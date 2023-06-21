You are here

  • Home
  • N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah

N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah

N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah
(Ittihad photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vbnet

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah

N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: French superstar N’Golo Kante has completed his transfer to Saudi side Al-Ittihad, the club announce early on Wednesday, and joins fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema in Jeddah.

The team made fun of rumors around the deal being scuttled by medical issues  in a video skit on Twitter, showing the midfielder failing his medical before breaking the good news to fans.

“One time I told you are the best box-to-box player in the world,” Benzema said in a video clip conversation with Kante, “now I am happy to play with you again, and of course, in the best team in Saudi.”

Kante replied: “I am pleased to play with you — the best player in the world — and I am very excited to play with the Tigers in Al-Jawhara (the team’s home stadium)”.

 

 

The club released photos of a smiling Kante holding up the club’s iconic black and yellow jersey bearing his name and the number 7.

Reports earlier this month said the agreement was being held up by medical checks on the player, who has a history of injuries.

The 32 year-old’s contract with Chelsea is due to end this month. He missed six months of action for the London side with a hamstring problem this past season. 

The diminutive defensive midfielder who is renowned for his boundless energy helped France win a World Cup in Russia in 2018. He was also instrumental in Leicester City’s fairytale Premier League win in 2016. He went on to win it again with Chelsea the following year. 

Kante is expected to bring some of that box-to-box energy for the league winners Ittihad next season.

 

 

Earlier this month, Ittihad completed the signing of Ballon d'Or-winner Benzema after his years of success with Real Madrid. This follows Al-Nasr’s groundbreaking signing of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo in December.

The Kingdom’s top domestic competition, The Saudi Pro League, is undergoing renewed interest as some of the biggest names in the game sign for local teams. 
 

Related

Update Karim Benzema receives ecstatic welcome from Al-Ittihad fans photos
Sport
Karim Benzema receives ecstatic welcome from Al-Ittihad fans
French superstar striker Karim Benzema. @SPL_EN
Saudi Sport
Al-Ittihad’s dream becomes reality with Benzema signing

Ronaldo hits late Portugal winner on 200th cap against Iceland

Ronaldo hits late Portugal winner on 200th cap against Iceland
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

Ronaldo hits late Portugal winner on 200th cap against Iceland

Ronaldo hits late Portugal winner on 200th cap against Iceland
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

REYKJAVIK: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winner on his 200th international appearance as Portugal beat Iceland 1-0 on Tuesday to maintain their perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying.

The 38-year-old striker steered in from close range in the 89th minute for his 123rd Portugal goal on a night he also extended his men’s international caps record in Reykjavik.

Ronaldo received a bouquet of flowers and a certificate to commemorate the landmark occasion, the latest in a long list of records for the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star.

Having scored twice in each of Portugal’s qualifiers in March, albeit against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, Ronaldo failed to find the net in last week’s 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

But he again silenced those who have doubted coach Roberto Martinez’s wisdom in calling him up, grabbing the winner after Iceland were reduced to 10 men with Willum Thor Willumsson sent off.

Goncalo Inacio knocked the ball across for Ronaldo to turn home in the 89th minute, but the goal was initially ruled out for offside before the decision was overturned and the Portugal captain was mobbed by his team-mates.

Portugal remain two points clear of Slovakia at the top of Group J. Slovakia, who are Portugal’s next opponents in September, won 1-0 away to Liechtenstein to stay unbeaten.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo

Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp

Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp

Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp
  • The Prince of Wales, who is the FA president, had lunch with the team and staff at the St George's Park national football centre
  • England host Portugal in a tune-up friendly on July 1 in Milton Keynes
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

BURTON UPON TRENT, England: Prince William made a surprise visit to England’s Lionesses on Tuesday to wish them good luck in their Women’s World Cup campaign which kicks off next month.
The Prince of Wales, who is the FA president, had lunch with the team and staff at the St. George’s Park national football center after their opening training session before posing for photos.
The Prince also presented England manager Sarina Wiegman, who guided England to the 2022 Euro title, with her CBE.
“I was very overwhelmed,” the Dutch manager told Sky Sports. “I really did not expect it so it was a big surprise ... I was a little bit speechless.”
England host Portugal in a tune-up friendly on July 1 in Milton Keynes before the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, which runs for a month from July 20.
The Lionesses, who are ranked No. 4 in the world, kick off their World Cup campaign against Haiti on July 22 in Brisbane before facing Denmark and China in Group D.

