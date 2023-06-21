Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits

You are here

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz dives in an attempt to play a return against France's Arthur Rinderknech during their men's single tennis match on Day 4 of the Cinch ATP tennis Championships at Queen's Club in west London on Tuesday. (AFP)
  • It was the No. 2-ranked Spaniard’s seventh career match on grass, and first away from the All England Club
  • Frances Tiafoe won his first match as a top-10 player by defeating Botic van De Zandschulp
LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz’s first grass-court match outside Wimbledon proved to be a tricky one.

Playing for the first time at the Queen’s Club Championships, the top-seeded Alcaraz came from a set down Tuesday to win 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) against lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech — a No. 83-ranked Frenchman who only found out he was playing following the withdrawal of Arthur Fils a couple of hours before the match.

“It has been a really tough match,” Alcaraz said. “It was really difficult for me at the beginning to adapt my tennis, my game, to the grass.”

Alcaraz faced difficulties in dealing with the tall Rinderknech’s big serve and net coverage in what was the No. 2-ranked Spaniard’s seventh career match on grass, and first away from the All England Club.

Alcaraz rallied from going down a break early in the third set and dominated the tiebreaker, which started with an epic point that saw Alcaraz tumble to the ground after racing to the net to hit a cross-court winner.

The fourth point, which put Alcaraz 3-1 ahead, was also memorable because of his outrageous lob on the run that landed on Rinderknech’s baseline and set up another forehand winner. Alcaraz then converted his third match point.

“For me, it’s tough playing here but I enjoy playing on grass and it’s a tournament I really wanted to play,” Alcaraz said.

It was Alcaraz’s first match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals, after which he went to Spanish party island Ibiza.

Earlier at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, second-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark beat big-serving American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) for his first grass-court ATP win, after losing three in the first round last year — including at Wimbledon.

Britain’s Andy Murray, on a 10-match winning run on the back of two straight grass-court Challenger Tour titles, lost 6-3, 6-1 to seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia. That all but ends his hopes of being seeded in the draw for Wimbledon, where he is a two-time champion.

Frances Tiafoe won his first match as a top-10 player by defeating Botic van De Zandschulp 6-2 6-4.

Tiafoe is seeded fourth in London after winning the grass-court Stuttgart Open title on Sunday to climb to a career-high spot of No. 10 in the rankings. Another American, third-seeded Taylor Fritz, beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 7-5.

Mayar Sherif says becoming highest-ranked Egyptian in tennis history is ‘no coincidence’

Mayar Sherif. (BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia)
Mayar Sherif. (BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia)
  • New world No.31 is proud of passing compatriot Ismail El-Shafei’s career-high mark
In a recent conversation with her psychologist, Egyptian tennis star Mayar Sherif was asked what was driving her the most.

“She was asking me, ‘What is your motivation right now? Because motivation can move mountains’,” recalled Sherif in an interview with Arab News on Monday.

“I told her, ‘I’m dying to pass Ismail’s career-high mark of 34,’ so that was definitely a goal I had in my mind.”

Sherif was referring to Ismail El-Shafei, who, until Sunday, was the highest-ranked Egyptian in Open era history, having peaked at No.34 in the world back in 1975.

On Monday, Sherif officially surpassed him as she hit a new career-high ranking of 31 to become the highest-ranked Egyptian tennis player among both men and women in the professional era.

“It didn’t come just like that, by coincidence. It feels good to break another barrier; it gives me a lot of confidence mentally and it’s important to go into the grass season feeling this confident,” said the 27-year-old Cairene.

Sherif’s latest historic achievement has come on the heels of capturing two WTA 125k titles in as many weeks, in Makarska, Croatia, and Valencia, Spain, and she now enters the grass season with a 10-match winning streak.

The Spain-based player is an impressive 6-0 in WTA 125k finals, and has won 41 of 47 matches at that level.

While many other players have already begun their grass-court campaigns, Sherif was keen to get some more match play on clay — her preferred surface — and the decision has paid off as she now stands on the brink of the top 30.

“We tried to extend the clay season as much as possible, because the clay season on the WTA tour is very short,” Sherif said.  

“It’s obvious I play better on clay than on any other surface. Sadly the tournaments that were available were only 125s, and I’m planning to play the 250s after Wimbledon on clay. It was an objective to make the clay season as long as possible because there aren’t enough tournaments.”

