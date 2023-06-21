You are here

Victor Wembanyama throws out ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft

Victor Wembanyama throws out ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft
French NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama juggles baseballs before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. (Reuters)
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

Victor Wembanyama throws out ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft

Victor Wembanyama throws out ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft
  • The 19-year-old spent this past season with Metropolitans 92 in the French league
  • The NBA draft is Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-plus French player expected to be taken by San Antonio with the first pick in the NBA draft this week, threw out a wild ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees played the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

He wore a pinstriped jersey with “New York” across the chest rather than the traditional interlocking “NY,” and he had Joe DiMaggio’s No. 5 on the back. Standing on the rubber, he fired the ball in the dirt, well wide of the plate to the first-base side.

The 19-year-old spent this past season with Metropolitans 92 in the French league. The NBA lists his height as 7-4. He has said 7-3 and some Internet sites show 7-5.

The NBA draft is Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

N'Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah

N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah

N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: French superstar N’Golo Kante has completed his transfer to Saudi side Al-Ittihad, the club announce early on Wednesday, and joins fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema in Jeddah.

The team made fun of rumors around the deal being scuttled by medical issues  in a video skit on Twitter, showing the midfielder failing his medical before breaking the good news to fans.

“One time I told you are the best box-to-box player in the world,” Benzema said in a video clip conversation with Kante, “now I am happy to play with you again, and of course, in the best team in Saudi.”

Kante replied: “I am pleased to play with you — the best player in the world — and I am very excited to play with the Tigers in Al-Jawhara (the team’s home stadium)”.

 

 

The club released photos of a smiling Kante holding up the club’s iconic black and yellow jersey bearing his name and the number 7.

Reports earlier this month said the agreement was being held up by medical checks on the player, who has a history of injuries.

The 32 year-old’s contract with Chelsea is due to end this month. He missed six months of action for the London side with a hamstring problem this past season. 

The diminutive defensive midfielder who is renowned for his boundless energy helped France win a World Cup in Russia in 2018. He was also instrumental in Leicester City’s fairytale Premier League win in 2016. He went on to win it again with Chelsea the following year. 

Kante is expected to bring some of that box-to-box energy for the league winners Ittihad next season.

 

 

Earlier this month, Ittihad completed the signing of Ballon d'Or-winner Benzema after his years of success with Real Madrid. This follows Al-Nasr’s groundbreaking signing of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo in December.

The Kingdom’s top domestic competition, The Saudi Pro League, is undergoing renewed interest as some of the biggest names in the game sign for local teams. 
 

Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen's Club as Murray exits

Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits

Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits
  • It was the No. 2-ranked Spaniard’s seventh career match on grass, and first away from the All England Club
  • Frances Tiafoe won his first match as a top-10 player by defeating Botic van De Zandschulp
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz’s first grass-court match outside Wimbledon proved to be a tricky one.

Playing for the first time at the Queen’s Club Championships, the top-seeded Alcaraz came from a set down Tuesday to win 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) against lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech — a No. 83-ranked Frenchman who only found out he was playing following the withdrawal of Arthur Fils a couple of hours before the match.

“It has been a really tough match,” Alcaraz said. “It was really difficult for me at the beginning to adapt my tennis, my game, to the grass.”

Alcaraz faced difficulties in dealing with the tall Rinderknech’s big serve and net coverage in what was the No. 2-ranked Spaniard’s seventh career match on grass, and first away from the All England Club.

Alcaraz rallied from going down a break early in the third set and dominated the tiebreaker, which started with an epic point that saw Alcaraz tumble to the ground after racing to the net to hit a cross-court winner.

The fourth point, which put Alcaraz 3-1 ahead, was also memorable because of his outrageous lob on the run that landed on Rinderknech’s baseline and set up another forehand winner. Alcaraz then converted his third match point.

“For me, it’s tough playing here but I enjoy playing on grass and it’s a tournament I really wanted to play,” Alcaraz said.

It was Alcaraz’s first match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals, after which he went to Spanish party island Ibiza.

Earlier at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, second-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark beat big-serving American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) for his first grass-court ATP win, after losing three in the first round last year — including at Wimbledon.

Britain’s Andy Murray, on a 10-match winning run on the back of two straight grass-court Challenger Tour titles, lost 6-3, 6-1 to seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia. That all but ends his hopes of being seeded in the draw for Wimbledon, where he is a two-time champion.

Frances Tiafoe won his first match as a top-10 player by defeating Botic van De Zandschulp 6-2 6-4.

Tiafoe is seeded fourth in London after winning the grass-court Stuttgart Open title on Sunday to climb to a career-high spot of No. 10 in the rankings. Another American, third-seeded Taylor Fritz, beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 7-5.

