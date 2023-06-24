You are here

  • Home
  • No, Macron did not speak Arabic to the Saudi Crown Prince – it was our photographer

No, Macron did not speak Arabic to the Saudi Crown Prince – it was our photographer

No, Macron did not speak Arabic to the Saudi Crown Prince – it was our photographer
Short Url

https://arab.news/2nrw2

Updated 15 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

No, Macron did not speak Arabic to the Saudi Crown Prince – it was our photographer

No, Macron did not speak Arabic to the Saudi Crown Prince – it was our photographer
  • Video goes viral after social media users assume French president welcomed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by saying ‘taweel al ‘omor’
  • It was actually renowned French photographer Ammar Abd Rabbo who tried to grab the crown prince’s attention for a photograph
Updated 15 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

PARIS: At first glance of the video, one might have easily thought French President Emmanuel Macron greeted Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in Arabic on Thursday, using the term “taweel al ‘omor” — a local Saudi way of addressing royalty which translates to “long live.” The words were said as cameras recorded the crown prince walking into a hall, shortly before a wider shot showed him being embraced by the French president.

Given the way the video was shot, the warm reception the Saudi heir to the throne received, and the overtly successful visit he and his delegation of ministers have had, people were quick to assume that Macron had been secretly practising his Arabic — they were wrong, but the video still went viral nevertheless.

 

 

It was not President Macron, but award-winning French photographer Ammar Abd Rabbo who said the words loudly to grab the crown prince’s attention in order to “get a better shot,” he told Arab News.

“Although if people were realistic, they would pick up the difference in the voice and the tone, and would realize it’s not true,” confirmed Abd Rabbo.

“Fake news spreads faster when it relies on what is unusual, and weird” he added, saying that people’s own assumptions also play a role.




French photographer Ammar Abd Rabbo.

“I believe people were happy to see Macron greeting the crown prince in Arabic,” he added.

A high-level Saudi delegation traveled to France as part of the summit for New Global Financial Pact that looked into evolving methods of multilateral development, the financial system addressing 21st century challenges, new methods for green growth partnerships and mobilizing the private sector for the SDGs including sustainable development and SME financing.

For Abd Rabbo, addressing an Arab royal with taweel al ‘omor is the same as saying “monsieur le president,” “your excellency,” “your highness” and so on — different attention-grabbing phrases, that differ based on the context.

 

 

The video was so popular among Arabic language social media users that several regional newspapers and media outlets reported the incident as fact, when they should have double checked with the Elysee Palace or the conference to verify.

Abd Rabbo is a freelance photographer who has worked for several years with Arab News, and its French edition Arab News en Francais, as well as other regional prominent publications such as Asharq Al-Awsat.

Topics: Emanuel Macron Saudi Crown Prince Mohamad bin Salman

Related

Update Saudi crown prince holds talks with Macron in Paris video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince holds talks with Macron in Paris
Update Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince heads to France to meet Macron, attend global summit

Facebook to end news access in Canada over incoming law on paying publishers

Facebook to end news access in Canada over incoming law on paying publishers
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

Facebook to end news access in Canada over incoming law on paying publishers

Facebook to end news access in Canada over incoming law on paying publishers
  • Online News Act requires Big Tech platforms to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

OTTAWA: Meta Platforms Inc. plans to end access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada once a parliament-approved legislation requiring Internet giants to pay news publishers comes into effect, the company said on Thursday.
The legislation, known as the Online News Act, was approved by the Senate upper chamber earlier on Thursday and will become law after receiving royal assent from the governor general, a formality.
The legislation was proposed after complaints from Canada’s media industry, which wants tighter regulation of tech companies to prevent them from elbowing news businesses out of the online advertising market.
“Today, we are confirming that news availability will be ended on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to the Online News Act taking effect,” Meta said in a statement.
Facebook had telegraphed such a move for weeks, saying news has no economic value to the company and that its users do not use the platform for news.
The act outlines rules to force platforms such as Facebook and Alphabet’s Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, a step similar to a groundbreaking law passed in Australia in 2021.
The US technology companies have said the proposals are unsustainable for their businesses. Google has argued Canada’s law is broader than those enacted in Australia and Europe, saying it puts a price on news story links displayed in search results and can apply to outlets that do not produce news.
The search engine giant proposed that the bill be revised to make the displaying of news content, rather than links, as basis for payment and to specify that only businesses that produce news and adhere to journalistic standards are eligible.
A spokesperson Google said on Thursday that the bill remains “unworkable” and that the company was urgently seeking to work with the government “on a path forward.”
Canada’s federal government has so far pushed back against suggestions to make changes. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Meta and Google were using “bullying tactics” as they campaign against the legislation.
Google and Facebook had also threatened to curtail their services in Australia when a similar rules were passed into law. Both eventually struck deals with Australian media companies after amendments to the legislation were offered.
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who introduced the bill last year, said on Thursday that the government “will engage in a regulatory and implementation process” after the legislation comes into effect.
“If the government can’t stand up for Canadians against tech giants, who will?” Rodriguez said in a statement.
The heritage ministry has had meetings with Facebook and Google this week, and it looks forward to further discussions, a government spokesperson said.
Danielle Coffey, president of the News Media Alliance global industry group, said the Canadian Parliament “should be applauded for standing up to Big Tech” after the bill’s approval in the Senate.
“We are encouraged by the increasing recognition of the need for legal action to ensure just compensation, both in Canada and abroad, and hope to see the United States follow suit,” Coffey said.

