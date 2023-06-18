Saudi Arabia, Kosovo offcials discuss ways to boost economic relations

Meet the Saudi woman transforming Arabic literature into wearable art
Updated 18 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Maryah Abudeeb’s jewelry creations begin with the stroke of a calligraphy brush and end with the design of masterpieces inspired by poetry and literature.
Abudeeb, a sourcing specialist, is the founder of Mashq, a jewelry brand named after an ancient and classic form of calligraphy. The word translates to “stretch out,” which is what is done to Arabic letters in the calligraphy form.
Her inspiration began at a young age when she saw her father scribe and her mother create handcrafted pieces.
Describing how they inspired her art, she said: “My dad is a great calligrapher. I grew up watching the beauty of Arabic calligraphy done by his hands, which to this day still inspires and drives me.
“My mother has a creative soul and creates beauty out of nothing, whether it’s a simple toy or an artistic masterpiece, which made me become passionate about anything crafted by hand.”
Traveling to various countries and seeing buildings adorned with historic Arabic writing opened up new worlds for Abudeeb.
She was also moved when she came across jewelry that had calligraphy engraved on it, each piece telling a personal story.
Islamic art has a special place in Abudeeb’s heart, and she believes it “should be displayed and appreciated.”
“I like to read Islamic design books to educate myself on the various designs and phrases that are inspired by Islamic art,” she said.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Abudeeb had an epiphany.
She thought to herself, “why not combine both of my passions, jewelry and Arabic handwriting, into one?”
That was the beginning of Mashq.
In March 2021, Abudeeb launched her first collection. She was involved in the process as the calligrapher and designer behind each piece of jewelry.
The designs feature verses and lines from some of her favorites works of Arabic poetry and literature.
The whole idea is that when the person wears the piece, the phrase becomes a reflection of how they feel or becomes a source of motivation.
Maryah Abudeeb, Jewelry designer
Abudeeb explained the design process: “After I write it (in calligraphy) to the best of my ability, the phrase is drawn into 3D using a specific program for jewelry design.
“The piece is then developed, either by hand or by a machine, depending on the size and design of the piece.”
According to Abudeeb, the key to the perfect piece of jewelry is the way it makes a person feel.
Using different phrases and materials, such as silver, gold plating and gems, she creates each piece with the intention of helping the customers feel connected to the engraved words.
“The whole idea that when the person wears the piece, the phrase becomes a reflection of how they feel or becomes a source of motivation.”
For Abudeeb, working on collections for Mashq has been a learning process.
“As I started from scratch, I have gained so much knowledge in the jewelry industry, from drawing to repairing the piece itself,” she said.
Although learning about the jewelry industry from scratch was challenging for someone with limited practical experience, Abudeeb persevered and refused to be discouraged.
She hopes to release a larger collection in the future, using pure gold, and to expand the Mashq men’s collection.
Kingdom’s canine lovers rejoice with opening of Paws Society grooming, daycare center
Updated 18 June 2023
Rahaf Jambi
JEDDAH: Saudi national Noha Abdulwahid returned to the Kingdom with the goal of starting a dog society in Jeddah after spending eight years living in Orange County, California, US.
As a hub for dog owners, the Paws Society is a dog cafe where people can bring their dogs to play as well as meet other owners. The Paws Society offers daycare, supplies like food, sand and accessories, grooming services for both dogs and cats, as well as delicious coffee and treats.
“During my time abroad, I have learned and witnessed how each county has a distinctive community, and the entire society supports each community to have the highest possible quality of life,” Abdulwahid told Arab News.
She added: “For instance, one of the stories that amazed me was when there was a fire in a park near the city and a dog rescue center was close by and realized it was unsafe for dogs to stay there, so the manager of the rescue center posted a message on social media asking for help by fostering the dogs until things calmed down. For two hours, the entire center was abandoned. I was astounded and shocked by the community’s resilience.”
When Abdulwahid came back to the Kingdom during the COVID-19 pandemic, she used to stroll around her neighborhood and noticed many people walking their dogs, sparking the idea of building a special canine center for the community.
It occurred to me to start a society for dogs so we can join and share our enthusiasm, expertise and care for animals.
Noha Abdulwahid, Paws Society founder
“The heat is terrible during the summer for dogs and owners, and there are no gated parks for dogs and most public parks do not allow them. It occurred to me to start a society for dogs so we can join and share our enthusiasm, expertise and care for animals. I really thank my husband, who greatly assisted me in turning it from a concept into a real business,” she said.
Her dream was to create a community, not just another supplies shop, so she designed the location to be pet friendly with a big space in the middle containing toys, a playground and lots of seating space.
Abdulwahid ensures that all her employees are friendly and love dogs, and they check each dog that comes in just to make sure they are healthy before letting them play.
“Our society is a very friendly, welcoming, supportive and caring society. Every employee works with passion and love for what they do. Our society members are also very kind and welcoming towards new visitors. I’m sure you’ll feel love in the air by opening our door.”
To give back to society and due to high demand and interest, the Paws Society holds numerous adoption events for dogs in the shelter.
They also host many fun activities and costume parties for dogs, as well as events for Eid holidays.
Jumana Nabeel, a frequent visitor who brings her poodle twice a week, said: “It’s close to my house and a place where you can meet others who have similar hobbies to mine. Their prices in grooming are higher than other places but the products they use are much better because the smell lasts for a long time.”
She added: “The owner is so devoted to dogs that she was the one who bathed my dog. Their drinks are top-notch, plus they have a patio.
“They offer a grooming service, two halls — one for large dogs and one for tiny dogs — as well as a variety of toys and food items. They pay special attention to the small details when it comes to the room and the furniture placement.”
