.

Prince Al-Faisal met Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, and the parties discussed avenues for potential cooperation, as well as strategies to develop Paralympic sports in Saudi Arabia. The prince later presented Parsons with a commemorative gift.

Al-Faisal also engaged in discussions with Ayman Abdel Wahab, president of Special Olympics Middle East and North Africa, regarding developments in the Kingdom and the broader Middle East region.

Al-Faisal expressed his deep gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its unwavering interest and support for the sports sector in the Kingdom.

He emphasized that such attention, support, and collaborative efforts had led to a substantial increase in the percentage of people engaging in sports and physical activities on a weekly basis. The figure now stands at 48 percent of the total population — compared to 19 percent in 2019 — enjoying a minimum of 30 minutes of activity per week.

He said that the percentage of people engaging in physical activity for 150 minutes each week had increased from 20 percent in 2019 to 29 percent in 2021.

The progress contributes to one of the pillars of Vision 2030, which aims to create a vibrant society that appreciates the importance of sports and encourages regular physical activity.

Al-Faisal extended his good wishes to participating Saudi athletes at the event.

The Special Olympics World Games continues until June 25 and features more than 7,000 athletes from more than 190 countries, competing in 26 different sports.

Boulter wins battle of the Brits to claim first WTA title

Boulter wins battle of the Brits to claim first WTA title
Boulter wins battle of the Brits to claim first WTA title

Boulter wins battle of the Brits to claim first WTA title
  The last all-British final on the WTA Tour was in 1977 when Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco
NOTTINGHAM: Katie Boulter won her first WTA Tour title on Sunday, beating Jodie Burrage 6-3 6-3 in the Nottingham Open in the first all-British final at this level for 46 years.

Boulter cemented her position as British No. 1 and will move to a career high inside the world’s top 80.

“I’m definitely going to be sleeping with this trophy tonight,” said Boulter, who grew up in nearby Leicester.

“I dreamt of this moment since I was a little girl, training here at four or five years old, coming here as a fan and now having coming here as a player. I dreamt big and it means more than everything to me.”

The last all-British final on the WTA Tour was in 1977 when Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco.

“We appreciate it’s an all-British final and what an incredible achievement it is,” added Boulter.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray claimed a second title in two weeks at the Nottingham Open to continue his fine preparation for Wimbledon.

The three-time Grand Slam champion followed up his win at Surbiton last week with a flawless display to beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 to claim the tournament without dropping a set.

Murray’s 10-match winning streak is now his best since he topped the world rankings in 2017 and before he required career-threatening hip surgery.

After winning two Challenger Tour events, the 36-year-old faces a step up in quality when he heads to the ATP 500 event at Queen’s Club this week, where he will face world number 18 Alex de Minaur in the first round.

But a strong showing at the tournament he has won five times could improve Murray’s ranking sufficiently to be seeded at Wimbledon next month.

West Indies, Zimbabwe win opening Cricket World Cup qualifiers

West Indies, Zimbabwe win opening Cricket World Cup qualifiers
West Indies, Zimbabwe win opening Cricket World Cup qualifiers

West Indies, Zimbabwe win opening Cricket World Cup qualifiers
  Earlier in the day, unbeaten centuries by skipper Craig Ervine and Sean Williams in a 164-run partnership guided Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket win over Nepal
HARARE: West Indies and Zimbabwe notched up victories in their respective opening Cricket World Cup Group A qualifiers over the United States and Nepal on Sunday.
Two-time world champions West Indies recovered from the early loss of openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers as four players hit half-centuries as they made 297 all out off 49.3 overs.
Johnson Charles top scored with 66, while Jason Holder (56), Roston Chase (55) and skipper Shai Hope (54) all went past 50, Nicholas Pooran also chipping in with 43 runs.
Gajanand Singh hit an unbeaten 101 off 109 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, for the US team, but the chase proved too much and the West Indies ran out winners by 39 runs.
“We have to be disciplined and we have to stay calm,” Holder said, praising Singh for his effort with the bat.
“He played a really good knock to get his team close enough to our total.”
Earlier in the day, unbeaten centuries by skipper Craig Ervine and Sean Williams in a 164-run partnership guided Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket win over Nepal.
Chasing an imposing total of 290, Ervine hit a 128-ball 121 featuring 15 fours and a six, while Williams struck 102 off 70 balls as Zimbabwe reached 291 for the loss of two wickets with 35 balls remaining.
Openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh hit 99 and 66 respectively to help Nepal to 290 for eight wickets off their 50 overs at the Harare Sports Club.
Wellington Masakadza eventually claimed both Bhurtel and Sheikh’s wickets and Richard Ngarava took 4-43 off his nine overs.
In front of a large crowd, Zimbabwe lost Joylord Gumbie (25) and Wessly Madhevere (32) before Ervine and Williams took control of Nepal’s bowling attack.
“We didn’t start really well, dropped catches cost us but credit to the guys for pulling it back. We thought that 280/290 would be chaseable because the wicket looked very nice,” said Ervine.
“I think it’s well played today, rest day tomorrow and a quick turnaround when we play the Netherlands next on Tuesday.”
The action continues Monday, with Sri Lanka facing the United Arab Emirates and Ireland taking on Oman in Group B matches at Bulawayo.
Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will make the World Cup to be played in India in October and November.