Topics: England Lionesses Prince William Women's world cup

Related

UK leadership rivals vow celebration for England’s Lionesses
World
UK leadership rivals vow celebration for England’s Lionesses
England’s summer of love for the Lionesses reaches Euro 2022 finale
Sport
England’s summer of love for the Lionesses reaches Euro 2022 finale

Khaldoon Al-Mubarak reveals ‘happiness’ and ‘pride’ after Man City’s unprecedented season

Khaldoon Al-Mubarak reveals ‘happiness’ and ‘pride’ after Man City’s unprecedented season
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Khaldoon Al-Mubarak reveals ‘happiness’ and ‘pride’ after Man City’s unprecedented season

Khaldoon Al-Mubarak reveals ‘happiness’ and ‘pride’ after Man City’s unprecedented season
  • Club chairman underscores Pep Guardiola’s commitment and Erling Haaland’s mentality
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Manchester City and City Football Group Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak has spoken about the relief, happiness and pride that followed the club’s Champions League triumph over Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.

Here are some of the highlights from part one of an end-of-season interview published on the club’s website. 

On winning the Treble

“Relief. Relief. It reminds me, winning this, it reminds me back to 2011-12, that QPR game, the first Premier League (title). There was relief in that game and then happiness. With the Champions League, we’ve tried so hard for so many years, you know that. And then to finally, finally do it last night, the first couple hours until now, it’s relief, it’s happiness, but it’s really more relief. We finally have that trophy right here.”

On having Sheikh Mansour at the final

“I mean, it’s incredible. For Sheikh Mansour, given everything he has given to this club, given all the commitment, years of support, love, he’s given passion to the club. And at the pinnacle, the final of the Champions League, to be here, to be able to attend it. He has so much love for this club and working with him over the last 15 years as part of City Football Group. He deserves this. He really does. And I’m so happy he was there.”

On team’s consistency in the Premier League

“It’s actually the record I’m most proud of because it’s a testament to everything we’re doing and all the hard work that this club and every employee, everyone associated with the club, I think is so proud of.

“Because there was a UEFA dinner on Friday night, and I was asked a similar question: What’s so special about Manchester City and about this group? And I said, it’s that winning mentality, this winning mentality that produces the consistency you’ve just described year in, year out. Not for one year, not for two years, not for three years, 10 years across every competition, every competition we play in at every level.

“We play to win, we play to win. And that play to win applies to everyone. It’s the players, it’s the coaching staff, it’s the physios, it’s the management, the commercial guys, it’s the receptionists, it’s the folks at the kitchens, it’s the media team, it’s the digital team. Every individual associated with this, with this club, with this group, I think share that, that passion, that commitment.”

On Pep Guardiola extending his contract

“It was very important because he’s such an important part of this club. He’s an incredible, incredible leader. I knew where Pep’s heart was and I knew where his mind was. So, I think I was never really concerned. We’ve had these conversations before. But the timing was important at the time. It was always very important because it gave clarity.”

On Erling Haaland’s mentality

“Well, that’s the beauty of Erling is that he’s a champion. He’s never satisfied. If it’s one goal, if it’s no goals, if it’s two goals, if it’s five goals, even five goals. And I remember when he scored five, after the game, he was telling me, ‘Yeah, but I should have scored another three or four,’ genuinely not joking.

“Like in his mind, he knows ‘I should have probably scored seven that night or even eight that night.’ That’s that winning mentality. That’s that winning recipe which you know is the intangible. That’s the intangible, the anomaly that makes you great. And in Erling, I think this club now, we have an unbelievable, unbelievable player.”