Her week in Croatia felt like “vacation vibes” as she enjoyed playing at a tennis club that was right on the beach. Sherif and her team were the first to arrive at the tournament, and the last to leave — trophy in tow — and she said that gave her a mental boost entering the second week in Valencia, where she demolished the field, clinching the title without dropping a set, and losing a total of just 17 games through five matches.

Sherif will now shift her focus to the grass and she has a week to prepare for the WTA 250 event in Bad Homburg, Germany, before heading to Wimbledon, where she will make her main draw debut and will likely be seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time, thanks to her new ranking.

She admits her initial target was to be seeded by the time the US Open came around end of August and she is thrilled to be ahead of schedule.

Sherif’s entire professional experience on grass is limited to just two Wimbledon qualifying matches, played at Roehampton two years ago. She had to miss the Championships last year due to a foot injury and is excited to be heading to the All England Club for the first time as a pro.

While she is aware of the challenges she will face competing on a surface she is not well-acquainted with, she hopes to approach the grass swing with a fresh winning mentality.

“The last time I played on grass was two years ago and I enjoyed it. I didn’t expect to enjoy it, and I went with the mentality of, ‘Let’s see how I’m going to feel.’ But I feel like had I gone to Wimbledon qualifying two years ago with a winning mentality of, ‘I can do this’, I probably would have qualified,” she said.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t. So this time I’m going to go with this winning mentality because I actually enjoyed it the last time.”

Sherif has been plotting with her coach Justo Gonzalez a plan of attack for the grass, and noted several adjustments need to be made in order to be physically and tactically ready to compete at Wimbledon. She is also on the verge of making a bold move by changing the model of Wilson racket she has been using.

“The physical transitioning is not easy. On grass you have to stay low, the agility is super difficult; the first few days it’s tough on the legs and on the back,” said the Pepperdine University alum.  

“I’m working with my fitness coach to make this transition physically smooth and I plan on playing the 250 event in Bad Homburg so I can prepare well for Wimbledon.”

She added: “We might change the racket. You’re the first to know this actually. We’ve been planning on this for a while, let’s see how it goes. It can go disastrously, or it can go very well, but we’ll take the risk and we’ll see.

“We’re changing the racket and also in my game play, we’re going to work on the serve; we’re going to add more slices, the volleys are important. Of course, on grass, if you have good touch, it’s important, so that’s what we’re going to work on this week.

“We think that I have a good touch, but I don’t use it enough, so maybe on the grass is a good time to use it.”

The last time Sherif set foot in the All England Club was back in 2012. She was 16, competing in the juniors draw, and won her first round in girls’ singles before losing in the second round.

“I’m very excited for Wimbledon, of course. I’ve been dying to set foot in that club. I’ve only been there as a junior, and I don’t remember much, and I’ve never been there as a pro, so I’m very excited for it. I’m looking forward to enjoying the experience more than anything,” she said.

  • World No.1 looks to make progress on grass, despite short lawn tennis season
  • Swiatek’s entire grass-court experience on the professional tour amounts to less than half the number of victories she has collected at Roland Garros alone
As Iga Swiatek navigated her way to a third Roland Garros crown, and fourth Grand Slam trophy overall, earlier this month, the 22-year-old Pole felt like “the whole world was watching” her.

Not only did she feel she had to live up to her title-favorite status on her beloved clay, Swiatek also had to fend off Aryna Sabalenka, who could have replaced her at the top of the rankings had the Belarusian matched her result in Paris, or gone one better.

It was perhaps the most pressure Swiatek had felt on the major stage and she passed the test with flying colors, dropping just one set en route to lifting the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen.

Her record at the French Open now stands at a remarkable 28-2 (93 percent) and she is 63-9 lifetime on clay at tour level.

On Monday, Swiatek begins her 64th consecutive week as the world No.1 and can approach the grass season with far less pressure on her shoulders. Despite winning the Wimbledon junior title in 2018, Swiatek confesses she has limited experience on grass, which is reflected in her modest 6-5 win-loss record on the surface in main draw matches at tour level.

Less pressure at Wimbledon?

Her entire grass-court experience on the professional tour amounts to less than half the number of victories she has collected at Roland Garros alone.

In a small roundtable interview following her triumph on Parisian clay last Saturday, Swiatek discussed her approach for the grass-court swing and Wimbledon.

“Basically before every grass-court season I just want to keep being openminded and just learn a lot,” said Swiatek, whose best Wimbledon result was a fourth-round showing in 2021.  

