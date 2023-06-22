You are here

  Closing bell: Saudi main index closes week in red ahead of Eid holidays 

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes week in red ahead of Eid holidays 

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes week in red ahead of Eid holidays 
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.33 billion ($1.69 billion) (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ended its trading on Thursday in the red, as it shed 7.19 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 11,458.98.  

The exchange will remain closed from June 23 as a part of the Eid Al-Adha holidays and trading will resume on July 2.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.33 billion ($1.69 billion) as 95 stocks advanced, while 124 retracted.  

While the parallel market Nomu dropped by 1,118.48 points to close at 26,147.86, the MSCI Tadawul Index dipped slightly to end the day at 1,510.25.  

The best-performing stock of the day was First Milling Co. The firm, which debuted on Tadawul on Thursday, saw its share price rising by 17.50 percent to SR70.50. 

Other top performers were Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development and Al Mawarid Manpower Co., whose share prices edged up by 9.52 percent and 7.84 percent respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Arabian Contracting Services Co. as its share price dipped by 8.25 percent to SR178.  

On the announcements front, Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. reported that it turned a profit of SR9.70 million in the first quarter of 2023 against a net loss of SR28.62 million during the same period a year ago.  

Sahara International Petrochemical Co., also known as Sipchem, announced that its board of directors had declared a 12.5 percent cash dividend, or SR1.25 per share, for the first half of 2023.  

Electrical Industries Co., in a Tadawul statement, said that its shareholders approved the board’s recommendation to raise capital by 25 percent through a one-for-four bonus share distribution. The company’s new capital after the share distribution will be SR562.50 million, while the current capital is SR450 million. 

Saudi Arabia’s financial market ranks 3rd among G20 in competitiveness indicators

Saudi Arabia’s financial market ranks 3rd among G20 in competitiveness indicators
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s financial market ranks 3rd among G20 in competitiveness indicators

Saudi Arabia’s financial market ranks 3rd among G20 in competitiveness indicators
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s financial market has advanced seven places to the third position in the competitiveness indicators among G20 nations this year compared to its ranking in 2022, according to Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development.

According to the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook for 2023, the Kingdom’s performance epitomizes the ongoing efforts of the Capital Market Authority to implement global best practices. 

The country ranked first in the corporate boards index among G20 countries. It stood second in capital markets, shareholders’ rights and venture capital indices. 

The yearbook further revealed that Saudi Arabia ranked third globally in the stock market capitalization index. It surpassed advanced nations like Japan, India, Germany, the UK, China and the US.  

The Kingdom also topped all Arab nations participating in the report in nine of the 12 indices. 

Its achievement results from CMA’s continued efforts to improve and develop the capital market sector by implementing relevant global best practices.

The authority was instrumental in approving the regulations for securities exchanges, depository centers and Shariah governance in other capital market institutions.

Its role in developing the Companies Law for listed joint stock companies improved the business environment, making it conducive to additional investments.

The Saudi capital market recorded a flurry of initial public offerings in 2022, with 49 listings and SR40 billion ($10.66 billion) raised in equity capital, the highest number in any single year, barring 2019, when Saudi Arabian Oil Co. was listed.  

“Saudi Arabia aims to establish an advanced capital market that is open to the world and capable of attracting local and international capital, and that plays an efficient and pivotal role in meeting the economy’s funding requirements,” the authority said in a statement.

Turkey delivers big hike to 15% but still underwhelms 

Turkey delivers big hike to 15% but still underwhelms 
Updated 18 min 12 sec ago
REUTERS 

Turkey delivers big hike to 15% but still underwhelms 

Turkey delivers big hike to 15% but still underwhelms 
Updated 18 min 12 sec ago
REUTERS 

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s central bank hiked its key rate by 650 basis points to 15 percent on Thursday and said it would go further in a reversal of President Tayyip Erdogan’s low-rates policy, although the post-election tightening missed expectations and the lira fell. 

In its first meeting under new Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, the bank changed course after years of loose policy in which the one-week repo rate had dropped to 8.5 percent from 19 percent in 2021 despite soaring inflation. 