Topics: Meta Google Canada Media industry

Related

Malaysia to take legal action against Meta, says harmful content not removed
Media
Malaysia to take legal action against Meta, says harmful content not removed
Meta faces fresh round of criticism over gender-biased job ads algorithm
Media
Meta faces fresh round of criticism over gender-biased job ads algorithm

UN warns of press freedom crackdown in Tunisia

UN warns of press freedom crackdown in Tunisia
Updated 23 June 2023
AFP

UN warns of press freedom crackdown in Tunisia

UN warns of press freedom crackdown in Tunisia
  • UN human rights chief Volker Turk said vague legislation was being used to criminalise independent journalism
  • Since July 2021, the UN Human Rights Office in Tunisia has documented 21 cases of alleged human rights violations against journalists
Updated 23 June 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The United Nations voiced deep concern Friday that the crackdown on freedoms in Tunisia was now targeting journalists, as it urged the Tunisian authorities to change course.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk said vague legislation was being used to criminalize independent journalism and stifle criticism of the authorities.
“It is troubling to see Tunisia, a country that once held so much hope, regressing and losing the human rights gains of the last decade,” he said in a statement.
“The crackdown earlier this year against judges, politicians, labor leaders, businesspeople and civil society actors has now spread to target independent journalists, who are increasingly being harassed and stopped from doing their work.
“I urge Tunisia to change course.”
A spokeswoman said Tunis has accepted in principle Turk’s request for a visit to the north African country, but a date has yet to be arranged.
Over the last three months, the Tunisian authorities have on five occasions used vaguely-worded legislation to question, arrest and convict six journalists, Turk’s OHCHR office said.
Since July 2021, the UN Human Rights Office in Tunisia has documented 21 cases of alleged human rights violations against journalists, including prosecutions before civilian and military courts.
“There are grounds to believe that these prosecutions were initiated to counter public criticism against the president of the republic or the authorities,” an OHCHR spokeswoman said.
Zied El Heni, 59, a Tunisian journalist arrested after criticizing a law that criminalizes insulting the head of state was released on Thursday.
Non-governmental organizations have reported a decline in press freedom in Tunisia since President Kais Saied launched a power grab in July 2021.
In May, journalists staged a protest to denounce the Tunisian government’s “repressive” policy, which they say uses the judicial system to intimidate and subjugate the media.
Turk urged the Tunisian authorities to respect due process and fair trial standards in all proceedings, stop trying civilians before military courts, and release all those detained for exercising their right to seek, receive and impart information.

Topics: UN Tunisia press freedom Journalists

Related

BBC journalists kidnapped in Libya released after diplomatic pressure
Media
BBC journalists kidnapped in Libya released after diplomatic pressure
Journalists protest outside the offices of the Austin American Statesman newspaper on June 05, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (AFP)
Media
Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain

UAE’s Du drops beIN channels from home subscription service

UAE’s Du drops beIN channels from home subscription service
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

UAE’s Du drops beIN channels from home subscription service

UAE’s Du drops beIN channels from home subscription service
  • From July 1 customers will only be able to access beIN’s content on the broadcaster’s official platforms
  • Announcement comes after parties failed to reach agreement due to commercial reasons
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UAE telecoms operator Du announced on Thursday that the beIN Ultimate add-on pack will be removed from Du Home by the end of June.

Starting July 1, beIN’s channels will no longer be available on the Du Home package, with viewers able to access beIN’s content exclusively on the sports broadcaster’s official platforms.

“The beIN Ultimate add-on pack will no longer be available effective July 1. You will not be charged any cancellation fees for this change, if applicable,” Du said in an email to customers.

Discussions with Du regarding the renewal and inclusion of beIN’s channels in its packages have been ongoing for many months, reported a beIN spokesperson, with the two parties failing to reach a final agreement.

In the communication, the pan-Arabic provider said: “Should beIN not be available on Du packages from 1 July, when the current agreement ends, beIN will continue to provide its valued and loyal UAE subscribers with premium sports and entertainment content.”