Tuwaiq Academy launches metaverse training camps in Riyadh
The Tuwaiq Academy has partnered with multinational corporations including Google, Amazon, IBM, Cisco, Apple, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle, Microsoft, Trend Micro and Offensive Security to launch training programs
Updated 18 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Tuwaiq Academy has opened registration for the Metaverse Academy camps for students in Riyadh.
The camps, the first of their kind in the Middle East and North Africa, will be held in partnership with Meta and will teach trainees to build and develop metaverse systems.
Three educational tracks will vary in duration, with one-day, four-week and nine-month options available, and will be held at the academy's head office in Riyadh.
The one-day online course will introduce the concept of virtual worlds, and technologies in the field of augmented and virtual reality.
The second track, a four-week course, will allow trainees to develop their skills in metaverse technologies using Meta Spark software.
The third track is an intensive nine-month program that will immerse trainees in the world of the metaverse by offering experience as a developer of 3D immersive real-time applications and creating AR effects using Meta Spark Studio.
The Tuwaiq Academy has partnered with multinational corporations including Google, Amazon, IBM, Cisco, Apple, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle, Microsoft, Trend Micro and Offensive Security to launch training programs.
More than 3,000 people benefit from the Tuwaiq Academy through camps and programs it holds in partnership with major international companies specializing in digital, cybersecurity, emerging technologies, programming and drones.
Those interested in participating in the Tuwaiq Academy’s programs courses can register on https://metaverse.tuwaiq.edu.sa/
First Yemeni Hajj flight lands in Jeddah from Houthi-controlled Sanaa
The airport was opened for commercial flights to Amman in May last year under the UN-brokered truce, and the Houthis were requested to reciprocate by abandoning their siege of Taiz, a term that they have not met
Updated 18 June 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: A Yemenia Airways plane carrying 275 Yemeni pilgrims departed Houthi-controlled Sanaa on Saturday evening for Saudi Arabia for the first time in years.
The Yemeni national airline said that the flight landed at Jeddah airport in Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening, and that two additional flights scheduled for Monday and Wednesday would transport more pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.
Sanaa airport has been closed to commercial flights since the first day of the Arab coalition military intervention in March 2015, as the Yemeni government and the Arab coalition have repeatedly accused the Houthis of smuggling weapons and turning the airport into a military base for storing explosive-rigged drones and ballistic missiles.
The airport was opened for commercial flights to Amman in May last year under the UN-brokered truce, and the Houthis were requested to reciprocate by abandoning their siege of Taiz, a term that they have not met.
The first commercial flights from Houthi-controlled Sanaa to Saudi Arabia have spurred praise for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis while also laying the groundwork for the end of the war.
The EU delegation to Yemen on Sunday welcomed the resumption of commercial flights between Sanaa and Saudi Arabia, and commended Saudi Arabia for “the gestures” that would lead to the war’s end.
“Very important Hajj flight from Sanaa to KSA yesterday, the first in years, permitting Yemenis to perform religious obligations. Gestures such as this by Saudi Arabia are most welcome, and should help bring an end to the conflict,” the EU delegation said on Twitter.
The UN Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, on Sunday urged Yemenis to take advantage of the spiritual atmosphere during the annual Hajj season to reach an agreement to ease restrictions on movements of citizens and launch a comprehensive peace process, thanking Saudi Arabia for its assistance in facilitating the departure of flights from Sanaa to Saudi Arabia.
“I hope this positive step and the spirit of peace of the Hajj season encourage the parties to take more steps to ease freedom of movement restrictions including inside Yemen, reach a nationwide ceasefire and start an inclusive political dialogue under UN auspices,” Grundberg tweeted.
The US also praised the Kingdom for facilitating Hajj flights from Houthi-controlled Sanaa, as well as other related measures to foster peace in Yemen.
“We credit Saudi Arabia for its efforts to support the truce over recent months, including the historic Hajj flights today that enable Yemenis to perform their religious obligations and other flights soon to follow,” the US National Security Council said in a statement on Saturday.
“The US remains engaged with all parties to consolidate the ongoing benefits from the truce, and to ultimately end the war altogether through a Yemeni-led political process.”
Similarly, the Yemen government’s officials said that 19,366 Yemeni pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia, including 18,173 pilgrims who entered the Kingdom through the Al-Wadea border crossing.
Since June, KSrelief performed 27 open-heart operations, inserted 14 diagnostic catheters and 66 therapeutic catheters
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) concluded the fifth Saudi Pulse voluntary program for heart disease and surgery in Yemen’s Al-Mukalla, Hadramout, on Saturday.
Since its launch on June 11, KSrelief’s volunteer medical team successfully performed 27 open-heart operations and inserted 14 diagnostic catheters and 66 therapeutic catheters.
The campaign was an extension of the aid and humanitarian projects implemented by KSrelief, aimed at helping individuals and families with low incomes in countries in need.
Meanwhile, KSrelief also implemented the Saudi Noor volunteer program to combat blindness in Kabul, Afghanistan, in cooperation with the Al-Basar International Foundation from June 13-17.
During the program, voluntary medical teams carried out 4,700 examinations and successfully performed 412 surgeries.
Additionally, as part of the efforts made by the Kingdom to alleviate the suffering of people affected by floods in Somalia, KSrelief distributed 3,000 food baskets in the city of Beledweyne, benefiting 18,000 individuals affected by flooding.
On Friday, KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs Ahmed bin Ali Al-Bayez met the regional director of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Africa, Patrick Youssef, at the center’s headquarters in the presence of Jalal Alowaisi, president of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.
They reviewed topics of common interest related to aid and humanitarian efforts in Sudan and Africa, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between KSrelief and the ICRC to provide humanitarian and assistance services to countries in need.
Youssef commended the Kingdom’s humanitarian aid projects and praised the center’s significant role in helping needy people worldwide.