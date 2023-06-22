You are here

Fresh rescues off Spain after fatal migrant shipwreck

Rescuers help a migrant disembark from a Spanish coast guard boat, at the port of Arguineguin, in the island of Gran Canaria, on June 19, 2023. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Spain’s coast guard saved 53 migrants “in good condition” near the island of Lanzarote and another 61, including a mother and baby, near the island of Gran Canaria
  • Another boat was intercepted early on Thursday with 54 migrants “in good condition” on board near Lanzarote
AFP

MADRID: Emergency services in Spain said Thursday they had saved at least 350 migrants in five separate vessels over the last 24 hours off the Canary Islands.
These latest operations came the day after at least two people drowned attempting the crossing when another vessel sank around 160 kilometers (100 miles) off the islands.
Spain’s coast guard saved 53 migrants “in good condition” near the island of Lanzarote and another 61, including a mother and baby, near the island of Gran Canaria, local emergency services said in a tweet.
The migrants found near Gran Canaria were all taken to hospital for “mild conditions,” it added.
Spain’s coast guard intercepted another boat early on Thursday with 54 migrants “in good condition” on board near Lanzarote, emergency services said.
People on board another two vessels were rescued Thursday afternoon.
The rescue operations came after a dinghy carrying migrants sank about 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Gran Canaria.
The Spanish coast guard found the bodies of a minor and later a man in the area.
A Moroccan patrol boat rescued 24 people, according to Spain’s coast guard, which said it did not know how many people were missing.
But Spanish non-profit group Walking Borders — which monitors migrant boats to try to help them, and receives calls from people on the boats or their relatives — said 39 people had died, including four women and a baby.
The group’s founder, Helena Maleno, said the migrants had waited for more than 12 hours for assistance.
Spain is a major gateway for migrants seeking a better life in Europe and the number of boats heading for the Canaries from northwestern African has increased in recent days due to favorable weather conditions.
Over 1,500 migrants arrived in the Canaries during the first two weeks of June, according to interior ministry figures.
The migrant route from West Africa to the Canary Islands across the Atlantic has become more popular in recent years as authorities have cracked down on illegal migration in the Mediterranean Sea.
The Atlantic is notorious for strong currents that make such trips perilous.
Over 11,200 people have died or disappeared since 2018 while trying to reach Spain by sea, according to a report published by Walking Borders at the end of 2022.

Topics: Spain Canary Islands migrants

Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkey: report

Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkey: report

Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkey: report
ATHENS: Greek authorities on Thursday rescued 145 migrants stranded on an island in the Evros River marking the border with Turkey, a common route for people fleeing war and poverty to reach Europe.
According to a unit of the Greek branch of the Red Cross present at the operation, the migrants, including 45 women and 30 children, "are in good condition," the Greek news agency ANA said.
The migrants, whose identities were not revealed, were abandoned on the island by traffickers coming from Turkey, according to a Greek police statement.
"It is not the first time that smugglers have pushed migrants towards Greek territory," Panayiotis Harelas, head of the Greek border guard federation, told AFP.
Athens often accuses Ankara of allowing migrants to cross into Greece.
In June, Greek authorities rescued 91 people in the same area, including many Yazidis -- a Kurdish-speaking minority living mainly in Iraq.
Thousands of migrants, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, have entered Greece in recent years from the sea and land borders with Turkey.
Following a strict migration policy, Greece has stepped up patrols in the Aegean Sea between Greece and Turkey with the help of the European Border Surveillance Agency, Frontex.
On the Evros land border, the outgoing conservative government, forecast to win the June 25 election, has promised to extend a 15-foot (five metres) high metal fence already built 38 kilometres (24 miles) along the river.
Despite the security clampdown, migrant tragedies continue in the eastern Mediterranean region.
On June 14, a dilapidated boat capsized and sank off Pylos in the Peloponnese, drowning 82 people, while "hundreds" were reported missing, according to some of the 104 survivors.

