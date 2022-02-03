16 migrants missing after boat saved off Canary Islands
A migrant waiting to disembark from a vessel in Spain, whose coastguard on Thursday rescued a boat off the Canary Islands carrying around 40 survivors and a dead body while 16 persons remained missing at sea. (Reuters/File)
MADRID: Sixteen migrants remained missing at sea a day after Spain’s coast guard rescued a boat off the Canary Islands carrying around 40 survivors and a dead body, a government spokesman said Thursday.
“According to testimony from the 40 migrants who were rescued... another 16 people fell into the water off Fuerteventura,” the spokeswoman told AFP, referring to one of the islands on the Atlantic archipelago.
Sources in Salvamento Maritimo, Spain’s coast guard, also confirmed that 16 people were said to have gone missing from the boat they rescued, which was carrying 41 survivors and the body of a person who had died.
The rescue took place some 35 kilometers south of Fuerteventura, which is the closest island to the African coastline from which many boats set sail in a bid to reach European soil.
According to Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish NGO that helps migrant boats in distress, a total of 4,404 migrants died or disappeared while trying to reach Spain last year, up from 2,170 in 2020.
It was the highest yearly number since the group began keeping records in 2015. Many of the bodies are never found.
According to figures compiled by the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project, at least 1,176 people died or went missing in 2021 on the Canary Islands route, while at least 384 others were lost in the Mediterranean while trying to reach Spain from Morocco and Algeria.
Last year, 40,100 migrants managed to reach Spain by sea, interior ministry figures show, a figure almost identical to the number that arrived a year earlier.
New naval militia unit ‘augments Iran’s regionwide export of terrorism’
Iranian opposition group details Tehran’s policy of using Quds Force as a special operations tool
Mercenaries being recruited from a number of countries for training in attacking maritime targets in the region
Oubai Shahbandar
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Iranian opposition group that exposed Iran’s secret nuclear-enrichment facilities in 2002 has released new information on the leadership structure of the Quds Force naval command and the facilities it uses to train and arm Iran’s terror proxies in the Middle East.
The Quds Force is the arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responsible for extra-territorial operations.
At a press briefing in a hotel in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, the National Council of Resistance of Iran shed light on the importance Tehran places in the Quds Force as an overseas special-operations tool — and the extent to which it is willing to support its terror proxies in Yemen, the Gulf and Iraq.
In light of the new information on recruitment, training and weapon provisions for the Quds Force’s naval militia unit, experts say it is imperative that the talks in Vienna, Austria, over Iran’s nuclear program do not sidestep the issue of the Islamic Republic’s expanding web of proxy forces.
Iran is deeply implicated in Yemen’s seven-year war, where it backs the Shiite Houthi militia in its fight against the internationally recognized government.
Missile and drone strikes have been launched by the Houthis targeting the UAE, including an attack on Monday during a visit by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, in an escalation of the conflict with the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.
“Tehran must be held accountable for its proxy war in the region and the development of ballistic missiles, regardless of the JCPOA negotiations outcome,” Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the US office of the NCRI, which is outlawed in Iran, told Arab News, referring to the Iran nuclear accord’s formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
“This is a very serious threat that needs to be immediately dealt with by Western capitals.
“Missile parts have been provided to Houthis from Iran. There would be no Houthi missile program at all if it weren’t for the Iranian regime. Even if they rename the missiles, the components are produced by the Iran regime to serve its purposes in the region.”
Quds Force units have been ordered by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to train Yemeni Houthi militants in the use of mines, speedboats, missiles and other weapons in secret Iranian bases. Recruits from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and African countries are also present in these facilities, according to the NCRI’s information.
Jafarzadeh said that the intelligence on Quds Force proxy naval operations was collected by the NCRI’s sources inside Iran. A key goal of Quds Force naval operations is to target commercial ships in the Red Sea and the strategic Bab Al-Mandab Strait that separates Yemen’s coast from the Horn of Africa, according to the disclosures.
The narrow waterway, considered a vital artery of global trade connecting Europe to the Indian Ocean and East Africa, offers a tempting target for Iran’s terror strategists, according to the NCRI.