Australia win Ashes classic as Cummins finishes off 2-wicket win over England in first Test

Australia win Ashes classic as Cummins finishes off 2-wicket win over England in first Test
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

Australia win Ashes classic as Cummins finishes off 2-wicket win over England in first Test

Australia win Ashes classic as Cummins finishes off 2-wicket win over England in first Test
  • Cummins shared a match-winning ninth-wicket partnership of 55 with Nathan Lyon (16 not out), hitting the winning boundary against Ollie Robinson
  • Khawaja was named the player of the match and said “it was an unbelievable game”
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

BIRMINGHAM, England: Pat Cummins threw off his helmet, tossed away his bat and wheeled away in celebration after playing a captain’s innings to win an Ashes classic for Australia on Tuesday.

England’s “Bazball” cricket revolution got a lesson from Down Under in an opening Test of the series that went down to the wire on the final day.

Chasing 281 at a raucous Edgbaston, the Australians reached the target inside the final hour for a two-wicket win after Usman Khawaja hit a patient 65 and Cummins finished the job with an unbeaten 44 containing two sixes and four fours.

“Both teams spoke a lot about playing your own style,” Cummins said about triumphing over England’s aggressive approach under Ben Stokes. “And that’s the beauty of this series. Two contrasting styles, playing to our strengths and that made for great entertainment.”

Cummins shared a match-winning ninth-wicket partnership of 55 with Nathan Lyon (16 not out), hitting the winning boundary against Ollie Robinson — Harry Brook failed to stop the ball at the rope — as Australia finished on 282-8. It disappointed the majority of a loud crowd that sensed another memorable victory at the Birmingham ground after England’s two-run win in the second Ashes Test in 2005.

“We are, of course, absolutely devastated,” Stokes said. “The lads are in pieces up there. But if that’s not attracting people to the game we love then I don’t know what will.”

Jubilant and possibly surprised Australian fans at the stadium chanted “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi, Oi, Oi” after their team’s remarkable win.

Khawaja, who hit his first Test century in England in the first innings, faced 197 deliveries as he anchored most of Australia’s successful run chase on a still-docile pitch before being dismissed by Stokes. Khawaja was taking the game away from England with Australia at 209-6, but Stokes’ fiery delivery was hit onto his stumps by the batter.

Khawaja was named the player of the match and said “it was an unbelievable game.”

“I watched Edgbaston 2005 on TV as a kid, I stayed up late,” Khawaja said. “I was there when Stokesy played that unbelievable innings at Headingley in the last Ashes (in England in 2019) but this has definitely got to be one of my favorite test matches I’ve ever played in.”

Eight wickets down, Australia were still chasing the win — with very good reason as it turned out — and Cummins smashed Joe Root, who was bowling spin while Moeen Ali was nursing a hurt spinning finger, for two sixes in the 83rd over.

England had delayed taking the new ball at 227-7 and it worked perfectly as Root claimed Alex Carey (20) to make the score 227-8 with Australia still needing 54 runs.

Cummins and Lyon then came to the crease and never left it, though Lyon was dropped by a flying Stokes at backward square leg in what could have been another twist.

England must win the five-match series to retake the urn from Australia. The tourists take the bragging rights into the second Test at Lord’s but both teams achieved their aim of making the series opener a showpiece for the longer format of cricket as it fights to keep players and TV viewers from focusing on franchise cricket.

The morning session was lost to rain and players took an early lunch before Australia resumed batting on 107-3, still needing 174 more runs.

They were contained early on by Jimmy Anderson and Broad, who had claimed the wickets of top-ranked Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith late on Friday to help set up a final-day thriller.

Despite losing in “Bazball” style, attack-minded England has shown almost anything can now happen in test cricket under Stokes’ captaincy.

His early declaration — on the first day, no less — with England at 393-8 drew grudging admiration from Australian fans. Bringing on part-timer Brook early on the second day to bowl at Smith drew gasps and left Australia batters not knowing what to expect next. Brook had previously remarked his gentle medium-pace was only employed “if the other boys are knackered.”

As well as the batting heroics, Lyon moved closer to joining the exclusive 500-wicket club in Tests after finishing with match figures of 8-229 on the fourth day when England finished its second innings 273 all out. Root reverse-ramped his way to 46 after his 118 not out in the first innings.

Lyon, who has taken 495 wickets, expressed genuine sympathy for England’s spinning spearhead Ali, who came out of Test retirement but struggled with a blistered spinning finger after bowling 33 overs for 2-147 in Australia’s first innings of 386.

Ali bowled again in the second innings, taking 1-57 from 14 overs, but was badly missed in the final hours.

