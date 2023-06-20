You are here

Biden's son Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty on three federal charges -document

Biden’s son Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty on three federal charges -document
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to federal income tax charges in a deal with the Justice Department, according to court documents on June 20, 2023. (AFP/File)
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

Biden’s son Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty on three federal charges -document

Biden’s son Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty on three federal charges -document
  • According to the deal, Biden also entered the pretrial diversion agreement on one firearm offense
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to federal income tax charges in a deal with the Justice Department, according to court documents on Tuesday.
The charges against Hunter Biden arose from an investigation by David Weiss, the US attorney in the Democratic president’s home state of Delaware who was appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump.
According to the deal, Biden also entered the pretrial diversion agreement on one firearm offense.
Hunter Biden, 53, for years has been the focus of unrelenting attacks by Trump and his Republican allies who have accused him of wrongdoing relating to Ukraine and China, among other matters. Hunter Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, investment banker and artist, and has publicly detailed his struggles with substance abuse.
Hunter Biden disclosed in December 2020 that Weiss’s office was investigating his tax affairs.

Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait embassies donate funds to Japan’s Red Feather charity

Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait embassies donate funds to Japan’s Red Feather charity
Updated 53 min 15 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait embassies donate funds to Japan's Red Feather charity

Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait embassies donate funds to Japan’s Red Feather charity
  • Seventeen Arab embassies took part in the bazaar in Tokyo, which attracted around 1,500 people
  • Proceeds from the sales at the various booths were handed over to be donated to charity
Updated 53 min 15 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The ambassadors of Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait donated funds at the recent Arab Charity Bazaar to the Japanese Red Feather Welfare Fund (RFWF).
Seventeen Arab embassies took part in the bazaar in Tokyo, which attracted around 1,500 people, and proceeds from the sales at the various booths were handed over to be donated to charity.
RFWF President Seike Atsushi received the donation from Ambassador Hassan Al Emadi of Qatar, Ambassador Ahmed Aldoseri of Bahrain and Ambassador Sami Al-Zamanan of Kuwait.
Bahrain Ambassador Aldoseri said, “It is our pleasure to donate the proceeds to show that we support Japan and the Japanese people.”
Seike expressed his “deepest and sincerest appreciation for the generous donation.” He added: “People are suffering difficulties due to various reasons, including natural reasons, natural hardships, social isolation and so on. Of course, the government should be able to help, but there is still space for the civil community to provide relief for those suffering or with difficulties. So, your charity is indispensable and we deeply, deeply appreciate it.”
But, he said, the donation was not just about the cash raised at the bazaar: “It’s not just a gift of money, for there is also the very precious flow of warmth from your hearts and minds to help people. This is why your donation is so precious and we thank you all so very much.”
In response, Ambassador Aldoseri said on behalf of the ambassadors, “There is a responsibility also laid upon embassies and ambassadors and embassy staff, too. As diplomats we have to share the suffering, we have to help, we have to do anything we can to help the friendly people of Japan, because the three of us, all of our countries, have most excellent, good relations with Japan, and with the Japanese people.”

Sudan war uproots 2.5 million, UN says, as bodies line Darfur streets

Sudan war uproots 2.5 million, UN says, as bodies line Darfur streets
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Sudan war uproots 2.5 million, UN says, as bodies line Darfur streets

Sudan war uproots 2.5 million, UN says, as bodies line Darfur streets
  • Fighting has killed more than 2,000 people nationwide
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