Analysts said the move suggested Erkan might have limited room to aggressively tackle inflation under Erdogan’s watch. The median estimate in a Reuters poll was for a rate hike to 21 percent. 

Thirty minutes after the rate hike — Turkey’s first since early 2021 — the lira suddenly began to tumble, touching an all-time low of 24.31 versus the dollar. 

The central bank’s policy committee said the tightening “will be further strengthened as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved.” 

Striking a more hawkish tone than a month earlier, it said it raised rates “in order to establish the disinflation course as soon as possible, to anchor inflation expectations, and to control the deterioration in pricing behavior.”  

Annual inflation was just below 40 percent in May after touching a 24-year high above 85 percent in October last year. The central bank said inflation will come under further pressure. 

It added that it will gradually “simplify and improve the existing micro- and macroprudential framework” to improve market mechanisms and macro stability — suggesting some of the dozens of regulations adopted since late 2021 could be rolled back. 

Limited room for maneuver 

Erdogan had urged rate cuts over the last two years which sparked a late-2021 currency crisis. The lira lost 44 percent in 2021 and 30 percent last year, despite the central bank’s efforts to counter forex demand by using its forex reserves. 

After his election victory last month, Erdogan signaled he was ready to backtrack on economic policy in appointing Mehmet Simsek, who is highly regarded by markets, as finance minister and Erkan, a former Wall Street banker, as central bank chief. 

Erdogan said last week he approved the steps Simsek would take with the central bank, suggesting he had given the green light to rate hikes. 

The policy decision could indicate that “Governor Erkan has limited room for maneuver in restoring orthodoxy in monetary policy,” said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at InTouch Capital Markets. 

“One could argue that it will take time to restore shattered confidence, but it would be more efficient to exceed expectations if Governor Erkan wants to convince investors that she is in charge of monetary policy and not President Erdogan,” he added.  

Most economists in the Reuters poll expected further rate hikes this year, with the year-end forecast median at 30 percent. The central bank’s key rate remains below deposit rates that reach up to 40 percent and real rates are still deeply negative. 

The central bank’s net reserves fell to a record low of negative $5.7 billion last month. They rebounded as Ankara loosened its grip on the forex market this month, sending the lira to all-time lows and bringing its losses to 23 percent this year. 

The lira depreciation has stoked inflation since 2021, sending it to a 24-year high of 85.5 percent in October last year. 

Some analysts have expressed doubt about Erdogan’s commitment to abandoning his unorthodoxy, citing examples of his previous shifts to orthodox policy only to quickly change his mind. 

Authorities hope foreign investors and hard currency will return after a years-long exodus, potentially reducing the central bank’s need to intervene to keep the lira stable. 

World leaders urge transformation of global financial system at Paris summit 

World leaders urge transformation of global financial system at Paris summit 
Updated 22 June 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

World leaders urge transformation of global financial system at Paris summit 

World leaders urge transformation of global financial system at Paris summit 
Updated 22 June 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that the world should act urgently to change the operational model of the global financial system. 

Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Macron said that world leaders, the private sector, and international organizations should work together to reform the existing system, and if they fail in their efforts, it will negatively impact the trust of people.  

“If we miss the target ... trust of our people will be lost. We have to create a collective dynamic, and we need much more from the private sector,” said Macron, adding that the next two years will be crucial.  

Speaking at the summit, Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the UN, said that the global financial architecture is outdated.  

According to him, it is also dysfunctional and unjust and has failed to provide a safety net for emerging and developing countries.  

“We can take steps right now and take a giant leap to achieve global justice. I put forward the policy brief, a detailed blueprint for a redesigned global financial architecture capable of serving as a safety net for all countries,” said Guterres. 

He added: “I have no illusions. This is a question of power and political will, and change will not happen overnight. 

“But we can take urgent action today to meet the urgent needs of the developing and emerging economies.”  

For her part, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said that swift action is required to uplift the interests of emerging countries and the planet as a whole.  

“What is required of us now is absolute transformation and not reform of our institutions. We come to Paris to identify the common humanity that we share and the absolute moral imperative to save our planet and to make it livable,” said Mottley.  