Royal Ascot hopeful Chaldean lines up for Balding, Juddmonte's newest trainer

Royal Ascot hopeful Chaldean lines up for Balding, Juddmonte’s newest trainer
Royal Ascot hopeful Chaldean lines up for Balding, Juddmonte's newest trainer

Royal Ascot hopeful Chaldean lines up for Balding, Juddmonte’s newest trainer
  Highly fancied colt looks to build on recent success ahead of St. James's Palace Stakes on Tuesday
LONDON: Trainer Andrew Balding is hoping Chaldean can notch up another win for Saudi-owned Juddmonte this season at Royal Ascot and continue the work started four decades ago by late founder Prince Khalid bin Abdullah.

The Saudi businessman, whose son Prince Saud has taken up the Juddmonte reins, first tasted success at Ascot in 1979 when Abeer won the Queen Mary Stakes at the meeting.

More than 40 years later, the famous emerald, pink and white silks will be carried by Chaldean, a son of Frankel and one of the heavily fancied charges in Tuesday’s St. James’s Palace Stakes.

The three-year-old colt, who won the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, is trained in Britain by Balding, Juddmonte’s newest trainer.

“To be asked to train for Juddmonte is a huge compliment and a great honor, really,” Balding told Great British Racing International for Arab News.

“They are probably the most important owner-breeder operation in the world in terms of their level of success, so just thrilled to get a horse as good as Chaldean in our first venture together,” he added.

Balding said Chaldean has been training well, and that his job has been about trying to temper expectations after recent success.

“He’s been very well. Most of the horses that ran Guineas weekend had hard races, so we were never inclined to run him back any sooner than Ascot,” he said. “(Chaldean) had a quiet two weeks and seemed to freshen up well, and built up nicely back to full fitness; this week’s gallops should put him spot on.

“Obviously, expectations are high with a Dewhurst and Guineas winner. He’s only got the one blip, which is no fault of his own, since his debut. He’s jumped through every hoop since his debut and we are hopeful. 

“It’s Royal Ascot, a Group 1, and you can never take anything for granted. If he brings his A game, he’ll have a great chance,” Balding added.

Considering the increased “international appeal” of Royal Ascot, success at the meeting would be “hugely important,” he said.

“People will be attending from far and wide, and it really has become the focal point of our summer. It has huge relevance not just to racing people in Europe, but far beyond that.”

Balding has been relishing his new role with Newmarket-based Juddmonte, especially with the top-class facilities and world-leading expertise at the operation.

“Juddmonte have the most amazing families as breeders,” he said. “They put a lot of thought and work into the breeding operation; they are very well raised and half the job is done for you. No trainer can make a champion out of nothing, but if you give them a chance with the families, it makes it a lot easier.

“It’s wonderful for racing worldwide that Juddmonte have carried on with what Prince Khalid started with such enthusiasm and commitment to the sport; a huge relief from everyone in the industry.”

Fowler, Clark share US Open lead with major champions chasing them

Fowler, Clark share US Open lead with major champions chasing them
Fowler, Clark share US Open lead with major champions chasing them

Fowler, Clark share US Open lead with major champions chasing them
  Fowler knows what to expect by looking ahead at a final round on a Los Angeles Country Club course getting tougher by the minute
The final hour brought a surprise at every turn
  • The final hour brought a surprise at every turn
LOS ANGELES: Rickie Fowler only had 3 1/2 feet left for par on what should have been his last shot Saturday in a US Open round filled with far bigger moments. At stake was his first 54-hole lead in a major. Shockingly, he missed and slipped into a tie with Wyndham Clark.

Fowler wasn’t the least bit bothered.

He knows what to expect by looking ahead at a final round on a Los Angeles Country Club course getting tougher by the minute, and by looking behind at some of the players chasing them — Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson.

“It would be nice for that one to go in,” Fowler said. “Really doesn’t matter — having the lead, being one back, two back — you’re going to have to play good golf tomorrow. Bummer to have that one slip away, but tomorrow is a whole new day.

“That’s kind of when the tournament really starts.”

Fowler brought the buzz to the US Open with a 70-foot birdie putt only to lose the lead with a three-putt bogey on the 18th hole, which turned into a two-shot lead and a tie for the lead when Clark boldly took on a tight pin he could barely see for a closing birdie.

Clark’s birdie put him — and not McIlroy — in the final group. And he knew it.

“I wanted to be in the final group. Every shot matters out here,” Clark said.

For all the drama over the final hour — big putts, Scheffler’s eagle-birdie finish, Xander Schauffele going from a crash to a recovery to another crash — McIlroy played a steady hand with one birdie and one bogey over his final 14 holes.

He had a 69 that left him one shot behind, poised to end nine long years without a major.

