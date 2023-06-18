Tuwaiq Academy launches metaverse training camps in Riyadh

RIYADH: Tuwaiq Academy has opened registration for the Metaverse Academy camps for students in Riyadh.
The camps, the first of their kind in the Middle East and North Africa, will be held in partnership with Meta and will teach trainees to build and develop metaverse systems.
Three educational tracks will vary in duration, with one-day, four-week and nine-month options available, and will be held at the academy's head office in Riyadh.
The one-day online course will introduce the concept of virtual worlds, and technologies in the field of augmented and virtual reality.
The second track, a four-week course, will allow trainees to develop their skills in metaverse technologies using Meta Spark software.
The third track is an intensive nine-month program that will immerse trainees in the world of the metaverse by offering experience as a developer of 3D immersive real-time applications and creating AR effects using Meta Spark Studio.
The Tuwaiq Academy has partnered with multinational corporations including Google, Amazon, IBM, Cisco, Apple, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle, Microsoft, Trend Micro and Offensive Security to launch training programs.
More than 3,000 people benefit from the Tuwaiq Academy through camps and programs it holds in partnership with major international companies specializing in digital, cybersecurity, emerging technologies, programming and drones.
Those interested in participating in the Tuwaiq Academy’s programs courses can register on https://metaverse.tuwaiq.edu.sa/