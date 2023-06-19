Riyadh, Paris ties to get a boost with signing of 24 deals

RIYADH: The economic ties between Riyadh and Paris got a boost with the signing of 24 agreements at the France-Saudi Investment Forum on Monday.

The deals were signed between Saudi and French companies in a wide range of sectors including energy, defense, and telecommunication.

The Kingdom signed a memorandum of understanding with French firm Spie Group to promote major operations maintenance and explore investment opportunities in the energy sector.

Saudi Arabia’s Investment Ministry signed an MoU with Vallourec. Under the deal, the French firm will help manufacture specialized fabrications for the energy industry.

The ministry signed another MoU with France’s Veolia to explore opportunities to take part in Saudi Arabia’s waste management programs.

During the event, a trilateral agreement was signed between Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, Juman Industrial Investment Co., and France’s Gerflor to create a joint venture in the flooring and tiling industry.

Another significant trilateral agreement was signed between Saudi Arabian Military Industries, the Saudi Industrial Investments Co., and France’s Figeac Aero to manufacture aircraft parts in the Kingdom.

The event also witnessed the signing of a trilateral agreement between Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, Atlas Elevators, and France’s Sodimas to manufacture escalators, elevators, and moving walkways in the Kingdom.

During the forum, Shurfah Holding Co. signed an agreement with France’s Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies to promote the use of green cement and protect natural resources. The company also signed another deal with French firm PPX to work together in the construction supervising sector.

Saudi Telecommunications Co. signed an investment agreement with devoteam to acquire 40 percent of devoteam Middle East.

Saudi Arabia’s Alfanar Group and France’s Veolia signed a business collaboration agreement to cooperate on water projects in the Kingdom.

Another agreement was signed between Betalab and French company Genopole to build connections between Saudi and France deep-tech startups.

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost air carrier flynas also signed a SR14 billion ($3.73 billion) deal with aerospace manufacturer Airbus to buy 30 aircraft.