KHARTOUM: Bodies have lined the streets in Sudan’s western Darfur region as the UN said Tuesday that more than two months of fighting have forced over 2.5 million people from their homes.
A three-day cease-fire due to end Wednesday at dawn brought a brief respite to the capital Khartoum, gripped by the war that erupted on April 15 between two rival generals.
The fighting has killed more than 2,000 people nationwide, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project said.
According to the United States State Department, up to 1,100 have been killed in the city of El Geneina alone, the capital of West Darfur state in a region wracked by some of the bloodiest violence.
The UN has spoken of possible “crimes against humanity” in Darfur, where the conflict has “taken an ethnic dimension,” the world body said in a statement with the African Union and east African regional bloc IGAD.
Bodies have remained on the streets of El Geneina, where months of unrest have left shops either vacant or gutted by looters.
One lay covered on the asphalt, in front of an armored vehicle. A dead man was partially curled up outside a house. Several others appeared to be lying face down together on a dirt road.
Residents have fled the city en masse, many grabbing whatever they could to flee to the border with Chad.
Some described being shot at by fighters and subject to searches during the perilous journey.
The conflict sees the army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, battle the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller has attributed the West Darfur “atrocities” primarily to the RSF, and the UN’s Sudan mission chief, Volker Perthes, referred to reports of attacks “allegedly committed by Arab militias and some armed men” in RSF uniform.
In a social media video Tuesday, Daglo denounced “a tribal conflict” in El Geneina.
“Almost 900 wounded and 15,000 Sudanese refugees from West Darfur’s capital and its surroundings have reached the Chadian town of Adre in the last four days,” the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity said on Monday.
At least 150,000 people have fled Darfur into Chad since the start of fighting, according to the UN.


The number of people uprooted from their homes by the conflict has topped 2.5 million, including about 550,000 who have fled abroad, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Filippo Grandi, the head of the UN’s refugee agency, on Tuesday urged Sudan’s neighbors to keep their borders open despite security worries.
“My appeal to all the neighboring countries is to say I understand your security concerns, but please keep your borders open because these people are really fleeing for their lives,” he told AFP in an interview.
Donors gathered Monday at a conference in Geneva where they pledged almost $1.5 billion — only half of the estimated needs to combat the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and help its neighbors host those fleeing the fighting.
More than half of Sudan’s population, 25 million, require aid, the UN says.
“The humanitarian needs have reached record levels in Sudan and there is still no sign of an end to the conflict,” said Eddie Rowe, the World Food Programme’s Sudan director.
Alexander Kjaerum of the Danish Refugee Council described as “absolutely shameful” the funding levels for the conflict, comparing it to the outpouring of support received at the start of the war in Ukraine.
The latest in a series of truces that have all been systematically violated began Sunday and is due to end at 6:00 am (0400 GMT) Wednesday.
Although it brought a relative respite, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday said it was “not respected.”
An operation it carried out to transfer wounded soldiers to a hospital “had to be aborted after gunshots sounded in the immediate proximity of our convoy,” the agency said.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday warned that “the scale and speed of Sudan’s descent into death and destruction is unprecedented.”
“Without strong international support, Sudan could quickly become a locus of lawlessness, radiating insecurity across the region,” he said.

US sanctions South Sudanese officials over conflict-related rapes of hundreds of women and girls

US sanctions South Sudanese officials over conflict-related rapes of hundreds of women and girls
Updated 20 June 2023
AP

US sanctions South Sudanese officials over conflict-related rapes of hundreds of women and girls

US sanctions South Sudanese officials over conflict-related rapes of hundreds of women and girls
  • Treasury Department says they are the first US sanctions issued with a dedicated focus on conflict-related sexual violence
Updated 20 June 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a South Sudanese military officer and governor accused in connection with the rapes of hundreds of women and girls. They are the first US sanctions issued with a dedicated focus on conflict-related sexual violence, the Treasury Department said.
Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated James Nando, a major general in the South Sudanese army, who is accused of overseeing forces that raped hundreds of women and girls between 2018 and 2021.
Treasury said Nando was aware of the abuses and did not prevent or punish fighters responsible for sexual violence when it happened under his watch.
Alfred Futuyo, governor of Western Equatoria, is also named in the sanctions documents. Affiliated with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army, an opposition group, Futuyo is accused of carrying out numerous attacks in his state that resulted in abductions and gang rapes of hundreds of civilians.
Among other things, the sanctions deny Nando and Futuyo access to any property or financial assets held in the US and prevent US companies and citizens from doing business with them.
“The United States rejects all forms of sexual violence — which women and children bear the brunt of — in armed conflict,” said Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo in a written statement. “We remain committed to holding perpetrators and enablers of conflict-related sexual violence accountable so long as this scourge exists.”
In November, President Joe Biden signed a presidential memorandum to give additional support to the UN special representative to the secretary-general on sexual violence in conflict and to survivors of sexual violence in conflict settings.