“I feel like there is maybe a little bit less pressure, but on the other hand when I just go on court, I feel like I know how I can play tennis and I know how I can play on other surfaces.

“On grass sometimes it’s tougher and I still have to learn a lot, but I just feel like you’re going to go on court and not play the way you should or the way you could; so this thing is adding more pressure.

“But I would say that the pressure from the outside, yes it’s maybe a little bit less, it depends on you guys and what questions you ask,” she added, referring to the weight of expectations often placed on her by the media.

The grass season is only five weeks each year, and for a top player like Swiatek, who typically goes deep at the French Open and needs some extra rest after the clay, it can only mean two tournaments — a warm-up event and Wimbledon.

Swiatek is scheduled to play in the WTA event in Bad Homburg, Germany, next week (begins June 26) before heading to southwest London and is aware there are limited opportunities to get comfortable on grass.

“Maybe there’s going to be a chance to play more matches,” she said. “But I’m pretty sure that still when I’m going to play these matches, I’m going to feel a little bit uncomfortable. But I also trust that every year I’m going to learn more and more and I’m going to progress anyway. But it’s a short season, only three weeks, so the challenge is tough.”

‘Staying consistent is a great achievement’

This week, Swiatek has tied Simona Halep in 11th place on the WTA leaderboard for most weeks spent at the summit of the rankings.

Since she took over the top spot, on April 4, 2022, in the wake of Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement last year, Swiatek has been a consistent force on tour. As a world No.1, she has added eight more trophies to her cabinet, to take her total to 14, at times barely dropping games, let alone sets, on her way to the champion’s podium.

Still, within this consistent 15-month period, Swiatek has also faced varying degrees of challenges, be it from the outside or within.

Last season, her points tally was more than double of what her closest rival possessed. Two weeks ago, her margin was so slim that she was within one defeat of losing her No.1 ranking.

Last season, she seemed untouchable. This campaign, Australian Open winner Sabalenka and reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina have upped the ante and made a case for the rise of a “Big Three” in women’s tennis.

“I would say at the beginning of the season this year I felt like in Australia I should play better as a world No.1 and reach further rounds, and it wasn’t easy for me back then to cut it out and just play the game of tennis and enjoy it,” she said.

“Last year I didn’t really feel like I was being chased because I felt like all the things that are happening were so new that I was just focusing on achieving.

“That’s what I also tried to do after Australia this year and I think it’s working.

“Even though the difference in points is smaller (between myself and the world No.2), I feel like it’s a great achievement for me to keep a consistent level with all that pressure. Because there is pressure; and you can see it on social media and everything.”

A three-way rivalry?

Throughout Roland Garros, Swiatek was regularly fielding questions about Sabalenka and Rybakina closing in on her and was not too keen to indulge discussions of a new “Big Three.”

“Last year I wasn’t even asked about other players and this year I’m asked basically in every press conference a couple of times, even though they’re on the other side of the draw, there’s nothing really connecting us in this tournament — there’s always something around that’s implying that things are different,” she said.

“But you always have to come back to what it is you want to achieve because it has nothing to do with other players, even rankings sometimes. Because you want to win matches and tournaments, and rankings go up after that.”

After a historic 2022 season, Swiatek says she went home to Raszyn, Poland, and “went on the Internet too much maybe.”

“I read a lot, because I thought it was going to help me process what happened and close the season and start a new one, but maybe reading all that stuff actually, it was my idea, but it wasn’t the best idea,” she said.

After defeating Karolina Muchova in three close sets to reign supreme in Paris one more time, Swiatek said she “will never doubt my strength again,” given everything she overcame to secure the victory, including a thigh injury she picked up in Rome a week before the French Open.

The world No.1 also said she does not think too much about what she is capable of achieving in the sport.

“I don’t think I need any idea, I’ll just go forward. My whole career, if you’re talking about wins, I’ll try to win as much as possible obviously but I’ll try to develop as a player. I don’t think we all know what our limits are, unless we’re done and we’re really mature, but I’m 22, so I just really don’t know where my limits are,” she said.

  • The last all-British final on the WTA Tour was in 1977 when Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco
NOTTINGHAM: Katie Boulter won her first WTA Tour title on Sunday, beating Jodie Burrage 6-3 6-3 in the Nottingham Open in the first all-British final at this level for 46 years.

Boulter cemented her position as British No. 1 and will move to a career high inside the world’s top 80.