Ukraine progresses on reforms to unlock membership talks, EU says

Ukraine progresses on reforms to unlock membership talks, EU says
Reuters

Ukraine progresses on reforms to unlock membership talks, EU says

Ukraine progresses on reforms to unlock membership talks, EU says
  • The assessment, by the EU's executive body, the European Commission, offered Kyiv hope that it could achieve its aim of getting the green light for membership talks in December
  • "They are on track, they are working hard. After all, the country is under attack," said Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for relations with the EU's neighbours
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Senior EU officials said on Thursday that Ukraine is making progress on political reforms to open the way for European Union membership talks but still needs to progress in five important areas.
The assessment, by the EU’s executive body, the European Commission, offered Kyiv hope that it could achieve its aim of getting the green light for membership talks in December even it fights to repel Russia’s invasion.
But it also made clear that Ukraine has a way to go just to complete the seven steps that the EU outlined last year when it granted Kyiv the status of a candidate for membership.
“They are on track, they are working hard. After all, the country is under attack,” said Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for relations with the EU’s neighbors. “Compared to that, I think that they are delivering.”
In an update for the EU’s member countries, Varhelyi said Kyiv had completed two of the seven steps, as reported by Reuters on Monday — reform of two judicial bodies and the adoption of media legislation in line with EU standards.
He said Ukraine had made progress but had more work to do on constitutional court reform, on measures to fight corruption, money laundering and curb the influence of oligarchs, and on the treatment of minorities.
He also stressed the European Commission would look at a broader range of factors in a full report in October on Ukraine’s suitability for membership talks.
“We are just in the middle of the work so it’s too early to tell you where they are going to be,” he told reporters after presenting his assessment to European affairs ministers from the bloc’s 27 member countries in Stockholm.
Jessika Roswall, Sweden’s European affairs minister, said Ukraine’s reform efforts had been “impressive” in the face of “extraordinary circumstances.”
“Ukraine has taken substantial steps forward,” she said.
Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European integration, said the assessment held no surprises.
She told Ukrainian TV the government would now focus on the steps necessary to get a positive verdict in October and it was cautiously optimistic that it would achieve one.
A decision on whether and when to start accession talks rests with the EU’s member governments.
Varhelyi also said Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova had completed three of the nine steps outlined by the EU when it was granted membership candidate status at the same time as Kyiv last year.
He said Georgia had completed three of 12 steps outlined by the EU on its bid to be a membership candidate.
To join the EU, a country has to align its laws with many e EU standards ranging from climate to labor. That process usually takes many years.
Ukraine’s neighbors on the EU’s eastern flank, Poland and the Baltic states, generally support a fast track for Kyiv, while western, older member states including France, Germany and the Netherlands are cooler on the idea.

Topics: Ukraine EU European Commission

Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK

Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK
AFP

Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK

Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK
  • Arrest comes after nine Egyptians were arrested in Greece in connection with a Mediterranean migrant boat disaster
AFP

LONDON: An Egyptian man suspected of organizing the smuggling of thousands of people aboard “death traps” from North Africa into Italy has been arrested in London, British police said on Thursday.
The 40-year-old man was detained in west London near Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said, after an investigation involving Italian police.
The arrest comes after nine Egyptians were arrested in Greece this week in connection with a Mediterranean migrant boat disaster that killed at least 82 people, and possibly hundreds more.
The NCA said the man in London was linked to a number of illegal Mediterranean crossings in the past year, including from Libya, and was working from a UK base with criminal associates.
Three of the crossings required rescues by the Italian coast guard for vessels in distress, each of which was carrying more than 600 people, the UK agency said.
“The type of boats organized crime groups use for crossings are death traps, and sadly many people have died after incidents in the Mediterranean, which demonstrates the level of danger,” senior NCA officer Darren Barr said.
“We will continue to share intelligence and take action with partners to prevent crossings and arrest people smugglers here and overseas,” he said.

Topics: Migrant crisis

Daughter of explorer on missing sub hopeful but says father doing what he loved

Daughter of explorer on missing sub hopeful but says father doing what he loved
Reuters

Daughter of explorer on missing sub hopeful but says father doing what he loved

Daughter of explorer on missing sub hopeful but says father doing what he loved
  • Sidonie Nargeolet told Reuters she was living with "a lot of stress, very mixed emotions" as the search for the submersible in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean entered a critical phase
  • "I really hope they will find them and safe. I think we have to trust what they are doing and be confident," she said
Reuters

LA MASSANA, Andorra: The daughter of one of five people inside the submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic said on Thursday she continued to hope they will be rescued but she is comforted by the knowledge that her father, oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, is in the place he loved most.
Sidonie Nargeolet told Reuters she was living with “a lot of stress, very mixed emotions” as the search for the submersible in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean entered a critical phase, with air expected to run out for the five people aboard.
“At times, I have a lot of hope, I am fine, I believe and have a lot of hope. But in others, hope goes away and it is hard to endure, and as more time goes by it gets harder,” Nargeolet, 39, told Reuters in the town of La Massana in Andorra where she lives.
“I really hope they will find them and safe. I think we have to trust what they are doing and be confident,” she said.
Nargeolet said her 77-year-old father had been near the Titanic wreck 30 times, the first in 1987. On one trip in another vessel operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions he told her that he was not sure he would return safely, although he eventually did.
She said the Titanic has been his life’s “greatest passion and obsession.”
She said she was realistic about time running out.
“He knows how to manage the situation, what to do, what to tell others to do, how to breath, stay relaxed. He controls very well his emotions and transmits calm to others. I am totally confident of this,” she said.
“What worries me is that they are not being found because there will be a moment in which they will run out of oxygen,” Nargeolet said.
“Sometimes I don’t check (the news) because I don’t want to hear them saying that they now have very low oxygen. I prefer to listen to positive things, to hope, that they will continue looking for them,” she said.
“If they are not found, it will be very sad for us because we will not see him again. What he liked the most was to be in a submarine, (near) the Titanic. He is where he really loved being. I would prefer him (dying) at a place where he is very happy,” Nargeolet said, struggling to hold back her tears.

