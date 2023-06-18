SNC-Lavalin awarded district cooling services contract for Riyadh’s King Salman Park

SNC-Lavalin, a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded a district cooling services contract for King Salman Park. The contract was awarded by Green Park Cooling Company, a subsidiary of Saudi Tabreed, a leading provider of sustainable district cooling schemes for some of the largest projects in Saudi Arabia.

King Salman Park is one of Riyadh’s four megaprojects launched by King Salman in 2019. A green destination in the heart of the capital city, the park is set to foster the Kingdom’s productivity, creativity and innovation for future generations.

The park aims to provide a variety of sports, cultural, artistic and recreational activities to the residents and visitors of Riyadh. As part of the 27-month contract, SNC-Lavalin will provide engineering, procurement and construction services for the park’s district cooling plant with an ultimate capacity of 60,000 TR. The services also cover complete design, installation, automation, testing and commissioning of the plant. The design will allow the DCP to be executed in three phases without interrupting the plant operation. The development of design will utilize building information modeling and state-of-the-art data analytics tools to monitor progress and ensure efficiency in project delivery.

“SNC-Lavalin has built a successful track record of delivering high performing, technologically advanced and reliable district cooling services for the past two decades across the Middle East region,” said Mohamed Youssef, senior vice president, projects and O and M, engineering services, Middle East and Africa, SNC-Lavalin. “King Salman Park is a significant development that will improve the quality of life in Riyadh in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of a vibrant and healthy society. We are proud to build on our strong relationship with Saudi Tabreed and deliver this project to the highest quality and safety standards by providing our engineering excellence and digital solutions.”

King Salman Park, built on more than 16 square kilometers, will be the world’s largest urban park. It will include vast open green spaces covering more than 11.6 square kilometers, 1 million trees, in addition to the Royal Arts Complex, National Theater, a 7.2-km pedestrian walkway and a “valley” area in the middle of the park surrounded with art and water features. The park will contribute significantly to increasing the vegetation in the city and raising the rate of per capita green spaces, which will have a positive impact on the quality of the environment and climate.

As world leaders in district cooling, SNC-Lavalin helps clients find an energy-efficient solution that chills both industrial facilities and public and private buildings. Clients who employ district cooling see a reduction in capital and maintenance costs while generating 40 percent fewer carbon dioxide emissions.