Topics: football Manchester city Man City Khaldoon Al-Mubarak

Related

Analysis Manchester City join European football’s royalty after crowning glory in Istanbul
Sport
Manchester City join European football’s royalty after crowning glory in Istanbul
Update Manchester City win maiden Champions League title with win over Inter Milan
Sport
Manchester City win maiden Champions League title with win over Inter Milan

Spain’s Nations League triumph calms fears around De la Fuente project

Spain’s Nations League triumph calms fears around De la Fuente project
Updated 20 June 2023
AFP

Spain’s Nations League triumph calms fears around De la Fuente project

Spain’s Nations League triumph calms fears around De la Fuente project
  • The key cog is Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who was named the player of the Nations League finals
Updated 20 June 2023
AFP

ROTTERDAM: Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has quelled the doubts around him by leading his country to Nations League glory and ending a decade-long trophy drought.

La Roja needed penalties to see off Croatia and triumph in Rotterdam, but doing so helped ease tensions following their Euro 2024 qualifying defeat by Scotland in March.

De la Fuente’s appointment by the Spanish Football Federation to replace Luis Enrique raised eyebrows — the 61-year-old is a relative unknown as a coach, having worked within the country’s youth ranks from 2013 onwards.

After an unconvincing performance in a win over Norway in his opening game, defeat in Glasgow sparked alarm.

However, matches three and four proved far more enjoyable for the coach, beating Italy and then Croatia to lift the cup.

The king of Spain, Felipe VI, welcomed the team home at Zarzuela Palace on Monday after they earned their first trophy since Euro 2012.

That conquest, along with World Cup 2010 and Euro 2008, was a golden era for Spain, which all future teams are judged against.

Although the Nations League is a new competition, this is only its third edition, Spain and De la Fuente are hopeful that it can prove a springboard for more success, with the waters now more tranquil around him.

“All projects are better constructed on a base of victory and this gives us more strength, confidence, calm,” said the coach. Federation president Luis Rubiales defended De la Fuente and said stories that he considered ousting him were false.

“The coach has always been very secure, and we believe in him to the maximum,” Rubiales told reporters on Sunday.

“We have no problem, the coach has always been 100 percent in his job, and we have always trusted in him.

“He’s been at 100 percent since the beginning. Starting a new project is hard, and with new players, so young — that’s hard too.”

Rubiales pointed out winning the Nations League meant beating Europe’s top teams, with England, France, Germany and Portugal eliminated by the final four.

With reduced concerns around his capability, attention has turned to how the coach’s side is shaping up to mark Spain’s new era.

One of De la Fuente’s biggest choices has been a shift to a 4-2-3-1 formation, instead of Spain’s typical 4-3-3.

The key cog is Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who was named the player of the Nations League finals.

While Luis Enrique drew criticism for playing Rodri as a centerback at the 2022 World Cup to make room for veteran Sergio Busquets, his successor has reinstalled him in the center of the pitch.

Rodri, arguably the best in the world in his position, linked well with Mikel Merino against Italy and then Fabian Ruiz against Croatia.

The 26-year-old, who scored City’s Champions League final winning goal in Istanbul against Inter Milan earlier in June, has even been touted as a potential Ballon d’Or winner.

Speaking with clarity and confidence and leading by example on the pitch, Rodri has become his country’s torchbearer.

“This generation promises a lot,” he said after the Nations League triumph. Before, he had called for Spain to start a new winning cycle.

Rodri’s emergence as the team’s “frontman” is in part due to an absence of star power in the attack, with Spain boasting a host of dangerous — but not elite — forward.

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati was bright off the bench against Croatia and showed he can have a big impact if he can stay fit, while Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio are all similarly bright, but inconsistent.

Alvaro Morata has played at many of Europe’s top sides without fully convincing, while back-up striker Joselu has just joined Real Madrid, his career best form coming at the ripe age of 33.

Spain could not find a breakthrough against Croatia and needed penalties to triumph, which De la Fuente said added extra spice to the victory.

“We deserved to win before, but the penalties give it a dash of the epic,” said the coach, who expects to continue thriving.