Jafarzadeh said the importance given to the Houthis by Tehran is evident from the fact that the group’s representative in Tehran was the first foreign official to be granted an audience with Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi on Aug. 4 last year.
During the press briefing, the NCRI showed what it called an organization flowchart for the Quds Force’s recruiting, deployment and training of naval terrorists. The Imam Ali garrison in Tehran was described as the central nerve center for its proxy-training activities.
The revelations come amid a sharp rise in attacks and covert operations conducted by Iran’s proxies — the Houthis in particular — against Washington’s Arab strategic partners and Israel.
The new information provided by the NCRI suggest that Iran’s ability to supply drones and ballistic missiles to the Houthis is reliant in large part on Quds Force naval operations.
Naval terrorist training takes place in three specialized institutions Ziba Kenar, on the Caspian Sea, and Farur and Qeshm, two islands in the Gulf.
According to the NCRI, the Ziba Kenar Academy serves as the primary location for naval commando training for the IRGC navy, but its purpose is much bigger than that: It is secretly used by the Quds Force for training proxy fighters.
In January 2020, a group of 200 Yemeni Houthi recruits were brought in for training and sent back with their newly acquired terrorist capabilities. In July 2020 a group of Iraqis received training and sent to the Faw peninsula and Basra to establish an Iraqi militia.
The inclusion of Iraqi Shiite militants alongside the Houthis is significant given that the Iraqi group Alwiyat Al-Waad Al-Haq, an alleged Quds Force front, claimed responsibility for a failed drone strike on Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Its only other claim was in January 2021, when it said it launched a drone at Saudi Arabia.
“If Alwiyat Al-Waad Al-Haq came out of hibernation and did launch drones at the UAE ... then this was likely an Iran-directed or at very least Iran-tolerated operation,” Michael Knights, of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said in a Twitter post.
The Quds Force is synchronizing the activities of its regional proxies so that they can stage operations from multiple fronts — from the north and south — against the members of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, according to NCRI information.
In other details provided by the NCRI:
* Quds Force naval proxy training is overseen by Brigadier General Hassan Ali Zamani Pajooh, an IRGC veteran. Second Admiral Abdolreza Dabestani has been head of the naval academy since 2019.
* Farur Academy is located on a small island near Qeshm. Five miles wide and 9 miles long, it serves as the headquarters for the IRGC navy commando brigade, Abu Abdullah. Iranian officers under the command of IRGC General Sadegh Amoui train terrorist mercenaries from Yemen and Bahrain here.
* The Quds Force Marine training centers on Qeshm includes an underground stockpile of weapons and various missiles. The Quds Force command in Yemen maintains docks in Iran that are exclusively used by its units for facilitating shipments to their terror proxies in Yemen.
The NCRI also believes that the Quds Force sends weapons shipments to the Houthis via Somalia and Horn of Africa— a route that other independent watchdog groups have accused Iran of employing to illegally move weapons to its Yemen proxies.
The smuggling route through Bab al-Mandab and into the Red Sea has been used extensively in the past by the Quds Force to smuggle weapons to terror proxies in Syria, Gaza and Lebanon to launch attacks against Israel.
The urgency of dealing with the shared security challenges presented by the Quds Force’s proxy naval program has spurred increased security cooperation between Israel and some Arab Gulf countries.
Benny Gantz, Israel’s defense minister, made a surprise visit to Bahrain on Wednesday and the defense ministry announced that he would sign a security cooperation agreement with Bahrain. An offer was earlier made by Israel to strengthen the UAE’s defenses against Houthi missile and drone attacks.
Up until now, the covert nature of the Quds Force terror-training and weapons-transfer schemes has shielded Iran from direct military consequences of the attacks carried out by its proxies.
The NCRI says that weapon deliveries are also made from Iranian ships to smaller Houthi smuggling boats mid-sea in the Gulf of Oman and the Gulf of Aden. The process is more cumbersome but it allows Iran to avoid direct deliveries to Houthis in Yemen’s ports unless highly sensitive weapon transfers are involved.
One of the key ports used by Quds Force to deliver weapons to its terror proxies is Bandar e-Jask. The origin of a massive cache of weapons evidently meant for the Houthis interdicted by the US Navy recently was Bandar e-Jask, according to NCRI sources.