Turk on trial in Sweden accused of ‘terrorist funding’

Turk on trial in Sweden accused of ‘terrorist funding’
Updated 20 June 2023
AFP

Turk on trial in Sweden accused of 'terrorist funding'

Turk on trial in Sweden accused of ‘terrorist funding’
  • 40-year-old was arrested after making threats and firing a gun outside a restaurant in Stockholm
Updated 20 June 2023
AFP

STOCKHOLM: A Turkish citizen appeared in a Swedish court on Tuesday accused of “attempted terrorist financing” of the pro-Kurdish PKK, a first in the Scandinavian country seeking Ankara’s approval to join NATO.
Turkiye has accused Sweden of being a haven for “terrorists,” especially members of the PKK, and has asked Stockholm to extradite dozens of people.
The accused, in his 40s, was arrested in January after making threats and firing a gun outside a restaurant in Stockholm.
Prosecutors say the man’s aim was to extort money and use it to finance the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, as well as Sweden, the EU and Washington.
“It is possible that (my client) has had contacts with people linked to the PKK, but he himself has no ties” to the movement, the man’s lawyer Ilhan Aydin told the court on Tuesday.
“My client rejects the accusations of aggravated extortion and attempting to fund (the PKK), but would accept a weapons charge,” Aydin told AFP on the eve of the trial.
The prosecutor meanwhile argued that the man played a key role in PKK activities in Sweden.
According to the charge sheet, which also references evidence from French and German intelligence, the man had been in contact with people directly involved in funding the PKK and had acted on the group’s behalf.
Sweden tightened its anti-terrorism legislation in July last year, making it easier to prosecute financing activities for terrorist organizations.
This is the first time that the new law, already used in cases linked to the Islamic State organization, has been used against an alleged PKK supporter.
Ending two centuries of neutrality and military non-alignment, Sweden and neighboring Finland announced bids to join NATO in May last year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Turkiye and Hungary are the only NATO member states yet to ratify the Sweden’s bid — which requires unanimous approval.

Saudi delegation in Manila for talks on services for migrant workers 

Saudi delegation in Manila for talks on services for migrant workers 
Updated 20 June 2023
Ellie Aben

Saudi delegation in Manila for talks on services for migrant workers 

Saudi delegation in Manila for talks on services for migrant workers 
  • Saudi Arabia is the preferred destination for Filipino expats 
  • Manila, Riyadh started talks in May on mass-hiring program for skilled workers
Updated 20 June 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople has met a Saudi delegation from Takamol Holding in Manila to discuss collaboration on using technology to improve services for overseas Filipino workers in the Kingdom, the Department of Migrant Workers said on Tuesday. 

Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos are already working and living in Saudi Arabia — their preferred destination in the Middle East — making up nearly a quarter of all OFWs from the Southeast Asian country.  

The Saudi delegation from Takamol was led by the company’s Executive Vice President Fowzan Al-Muhaidib and held talks with Ople and other officials on Monday. 

They discussed “strengthening their partnership” and ways to “explore opportunities for collaboration on the use of technology for ease of doing business to improve service delivery to OFWs and their families,” the DMW said in a statement.  

Takamol, which operates under Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, has led the launch of various skill verification programs for migrant workers in the Kingdom, including in Sri Lanka and India.  

Manila and Riyadh have started talks to launch a special mass-hiring program for skilled Filipino workers, Ople announced in late May, as the Philippines eyes more employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia under its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan.  

Ople said the program would focus on the tourism sector, a booming industry in the Kingdom, and could see 1 million jobs for skilled Filipinos.  

A delegation from the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development is expected in Manila this month to continue talks on the program. 