“I’m definitely going to be sleeping with this trophy tonight,” said Boulter, who grew up in nearby Leicester.

“I dreamt of this moment since I was a little girl, training here at four or five years old, coming here as a fan and now having coming here as a player. I dreamt big and it means more than everything to me.”

The last all-British final on the WTA Tour was in 1977 when Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco.

“We appreciate it’s an all-British final and what an incredible achievement it is,” added Boulter.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray claimed a second title in two weeks at the Nottingham Open to continue his fine preparation for Wimbledon.

The three-time Grand Slam champion followed up his win at Surbiton last week with a flawless display to beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 to claim the tournament without dropping a set.

Murray’s 10-match winning streak is now his best since he topped the world rankings in 2017 and before he required career-threatening hip surgery.

After winning two Challenger Tour events, the 36-year-old faces a step up in quality when he heads to the ATP 500 event at Queen’s Club this week, where he will face world number 18 Alex de Minaur in the first round.

But a strong showing at the tournament he has won five times could improve Murray’s ranking sufficiently to be seeded at Wimbledon next month.

  • So much was amiss right up until she was two games from defeat against unseeded Karolina Muchova on Saturday
  • “I really love being here,” Swiatek said
PARIS: Iga Swiatek suddenly seemed lost in the French Open final. Her strokes were awry. Her confidence was gone. Her big early lead vanished, too.
She kept looking up into the stands, seeking guidance from her coach and her sports psychologist.
So much was amiss right up until she was two games from defeat against unseeded Karolina Muchova on Saturday. And then, when she needed to most, Swiatek transformed back into, well, Swiatek. The No. 1 player in women’s tennis for more than a year. The defending champion at Roland Garros. Aggressive. Decisive. Full of clarity.
Swiatek overcame a second-set crisis and a third-set deficit to beat Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 and collect her third career championship at the French Open and fourth Grand Slam title.
“I really love being here,” Swiatek said. “Basically, it’s my favorite place on tour.”
Looking comfortable as can be at the outset, she raced to a 3-0 lead after just 10 minutes in Court Philippe Chatrier — taking 12 of the initial 15 points — and then was ahead 3-0 in the second set, too, before Muchova made things more intriguing.
Swiatek seemed out of sorts, unable to find the right strokes and unable to figure out why. Players are allowed to communicate with their coaches, but whatever Tomasz Wiktorowski — or sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz — might have been trying to tell Swiatek, either the message wasn’t getting through or it wasn’t working right away.
“I know much how much teams are important in our sport. Even though it’s an individual sport, I wouldn’t be here without my team,” Swiatek said afterward. “So, really, thank you, guys. Sorry for being such a pain in the” — and she let the sentence end there.
Muchova grabbed five of six games on the way to pulling even at a set apiece. She carried that momentum into the deciding set, going ahead by a break twice.
That’s when Swiatek returned to her usual brand of crisp, clean tennis, scurrying around the red clay with sublime defense and finding just the occasions to try for a winner. She claimed the last three games of the match.
When it ended on a double-fault by Muchova, Swiatek dropped her racket, hunched forward and covered her face as she cried.
The 22-year-old from Poland has won the French Open twice in a row now, along with her 2020 title there and her triumph at the US Open last September. That makes Swiatek the youngest woman with four Grand Slam trophies since Serena Williams was 20 when she got to that number at the 2002 US Open.
Swiatek is also only the third woman in the professional era to start 4-0 in major finals, joining Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka.
“This was so close, but yet so far,” said Muchova, who is ranked 43rd and was participating in a championship match at a Slam for the first time.
“That happens when you play one of the best: Iga,” Muchova said. “So, I want to congratulate you out loud once again and your team.”
The contest was filled with sections where Swiatek — the dominant player in women’s tennis for more than a year now — was better, and sections where Muchova was.
Every time one woman or the other seemed to be wresting control, every time one or the other raised her level enough that the end appeared in sight, the road curved in a different direction.
Swiatek’s brilliant beginning meant little.
As did Muchova’s edges of 2-0 and 4-3 in the third set.
One point in particular captured the essence of Muchova’s unwillingness to count herself out.
Serving for the second set at deuce while ahead 6-5, Muchova pushed to the net and ranged well to her right for a forehand volley. Swiatek then sent her scrambling to the left, and Muchova somehow slid and stretched for a backhand volley while losing her balance. Her racket fell, and so did she, placing her hands on the clay to brace herself.
The ball, somehow, landed in to take the point, and a moment later, when Swiatek’s backhand return sailed long, Muchova raised her right fist and let out a yell.
Suddenly, it was a set apiece. Suddenly, the outcome was entirely in doubt.
So then the question became: Might Muchova be able to fashion another dramatic comeback, the way she did in the semifinals on Thursday? In that match, against No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion, Muchova faced a match point while trailing 5-2 in the third set and then completely reversed things, taking 20 of the last 24 points and each of the last five games to win.
That result made Muchova 5-0 for her career against foes in the Top 3.
Any hope she had of making that 6-0 dissipated down the stretch.
Once again, Swiatek produced what it takes to win. Once again, she was holding a trophy — although she bobbled it during the postmatch ceremony, causing its top to fall.