“The implications are clear: Iran’s regime is attempting to cover its tracks as it pursues its shadow agenda,” Jafarzadeh said. “All this should be additional evidence that sanctions against the regime should not be lifted. As US Senator Bob Menendez recently said, there has to be a major turnaround in US policy approach to the regime.”
On Tuesday, Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, laid out his concerns over the Biden administration’s latest round of negotiations over the JCPOA. “We cannot ignore Iran’s nefarious support for terrorism or accept threats to American interests and lives. … Iran cannot and must not possess a nuclear weapon,” he said in remarks to the Senate.
The rise in drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE has invited waves of punitive strikes against Houthi military positions in Yemen. However, the Quds Force facilities in Iran — the springboard of these attacks — have remained unscathed.
Israel has conducted regular air strikes against Iranian overland and sea shipments to terror proxies in Syria, while managing to avoid thus far direct conflict with Iran.
On Tuesday, the Biden administration said it was sending fighter jets to assist the UAE after the latest attacks, one of which was aimed at a base hosting American forces and followed the Jan. 17 strike that killed three people in Abu Dhabi.
Analysts say the newly revealed identities of key Quds Force officers and locations of their terror-training centers provide valuable additional pressure points against Iran, which so far has paid hardly any price for its malign regional influence and actions even as it drags its feet in Vienna.
“We know what the Quds Force is doing. We know that it uses commercial vessels as stationary command platforms. These platforms need to be intercepted,” Michael Pregent, a former senior analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency with extensive experience in Iraq and Afghanistan, told Arab News.
“The Biden administration has shown a propensity for defending a regime that uses the Houthi attacks as leverage in the Vienna nuclear talks. It has the capability to respond (to the attacks) but it lacks the will.”
Council of Europe and Turkey spat escalates with fresh court referral
Turkey was referred on Thursday to a top European court over abuses of a political prisoner
Amnesty International welcomed latest move to reprimand Ankara over Osman Kavala’s unjust detention
Arab News
LONDON: Turkey and the EU have entered into a fresh debate over the fate of Osman Kavala, a political prisoner whom a European court has repeatedly ruled should be freed.
Kavala is one of Turkey’s highest-profile detainees and has been held for more than four years without a conviction.
The European Court of Human Rights ruled more than two years ago that Kavala should be released immediately and said his detention served to silence him, but Ankara has not carried out the ruling.
On Thursday, the Council of Europe — an international body distinct from the EU but including all its members — announced that it would refer the case to the ECHR for Turkey’s failure to adhere to its ruling.
It is the next step in opening “infringement proceedings” against Ankara that could ultimately see it suspended from the Council of Europe, of which it is a founding member.
“The Committee found that, by failing to ensure Kavala's immediate release, Turkey is refusing to abide by the Court’s final judgment in his case,” the council said in a statement.
But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remained defiant. He said Thursday: “What the ECHR has said, what the Council of Europe says, this doesn’t concern us much because we expect our courts to be respected. To those who don’t show this respect: Excuse us, but we will have no respect for them either.”
Kavala was acquitted in 2020 of charges related to the 2013 nationwide protests. Hours later, another court ordered his arrest based on a charge of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order related to the 2016 coup attempt, which the ECHR had also said lacked basis.
Further, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Turkey had adhered to the ECHR ruling and claimed instead that Kavala was now detained for a different judicial proceeding.
He has not been found guilty of a crime.
Responding to the ECHR referral, rights group Amnesty International’s Europe Director Nils Muižnieks said in a statement: “With this landmark decision today, Turkey is on the dock not only for its refusal to free a prominent human rights defender from arbitrary detention, but also for a gross failure of its justice system epitomized by the Kavala case.
“After more than four years behind bars, we sincerely hope that the authorities will now do the right thing and free Osman Kavala.”
He continued: “The vote makes clear that by pursuing further farcical charges without any evidence against Osman Kavala, Turkey’s judicial system is simply trying to keep him behind bars come what may and that the Council of Europe, of which Turkey is a founding member, will not stand by idly and watch.
