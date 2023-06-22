Saudi athlete Kariman Abualjadayel donates Rio 2016 outfit to Olympic Museum

JEDDAH: Saudi Olympic athlete Kariman Abuljadayel has donated her Rio 2016 Olympic running attire to the International Olympic Committee to be a part of the Olympic Museum in Switzerland.
In 2016, Abuljadayel was the first Saudi woman athlete in history to take part in the Olympic 100 meters sprint competition in Rio de Janeiro. She has now turned her attention to rowing.
Speaking to Arab News, Abuljadayel said that she is thrilled and honored to donate her Rio 2016 Olympic running outfit to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, as the first female Saudi athlete to have her outfit displayed.
“Every time I look at my outfit, I am reminded of the countless hours of training, dedication, and sacrifices that led me to the Olympic stage. It represents not only my own journey but also the collective aspirations and achievements of Saudi female athletes. I am so thrilled to share this remarkable experience with the world. A heartfelt thank you to everyone at the Olympic Museum for warmly welcoming my outfit to its new home. May it inspire future generations to chase their dreams,” she said.
“I’m grateful beyond words for the incredible invitation from the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland to receive my Olympics certificate and have the honor of signing the Olympians wall as the first Saudi athlete to do so.”
She also discussed shifting from sprinting to rowing. “While my sprinting career was a significant milestone, I made the decision to shift to the sport of rowing for several reasons. One of the primary factors behind my transition to rowing was its suitability for my height and physique. Standing at 180cm, I found that rowing provided a better match for my physical attributes compared to sprinting.”
During her bachelor’s degree in architecture at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, Abualjadayel realized that rowing was her future career.
“It was there that I first got introduced to the sport and discovered a passion for it. After my undergraduate studies, my journey led me to the UK. I had the incredible opportunity to continue my rowing endeavors at the lake at Eton College. This world-class rowing venue has a rich history of hosting international competitions, including the rowing events during the London 2012 Olympic Games,” she said.
“Moreover, rowing presented an opportunity for me to experience fresh challenges since there was no rowing federation in Saudi when I started rowing. Witnessing the establishment and growth of the Saudi Rowing Federation from its infancy to the present has been nothing short of amazing.
“Since transitioning to rowing and having the Saudi rowing federation established, I have been fortunate enough to earn medals at both Asian and world levels. This success has validated my decision and reaffirmed the immense potential of Saudi women in sports,” she said.
The Saudi rowing team member added that she hopes to bring glory to her country in her next competitions and “showcase the best of my abilities, embodying the spirit, values, and hopes of my country, and leaving an indelible mark on the global stage.”