“Obviously, winning gives you more shine, and I expect more joy to come in the future.”

Topics: UEFA Nations League Nations League Spain Luis de la Fuente Croatia

Related

Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1, advance to Nations League final
Football
Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1, advance to Nations League final
Croatia stun hosts Netherlands to reach Nations League final
Football
Croatia stun hosts Netherlands to reach Nations League final

Haji sends Saudi Arabia into Asia U-17 Cup last eight

Haji sends Saudi Arabia into Asia U-17 Cup last eight
Updated 19 June 2023
John Duerden

Haji sends Saudi Arabia into Asia U-17 Cup last eight

Haji sends Saudi Arabia into Asia U-17 Cup last eight
  • So far in the tournament, the young Green Falcons have looked solid at the back for the most part and have got forward whenever possible
Updated 19 June 2023
John Duerden

Talal Haji was the star of the show for Saudi Arabia on Monday, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Tajikistan to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the U-17 Asian Cup.

The 15 year-old striker found the target twice in the second half with well-taken goals in Chonburi, Thailand, to make it two wins from two in Group C. Those six points in the bank mean coach Abdel Wahab Al-Harbi can start preparing for the knockout stage.

So far in the tournament, the young Green Falcons have looked solid at the back for the most part and have got forward whenever possible. With the four teams that reach the semifinals also booking spots at the World Cup later this year, the stakes are high.

Knowing that Australia’s rollicking 5-3 win over China earlier in the day meant that a win would guarantee a place in the quarterfinals, Saudi Arabia started brightly and were soon asking questions of the Tajik backline in the hope of taking control of the game. There were half-chances and blocked shots for the most part but, just after the half-hour mark, the boys in green started to take the pressure up a level.

Following a corner, Nawaf Al-Jaadani came close to adding to the goal he scored against Australia, but his fierce shot from outside the area was just a little too high with the goalkeeper struggling.

Four minutes before the break, they came even closer to getting the opener. Ramez Al-Attar lifted the ball smartly over the defence to find Nawaf Al-Bishri steaming in on the left side of the area but the forward, who opened the scoring against the young Socceroos in the earlier 2-0 win, had his head in his hands after side footing against the post from close range.

Despite being on top for much of the half, Saudi Arabia very nearly went in behind at the break as Tajikistan counter-attacked at speed. Masrur Gafurov picked up the ball from a rash backpass, raced between two defenders but, with just the goalkeeper to beat from inside the area, pushed his shot wide.

At the start of the second half, Saudi Arabia were soon back on top and finally broke the deadlock with a very well-worked goal just after the hour. Saad Al-Muthary sent over a beautiful cross from the left and there was Haji, rising high above the defenders to send a perfect header down into the bottom corner.

Both teams pushed forward knowing the next goal would be decisive but it was Saudi Arabia team who sealed the win in the 90th minute. Haji picked up a long pass out of defence, muscled Dilovar Dzhamshedzoda off the ball just inside the Tajik half, went around the goalkeeper and rolled the ball into the empty net. It was an impressive strike and ended a perfect evening for both player and team, though there are sure to be tougher tests to come.

Saudi Arabia finish the group stage against China on Thursday.

Topics: U-17 AFC Asian Cup AFC Asian Cup Tajikistan Talal Haji Green Falcons

Related

Saudi Arabia kicked off their U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a crucial 2-0 victory over Australia in Thailand on Friday.
Sport
Young Green Falcons get AFC U-17 Asian Cup campaign off to winning start
Saudi Arabia qualify for 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup
Sport
Saudi Arabia qualify for 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup

follow us

Latest updates

Canadian aircraft detects underwater noises in search for missing submersible near Titanic
Canadian aircraft detects underwater noises in search for missing submersible near Titanic
Biden calls Chinese President Xi a dictator
Biden calls Chinese President Xi a dictator
Saudi, French culture ministers discuss ties
Saudi, French culture ministers discuss ties
Victor Wembanyama throws out ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft
Victor Wembanyama throws out ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft
Dozens of US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi
Dozens of US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.