“The message from the Committee of Ministers today is clear: Turkey must release Osman Kavala and end his politically motivated persecution.”a
UK govt says cost of keeping refugees in hotels four times higher than first announced
Price of accommodating 37,000 refugees, many of them Afghans, is over $2.3 billion a year
Controversial new bill could end practice of temporary hotel accommodation, instead sending them to dedicated centers
Arab News
LONDON: The British government has revealed that the true cost of holding tens of thousands of migrants in hotels is almost four times the figure it first told MPs.
On Wednesday, Tricia Hayes, the deputy permanent secretary at the Home Office, said the cost of accommodating the asylum-seekers was £1.2 million ($1.6 million) a day. But the department today released a clarification, saying the actual figure was £4.6 million a day, or about $2.31 billion a year.
The government’s initial figure represented only the cost of hosting about 12,000 evacuated Afghans and did not include the other 25,000 refugees and asylum-seekers living in hotels up and down the country.
About 16,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan but only about 4,000 have so far been found permanent homes. That means the total number of people in government-funded hotel accommodation is about 37,000, or about three times what it was three years ago.
Home Secretary Priti Patel admitted that her department was “struggling” to find the asylum-seekers permanent homes.
Patel told the home affairs committee that housing asylum seekers in hotels was an “inadequate policy,” that it is costing the UK £1.2m a day, or £438 million a year.
She told the home affairs committee that housing asylum-seekers in hotels was an “inadequate policy.” The home secretary hopes that her controversial Nationality and Borders Bill will ease the pressure by holding them in dedicated facilities — some of them offshore.
Patel told MPs: “We are absolutely struggling with local authorities finding housing accommodation. Also we want to make sure that we can move people into work. We want them to rebuild their lives here. We have a minister for resettlement that leads on this, but we are desperately still trying to pull together different component parts.”
Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said that living in a hotel was “unsuitable” for people who had fled war and persecution.
“Every day we see men, women and children struggling to get the clothes, food and healthcare they need when marooned in hotels for many months, causing them great distress,” he said. “It’s a failed strategy that comes at an astronomical cost to the taxpayer. We want to work with the government to support people into suitable housing so they can start to rebuild their lives.”
The Refugee Council, however, does not support Patel’s solution outlined in the Nationality and Borders Bill, which is currently making its way through the UK’s legislative procedure, calling it a “hugely destructive piece of legislation,” that would see people housed in “inappropriate and unsuitable reception centers.”
It also denounced plans to house refugees and migrants in offshore centers, which the government is pushing forward with “despite the large body of evidence showing how damaging this approach would be.”
Immigration is a hot-button issue in British politics, and an increase in migrant arrivals from mainland Europe via the English Channel has further raised concern among some sections of society about the number of people coming into the country.
The Channel crossings issue has also caused tension between London and Paris. The French and British governments have traded barbs in recent days over who holds responsibility for the growing number of people drowning trying to make the crossing.
Macron takes aim at migrants in attempt to woo French working class
The president is facing challenges from right-wing candidates in this year’s election
Muslim immigration, especially from France’s former colonies, is likely to be a key issue in April’s vote
Arab News
LONDON: French President Emmanuel Macron has promised a clampdown on immigration in an attempt to lure France’s working-class voters ahead of this year’s presidential election.
Macron is facing challenges from two far-right figures, Marine le Pen and Eric Zemmour, both of whom have expressed anti-migrant — and at times anti-Muslim — sentiments.
On a visit to the northern French rustbelt, where National Rally’s Le Pen enjoys significant support, Macron outlined EU-level plans for the bloc to reinforce its external borders that would curb the number of migrants reaching France.
He also promised additional funding for home and infrastructure renovations to prop-up disaffected and run-down mining communities.
Macron, despite not having officially announced he is running for a second term as president, is the current favorite to win the first round of France’s multi-stage election.
He is followed by Le Pen, center-right candidate Valerie Pecresse, and TV pundit Zemmour. Le Pen and Zemmour argue that French identity risks being lost amid a flow of mainly Muslim migrants from the country’s former colonies.
The president’s Wednesday visit to Le Pen’s stronghold region indicates an effort to rebrand his image among working-class voters after long being seen as a wealthy Parisian uninterested in the concerns of ordinary people.
The region is home to many of the makeshift camps established by migrants on their way to the UK, to the exasperation of locals.