BeIN has the Middle East broadcasting rights to some of the world’s biggest sports and entertainment events such as the Premier League, the Ashes series between England and Australia, ATP/WTA tennis, and the NBA. It also aired last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar throughout the region.

Confirmation of the move comes after the two companies warned that discussions were continuing over a new carriage deal ahead of the contract expiry at the end of June.

A Du spokesperson further stated that the decision was made “due to commercial reasons.”

The spokesperson added: “Subscribers to the packages will be compensated through a discount in their monthly bills, according to their monthly billing cycle and due dates.”

Du’s beIN Ultimate Package costs 200 dirhams ($54) per month in addition to a Du Home membership.

The announcement came as a second blow to beIN after another UAE telecoms operator, Etisalat, removed the beIN package from its platform in May, also due to commercial reasons.

Topics: beIN Du

Related

Etisalat removes beIN channels from eLife TV
Media
Etisalat removes beIN channels from eLife TV
BeIN Sports records 5.4 billion views during FIFA World Cup 2022
Media
BeIN Sports records 5.4 billion views during FIFA World Cup 2022

Malaysia to take legal action against Meta, says harmful content not removed

Malaysia to take legal action against Meta, says harmful content not removed
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

Malaysia to take legal action against Meta, says harmful content not removed

Malaysia to take legal action against Meta, says harmful content not removed
  • Meta fails to take sufficient action despite Malaysia’s repeated requests
  • Some Southeast Asian governments have frequently requested that content be taken down
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities said on Friday they will take legal action against Facebook parent company Meta Platforms for failing to remove “undesirable” content on the social media platform.
Facebook has recently seen a significant volume of undesirable content relating to race, royalty, religion, defamation, impersonation, online gambling and scam advertisements, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said in a statement.
It also said Meta had failed to take sufficient action despite its repeated requests and that legal action was necessary to promote “accountability for cybersecurity” and for “enhancing consumer protection.”
Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The commission also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what legal action might be taken.
Big social media firms such as Meta, Google’s YouTube and TikTok are often under regulatory scrutiny over content posted on their platforms.
Some Southeast Asian governments have frequently requested that content be taken down.
In 2020, Vietnam threatened to shut down Facebook in the country if it did not bow to government pressure to censor more local political content on its platform. It said last year that social media platforms operating in Vietnam removed more than 3,200 posts and videos in the first quarter that contained false information and violated the country’s law.
In Indonesia, Facebook in 2019 took down hundreds of local accounts, pages and groups linked to a fake news syndicate.

Topics: Malaysia Meta Facebook social media

Related

Meta launches new tech to tackle harmful content
Media
Meta launches new tech to tackle harmful content
Facebook owner Meta announces tests of generative AI ads tool
Media
Facebook owner Meta announces tests of generative AI ads tool

Shahid content now available on Google

Shahid content now available on Google
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Shahid content now available on Google

Shahid content now available on Google
  • Users will be able to explore streaming platform’s content library
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Google has announced a new partnership with MBC streamer Shahid to feature its content on Google Search. 

Shahid content will be available under the What to Watch section on Google Search for users in the UAE.

Users will be able to explore the streaming platform’s content library from the What to Watch tab and will be taken to Shahid’s website or mobile app when they click on the Watch Now button.

The partnership is part of Shahid’s mission “to provide customers with the most convenient ways to access our vast catalog of high-quality shows and series,” said Ahmed Qandil, director of growth and brand marketing at Shahid. 

He added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Google, as the first regional streaming service on Watch actions, to bring Shahid’s vast content library directly to our audiences in Google search results.”

More and more people use Google Search to look for shows, said Najeeb Jarrar, regional director of marketing at Google Middle East and North Africa.

Shahid is the first streaming service in the MENA region to be featured in Google Search’s What to Watch section, Jarrar added.

The feature is currently available in English and Arabic for residents in the UAE and will soon be launched in other countries across the MENA region.

Topics: Shahid MBC Google

Related

MBC Group’s streaming platform Shahid partners with Euronews
Media
MBC Group’s streaming platform Shahid partners with Euronews
Google to train gaming talent in Saudi Arabia
Media
Google to train gaming talent in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

UN: Around 40 missing in Italy migrant boat shipwreck
UN: Around 40 missing in Italy migrant boat shipwreck
Saudi security authorities complete their preparations for 2023 Hajj season
Saudi security authorities complete their preparations for 2023 Hajj season
Lebanese-American Toni Breidinger undaunted in male-dominated NASCAR competition
Lebanese-American Toni Breidinger undaunted in male-dominated NASCAR competition
No direct evidence COVID-19 started in Wuhan lab – US intelligence report
No direct evidence COVID-19 started in Wuhan lab – US intelligence report
The latest on the Titan submersible tragedy and what’s next in the investigation
The latest on the Titan submersible tragedy and what’s next in the investigation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.