Ronaldo scores late winner in record 200th game for Portugal in European qualifying

Ronaldo scores late winner in record 200th game for Portugal in European qualifying
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

Ronaldo scores late winner in record 200th game for Portugal in European qualifying

Ronaldo scores late winner in record 200th game for Portugal in European qualifying
  • Ronaldo padded his record for international goals as well, by netting his 123rd for Portugal
  • Erling Haaland scored twice in Norway’s 3-1 win at home over Cyprus, as did Romelu Lukaku in Belgium’s 3-0 victory over Estonia
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

BERLIN: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first men’s player to make 200 international appearances and celebrated the milestone by scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute as Portugal beat Iceland 1-0 on Tuesday in European Championship qualifying.

The 38-year-old Ronaldo was honored by Guinness World Records before kickoff for reaching 200 games for Portugal almost 20 years after he made his debut. And he was celebrating at the end, too, after being on hand to score the later winner from close range and keep Portugal on track for Euro 2024 qualification with their fourth win from four games in Group J.

Erling Haaland scored twice in Norway’s 3-1 win at home over Cyprus, as did Romelu Lukaku in Belgium’s 3-0 victory over Estonia.

But another star forward — Robert Lewandowski — was left disappointed as his Poland team squandered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 away to Moldova.

Euro 2024 host Germany lost 2-0 to Colombia in a friendly game.

GROUP J

Ronaldo padded his record for international goals as well, by netting his 123rd for Portugal — making it another memorable night for the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star.

“So happy. It’s that kind of moment that you never expect to do it, 200 caps. For me it’s an unbelievable achievement,” Ronaldo told UEFA’s website. “Of course, to score the winning goal, it’s even more special.”

Ronaldo’s teammates Rafael Leão and Bruno Fernandes had looked more likely top provide an opening in Reykjavik, until Iceland midfielder Willum Willumsson was sent off with 10 minutes of normal time remaining for a second yellow card.

Ronaldo had missed several chances and was booked for diving in the 83rd, before he finally got the winner when Goncalo Inacio headed the ball down for the forward to score from close range. Even then there was an anxious wait for a VAR check before Ronaldo could celebrate in his own distinctive style.

Also, Luxembourg upset Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 away thanks to goals from Danel Sinani and Yvandro Borges Sanches, while Slovakia beat Liechtenstein 1-0.

GROUP A

Despite Haaland’s goals for Norway, Scotland stayed top of Group A with a 2-0 win over Georgia in a game that was suspended for about 1 hour, 40 minutes because of heavy rain and a waterlogged field.

Callum McGregor gave hosts an early lead before play was suspended. Scott McTominay made it 2-0 early in the second half despite lots of water still on the field.

It was Scotland’s fourth win from four games and it lifted the team four points above Georgia.

Norway are third with four points from four games, while Spain are a point further back after playing just two. Spain won the Nations League on Sunday.

GROUP E

Lewandowski scored but couldn’t prevent Poland slumping to a loss in Moldova, their second in three games.

Albania earned a 3-1 away win over the Faeroe Islands to stay second in the group, one point behind the Czech Republic after three games played.

Poland dropped to second last in the group with three points.

GROUP F

Lukaku scored twice in the space of three minutes to lead Belgium to a 3-0 win in Estonia.

Lukaku broke the deadlock with a flick after an uneventful first half-hour and doubled Belgium’s lead with another clinical finish for his 75th goal in 108 internationals.

Johan Bakayoko marked his first start for Belgium by adding the third goal in the 90th minute.

Christoph Baumgartner scored twice for Austria to defeat Sweden 2-0 in the other group game.

Austria leads the group with 10 points from three games, three points ahead of Belgium.

GROUP G

Hungary defeated Lithuania 2-0 and Bulgaria drew with Serbia 1-1.

It left Hungary top of the group on seven points, ahead of Serbia on goal difference.

Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp

Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp

Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp
  • The Prince of Wales, who is the FA president, had lunch with the team and staff at the St George's Park national football centre
  • England host Portugal in a tune-up friendly on July 1 in Milton Keynes
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

BURTON UPON TRENT, England: Prince William made a surprise visit to England’s Lionesses on Tuesday to wish them good luck in their Women’s World Cup campaign which kicks off next month.
The Prince of Wales, who is the FA president, had lunch with the team and staff at the St. George’s Park national football center after their opening training session before posing for photos.
The Prince also presented England manager Sarina Wiegman, who guided England to the 2022 Euro title, with her CBE.
“I was very overwhelmed,” the Dutch manager told Sky Sports. “I really did not expect it so it was a big surprise ... I was a little bit speechless.”
England host Portugal in a tune-up friendly on July 1 in Milton Keynes before the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, which runs for a month from July 20.
The Lionesses, who are ranked No. 4 in the world, kick off their World Cup campaign against Haiti on July 22 in Brisbane before facing Denmark and China in Group D.