In a previous interview, he suggested that migrants were exploiting the EU’s border-free zone to reach France, warning that local anger about these issues could result in a wider backlash against EU free movement policies.
The answer, he said, is to keep illegal immigrants out of the bloc in the first place.
“Our ... free movement is threatened if we don’t manage to hold our external borders and to survey whom enters,” he said, adding that Europe’s border agency was planning to employ 10,000 guards by 2027, up from about 6,600 today.
He also called for reforms to the EU’s asylum system to stop claimants demanding refugee status in one country if they had been denied in another.
NATO says Russian buildup in Belarus is biggest in 30 years
More high-level diplomacy unfolded in Moscow and Kyiv amid deep uncertainty about Russia’s intentions
“This is the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters
Updated 03 February 2022
AP
BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern Thursday that Russia is continuing its military buildup around Ukraine, and that it has now deployed more troops and military equipment to Belarus than at any time in 30 years.
Meanwhile, more high-level diplomacy unfolded in Moscow and Kyiv amid deep uncertainty about Russia’s intentions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Ukrainian capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin was to meet with his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, in Moscow.
Russia now has more than 100,000 troops stationed near Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders, raising concern that Moscow might invade again, as it did in 2014, and destabilize the Ukrainian economy. Russian officials deny that an invasion is planned.
“Over the last days, we have seen a significant movement of Russian military forces into Belarus. This is the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War,” Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
He said Russian troop numbers in Belarus are likely to climb to 30,000, with the backing of special forces, advanced fighter jets, Iskander short-range ballistic missiles and S-400 ground-to-air missile defense systems.
“So we speak about a wide range of modern military capabilities. All this will be combined with Russia’s annual nuclear forces exercise, expected to take place this month,” Stoltenberg said.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was in Minsk to check on preparations for major Russia-Belarus war games scheduled for Feb. 10 to Feb. 20. Shoigu met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Speaking about the drills, Lukashenko said the goal was “to reinforce the border with Ukraine.”
At the same time, Belarus’ defense ministry accused Ukraine of violating the country’s airspace with a drone last month. The ministry summoned Ukraine’s defense attaché and handed him a note of protest over “frequent violations of the state border” with Belarus.
Kyiv rejected the allegation and accused Belarus of working with Russia to try to further unsettle Ukraine. “We call on Minsk to refrain from playing along with Russia’s destabilizing activities,” foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter.
Ukraine’s defense minister sought again to project calm, saying the probability of an invasion was “low,” and he welcomed a change by US officials, who have stopped using the term “imminent” when describing the risk of a Russian attack.
Oleksii Reznikov said “the threat exists, the risks exist, but they have existed since 2014, ever since Russia has become an aggressor.” He said “there are no grounds for panic, fear, flight or the packing of bags.” The minister put the number of Russian troops near Ukraine at 115,000.
Still, Stoltenberg renewed his call for Russia to “de-escalate,” and repeated warnings from the West that “any further Russian aggression would have severe consequences and carry a heavy price.”
NATO has no intention of deploying troops to Ukraine should Russia invade, but it has begun to reinforce the defenses of nearby member countries — notably Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. The 30-nation military alliance also plans to beef up its defenses in the Black Sea region near Bulgaria and Romania.
Stoltenberg also embraced President Joe Biden’s decision on Wednesday to send 2,000 US-based troops to Poland and Germany and to shift 1,000 more from Germany to Romania, demonstrating to both allies and foes Washington’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank.
“We are committed to finding a political solution to the crisis, but we have to be prepared for the worst,” Stoltenberg said, and he appreciated other recent offers of troops and equipment from several allies. Russia objects to the troop move and has described it as “destructive.”
Erdogan, a prominent NATO ally in the Black Sea region, is positioning himself as a possible mediator. Speaking before departing for Kyiv, he reiterated Turkey’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and said Ankara was ready to do what it can to reduce tensions.
“We are closely following the challenges that Ukraine is faced with as well as the tension in the region,” he said. “We express on every platform that we support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our strategic partner and neighbor Ukraine.”
“As a Black Sea nation, we invite all sides to exercise restraint and dialogue in order to bring peace to the region,” Erdogan said.