“It’s nice to be in the hunt,” McIlroy said.

Fowler had to settle for an even-par 70. Clark escaped big trouble from the barranca right of the 17th green with a 6-foot bogey putt to stay close, and then boldly took on a tight left pin at the 18th for a 6-foot birdie and a 69.

They were at 10-under 200.

The final hour brought a surprise at every turn. A long day of blazing sunshine baking the North course at Los Angeles Country Club gave way to the infamous marine layer that brought out some sweatshirts late in the day.

Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, never looked to be in the mix until he closed out his round of 68 by holing a 7-iron from 196 yards on the 17th hole and making a 20-foot birdie putt that put him in the penultimate group with McIlroy.

For so many others, it didn’t take much to lose ground.

Schauffele began his round by taking three shots to get out of a fairway bunker, making three bogeys in five holes, only to get it all back before losing ground at the end with a series of poor drives. He was at 73, five shots back.

Harris English kept pace with the leaders until he missed short putts, big drives and ended his day with a chip shot from the deep collar around the 18th green that didn’t move the ball. His fourth bogey of the back nine gave him a 71, leaving him four shots behind.

The final hour saved what had been a stale atmosphere among the glitz of LA, with just about everyone playing a part. The five players within five shots of the lead included three major champions who have been No. 1 in the world — McIlroy, Scheffler and Johnson (71).

This is the third time Fowler has been in the final group at a major. This is only the third time Clark has played in the final round of a major. He showed plenty of mettle, following consecutive bogeys with a birdie on the 13th — right after Fowler wowed the gallery with his 70-footer — and smartly took a penalty drop on the 17th before a closing bogey.

There was a lot going on at the end.

“I felt like I handled all of it really well,” Clark said. “I felt like I handled all the adversity, and I feel like my best round is still out there.”

McIlroy had a chance to end his major drought last summer at St. Andrews when he shared the lead going into the final round at St. Andrews, only for Cameron Smith to blow past him. He has been in position twice in the last two weeks, at the Memorial and Canadian Open, only to turn in a dud of a final round.

The stakes are enormous this time, on this stage. And he has the experience, though he wasn’t sure to make of that.

“It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it,” said McIlroy, whose last major was at the PGA Championship in 2014. “I’m going out there to try to execute a game plan, and I feel like over the last three days I’ve executed that game plan really, really well. And I just need to do that for one more day.”

Scheffler is suddenly in the mix, all because of one remarkable shot and one big putt. He has been the model of consistency this year, even in the majors — a tie for 10th at the Masters, a runner-up finish in the PGA Championship.

“I’m standing there on 17 tee and just made another bogey, and I think I was probably 4 under for the tournament and I’m looking up at the board and I’m seven shots back and I’m thinking maybe I can steal one shot coming in,” Scheffler said.

He stole three and now is well within range.

The marine layer blocking the sun had kept LACC’s greens receptive and scoring ridiculous, at least by US Open standards. The sunshine made it a stronger test, and perhaps offered a preview of what’s to come.

The scores don’t indicate this is the toughest test in golf. It’s likely to feel like way for the players chasing the silver trophy — Fowler and Clark going for their first, McIlroy hopeful of a win that will take attention away from what has been keeping him from another.

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest
Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest
  • The 22-year-old Real Madrid forward has been subjected to frequent racist abuse this season
  • Brazil decided the friendly was a good opportunity to strike back as the match was staged in Espanyol’s stadium
BARCELONA: On a night in which Brazil wore an all-black strip to protest racism in football, Vinicius Junior was on the score sheet and in the spotlight in a 4-1 international friendly win over Guinea.

The 22-year-old Real Madrid forward has been subjected to frequent racist abuse this season and Brazil decided the friendly was a good opportunity to strike back as the match was staged in Espanyol’s stadium near Barcelona.

In a powerful move Brazil abandoned their iconic yellow and green shirts and were instead kitted out in an all-black strip in a stand against racism for the first half of the game.

The Brazilian Football Confederation was behind the gesture accompanied by the slogan of “Com racismo nao tem jogo” (With racism, there is no game).

Vinicius himself, wearing the No. 10 shirt, got on the score sheet with an 88th minute spot-kick, by this time kitted out in Brazil’s usual colors.

Newcastle forward Joelinton was well placed to tap in the opener on the goalline on 27 minutes while Rodrygo curled home the second two minutes later.

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy pulled a goal back with a close range header on 35 minutes but Eder Militao restored the two-goal lead shortly after the restart rising high to meet a cross at the far post.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro escaped with a yellow card for a late tackle on Francois Kamano that was at odds with the party atmosphere in the stadium.

Late in the game Brazil substiture Malcom was brought down in the box and Vinicius was urged to take the penalty, which he hit hard and low enough to beat ‘keeper Ibrahim Kone who had dived the right way.

Earlier in the week the Spanish and Brazilian football federations presented their plan for a friendly match at the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2024 to combat racism following global outrage at the abuse of Vinicius Junior.