  • Serb can set numerous landmarks in what will be his seventh championship match at Roland Garros
  • Novak Djokovic can also return to the world number one ranking with victory over Casper Ruud
PARIS: Novak Djokovic admits “history is hovering” over him as he takes on Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday with a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam title tantalisingly close.
The 36-year-old Serb can set numerous landmarks in what will be his seventh championship match at Roland Garros.
As well as breaking the 22-Slam tie he shares with Rafael Nadal, he can become both the tournament’s oldest champion and the only man to win all four majors on at least three occasions.
“The only thing I can say is that I’m very focused. History is always something that’s hovering over me,” said Djokovic, the 2016 and 2021 winner in Paris and now the oldest finalist in 93 years.
Djokovic, playing his 34th Grand Slam final, can also return to the world number one ranking with victory over Ruud, replacing Carlos Alcaraz, the man he defeated in the semifinals.
Victory on Sunday would place him once again halfway to a historic calendar Grand Slam, a sweep of all four majors in the same year which has only ever been achieved by two men.
Rod Laver accomplished it twice, the last coming in 1969.
Djokovic, however, refuses to contemplate such dominance, wary of how the pressure doomed his last bid to pocket all four Slams in the same year when he lost the 2021 US Open final to Daniil Medvedev.
“I’m not thinking about a calendar slam. I’m thinking really just to win another Grand Slam title here on Sunday, and I’m so close. I know it. I know the feeling,” said Djokovic.
“Experience is on my side, but does it win matches? I don’t think so. I have to be prepared for another long battle, and after the final, if I win, let’s talk about history.”
Ruud was runner-up to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 final before also losing the championship match at the US Open to Alcaraz.
The 24-year-old Norwegian has never defeated Djokovic in four meetings and has yet to win a set.
If that wasn’t intimidating enough, just the presence of Djokovic on the other side of the net presents another challenge.
Alcaraz admitted that the tension he felt in facing the Serb for the first time in a Grand Slam match caused the body cramps which torpedoed his hopes in the semifinal.
“Novak is a legend of our sport,” said Alcaraz. “If someone says that he goes onto the court with no nerves playing against Novak, he lies.
“Of course playing a semifinal of a Grand Slam, you have a lot of nerves, but even more facing Novak. That’s the truth.”
As Djokovic eventually cruised to victory in Friday’s semifinal, winning 10 of the last 11 games against as ailing Alcaraz, he was booed for fist-pumping as victory closed in.
However, he is so used to being the pantomime villain of the sport, that it’s become an inspiration.
“I don’t mind. It’s not the first; probably not the last. I’ll just keep winning,” he warned.
Despite Ruud’s desperately poor record against Djokovic, he can point to his prowess on clay.
Since 2020, he has the most wins on the surface with 87, most finals with 12 and nine titles.
On Sunday, the world number four will attempt to make sure that all the pressure sits squarely on the shoulders of Djokovic.
“I think it’s just a matter of not thinking like, I ‘need’ to win this match. This is a word that I try to avoid,” he said.
Alexander Zverev, defeated in straight sets by Ruud in the semifinals, believes that Djokovic might crack under the weight of expectation.
“If I would have to bet money, maybe I wouldn’t bet on Casper too much. Does he have chances? Yes, he does,” said Zverev after a third successive semifinal loss in Paris.
“But I think it couldn’t be better for Casper. Novak is one of the best players in the world, that’s for sure, but when you’re on the brink of history I think that adds a little bit of pressure.
“You remember the US Open final he had with Medvedev? The pressure, you know, we are all human. Novak is human.”