Topics: submersible Titanic tourist submarine Paul-Henri Nargeolet

Biden, Modi salute ‘defining partnership’ as US invests big in India

Biden, Modi salute 'defining partnership' as US invests big in India
AFP

Biden, Modi salute ‘defining partnership’ as US invests big in India

Biden, Modi salute ‘defining partnership’ as US invests big in India
  • 7,000 Indian-Americans gathered on the White House’s South Lawn to cheer Modi on
  • US chip giant Micron will invest $800 million in a semiconductor assembly and testing plant in India
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Thursday hailed a “defining partnership” with India as he rolled out the red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sealing major defense and technology deals as Washington bets big on New Delhi as a counterweight to China.
Modi is being feted with the pomp of a state visit, only the third of Biden’s presidency, in a calculated show of full-throated US support — despite quiet unease over India’s refusal to break with Russia and what rights groups see as growing authoritarianism by the Hindu nationalist leader.
With around 7,000 Indian-Americans gathered on the White House’s South Lawn to cheer him on, Modi, sporting a flowing white kurta with a sky-blue jacket, walked a red carpet to a military salute as Biden welcomed him.
“I have long believed that the relationship between the US and India will be one of the most defining relationships of the 21st century,” Biden said.
“The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require that India and the United States work and lead together,” he said.
Modi, India’s most powerful prime minister in decades, said that the two countries “are committed to work together for the global good and for global peace, stability and prosperity.”
“Our strong strategic partnership is a clear proof of the power of democracy,” said Modi, who unlike most of India’s post-independence leaders spoke Hindi rather than English on the global stage.
Modi will later address a joint session of Congress and return to the White House for a gala dinner, with First Lady Jill Biden tapping a star Californian plant-based chef, Nina Curtis, to cook for the strictly vegetarian prime minister.
The White House said the two leaders will take questions from the press, while stopping short of calling the event a press conference. Modi has nearly always avoided unscripted interactions with reporters during his nine years in office.
In one of the biggest agreements of the visit, described by a US official as “trailblazing,” the United States signed off on a technology transfer for engines as India begins producing homegrown fighter jets.
General Electric will have the green light to produce its F414 engines jointly with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics.
A US official said India would also buy MQ-9B SeaGuardians, high-precision armed drones. India in 2019 broke precedent with an airstrike in Pakistani territory against an alleged extremist camp.
Washington hopes a tighter defense relationship will help wean India off Russia, New Delhi’s primary military supplier during the Cold War.
India has refused to join Western efforts to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and instead has seized on the crisis to buy discounted Russian oil.
In one long-running point of contention, India has been angered by US sales of F-16 fighter jets to its historic rival Pakistan.


In another agreement, US chip giant Micron will invest $800 million in a semiconductor assembly and testing plant in India, which is expected to reach $2.75 billion after contributions from New Delhi.
A US official said the plant would help diversify supply chains of advanced semiconductors, as Biden leads a concerted effort to deny exports of top-end chips to China.
Micron nonetheless also recently announced a $600 million investment in a factory in China.
India, a growing power in space, also agreed during Modi’s visit to join the Artemis Accords, a US-led multinational effort to put a human back on the Moon by 2025.
As part of the cooperation, India’s space program will work with NASA on a joint mission to the International Space Station next year, the White House said.


The United States has been seeking a closer relationship with India since the late 1990s, seeing the billion-plus democracy as like-minded on the challenges both of China and radical Islamism.
But Modi has also faced growing criticism for treatment of religious minorities, the opposition and independent media, with the State Department pointing to police and vigilante violence against Muslims and Christians.
Biden touched lightly on concerns, telling Modi that religious pluralism was among “core principles” for both the United States and India “even as they have faced challenges throughout each of our nations’ histories.”
Modi replied that both nations “take pride in their diversity.”
Three prominent left-wing Democrats including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and two Muslims, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, said they would boycott Modi’s speech to Congress.
Saying the US Congress should not invite leaders with “deeply troubling human rights records,” Ocasio-Cortez said she would stay away to show support for “pluralism, tolerance and freedom of the press.”
Dozens of other Democrats in a letter urged Biden to raise concerns “in an honest and forthright way,” although they stopped short of boycotting and backed closer ties with India.

Topics: United States India