She went on to urge world leaders to join hands to reform the global financial system for a better future.  

“Let us, representatives of our people, at this unique time in the history of civilization, not only do the right thing, but do it in time, and do it for the right reasons,” added Mottley. 

Oil Updates — crude slips; CPC plans $300m investment in 2023 

Oil Updates — crude slips; CPC plans $300m investment in 2023 
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — crude slips; CPC plans $300m investment in 2023 

Oil Updates — crude slips; CPC plans $300m investment in 2023 
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil futures dipped slightly on Thursday, with trader expectations of further interest rate hikes countered by potentially bullish US oil inventory data after preliminary figures showed a fall in stocks. 

Brent futures eased by 47 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $76.65 a barrel at 11:40 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 44 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $72.09. 

The benchmarks had firmed in the previous session as US corn and soybean prices raced to multi-month highs, raising expectations that crop shortfalls could lower biofuel blending and increase oil demand. 

However, the market was cautious after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said two more interest rate hikes of 25 basis points each by the end of the year was “a pretty good guess.” 

Higher interest rates could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand. 

Caspian Pipeline Consortium plans $300m investment  

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium plans investments of around $300 million in 2023, the Russian government-owned RIA Novosti news agency quoted CPC head Nikolai Gorban as saying on Thursday. 

The CPC, which handles around 1 percent of global oil, will spend around $200 million on completing its program of removing bottlenecks, Gorban said. 

He added that around $100 million would be allocated for replacing pumps and valves, as well as repair work. 

Shell ramping up Olympus Gulf of Mexico oil platform 

British oil producer Shell said on Wednesday that its Olympus offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico was in the process of ramping up production after maintenance.

The Olympus platform was offline for planned overhauls, starting June 7. The offshore hub, along with its Mars and Ursa platforms that underwent turnarounds last year, produce Mars sour crude.

(With input from Reuters)

Saudi Arabia and Estonia form business council to bolster economic ties 

Saudi Arabia and Estonia form business council to bolster economic ties 
Updated 22 June 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi Arabia and Estonia form business council to bolster economic ties 

Saudi Arabia and Estonia form business council to bolster economic ties 
Updated 22 June 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Deals covering trade, technology and entrepreneurship were signed during a three-day visit by Saudi Arabia’s investment minister to Estonia aimed at bolstering strategic partnerships and explore mutually beneficial investment opportunities. 

As part of efforts to foster the development and diversification of economic ties between the two countries, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment also established a business council between the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.  

During his visit to the central European country, Khalid Al-Falih met with the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and other high-level government officials, resulting in companies from both sides signing five memorandum of understanding agreements.  

One of the MoUs was between Saudi Arabia’s Shammal Commercial Investment Co. and Estonian deep-tech startup GScan to establish a joint venture and introduce muon flux technology — a method of exploration and imaging — to Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Investment’s entrepreneurship sector department signed an agreement with Estonian computer numerical control machine manufacturer 5.0 Robotics with the aim of exploring expansion opportunities in Saudi Arabia and establishing a framework of support.  

Additionally, a cooperation agreement was established between the ministry and Estonian autonomous system developer Auve Tech, fostering a strategic partnership to share expertise and explore manufacturing options in the region.  

Another agreement was made with capital management firm Rigel Capital and Estonian autonomous delivery innovator Clevon. The collaboration aims to support the expansion of innovative last-mile autonomous technology and establish a Clevon Academy branch in Saudi Arabia. 

Meanwhile, the Estonian-Saudi Investment Forum was held to provide a platform for government officials and private sector leaders to explore funding opportunities in technology, startups, and the energy transition.   

Through presentations, panel sessions, and networking, both nations aimed to identify mutually beneficial opportunities for collaboration.  

During his visit, Al-Falih also held meetings with the Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo and Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas.  

This follows a series of visits between officials from Saudi Arabia and Estonia over the past 24 months, demonstrating a commitment to enhance bilateral relations.   

In 2022, trade between the two countries reached $412 million, reflecting the growing economic cooperation.

