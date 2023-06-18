PwC to train next-generation Saudi talent in AlUla

PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia hosted a national upskilling and training event in AlUla, launching an on-the-job training program that leverages the global consultancy’s collective industry expertise and aims to provide hands-on professional experience to fresh Saudi graduates in AlUla. The event took place at AlUla Language Institute.

This program reinforces PwC Middle East’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s local community as well as the nationalization agenda by reducing unemployment and supporting the development of next-generation talent.

The young Saudi graduates from AlUla will start their training and employment journey by enrolling in a three-week consulting training program, after which they will be given the opportunity to learn the essence of consulting within PwC’s various lines of service, enhance their digital capabilities and acquire skills and experience in process mapping, hypothesis-based problem solving, data analytics, risk and quality, project management and more.

Sameer Saleh, transformation management unit lead partner — government and public sector, PwC Middle East, said: “At PwC, we strongly believe in the capabilities and potential of the youth and as such, we place great emphasis in ensuring they are equipped with a comprehensive and future-ready skills to kickstart a thriving career.”

He added: “We recognize that investing in local talent not only enables us to better meet the needs of our local clients but helps us build a more sustainable talent model aligned with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision for 2030 and beyond.”

The participants range from a variety of backgrounds such as archaeology, law, anthropology, business administration, electrical engineering and more, which demonstrates the diversity and inclusivity of PwC’s ambition to support the Kingdom’s talent and their careers.

Sanah Alharbi, one of the participants, said: “This program not only represents an opportunity for personal and professional growth but also reflects the transformative potential it has for the AlUla community.”

PwC is a network of firms in 152 countries with nearly 328,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.

Established in the Middle East for 40 years, PwC has 24 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 8,000 people.